What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub
Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub

What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub
Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Lazy Masoub is a newly opened restaurant in Jeddah offering Saudi street food with a contemporary twist.
Inspired by the banana carts found in downtown Jeddah, the eatery’s name refers to a traditional dish made of mashed banana and chopped saj pie, topped with honey or cream and usually eaten as a dessert.
The restaurant’s signature masoub dish is served with a variety of toppings and extra banana, mango, strawberry, avocado, and nuts, and the outlet also offers a range of authentic Saudi recipes with international and Middle Eastern touches including masoub konafa, foul baba, mutabbaq trio pepperoni, and liver tacos.
The food is served in Korean stone and pottery bowls and on plates with dried ice fog adding to the presentation.
The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. and further information is available on Instagram at @lazymasoub.

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Arab region is poised to be one of the fastest-growing new game markets, according to the CEO of Manga Productions Dr. Essam Bukhary.
The company has signed a partnership deal with Telltale, an independent developer and publisher of story-driven games.
Manga will join an upcoming game through a cross-cultural exchange, with talent from Saudi Arabia working alongside Telltale’s development team. The partnership was announced during the Silicon Slopes Summit in Utah. “Together, we can foster a global partnership and empower a whole era of young Saudi talents seeking careers in digital and interactive arts,” Bukhary said.
Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie said: “We’re encouraged by the program Manga Productions has put together to foster the emerging creative and development arts across the Saudi region.”
He added that his team strongly believed in “cultivating the next generation” of game industry talent.
Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, business development manager at Manga Productions, said: “Our main objective with every partnership is to include training and mentorship possibilities.”

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors

Madame Tussauds Dubai opens its doors
  Madame Tussauds Dubai features lifelike wax figures of famous and historical figures, popular film and television characters, and more
  First wax museum of its kind in the Middle East opened its 25th worldwide location at Dubai's Bluewaters Island
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Madame Tussauds Dubai, the first wax museum of its kind in the Middle East, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday.

Famous Emirati weightlifter Amna Al-Haddad and popular radio host Kris Fade — who are both portrayed in the museum — attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official inauguration.

The original Madame Tussauds was founded in London in 1835 as Dubai’s Bluewaters Island is now home to its 25th location in the world.

Madame Tussauds Dubai features stunning wax figures of famous and historical figures, as well as popular film and television characters played by famous actors.

Visitors can enjoy exploring this tourist destination, which consists of seven themed rooms and includes more than 60 lifelike wax figures. Lebanese singer Maya Diab is among the 16 wax figures that commemorate famous stars in the Middle East.

A special area dedicated to leaders and royalty is the main attraction and gives visitors the chance to meet kings, queens, world leaders, esteemed public figures, and prominent political figures from the past and present.

Visitors can hang out and have a cup of tea with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Taj Mahal and even board a replica of the presidential plane with former US President Donald Trump.

Fashion show and catwalk lovers, photography enthusiasts, and wannabe models will enjoy the fashion area that provides various entertainment experiences. The fashion icons portrayed at the museum include Victoria Beckham in outfits that have been admired by Anna Wintour, one of the most prominent figures in the fashion world. 

Fans can also strike a pose next to Cara Delevingne as if they were one of her close friends, squeeze in for a photo with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, take selfies with Italian model Carla DiBello and model for Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

Meanwhile, fans of the glamorous world of the silver screen can make their dreams come true by visiting the movie area. Visitors can enjoy Breakfast at Tiffany’s with Audrey Hepburn, experience an action-packed adventure with Tom Cruise, battle evil forces and save the city with Spider-Man, or try some martial arts under the supervision of Jackie Chan.

In the media area, social media enthusiasts will have a chance to get up close and personal with some of the Middle East’s most iconic celebrities, including radio host Kris Fade, social media star Bin Baz, Arab Idol host singer and actor Ahmed Fahmy, and Egyptian media personality and Arab Idol judge Hassan El-Shafei.

Bollywood lovers will not be disappointed and visitors can enjoy a stroll through a blooming secret garden, take part in the most famous Indian music videos and perform their best dance moves in front of an interactive digital screen.

They can also meet wax figures of Bollywood royalty such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit.

