You are here

  • Home
  • WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China in February. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pstup

Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
  • The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential
  • WHO announced earlier this year that it would set up a Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization unveiled Wednesday a team of scientists it wants to investigate new pathogens and preventing future pandemics — plus reviving the stalled probe into Covid-19’s origins.
The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential — and their remit includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.
Besides the Covid-19 crisis, a growing number of high-risk pathogens have appeared or reappeared in recent years, including MERS, bird flu viruses, Lassa, Marburg and Ebola.
The WHO announced earlier this year that it would set up a Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).
“The emergence of new viruses with the potential to spark epidemics and pandemics is a fact of nature, and while SARS-CoV-2 is the latest such virus, it will not be the last,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Understanding where new pathogens come from is essential for preventing future outbreaks.”
The 26 members that the WHO has put forward were chosen from a field of more than 700 applications and are drawn from a range of scientific disciplines.
And the team the WHO has named is subject to a two-week public consultation.
They include Christian Drosten, the head of Berlin’s Institute of Virology; Yungui Yang of the Beijing Institute of Genomics; Jean-Claude Manuguerra of France’s Institut Pasteur; and Inger Damon from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several of the experts were on the joint WHO-China scientific mission investigating the origins of Covid-19: Vladimir Dedkov, Farag Elmoubasher, Thea Fischer, Marion Koopmans, Hung Nguyen and John Watson.
The terms of reference say the group must give the WHO an independent evaluation of all available scientific and technical findings from global studies on the origins of Covid-19.
It must also advise the UN health agency on developing, monitoring and supporting the next series of studies into the origins of the virus. That could include “rapid advice” on the WHO’s operational plans to implement the next series of studies into the pandemic’s origins, and advice on additional studies.
The pandemic has killed more than 4.85 million people and battered the global economy since the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
After much delay, a WHO team of international experts went to Wuhan in January 2021 to produce a first phase report, written in conjunction with their Chinese counterparts.
Their March report drew no firm conclusions, but ranked four hypotheses.
Most probable was that the virus jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal, it said. It judged a leak from the Wuhan virology laboratories was “extremely unlikely.”
However, the investigation faced criticism for lacking transparency and access, and for not evaluating the lab-leak theory more deeply.
In August, China rejected the WHO’s calls for a renewed probe on the ground into the origins of Covid-19.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said SAGO would urgently assess what was now known, what still remained unknown, and what rapidly needed to be done.
“I anticipate that the SAGO... will recommend further studies in China and potentially elsewhere,” she told journalists.
“There’s no time to waste in this.”
Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, said it may be the “last chance to understand the origins of this virus” in a collegiate manner.
Earlier Wednesday, Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the UN correspondents’ association that SAGO’s work should not be “politicized.”
“If we are going to send teams to any other places, I believe it’s not to China because we have received international teams twice already,” he said.
“It’s time to send teams to other places.”

Topics: China WHO Wuhan COVID-19

Related

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
World
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
COVID-19 returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
World
COVID-19 returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth
Updated 14 October 2021

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth
  • Worth more than three times India’s total budgetary allocation, Gati Shakti is India’s most ambitious infrastructure plan so far
Updated 14 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a 100 trillion-rupee ($1.3 trillion) national infrastructure plan to pull the country back from a sharp economic decline worsened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

When Modi came to power in 2014, he announced he would make India a $5 trillion economy. But growth has been stalled ever since, especially after the pandemic broke out. In the last fiscal year that ended in March, India’s economic output fell by a record 7.3 percent.

The national infrastructure program dubbed Gati Shakti, which means momentum, aims at boosting the productivity of industries, agriculture and other sectors in Asia’s third-largest economy.

“Development is not possible without quality infrastructure, and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner,” Modi said during the launching ceremony. “Gati Shakti will ensure that there will be no loss of time and money due to lack of infrastructure.”

Gati Shakti is India’s most ambitious infrastructure plan so far.

