Kolkata Knight Riders win thriller versus Delhi Capitals to reach IPL final

The Kolkata Knight Riders put on an extraordinary resurgence in the second half of the Indian Premier League to reach the final. (www.iplt20.com)
  • Winning five of their last seven games, Kolkata put on an extraordinary resurgence in the second half of the IPL
DUBAI: Rahul Tripathi hit a six off the penultimate ball Wednesday to see Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over Delhi Capitals and into the Indian Premier League final.
On a night of heartache, Delhi topped the eight team table but failed to reach the final despite a late comeback when they took four Kolkata wickets in 10 balls including England captain Eoin Morgan.
As the chase for Delhi’s 135 for five became increasingly desparate, Tripathi hit the ball over the boundary to lead Kolkata to victory in Sharjah with 135 for seven and just one ball to spare.
The Kolkata players erupted in joy. They were fourth in the table but still reached the final after beating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and now Delhi in the playoffs.
“We are delighted to get over the line,” said Morgan.
“We are in the entertainment business and needed to play some entertaining cricket. Six off two and you would say the odds are for the bowling side. But Tripathi has done it for us so many times.”
Morgan said his team would “dissect” the nervy finish before they play three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday.
“It should’ve been a lot easier after the start we got,” he admitted.
Kolkata bowled brilliantly to restrict Delhi’s normally aggressive batting line up.
Varun Chakravarty claimed the key wickets of openers Prithvi Shaw and top scorer Shikhar Dhawan whose 36 off 39 balls gave Delhi a hope of putting up a competitive score.
But Chakravarty who gave away just 26 runs, fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson who also conceded only 26, smothered the Delhi batters.
Marcus Stoinis hit 18 before he was bowled by Shivam Mari and Shimron Hetmyer made 17 off 10 balls, including two lusty sixes, but no one could build the crucial big partnership with Dhawan.
Kolkata seemed to be strolling to victory when Shubman Gill (46) and Venkatesh Iyer (55) put on 96 for the first wicket.
But after they went only Nitish Rana (13) and Tripathi (12) managed to score.
Wicketkeeper Dinesh Khartik, Morgan, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine all went for ducks in a dramatic final three overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in consecutive balls in the 20th over but Tripathi hit the winning six on the hat-trick ball to secure the win.
“The win for the team was very important,” said Tripathi. “We had one or two tough overs and I never thought it would go so deep.”
Delhi captain Rishabh Pant fought back tears after the game.
“I don’t have words to express at the moment,” he said.
“We just kept believing and tried to stay in the game as long as possible.
“The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go our way.
“They bowled very well in the middle-overs, we got stuck and couldn’t rotate strike. Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we’ll come back better next season.”
Winning five of their last seven games, Kolkata put on an extraordinary resurgence in the second half of the IPL — switched to the United Arab Emirates as a coronavirus precaution — to reach the final.
Morgan said the win had been “a nice insight into our team culture — the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves” and now there are “expectations” around the squad going into the final.

Argentine Crespo sacked by Sao Paulo

Updated 13 October 2021
  • Crespo, 46, took over the Sao Paulo reins in February amongst much fanfare
  • Decision to part ways "was taken by mutual agreement following a conversation between the coach and the 'Tricolore' board of directors"
SAO PAULO: Sao Paulo have sacked former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo from his role as coach following a string of poor results, the Brazilian club announced on Wednesday.
Crespo, 46, took over the Sao Paulo reins in February among much fanfare, just three weeks after leading modest Argentine side Defensa y Justicia to the Copa Sudamericana title.
The decision to part ways “was taken by mutual agreement following a conversation between the coach and the ‘Tricolore’ board of directors,” said the club in a statement.
Crespo enjoyed a positive start in Brazil, leading Sao Paulo to their state title in May, ending a nine-year trophy drought.
The former AC Milan and Chelsea forward played an attacking style but things took a turn for the worse at the start of the Brazilian championship this season, while his side bowed out of the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, in the quarter-finals.
Crespo also had to deal with the sudden departure of veteran fullback Dani Alves in September due to a dispute with the club over unpaid wages.
Sao Paulo have drawn their last five matches and sit 13th in the 20-team league.
They are just three points above the relegation zone with 14 matches to play.

