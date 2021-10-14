Pro-Iran militias warn of ‘very cruel’ response after Israeli strike on Palmyra

AMMAN: Iran-backed forces in Syria said on Thursday they would respond forcefully to an Israeli strike over Syria’s Palmyra area in the province of Homs on Wednesday evening in the second such strike within a week.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that one soldier was killed in the attack that took place at 11:34 p.m. (2034 GMT) and targeted a communications tower and caused some material losses.
Israel has kept silent about the strikes that came days after Damascus reported its air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside, wounding six Syrian soldiers and causing some material damage.
Israeli missiles flew over Jordanian airspace above US forces based in the Tanf area at the Syrian-Iraqi border, the Syrian ministry statement said.
The latest strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict in recent years that has seen hundreds of Israeli raids whose goal was to slow down Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli and regional military experts say.
Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have built a presence since deploying to help President Bashar Assad in the Syrian conflict that erupted in 2011.
A statement by the so-called operations room of Assad’s Iran-backed allies said the response to the strike would be “very cruel,” adding casualties would have been much higher had its forces not been well spread across the desert area.
“As a result of this attack a number of martyrs and injured from our Mujahedeen brothers have fallen,” the statement said without elaborating.
“We have taken a decision to respond to this attack in revenge for the martyrs and the blood of the injured and the response will be very cruel,” said the statement published on pro-Iranian news outlets whose authenticity Reuters verified.
A senior military source who requested anonymity said the strikes hit among other targets the T4 airbase where Iran-backed militias launched drone strikes in recent months against US bases in northern Syria.
The source said unidentified drones believed to be Israeli also hit this week Tehran-backed bases in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor along the Iraqi border, a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements from Iraq into Syria
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz earlier last month accused Tehran of providing foreign militias with drone training at an airbase in Iran.
Two military sources familiar with the affair say the site that was hit on Wednesday was near a secret facility that Tehran was using to transfer “know-how” on unmanned aerial vehicles technology.
The Palmyra area where the strikes were conducted is close to a major concentration of Russian bases and where its troops conducted in recent days maneuvers with Syrian troops, military experts say.
Israel wants Iranian and Iran-backed forces kept away from its border and more broadly, removed from Syria entirely.
Tunisia's President Saied revokes predecessor's passport
Tunisian media suggested that Saied was irked by Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government
Updated 58 min 44 sec ago
AP
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said Thursday he had decided to withdraw the diplomatic passport of his predecessor Moncef Marzouki.
Tunisian media suggested that Saied was irked by Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government. The decision on the passport was made public in a communique.
“Some have gone abroad to undermine the interests of Tunisia,” Saied said, referring to Marzouki who was president from 2011 to 2014.
Days ago, Marzouki participated in a demonstration while in Paris, during which he had urged French decision-makers “not to endorse a totalitarian system.”
In July, Saied sacked Tunisia’s prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency. His critics called it a coup.
Last month, Saied issued presidential decrees bolstering the already near-total powers he had granted himself.
Ankara, Baghdad fight against Daesh may be stepped in wake of Iraqi elections: Experts
A number of Iraqi Daesh members hiding in the region are believed to have been inspiring group affiliates in other war-torn countries such as Afghanistan
Updated 14 October 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkish and Iraqi counterterrorism operations to eliminate Daesh from the region could be stepped up following parliamentary elections and the recent capture of one of the group’s senior leaders, experts have claimed.
A recent joint intelligence operation between the two countries in northwestern Syria led to the apprehension by Iraqi security forces of Sami Jasim, deputy to the late former Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
An Iraqi national, Jasim was also known to be a close aide to the current leader of the terror group, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Quraishi. Turkey’s influence in Syria’s northwest, where for years it has had troop observation points, and its close ties with rebels in the region helped in the success of the operation.
A number of Iraqi Daesh members hiding in the region are believed to have been inspiring group affiliates in other war-torn countries such as Afghanistan.
Analysts now reckon that closer cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad would not only help eradicate the last remnants of Daesh but establish a new layer of trust between Turkey and the US on counterterrorism issues.
America had offered $5 million for information on Jasim and considered him as being “instrumental in managing finances for ISIS’ (Daesh) terrorist operations.”
Last year, Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board signed a deal with its Iraqi counterpart Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.
Goktug Sonmez, director of security studies at Ankara-based think-tank Orsam, said Turkey’s Iraq policy was primarily focused on counterterrorism.
