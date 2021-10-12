You are here

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made the case to global leaders that Iran is violating basic international commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. (AP)
  • Naftali Bennett suggests that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability
  • Iran has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program.
Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem, where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability.
After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord. It has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.
Bennett said he has made the case to other leaders, including President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that Iran is violating basic international commitments in the shadow of the now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal.
Merkel, who visited Israel on Sunday in her final official visit, said that Germany remains committed to reviving the deal — a step Israel opposes. The Biden administration is also trying to revive the nuclear deal.
Bennett said he expects global powers to “bring (Iran) to the UN Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it.” That, he added, “would be the peaceful route” forward.
Bennett spoke as Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Washington, where he was expected to detail Israel’s message on Iran in meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and congressional leaders in both parties.
Bennett last month met with Biden for the first time as prime minister and president, with Iran topping the agenda. “We’re putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us,” Biden said. “If diplomacy fails, we’re ready to turn to other options.”
Israel has vowed to act unilaterally against Iran if need be. Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.
Earlier this year, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Fox News that Israel was still working on its strike plans against Iran.
And just last month, Israel’s recently-retired navy chief said that the military has stepped up its activities in the Red Sea “exponentially” in the face of growing Iranian threats to Israeli shipping.
Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit stopped short of confirming a series of attacks and mishaps on Iranian ships that have been attributed to Israel. But he described Iranian activities on the high seas as a top Israeli concern and said the navy is able to strike wherever necessary to protect the country’s economic and security interests.
Bennett’s message on Tuesday underscored that he was pushing diplomacy first.
“There are other routes,” he warned, “but that’s the right thing to do. And I’m going to continue pursuing that over the next few weeks and months.”

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority
Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority

Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority
  • Mutlaq Al-Qahtani urges other countries to engage more deeply with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s de facto authority
DOHA: Qatar believes that recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a priority now, and that the focus should be on engaging with the new administration and addressing humanitarian issues, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday.
Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, special envoy of the Qatari foreign minister, urged other countries to engage more deeply with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s de facto authority, while urging the Islamist movement to act as a “responsible” administration and respect the right of women to work and girls to attend school.
“We think this (recognition) is not a priority. What’s more a priority as we speak now is the humanitarian, is the education, is free passage of passengers,” Qahtani said at a global security forum in Doha.
He said the only way forward was to offer the caretaker administration “more collaboration, cooperation and assistance.”
Almost two months after the former Western-backed government collapsed and insurgent forces swept into Kabul, the Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.
But the Taliban have so far refused to give ground on girls’ education, considered one of the limited number of unambiguously positive gains from the West’s two decades of involvement in Afghanistan.
Qatar, which is hosting talks between Taliban and Western officials in which Mutlaq said he is participating, is seen as one of the countries with influence over the movement.
Doha hosted the Taliban’s political office which oversaw the negotiations with the United States that eventually led to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August. It has played a pivotal role in evacuation efforts.

Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan

Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan
Updated 31 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan

Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan
  • The two countries agreed then that Israel would sell 50 million cubic meters of water a year to Jordan
Updated 31 min 11 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbor Jordan, one of the world’s most water-deficient countries.
The agreement is proof that “we want good neighborly relations,” said Karine Elharrar, Israel’s minister of infrastructure, energy and water resources.
Elharrar traveled to Jordan for a signing ceremony between representatives to the Joint Water Committee that manages bilateral water relations. This capped an arrangement first announced in July.
The two countries agreed then that Israel would sell 50 million cubic meters of water a year to Jordan, doubling what it already supplies.
“This represents the largest water sale in the history of the two countries,” said Gidon Bromberg, Israel director of the regional environmental group EcoPeace Middle East.
He said that the deal “reflects the growing understanding that the climate crisis already heavily impacting the region must lead to increased cooperation.”
Jordan’s cooperation with Israel on water predates their 1994 peace treaty. Israel is also a hot, dry country, but desalination technology has opened opportunities for selling freshwater.
The additional water Israel will provide will come from the Sea of Galilee, said Shaked Eliahu, a spokeswoman for Elharrar.
The water deal comes after bilateral relations had cooled under Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Naftali Bennett, who took over in June, has made strengthening ties with Amman a priority.
Israel has also normalized ties with four other Arab nations in the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
Negotiations with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are however largely frozen. Bennett, a former settler leader, does not support the creation of a Palestinian state.

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for former finance minister Khalil

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for former finance minister Khalil
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for former finance minister Khalil

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for former finance minister Khalil
  • Khalil, a senior member of the Shiite Amal movement and an ally of the armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, was not immediately available for comment
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The lead judge investigating last year’s catastrophic Beirut port blast issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil after he failed to show up for questioning, a judicial source and local media said.
Khalil, a senior member of the Shiite Amal movement and an ally of the armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, was not immediately available for comment.

Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza

Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza

Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza
  • A mobile testing van has taken to the road, providing scans for some 150 women a day over the past week
  • Breast cancer accounts for 32 percent of the cases of cancer among women in Gaza
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

GAZA: Health authorities and charities in Gaza are stepping up efforts to persuade women to be tested for breast cancer, hoping to overcome social stigma in the conservative Palestinian enclave over dealing with the disease.
As part of a “There’s no shame in it” campaign launched by private charity Fares Al-Arab in conjunction with the health ministry, Muslim preachers have been promoting early detection and bakers have enclosed similar messages in bread packages.
A mobile testing van has taken to the road, providing scans for some 150 women a day over the past week at the start of the annual international breast cancer awareness month in October.
“’There’s no shame in it’ is a message of hope and safety for every women, telling them to go ahead and check,” said Georgette Harb, the campaign’s leader.
“There is a category in the community that deals with the issue as shameful, and they deal with breast removal and the word breast as if it was obscene or shameful,” said Harb.
Breast cancer accounts for 32 percent of the cases of cancer among women in Gaza, the health ministry said.
Cancer patients there face multiple problems ranging from poverty, the lack of medication in the territory’s hospitals and some difficulty going for treatment to Israel, the West Bank and beyond due to permit restrictions.
During the campaign, Gaza’s main telecommunications company PalTel bathed its headquarters in pink lights, the color illustrating breast cancer awareness, with more institutions due to follow.
Gaza, a narrow coastal strip that borders Egypt and Israel, is home to about two million Palestinians. Poverty and unemployment in the enclave run high.

Yemeni authorities issue fresh plea for rescue of civilians in Houthi-besieged district

Yemeni authorities issue fresh plea for rescue of civilians in Houthi-besieged district
Updated 12 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni authorities issue fresh plea for rescue of civilians in Houthi-besieged district

Yemeni authorities issue fresh plea for rescue of civilians in Houthi-besieged district
Updated 12 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Local authorities in the central Yemeni province of Marib have issued a fresh appeal to international aid organizations and rights groups to rescue thousands of civilians trapped inside the Houthi-besieged district of Al-Abedia.
In a statement seen by Arab News, they warned that more than 35,000 people who lived in Al-Abedia could die of starvation as the Houthis tightened their grip on the district and “hysterically” bombarded residential areas and civilian facilities to force local fighters to surrender.
“We are appealing to the UN Security Council and the UN special envoy for Yemen to carry out their legal and ethical duties and take urgent action to meet the basic needs of the besieged in Al-Abedia in order to prevent a looming humanitarian catastrophe,” local authorities said.
The siege has been ongoing for more than 20 days after local tribesmen and government forces fought to prevent the Houthis from seizing control of the district.
Local aid workers told Arab News that the Houthis had blocked the distribution of humanitarian assistance to residents and even prevented the wounded and elderly from leaving the district.
The appeal came as fighting intensified between locals defending the district and the Iran-backed militia, local media reported on Monday.
Arab coalition warplanes have carried out dozens of air raids in support of the besieged people, targeting Houthi gatherings and military equipment. 
Coalition spokesman Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday that 118 airstrikes had killed 400 Houthis, destroyed 15 vehicles, and obstructed Houthi attempts to seize control of the district during the past 96 hours.
People with family members in Al-Abedia said they had lost contact with their relatives, with the situation deteriorating due to heavy Houthi shelling and shortages of drugs, food and fuel.  
“The situation is very bad due to the suffocating siege and the Houthi attacks from all directions in an attempt to bring the district to its knees,” one person, who preferred not to be named, told Arab News.
One analyst believed the Houthis were trying to send a message to other cities and tribes that they would be harshly punished if they resisted the militia’s offensive on the central city of Marib.  
“Al-Abedia has no military significance for the Houthis, but they want to suppress and humiliate the people of Al-Abedia and the people of Marib,” Mohammed Al-Salehi, the editor of news website Marib Press, told Arab News on Monday. 
He said that at least 70 people who had been wounded during fighting were trapped in the district and could die soon due to the siege.
“No aid organization has stepped in to rescue the wounded as if this humanitarian disaster does not concern them,” Al-Salehi added.
Yemeni human rights activists and officials called on their government and military commanders to step up their attacks on the Houthis to break the Al-Abedia siege.
“It is the duty of every free Yemeni and the state’s political, military and social figures to work on breaking the unjust siege on it and stop the brutal Houthi aggression against its residents,” Mohammed Al-Omada, head of the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, tweeted.