“If you look at the $1.3 trillion for the infrastructure campaign, it is more than three times that of India’s total budgetary allocation,” Prof. Pravakar Sahoo of the New Delhi-based economic think tank Institute of Economic Growth told Arab News.  

“Never before such a huge amount has been earmarked for infrastructure. Earlier, 3 to 4 percent of the budgetary allocation would go to infrastructure,” he said. “What is salient about the project is that it interlinks all the infrastructure projects of different departments and puts them under one nodal agency. It will make India one market.”

When he announced the project on India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15, Modi said it would create millions of jobs.

“This will boost the demand and create economic activities,” Sahoo said. “Whenever there is a crisis in the economy, the biggest infrastructure investment takes place.”

While he admitted that under Modi’s government infrastructure growth has seen a “great jump,” with India now building 35 km of roads daily, compared with 8 to 9 kilometers in the past, Sahoo said it was still unclear how Gati Shakti would be financed.

“The question is where the government will get the funds to finance such an ambitious project,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult.”

Topics: infrastructure India Narendra Modi

Related

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
World
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
India’s annual retail inflation eases to 4.3% in September
Business & Economy
India’s annual retail inflation eases to 4.3% in September

Pakistan denies Chinese economic corridor projects shifting from Gwadar to Karachi amid worsening security

Pakistan denies Chinese economic corridor projects shifting from Gwadar to Karachi amid worsening security
Updated 14 October 2021
KURSHID AHMED

Pakistan denies Chinese economic corridor projects shifting from Gwadar to Karachi amid worsening security

Pakistan denies Chinese economic corridor projects shifting from Gwadar to Karachi amid worsening security
  • Maritime minister says new $3.5 billion Karachi coastal development project was just an expansion of CPEC framework
  • Spike in attacks by militants in Balochistan has rattled China, which has publicly demanded Pakistan improve security for Chinese workers
Updated 14 October 2021
KURSHID AHMED

KARACHI: A top Pakistani official has said that a proposed $3.5 billion coastal development project in the port city of Karachi is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, denying that the focus of the multibillion-dollar project was being shifted from Gwadar to Karachi.

Gwadar, in the southwestern province of Balochistan, is the crown jewel of China’s more than $60 billion CPEC investment in Belt and Road Initiative projects in Pakistan. The plan was to turn Gwadar into a trans-shipment hub and megaport to be built alongside special economic zones from which export-focused industries would ship goods worldwide. A web of energy pipelines, roads and rail links would connect Gwadar to China’s western regions.

However, growing insecurity and a rise in attacks by militants in Balochistan has rattled China, which has publicly demanded that Pakistan improve security for Chinese workers. Nine Chinese were killed this year in northwest Pakistan in an attack on a bus carrying them to a construction site. In a separate attack, a convoy of Chinese officials was targeted by a suicide bomber in Gwadar.

Thus, the announcement last month by Pakistan and China to include the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone in the CPEC framework unleashed frantic speculation that the corridor project was being moved from the deep-sea port in the volatile Balochistan province.

“CPEC is not moving from Gwadar to Karachi,” Syed Ali Zaidi, the country’s maritime minister, told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Monday. “Rather, the corridor project is moving into Karachi in addition to Gwadar and is expanding its framework, which is great for us.”

“It (CPEC) is going to develop a whole new district in Karachi, which is going to be a state-of-the-art district equipped with technology and all modern infrastructure,” he said.

Elaborating on the financing plan for the project, he said that the $3.5 billion Chinese investment was not a loan or a grant, but the project was a partnership between a Chinese state-owned enterprise and the Karachi Port Trust, which owned the land.

“$3.5 billion will be invested to develop infrastructure where the KPT and (the Chinese) investor both will make money,” Zaidi said. “Instead of a loan or a grant, we have decided to do a win-win project, which means that people who are investing will also make some returns.”

The maritime minister said that the project would add four more berths to the targeted coastal area, providing greater depth to Pakistan’s expanding maritime sector and creating space for cruise ships to dock.