He told Arab News: “Initially this focus was limited with the fight against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and then it was expanded to the counterterrorism efforts against Daesh with Turkey becoming an integral part of the global coalition to fight against it.”
Parliamentary elections were held in Iraq on Oct. 10, and experts think the result of the elections will have direct repercussions on counterterrorism efforts depending on regional alliances.
Sonmez said: “Pro-Iranian Shiite segments have emerged as the biggest loser of the elections, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party significantly increased its share of votes. Following the election results, Ankara may boost its anti-Daesh operations with Iraqi central government.
“With the decrease of Iranian influence on Iraq, such cooperation between the two countries may also contribute to Washington’s efforts to sustain its links of alliance with the region.
“Both Gulf countries and Turkey can help the Baghdad government in this process by using the security card as a sustainable avenue of cooperation.
“From the perspective of military assistance and security collaboration, I expect Turkey will further provide Iraq with new military equipment for better identifying Daesh hideouts,” he added.
In August, Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun announced that his country was considering buying Turkish drones, T129 tactical reconnaissance and attack helicopters, and electronic military hardware.
“Turkey has so far compiled a very comprehensive list of tens of thousands of foreign fighters who are or may be linked with Daesh. Following the recent elections, Turkey and Iraq can deepen their counterterrorism efforts based on Ankara’s strong documentation about the Daesh network in its neighborhood,” Sonmez said.
Turkey recently arrested several Daesh members on its home soil. In mid-September, security forces arrested three people in southern Turkey with alleged links to Daesh and the PKK, along with several documents and digital materials.
“Turkey’s domestic operations against Daesh go hand-in-hand with its cross-border operations. The data that Turkish security officials have obtained and the networks that have been uncovered with such operations have helped authorities in revealing the jihadists’ foreign contacts in countries of the region,” Sonmez added.
Between 2014 and this year, Turkey carried out more than 5,855 operations against Daesh, capturing and arresting more than 1,200 of the group’s members.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and police have arrested eight people, including two Iranian spies, over an attempt to kidnap a former Iranian soldier, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.
How more women can be encouraged to take up STEM careers in the Middle East
Too few MENA women are choosing to study or work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields
Experts say good role models, help from parents and schools, and a changing workplace culture will tip the balance
Updated 14 October 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Apps, artificial intelligence, fifth-generation telephony, the internet of things, drones, advanced metallurgy, microchips, algorithms and coding. Buzzwords of the moment, to be sure — but also growth areas of the current and future economy.
Young people today who want to succeed in these fields will require strong quantitative skills based in hard sciences such as mathematics. And technology. And engineering. Call it STEM.
In the Middle East, much work needs to be done to shift education patterns for its youth, particularly women. The good news is that some have started. Experts in the field told Arab News that mentoring, instilling a culture of experimentation and overcoming failure, and breaking down stereotypes will go a long way to ensure further progress.
Around the world, only 18 percent of women in college and universities are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, compared with 35 percent of men, according to the UN. This means that there is a dire shortage of software engineers but, at the same time, strong demand for more young people to learn how to work in the digital space.
“These figures aren’t surprising as we’ve known for a long time that there is a STEM gap around the world and here in the region,” said Eslam Hussein, co-founder and CEO at Invygo, a car rental app based in Dubai. “But this is a time of positive change and there’s so much happening to boost STEM education, particularly for women.”
In the Middle East, women already account for almost half the total STEM student population. Hussein pointed to Saudi Arabia, where he said the government is leading from the front to resolve the STEM gap by encouraging learning and careers in the field.
The Kingdom has created Saudi Codes, a Misk Foundation, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Saudi Telecom Company initiative to teach computer programming in an accessible and relevant way.
Saudi entrepreneur Nora Al-Nashwan and her friend Deema Alamer set up Code for Girls in 2018 to give Saudi women the skills necessary to join the tech industry.
In 2017, Dubai created its One Million Arab Coders initiative, offering prizes of up to $1 million. In February, it said that 1.2 million people had signed up.
“Complementing these initiatives is the rise of the startup ecosystem. Women entrepreneurs are also encouraging young female students to take up learning in STEM fields,” Hussein said.
Nevertheless, studies have shown that women prefer to pursue studies in biological sciences, business administration, psychology, human resources and social work.
INNUMBERS
* 18% - Women in college and university who study STEM worldwide.
