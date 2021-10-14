What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors

DUBAI: Madame Tussauds Dubai, the first wax museum of its kind in the Middle East, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday.

Famous Emirati weightlifter Amna Al-Haddad and popular radio host Kris Fade — who are both portrayed in the museum — attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official inauguration.

The original Madame Tussauds was founded in London in 1835 as Dubai’s Bluewaters Island is now home to its 25th location in the world.

Madame Tussauds Dubai features stunning wax figures of famous and historical figures, as well as popular film and television characters played by famous actors.

Visitors can enjoy exploring this tourist destination, which consists of seven themed rooms and includes more than 60 lifelike wax figures. Lebanese singer Maya Diab is among the 16 wax figures that commemorate famous stars in the Middle East.

A special area dedicated to leaders and royalty is the main attraction and gives visitors the chance to meet kings, queens, world leaders, esteemed public figures, and prominent political figures from the past and present.

Visitors can hang out and have a cup of tea with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Taj Mahal and even board a replica of the presidential plane with former US President Donald Trump.

Fashion show and catwalk lovers, photography enthusiasts, and wannabe models will enjoy the fashion area that provides various entertainment experiences. The fashion icons portrayed at the museum include Victoria Beckham in outfits that have been admired by Anna Wintour, one of the most prominent figures in the fashion world.

Fans can also strike a pose next to Cara Delevingne as if they were one of her close friends, squeeze in for a photo with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, take selfies with Italian model Carla DiBello and model for Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

Meanwhile, fans of the glamorous world of the silver screen can make their dreams come true by visiting the movie area. Visitors can enjoy Breakfast at Tiffany’s with Audrey Hepburn, experience an action-packed adventure with Tom Cruise, battle evil forces and save the city with Spider-Man, or try some martial arts under the supervision of Jackie Chan.

In the media area, social media enthusiasts will have a chance to get up close and personal with some of the Middle East’s most iconic celebrities, including radio host Kris Fade, social media star Bin Baz, Arab Idol host singer and actor Ahmed Fahmy, and Egyptian media personality and Arab Idol judge Hassan El-Shafei.

Bollywood lovers will not be disappointed and visitors can enjoy a stroll through a blooming secret garden, take part in the most famous Indian music videos and perform their best dance moves in front of an interactive digital screen.

They can also meet wax figures of Bollywood royalty such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit.

Sports fans can take a penalty kick in the interactive area alongside football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, knock out legend Muhammad Ali or stand on the Formula 1 podium next to Lewis Hamilton.

Visitors can also stand next to Emirati weightlifter Amna Al-Haddad and take pictures while lifting fake weights next to her. They can also fight Sergiu Toma, a Moldovan judoka, who represents the UAE.

Lovers of music, concerts, and live performances can conclude their visit to Madame Tussauds Dubai in the music area through a palm-lined walkway and dance on the interactive dance floor among the most famous singers in the Middle East and the world, including Kadim Al-Sahir, Mohammed Assaf, Nancy Ajram, and Balqees Fathi.