“We will build four berths maybe for cruise ships, and if we build for cruise ships there may be some hotels around it and this all has to be backed by real estate development,” he said. “But the real estate development is not the primary objective; the primary objective (is) to fix our marine environment and, on the top of it, build state-of-the-art modern infrastructure.”

A state-of-the-art fishing port would also be built, Zaidi said, along with a world-class fisheries export processing zone.

“A water treatment plant at the mouth of Lyari River would be built to improve marine ecosystem and reduce pollution in the Arabian Sea,” the minister said.

Zaidi said that the coastal development plan would also benefit the poor slum of Machar Colony in the area, mostly inhabited by the Bengali and Burmese communities: “We have decided to make 20,000 to 25,000 apartments in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote low-cost housing to give respectable living (conditions) to our people.”

Topics: Pakistan Gwadar Port China Cna-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Related

Special Gwadar attack on Chinese nationals was planned in Iran, claims Pakistan
World
Gwadar attack on Chinese nationals was planned in Iran, claims Pakistan

UK government accused of complicity in torture of women and children in Syria

An estimated 15 to 20 women originally from the UK are among the 60,000 women and children who have been detained in the camps since the collapse of Daesh. (Reuters/File Photo)
An estimated 15 to 20 women originally from the UK are among the 60,000 women and children who have been detained in the camps since the collapse of Daesh. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

UK government accused of complicity in torture of women and children in Syria

An estimated 15 to 20 women originally from the UK are among the 60,000 women and children who have been detained in the camps since the collapse of Daesh. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • By refusing to allow women who traveled from Britain to join Daesh to return home, British authorities are abandoning them ‘to torture and death,’ says human rights group
  • An estimated 15 to 20 women from the UK are among the 60,000 women and children who have been detained in Syrian prison camps since their capture following the collapse of Daesh
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been accused by a human rights group of complicity in the torture and degrading treatment of women and children in Syrian prison camps.

Authorities in the UK and other countries are turning a blind eye to the cruel and inhumane conditions in two camps in northeastern Syria, according to Rights and Security International.

An estimated 15 to 20 women originally from the UK are among the 60,000 women and children who have been detained in the camps since the collapse of Daesh and their capture by Syrian-Kurdish fighters fighting alongside the US-led coalition.

“By refusing to bring these children and women back to the UK when it could do so, the British government is abandoning people, including its own citizens, to torture and death,” said Sarah St. Vincent, executive director of RSI.

“This refusal blatantly ignores fundamental human rights that the British government promotes on the international stage, and treats these Muslim women and children as less than human.”

The UK government argues that the women from Britain in the camps — including high-profile former Daesh bride Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria in 2015 at the age of 15 to join Daesh — are a threat to national security and refuses to allow them to return. Some, including Begum, have been stripped of their British citizenship. The Home Office has intimated any who are allowed back into the country would probably face terrorism charges, the Guardian reported.

RSI said those detained in the camps live with “hunger, thirst, poor sanitation and inadequate shelter.”

It added: “In combination, the conditions and risks faced by these children and women in both Al-Hawl and Roj camps amount to torture.”

The charity Save the Children said two children have died every week this year in Al-Hawl camp.

Some countries have started to repatriate women and children from the camps. Last week eight women and 23 children were flown home to Germany as part of a joint operation with Danish authorities, who brought back three women and 14 children.

Topics: UK Syria Daesh

Related

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp
World
UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp
Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters take part in a military parade marking the graduation of a new batch of cadets in the Afrin region of the northern Syrian rebel-held province of Aleppo. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Kosovo repatriates citizens from Syria camps

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings

Man arrested after Norway bow-and-arrow killings
  • Police official Oyvind Aas: We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode
  • Oyvind Aas: The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