* 38% - Women who make up STEM graduates in Saudi Arabia.
* 17% - Saudi STEM graduates who go on to work in the sector.
Dr. Rita Zgheib, assistant professor at the faculty of engineering, applied science and technology at the Canadian University Dubai, believes the findings are consistent across much of the world.
“The figure is the same in many European countries, too. It has been linked to cultural history, where women are oriented toward simple tasks, and also to preconceived notions about engineering,” she told Arab News.
“Most women with high capabilities and the skills to integrate and excel in engineering have a false understanding of engineering,” Zgheib told Arab News. “They think that it is hard, and they are often afraid.”
She recommends more orientation sessions at school, as well as high-profile women describing their experiences. Nevertheless, challenges persist. Stereotyping and a lack of knowledge around education in STEM subjects are common.
Zgheib highlights marriage and female domestic responsibilities as barriers, pushing women to pursue less-demanding jobs. “There’s a lack of orientation and motivation,” she said.
Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, president of the Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, said that not all regional universities fall into the low-figure bracket for women in STEM, highlighting the institute’s 23 percent ratio as an example.
“There are girls who would like to study computing more than mechanical engineering,” he told Arab News.
“So, we have to make the right initiatives and encouragement for them to be more (motivated). The region lacks coders because it’s accustomed to just adopting solutions and implementing them, but having software engineering as a discipline is new and we need more. What we make of those figures is what we have to think about carefully.”
Creating awareness of the career paths and opportunities available while studying and working in STEM may help.
Nathalie Chamaa, head of products at FlexxPay, an online platform based in Dubai that allows employees to access their pay, said that tech companies need to recruit female talent into their teams and invest in professional growth.
“Technology companies in the region, which are predominantly male oriented, need to establish a gender-equal culture that will help drive communication, teamwork and leadership in the workforce,” Chamaa said.
“This will create a more inclusive work environment where women feel empowered to excel in their roles.”
According to Hussein, the possibilities for women who join and stay in technology companies are endless. Equipped with just a computer and an Internet connection, young talent can achieve a great deal, he said.
“With the rise of new learning platforms and teaching methods, the barriers to STEM education are being removed rapidly. This is a time to achieve the impossible.”
So how to get there? There is a need for more mentorship for young students, especially females. In Saudi Arabia, 38 percent of Saudi graduates in STEM are women, but only 17 percent of these go on to work in related fields.
“It is critical that education is able to translate into long-term careers,” Hussein said. “We also need to encourage a culture of experimentation. This will create a major mindset shift, driving young talent to test their skills, create new concepts, and bring new, ground-breaking ideas to life.”
Providing scholarships and training to young women can shape ambition.
According to Al-Assaf, research by RIT showed girls perform better than boys academically. “We need to change the mindset, whether from government, NGOs or academia, because, to date, women have been encouraged to study subjects that are compatible with society’s norms,” he said.
“It’s changing, but maybe parents and teachers can encourage more.”
Vandana Mahajan, founder of Futures Abroad, a Dubai-based consultancy that helps students choose courses overseas, said that small changes in departments such as physics and computer science, and provision for a broader overview of the introductory courses on offer, can make a significant difference.
“Institutions can employ more female professors to change this perception and to motivate girls. Mentoring programs can help along with effective work-life balance policies for all faculty members. We have to make a conscious effort at home to eliminate this gender bias and to encourage girls to explore STEM-related courses,” Mahajan said.
Enabling students to solve real-world problems through early direct-learning experiences can inspire and motivate for the long term. Inculcating a sense that it is not the end of the world to fail is also important.
“In our industry, many problems have many solutions and it’s OK to experiment with different ways and fail more than once,” said Charbel Nasr, chief technology officer at FlexxPay.
“Experimentation is key to keep improving and innovating. Students should be taught how to overcome failure, not fear it.”
With a population of over 500 million across the region, and as legacy industries undergo digitalization, investment in talent today will reap dividends for future generations.
“Innovation-centric initiatives, like Saudi Codes by Misk and Code for Girls, are already attracting a high number of participants, and the levels of interest in coding being shown by young Saudi women is indicative of their potential,” Hussein said.
This will be critical for the future of the Arab region, as it will need to have the right skills to keep pace with the rest of the world.
“STEM encourages innovation and creativity,” Mahajan said.