Sports fans can take a penalty kick in the interactive area alongside football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, knock out legend Muhammad Ali or stand on the Formula 1 podium next to Lewis Hamilton.

Visitors can also stand next to Emirati weightlifter Amna Al-Haddad and take pictures while lifting fake weights next to her. They can also fight Sergiu Toma, a Moldovan judoka, who represents the UAE.

Lovers of music, concerts, and live performances can conclude their visit to Madame Tussauds Dubai in the music area through a palm-lined walkway and dance on the interactive dance floor among the most famous singers in the Middle East and the world, including Kadim Al-Sahir, Mohammed Assaf, Nancy Ajram, and Balqees Fathi.

The Egyptian modeling agency 'decolonizing beauty standards'

The Egyptian modeling agency ‘decolonizing beauty standards’
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

The Egyptian modeling agency ‘decolonizing beauty standards’

The Egyptian modeling agency ‘decolonizing beauty standards’
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Between the frenzied rush of wardrobe changes and photographers readying for shoots, Iman Eldeeb’s agency is slowly breaking new ground for Egypt’s fashion scene by hiring a diverse line-up of models.

Eldeeb forged an international career in European fashion capital Milan, where photographers told her she was “the first Egyptian model they had ever seen.”

Seven years later, she returned to Egypt in 2018 and set about shaking up a fashion scene where old stereotypes prevail.

In the Arab world’s most populous nation, modeling has long been dominated by “girls from Eastern Europe, with fair complexions,” said Eldeeb.


The 28-year-old said such “obsolete” standards have made it difficult for Egyptian and Arab models to break into the industry.

“Beauty cannot be limited by the appearance and shape of a face and so on. I feel this is a misconception of beauty,” Eldeeb told AFP.

“Hair color, eye color, all these things were part of a very old understanding of beauty and this is something we are moving away from as much as we can.”
According to The Fashion Spot, a website specializing in the industry, “models of color” accounted for more than 43 percent of those on global catwalks in fall 2021 -- making it “the most racially diverse season on record.”

Traveling the world as a model, Eldeeb said she sensed a new trend of more diverse faces and bodies was emerging.

Back in Egypt, she and her sister Yousra then founded UNN Model Management -- the name meaning “rebirth” in the language of the black Nubian minority.

The agency offers a platform for budding talents in Egypt who lack support in the fiercely competitive industry.

“The fashion industry is still developing in the Arab world” said Eldeeb.

Today, UNN oversees around 35 contracts with top brands including Louis Vuitton, Adidas and Levi's, making it a leader on the nascent Egyptian scene.

Mohsen Othman, a freelance photographer also known as Lemosen who works with UNN regularly, praised the agency for its “daring” approach.

In the industry in Egypt, “we have creative people but we lack the means, and training remains old-fashioned,” he said.

For Sabah Khodir, an Egyptian activist against gender-based violence, UNN is a force for “decolonizing beauty standards” and “deconstructing internalized racism.”

“Being more represented in fashion, on-screen or elsewhere, can save lives. It humanizes you in the eyes of the world,” Khodir said of the situation for under-represented women.

Adhar Makuac Abiem, a model from South Sudan, has long endured racial taunts and insults in the unforgiving streets of Egypt’s bustling capital Cairo.

When she settled in Egypt as a refugee in 2014, she never imagined she would be hired by a local agency.

Often she was told that she was “too black” or “too ugly” to get any work, she said.

But since 2019, the 21-year-old has managed to build a career as a model working with UNN.

Egypt is similar to “the West where prejudices persist about dark-skinned” people, said Marie Grace Brown, a University of Kansas researcher who authored a book on women’s fashion in Sudan.

But that has not stopped Abiem from trying to “become a positive role model” for young black women in the industry.

Mariam Abdallah, 22, who was busy styling her hair before a photoshoot, said she has been doing more modeling overseas than in Egypt.

“We’re not very interested in ‘exotic’ top models,” she told AFP.

Beyond battling discrimination in a highly predatory industry, where there have been high profile cases of sexual misconduct, getting parental consent is another challenge in the conservative Muslim country.
According to Eldeeb, three-quarters of parents fear images of their model daughters could be “misused” online.