FIFA disciplinary cases into Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

Updated 13 October 2021
  • Hungary is facing a fresh FIFA punishment after its supporters fought with police in the stands at Wembley Stadium
  • Polish fans in London may also have been involved in the disorder
DUBAI: FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings on Wednesday against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.
Hungary is facing a fresh FIFA punishment after its supporters fought with police in the stands at Wembley Stadium just after kickoff against England on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward.
A case was also opened into the English Football Association as organizer of the game, which ended 1-1 in London.
Polish fans in London may also have been involved in the disorder. Polish flags were on display in the Hungary sector and some in the crowd which pushed back against police wore clothes with the insignia of Polish clubs.
Poland’s own game in Tirana in Group I was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.
Both the Albanian and Polish federations will face sanctions over the incidents.
“Following an analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to yesterday’s England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland FIFA World Cup qualifier matches,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.
Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday’s game against Albania in an empty stadium.
FIFA put Hungary on probation with the threat of another game being played without fans if there was further disorder at games.
“FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at both matches and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse,” FIFA said. “FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behavior in football.”
The English FA is already facing UEFA action over crowd unrest at the national team’s European Championship final loss to Italy at Wembley in July.

Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order

Updated 13 October 2021
  • The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday
  • Hernández was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017
MADRID: France defender Lucas Hernández is facing prison time in Spain for violating a restraining order.
The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving a six-month prison sentence.
He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities.
Hernández’s lawyers are trying to appeal.
Hernández was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.
Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.
He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019. His request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.
Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop found dead with stab wounds

Updated 13 October 2021
  • Police said they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop's home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten in western Kenya
  • "Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage," Athletics Kenya said
NAIROBI: Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said.
Police said they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten in western Kenya.
Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.
Tirop also made history in 2015 when she became the second-youngest ever gold medallist in the women’s cross country championships after Zola Budd.
“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.
“We are still working to unearth more details about her demise.”
Keiyo North police commander Tom Makori told AFP that Tirop’s husband Emmanuel Rotich was a “man of interest” in the case and was the subject of a police hunt.
“He can tell us what happened,” Makori said. “The suspect had made a call to Tirop’s parents saying that he’d committed something wrong. So we believe he knows what happened.”
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to the young athlete and urged the police to track down those behind her death.
“It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we’ve lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage,” he said in a statement.
“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan hero by all measures, painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people,” he said.
The US embassy in Nairobi also expressed its condolences over the loss of Tirop, describing her as “a figure of hope for women in sports.”
On Saturday, another Kenyan long-distance athlete Hosea Mwok Macharinyang, a member of the country’s record-breaking world cross country team, died of what Kenyan athletics officials said was suicide.
Macharinyang, 35, was found in his home in West Pokot in western Kenya.
“He was such a brilliant athlete, committed to the sport where he competed for Kenya for many years in both cross country and the 5,000m and 10,000m races,” Jackson Pkemoi, the West Pokot representative of Athletics Kenya, told AFP.
Macharinyang made a record eight appearances, and won three consecutive titles for Kenya in the World Cross Country Championships from 2006 to 2008.
Kenya is the most successful nation in the cross country championships, having won 49 team and 27 individual titles.

Jordan beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to claim WAFF U23 Championship in Dammam

Updated 13 October 2021
  • Despite taking the lead, the young Saudi team could not hold out against a strong Jordan at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam
Jordan have won the West Asian Football Federation U23 Championship after beating hosts Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the final at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday night.

The Young Falcons had made a promising start and went ahead through Khaled Al-Ghannam’s goal at 20 minutes. However, the lead did not last too long, with Jordan equalizing through Yazan Al-Nuaimat at 28 minutes.

There were no further goals in the first half, and after the restart, the teams traded attacks with Saudi wasting several good chances to retake the lead.

But it was Jordan that would eventually go ahead, with Youssef Abu Al-Jazr scoring in at 76 minutes to put his team within sight of victory.

With time running out, the home team went all out for an equalizer, leaving themselves open to the visitors’ counter attacks. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Mohammed Abu Rezeq killed off any Saudi hopes with a third to secure the trophy for Jordan.

The 11-team tournament was organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the WAFF.

