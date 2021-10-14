You are here

Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (File/AFP)
  • LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year after Internet rules were tightened by Beijing, the latest American tech giant to lessen its ties to the country.
The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”
LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”
LinkedIn in March said it would pause new member sign-ups on LinkedIn China because of unspecified regulatory issues. China’s Internet watchdog in May said it had found LinkedIn as well as Microsoft’s Bing search engine and about 100 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.
Several scholars this year also reported getting warning letters from LinkedIn that they were sharing “prohibited content” that would not be made viewable in China but could still be seen by LinkedIn users elsewhere.
In 2014, LinkedIn launched a site in simplified Chinese, the written characters used on the mainland, to expand its reach in the country. It said at the time that expanding in China raises “difficult questions” because it will be required to censor content, but that it would be clear about how it conducts business in China and undertake “extensive measures” to protect members’ rights and data.
Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.
Google pulled its search engine out of mainland China in 2010 after the government began censoring search results and videos on YouTube.

Topics: Microsoft Linkedin China

Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit

Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit
  • Assignment covers Standard Chartered’s global markets including the Middle East and Pakistan
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dentsu International has been selected as Standard Chartered’s media agency of record for a further five years, after having successfully defended the account in a competitive pitch.
The assignment covers Standard Chartered’s global markets across media planning, strategy, and buying, including the Middle East, and Pakistan.
Sumeet Single, country head of corporate affairs, brand, and marketing for Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Dentsu continues to deliver a deep knowledge of our business and how we can drive growth through media.
“Working with a partner with shared values and ambitions has created a strong partnership for us to build on, and I look forward to what the future holds.”
Ramzy Abouchacra, the chief executive officer of Carat MENA, said: “We have built a fantastic partnership with Standard Chartered over the past four years, helping them on a journey of digital transformation and delivering performance with purpose.”
He added that the agency was excited for the next five years, “as we realize a vision for growth delivered through our one Dentsu service model.”

Topics: Dentsu International Standard Chartered Bank

Google and Amazon employees call on tech businesses to end contracts with Israel

An open letter has been written by Google and Amazon employees calling on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and ties with the Israeli military. (Reuters/File Photos)
An open letter has been written by Google and Amazon employees calling on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and ties with the Israeli military. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 13 October 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Google and Amazon employees call on tech businesses to end contracts with Israel

An open letter has been written by Google and Amazon employees calling on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and ties with the Israeli military. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • An anonymous letter by company workers condemns Project Nimbus
Updated 13 October 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “We are Google and Amazon workers. We condemn Project Nimbus.” That is the headline of an open letter written by Google and Amazon employees who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Gabriel Schubiner, software engineer and researcher at Google and Bathool Syed, content strategist at Amazon, wrote in an op-ed on NBC News: “We’ve joined together as workers across corporate lines for the first time to send a joint letter Tuesday calling on Google and Amazon to respect Palestinian human rights and cancel Project Nimbus.”

The letter, signed by nearly 1,000 employees at Amazon and more than 600 at Google, calls on the two companies to pull out of Project Nimbus and cut all ties with the Israeli military.

“As more and more Palestinians are documenting Israeli human rights abuses on the ground, it’s no longer possible for the rest of the world to ignore the brutal reality of the Israeli occupation and military actions targeting civilians,” Nadim Nashif, Director, 7amleh — The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, told Arab News.

“By participating in the creation of these technologies and providing them to the Israeli government, companies such as Google and Amazon are further entrenching and enhancing this illegal occupation, and legitimizing illegal military actions around the world,” said Nashif.

Project Nimbus is a $1.2 billion project where Google and Amazon are providing cloud services for Israel’s public sector and military.

“The Nimbus framework will provide cloud services to Israeli government ministries including local municipalities, government-owned companies, and public sector organizations with the aim of helping to accelerate digital transformation,” Amazon said in a statement issued earlier this year.

However, in the letter, the employees stated that Project Nimbus will enable the selling of “dangerous technology to the Israeli military and government.”

It added that Google and Amazon’s contracts with institutions such as the US Department of Defense, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement departments, are “part of a disturbing pattern of militarization, lack of transparency and avoidance of oversight.”

Schubiner and Syed also alluded to the dangers of Project Nimbus in their op-ed, stating that their cloud services would help to facilitate the Israeli military’s control and persecution of Palestinians, demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied Palestinian territories and attacks on Gaza.

“We cannot look the other way, as the products we build are used to deny Palestinians their basic rights, force Palestinians out of their homes and attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the employees said in their letter, which concluded with them condemning the Project Nimbus contract and asking the two companies to reject this and other contracts that would harm users.

The workers also called on other employees from around the world in the technology industry to join them “in building a world where technology promotes safety and dignity for all.”

“There’s a growing movement of Silicon Valley workers who are taking a stand and showing solidarity with marginalized communities whose lives are impacted by the increasing militarization of the technology space. Technology companies must listen to their employees, or risk facing the consequences of profiting from state-sanctioned human rights abuses,” said Nashif.