OSLO: A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding they had arrested the suspect.
“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode,” local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference.
“The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved.”
The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town center of Kongsberg at around 6:30 p.m. (1600 GMT), was not yet known.
Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man.
“There is no active search for other people,” Aas said.
The TV2 station reported that the man also had a knife or other weapons.
The wounded have been taken to hospital. However, police have not said how many people were hurt or given details of their condition.
Police urged the public to stay at home and several neighborhoods were cordoned off, with television footage showing ambulances and armed police in the area.
A helicopter and bomb disposal team were also sent to the scene.
The website of public broadcaster NRK published an image sent by a witness of a black arrow sticking out of a wall.
Police were expected to hold another press conference at 10 pm.
Norway has traditionally been a peaceful nation but has suffered far-right attacks.
Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik carried out twin attacks that killed 77 people on July 22, 2011.
Breivik first set off a bomb in the capital Oslo next to the building that housed the office of the prime minister, then went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youths on the island of Utoya.
In August 2019, self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Philip Manshaus opened fire into a mosque on the outskirts of Oslo before being overpowered by worshippers, with no one being seriously injured.
However, he had earlier shot dead his step-sister, who had been adopted from China, in what prosecutors termed a “racist act.”
Several planned Daesh-linked attacks have also been foiled by security services.

Topics: Norway Kongsberg bow-and-arrow attack

Related

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
World
Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Breivik says will fight ‘to the death’ for Nazism
World
Breivik says will fight ‘to the death’ for Nazism

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant

Russia says Sputnik Light is 70 percent effective against Delta variant
  • The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines
  • Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets with Western vaccines
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection. The one-shot product is likely to become the country’s main vaccine, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines.
RDIF, the wealth fund which markets Sputnik Light abroad, cited data submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review. The data was based on 28,000 participants who received a dose of Sputnik Light, and an unvaccinated control group of 5.6 million.
Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets with Western vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Countries around the world are deploying or considering administering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna as booster shots though there is no scientific consensus about how broadly they should be used.
When used as a booster for other vaccines, Sputnik Light, which comprises the first shot of Russia’s two-shot flagship Sputnik V, will be over 83 percent effective against infection by the Delta variant and over 94 percent effective against hospitalization, RDIF said in a statement.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the RDIF, told Reuters he expected Sputnik Light to become Russia’s main COVID-19 vaccine.
“Eventually, we believe that Sputnik Light could be the main vaccine one year from now when many people will just need to get revaccinated or will have had COVID and won’t need Sputnik V,” he said.
RDIF expects to produce enough Sputnik V and Sputnik Light for 700 million people this year, with around 50 percent of production already located abroad, Dmitriev said.
He said Russia wanted no more than 20-25 percent of the global market and had no ambition to take a monopoly position.
Argentina and some other counties were doing trials to combine Sputnik Light with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna. Two countries were combining Pfizer and Sputnik Light, he said.
Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute, said Sputnik Light was easy and fast to produce.
Manufacturers have told Reuters that they have had difficulties producing the second Sputnik V dose.
RDIF had hoped to clinch regulatory approval for Sputnik V from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) months ago, but it has taken longer than expected, depriving it of access to more markets.
Dmitriev said RDIF expected the WHO to approve Sputnik V for use by the end of the year. The WHO said on Wednesday approval for Sputnik V was on hold pending some missing data and legal procedures, which it hoped would be “sorted out quite soon.”
Dmitriev said it was possible the EMA would grant approval by the end of this year as well. RDIF had got positive feedback from the EU on clinical trials and expected an EU inspection in the autumn, he said.
RDIF had applied for separate approval for the two components used in Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light would therefore be automatically approved at the same time, he added.
Dmitriev said Sputnik Light had already been registered in 15 countries and he expected it to be approved in 30 other countries in the next month.
The two-shot Sputnik V vaccine is registered in 70 countries.

Topics: Sputnik Light Russia COVID-19

Related

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
World
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months
World
Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months

Latest updates

Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media
Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media
Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
2 missing after Lebanese training plane crashes into the Med
2 missing after Lebanese training plane crashes into the Med
Tunisia, Morocco hoteliers eye an end to COVID-19 downturn
Tunisia, Morocco hoteliers eye an end to COVID-19 downturn
Sudan security service slaps travel ban on top civilian politicians
Sudan security service slaps travel ban on top civilian politicians

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.