There are also concerns about revealing clothing, as well as working “inappropriate hours” for young women.

“Whatever the profession, parents always try to decide for the girls”" she added.

The World Bank says that fewer than 20 percent of Egyptian women had a job in 2019.

But Eldeeb has managed to secure work visas for some of her models in France, a first for home-grown talent.

Abdallah left Egypt for the first time recently thanks to the contracts she now has with around a dozen agencies in Europe and the United States, giving her a sense of independence and purpose.

For the activist Khodir, the emphasis on developing Egyptian talent for global fashion houses is much more than just good business.

“It’s a form of healing that we badly need,” she said.

Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji kicks off return of events at AlUla

Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji kicks off return of events at AlUla
Hiba Tawaji is performing in AlUla on Oct. 29. Supplied
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji kicks off return of events at AlUla

Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji kicks off return of events at AlUla
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese star Hiba Tawaji will appear live in AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall on Oct. 29 in a performance that marks the return of music and public events to the Saudi city following the global pandemic.

Tawaji, a renowned Lebanese singer, actor and director with a career spanning 14 years, has performed in leading venues around the world, and has a huge regional and international fan base.

In 2017, she performed for a Saudi audience as the first female singer to bring music back to the live stage in the Kingdom.

It will be the hitmaker’s first performance in AlUla.

“I have always wanted to perform in AlUla, a place with such history and creative legacy,” the Lebanese soprano said in a statement.

“To sing in Maraya is such an honor. We had to think carefully about this performance to do the destination and venue justice; it will be a special event.”

As pandemic restrictions in Saudi Arabia continue to ease, live events, including concerts and art exhibitions, are making a return at AlUla, with a series of cultural events due to take place in the historic city in coming weeks and months.

The last artists to perform at the Maraya Music Hall were US singer Lionel Richie and a Persian Nights trio of regional performers in March 2020.

Tawaji will be the first in a series of exciting regional and international artists to perform in the striking mirrored structure and as part of the AlUla Moments calendar.

Attendees do not need a COVID-19 test, but all appropriate safety measures and national health regulations will be implemented.

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts workshops on traditional crafts

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts workshops on traditional crafts
Updated 14 October 2021
Hams Saleh

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts workshops on traditional crafts

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts workshops on traditional crafts
Updated 14 October 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The Saudi Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020 has been an important stop for visitors since the much-anticipated event opened to the public last week. 

The rectangular facade, which features a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen, is designed to showcase the Kingdom’s ancient culture and heritage, the wonders of its natural landscape, as well as the rapid drive of its present and future ambitions.

Among the cultural offerings that the pavilion boasts are workshops aimed at teaching international guests and children traditional Saudi crafts, including palm leaf weaving and Al-Qatt Al-Asiri. 

Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is an art form deeply rooted within the identity of the Kingdom’s southern region — and it is practiced exclusively by women.

To demonstrate this art form, Saudi artist Afaf Dajam was on site this week painting on a clay pot to demonstrate how these beautiful objects are created. 

In an interview with Arab News, the artist said that she particularly looking forward to praciting the craft with the children who visit Expo 2020, adding that she had created templates for children to paint on using various coloring techniques, including water paint and acrylics.

Dajam fascination with Al-Qatt Al-Asiri was sparked when the art form was added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017. After that, she undertook extensive research into the craft.

“This research turned to love and passion,” she said. “I started searching for it in old homes in Asir, and I documented it in my own studio.” 

Her “documentation” examined how the art form started and how it developed. “Around 100 years ago, they used to only use two colors: black and red… Now, they use the five famous colors for Al-Qatt Al-Asiri: yellow, red, green, white and blue,” she told Arab News.  

To teach visitors about the craft of the palm leaf weaving, the pavilion invited Saudi creative Habib Abdullah Al-Farhan to display colorful baskets, bowls and mats.

The artist, who has created more than 5,000 items in his career, first started weaving when he was 13-years old, before he took a hiatus. For the past 14 years, he has dedicated his career to creating versatile objects from palm leaves.

Al-Farhan has worked with regional restaurants and international brands, including Mothercare and Turquoise Mountain. 

The workshops take place every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pavilion’s Palm Garden and from 5 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. in the building’s Open Square.  