Topics: media Google Amazon Israel

Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms

Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms

Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms
  • The social media company says it is changing its approach on the harassment of journalists and "human rights defenders"
  • Facebook is under wide-ranging scrutiny from global lawmakers and regulators over its content moderation practices
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Facebook will now count activists and journalists as “involuntary” public figures and so increase protections against harassment and bullying targeted at these groups, its global safety chief said in an interview this week.
The social media company, which allows more critical commentary of public figures than of private individuals, says it is changing its approach on the harassment of journalists and “human rights defenders,” who it says are in the public eye due to their work rather than their public personas.
Facebook is under wide-ranging scrutiny from global lawmakers and regulators over its content moderation practices and harms linked to its platforms, with internal documents leaked by a whistleblower forming the basis for a US Senate hearing last week.
How Facebook, which has about 2.8 billion monthly active users, treats public figures and content posted by or about those figures has been an area of intense debate. In recent weeks, the company’s “cross check” system, which the Wall Street Journal reported has the effect of exempting some high-profile users from usual Facebook rules, has been in the spotlight.
Facebook also differentiates between public figures and private individuals in the protections it affords around online discussion: for instance, users are generally allowed to call for the death of a celebrity in discussions on the platform.
The company declined to share a list of other involuntary public figures but said they are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Earlier this year, Facebook said it would remove content celebrating, praising or mocking George Floyd’s death, because he was deemed an involuntary public figure.
Facebook’s Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis said the company was also expanding the types of attacks that it would not allow on public figures on its sites, as part of an effort to reduce attacks disproportionately faced by women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.
Facebook will no longer allow severe and unwanted sexualizing content, derogatory sexualized photoshopped images or drawings or direct negative attacks on a person’s appearance, for example, in comments on a public figure’s profile.

Topics: Facebook public figures social media Journalists bullying

Lebanon’s The Daily Star suspends updating its website

The front pages of
The front pages of "The Daily Star", which refrained from publishing news articles in its print edition today in protest against the "deteriorating situation" in Lebanon in 2019. (File/AFP
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Lebanon’s The Daily Star suspends updating its website

The front pages of "The Daily Star", which refrained from publishing news articles in its print edition today in protest against the "deteriorating situation" in Lebanon in 2019. (File/AFP
  • Founded in 1952, The Daily Star became one of the first English-language newspapers in the Arab world
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s oldest English-language newspaper The Daily Star on Wednesday said in a tweet that it would be temporarily suspending updating its website due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Considered the go-to newspaper for Western journalists working in the country, it has been severely affected by the country’s financial crisis.

In February last year, the paper announced the temporary suspension of its print edition because of financial challenges but the version of the newspaper has not been published since.

Founded in 1952, The Daily Star became one of the first English-language newspapers in the Arab world. It stopped printing during Lebanon’s 15-year civil war but relaunched again in 1996.

The daily is not the only paper in the country to fold, temporarily or otherwise. Soon after the Beirut port blast, the country’s oldest newspaper An-Nahar halted updating its English website.

It is a private newspaper owned by the family of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri who, according to press watchdog Reporters Without Borders, had also halted operations at his Future TV satellite channel in late 2019 after 26 years of broadcasting, citing financial reasons.

Two years ago, the daily Al-Mustaqbal, another one of Hariri’s assets, ceased its print edition and became a digital newspaper. In 2017, Lebanon’s leading daily As-Safir went out of print after 42 years of publication, while another daily Al-Anwar closed down a year later.

Topics: Lebanon The Daily Star Beirut

Facebook removes propaganda networks in Sudan and Iran

Facebook shared details about the accounts in its September 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report. (Reuters/File Photo)
Facebook shared details about the accounts in its September 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Facebook removes propaganda networks in Sudan and Iran

Facebook shared details about the accounts in its September 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • New report shows Facebook removed 666 accounts in Sudan and 93 accounts in Iran 
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Facebook has removed two networks linked to military organizations in Sudan and Iran for violating its policies.

The company shared details about the accounts in its September 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report.

The report comes on the heels of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the US Senate Committee.

Haugen said although only 9 percent of Facebook users are English speakers, 87 percent of misinformation spending is dedicated to English speakers. This is especially problematic considering the high usage of Facebook in non-English speaking countries such as India, Sudan, Iran, and Ethiopia among others.

The new report reveals that in Sudan, Facebook removed 116 pages, 666 Facebook accounts, 69 groups and 92 Instagram accounts, that targeted domestic audiences in the country. “We found this activity as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior in the region and linked it to the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group operated by the Sudanese government,” the report stated.

These pages, accounts and groups violated Facebook’s policy against foreign or government interference. According to the company’s investigation, the network originated in Sudan and used fake accounts to manage groups and pages, often posting, commenting and reacting to their own content to make it appear more popular than it was.

These fake accounts and pages were set up to resemble independent news entities, freelancers, journalists and students in Sudan, while some even used celebrity photos as their profile pictures. In addition to organic content, the accounts also spent around $200 in adverts on Facebook and Instagram.

In Iran, the company removed 93 Facebook accounts, 14 pages, 15 groups and 194 Instagram accounts that targeted primarily domestic audiences in that country, particularly in the Lorestan province. “We found this activity as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior in the region and linked it to individuals associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” according to the report.

The fake accounts mainly used Instagram posting as local news outlets. Some accounts also posed as Kurds, including young Kurdish women, and others purported to be supporters of an exiled militant opposition group Mojahedin-e Khalq in an apparent attempt to build audiences among these different communities, according to the report.

The network also purchased fake followers for its accounts to make them appear more popular than they were. The fake accounts posted primarily in Farsi about local news and current events in Lorestan, including encouraging voter turnout in the 2020 Iranian elections and criticizing MEK, the Kurdish nationalist movement, the US and Saudi Arabia. They also re-posted content related to Iranian state media and government officials.

“We monitor for efforts to re-establish a presence on Facebook by networks we previously removed. Using both automated and manual detection, we continuously remove accounts and pages connected to networks we took down in the past,” Facebook said in the report.

Topics: media social media Facebook Sudan Iran