“Scientists and engineers are working on solving some of the most vexing challenges of our time: Finding cures for diseases, providing clean drinking water and developing renewable energy sources. When women are not a part of the design of these products, the needs and desires unique to women may be overlooked.”
December election may not spell the end for Libya's crisis: Experts
Debate over Ghaddafi-era officials and entities in post-Ghaddafi Libya has yet to be comprehensively resolved
Libyans will vote on Dec. 24 in the first elections since warring parties put down their weapons in 2020
Updated 14 October 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
LONDON: Libya’s first election since a peace deal was struck last year between its warring parties may not be the end of the conflict in the country because the underlying issues that sparked a war in 2015 have not yet been addressed, a panel of experts said.
Speaking at an online event on Thursday, hosted by the Council for Arab-British Understanding, and attended by Arab News, Libyan activists and policy experts also said the intransigence of the international community, including the UN, threatens to undermine the pursuit of real resolution to Libya's problems.
The first elections since the end of the war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army are scheduled for Dec. 24.
But, according to Asma Khalifa, a Libyan peace activist, there remains no consensus on the core question between officials from the era of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and institutions in a post-Ghaddafi Libya.
“The biggest problem is the Political Isolation Law,” said Khalifa, referring to the proposed law that bars Ghaddafi-era officials, such as LNA general Khalifa Haftar, from participating in a post-war Libyan government.
The proposed Political Isolation Law was a major source of discontent in late 2014 and early 2015 and ultimately contributed to the breakdown of Libya’s first unity government.
“It is not clear really what happens to this law,” under the second unity government, which was agreed earlier this year, Khalifa said.
“No one mentions it anymore, especially with court cases involving head Ghaddafi figures being dismissed and the release of prisoners as part of reconciliation efforts by the government.”
This lack of clarity over the law, Khalifa said, exists in all legal texts since 2012 and “is the biggest problem.”
She also explained that various legal reforms have concentrated power in the position of president in Libya, at the expense of the prime minister and other bodies, as well as allowed senior leaders from fighting factions to run for the position.
These reforms further undermine the peace process, said Tarek Megersisi, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
“All of Libya’s old war criminals could run for this office of absolute power, of no real clear and equal mandate or restrictions. It has no wider political governance or political framework attached to it — and then simply be able to return to their barracks should they lose,” Megerisi said.
“You could argue that such a play was designed to provoke outrage and designed to provoke opposition and stop the electoral process, rather than to make it happen.”
Despite the problems with the legal reforms, Megerisi said, the UN and other members of the international community quickly embraced the legal changes in the pursuit of a December election to demonstrate the success of the international effort in Libya.
But their singular pursuit of an election above a true political resolution to the country’s deep divides represents a major flaw in their strategy, he said.
“If you go to some of these keys officials, like the UN’s (Libya) special envoy Ján Kubiš, or key capitals like Washington D.C. or Paris, then you might think that the future is actually quite bright,” Megerisi said. “Because they are all adamant that elections will be held on Dec. 24. And logistically speaking, that is indeed tentatively possible.
“Meanwhile the political or substantive problems at play are nonchalantly dismissed by a simplistic and dubious legal process whereby (members of the international community) say that the risk of having elections is less than the risk of not having them on that specific date.”
But he warned: “Because the roadmap (to peace) ends on the elections of that day, there is not much thinking that has been given to the day after the date.”
Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable, PM announces day of mourning
Mikati apologized to the Lebanese people
He added that the government will remain in power and calmly handle the investigation into the Beirut Port blast
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun vowed that those responsible for the violence that erupted on Thursday in Beirut will be held accountable.
Speaking during a televised speech after the shootings that left six dead and dozens injured, Aoun said it was “unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals.”
He added that the violence will be subject to a security and judicial follow up and that he will not allow Thursday’s violence to happen again under any circumstances.
The president described the events that took place in Beirut as “unacceptable” and said he would not “allow anyone to take Lebanon hostage to their own interests.”
Lebanon’s prime minister, meanwhile, announced on Twitter that Friday would be a day of public mourning for the lives of those killed in on Thursday.
Najib Mikati also apologized to the Lebanese people and told Annahar newspaper that he had been informed by the army that the security situation in the capital had improved on Thursday evening.
He added that the government was committed to holding elections according to constitutional dates, although today’s violence was “discouraging.”
Mikati also told Annahar newspaper that the government will remain in power and calmly handle the investigation into the Beirut Port blast.