Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for overseas visitors
Currently, anyone who enters Australia has to qualify for an exemption to travel and fork out many thousands of dollars to be locked in a hotel room for 14 days. (AP)
Updated 15 October 2021
AFP

Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for overseas visitors
SYDNEY: Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travelers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions.
Australia’s borders have been closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, stranding tens of thousands of Australians overseas and leading critics to dub the country a “hermit state.”
Currently, anyone who enters Australia has to qualify for an exemption to travel and fork out many thousands of dollars to be locked in a hotel room for 14 days.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said that, from November 1, fully vaccinated travelers to the state will have to test negative before getting on the plane, but would not have to quarantine at all on arrival.
“For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales, is open for business,” he said. “Hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past. This is a significant day for our state.”
Sydney’s 100-plus-day lockdown lifted last week and lingering rules are gradually being phased out.
Under a national post-pandemic road map, borders were to gradually reopen in November, with only Australians and permanent residents allowed in with mandatory home quarantine.
Perrottet’s comments indicate those restrictions will be scrapped faster than planned — with tourists able to come to Australia too and quarantine requirements removed altogether.
The last 19 months have been devastating for Australia’s tourist industry, with visitor numbers down 98 percent since before the pandemic, according to Tourism Australia statistics.
The announcement also raises the prospect that Sydney residents will be allowed to visit Paris but not Perth, as Western Australia’s borders with the rest of the country remain closed.

Norway attacker handed over to health services: prosecutor

Norway attacker handed over to health services: prosecutor
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Norway attacker handed over to health services: prosecutor

Norway attacker handed over to health services: prosecutor
  • A psychiatric evaluation began on Thursday, which was expected to take up to several months
  • Doubts have arisen about the mental health of the man identified as Danish citizen Espen Andersen Brathen
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
AFP
OSLO: The man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services, the prosecution said Friday, amid speculation he may have mental health issues.
“He was handed over to health services on Thursday evening after an evaluation of his health condition,” prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP.
Doubts have arisen about the mental health of the man identified as Danish citizen Espen Andersen Brathen, and whether he can be held legally responsible for the attack.
He has confessed to the killings.
A psychiatric evaluation began on Thursday, which was expected to take up to several months.
Meanwhile, a judge was to decide later Friday whether to hold Brathen in detention. The prosecution has asked for him to be held for four weeks, the first two in isolation.
If the judge grants the prosecution’s request, he would not be jailed but rather held in medical care, the prosecutor said.
While police have said the attack was probably an act of terror, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of mental health problems.
“There is no doubt that the actual act appears as if it could be an act of terror, but it’s important that the investigation continues and that we establish the motive of the suspect,” the head of Norway’s intelligence service PST, Hans Sverre Sjovold, told a news conference on Thursday.
“This is a person who has been in and out of the health system for some time,” Sjovold said.

Japan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: Motegi

Japan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: Motegi
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: Motegi

Japan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: Motegi
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister MOTEGI Toshimitsu said the Japanese government strongly condemns the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Oct. 8 and various other attacks on Saudi territory.

“On the part of the Japanese government, we are appealing for all parties, including the Houthis, to begin an immediate ceasefire in the Yemen and to quickly start dialogue toward realizing a political resolution,” Motegi said at a press conference on Friday.

Motegi noted that UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg is reaching out to all parties to realize a solution in Yemen and has the support of Japan.

“I engaged in telephone conferences with my counterparts in August when I visited the Middle East and have appealed to the countries about realizing peace and establishing a ceasefire in Yemen,” Motegi said. “I would like to continue to coordinate within and outside of the relevant countries in the region including humanitarian assistance and I would like to work to stabilize the situation in the Middle East.”

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit
  • World leaders including US President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland
  • Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 because of the situation with COVID-19
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.
Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 because of the situation with COVID-19, but those concerns are easing as Sydney ends its quarantine requirements on Nov. 1.
World leaders including US President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland.
"I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit which I'm looking forward to attending," Morrison told a media conference in Sydney.
"The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues."
While many countries have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia - one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis - has declined to firm up its targets.
Morrison has said Australia wanted to achieve net zero "as soon as possible and preferably by 2050" and it expects to beat its pledge to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2030.
Morrison is engaged in negotiations with the junior partner in his coalition government, the rural-based National party, about strengthening climate targets.
The National party, which is concerned about the impact of carbon targets on farming and coal mining, will meet on Sunday to discuss Morrison's plan.
Morrison must face a general election by May 2022 and he needs to appease moderates in his Liberal Party pressing for climate action, while at the same time retaining support of the National party.

Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID infection

Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID infection
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID infection

Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID infection
Updated 15 October 2021
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital for treatment of a "non-covid infection," a spokesman said.
"On Tuesday evening Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical center for treatment of a non-covid infection," Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.
"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.
CNN reported that Clinton was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.
His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.

Women take lead in Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week

Women take lead in Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week
Updated 14 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Women take lead in Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week

Women take lead in Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week
  • Program highlights gender equality in light of women’s role in climate change, biodiversity
Updated 14 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: The world is at a turning point on climate change. Now is the time when the global community must take decisive and collective steps to protect the planet from future harm before more irreversible damage is done.

One of Expo 2020’s driving tenets is to be an event that accelerates transformative global change — and this message was delivered loud and clear through Expo’s Climate and Biodiversity Week.

This first themed week, from Oct 3-9, was staged in association with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and DP World, the global trade partner of Expo 2020.

The week included several conferences led by global thought leaders with the aim of generating new ideas, inspiring different perspectives and constructing blueprints for long-lasting calls to action.

Key speakers included the internationally recognized leader on global climate change, Christiana Figueres; co-chair of UN Energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi; filmmaker and climber, Jake Norton; Eden Project founder, Sir Tim Smit, as well as environment ministers from around the world.

Climate and Biodiversity Week constituted the first of Expo 2020’s ten themed weeks, anchored in Expo’s program for People and Planet, aimed at finding solutions for the world’s most pressing problems.

One key takeaway from Climate and Biodiversity Week was the role that women play in environmental and societal change.

“We are confident that by bringing together people, policy-makers, NGOs and business leaders from 192 countries for Climate and Biodiversity Week, we can inspire the world to take positive steps toward a more sustainable future. We have the opportunity to take our place in history as the generation who stopped climate change,” said Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Program for People and Planet, Expo 2020 Dubai, in a statement.

Leadership in climate change was particularly apparent in one of the first conferences, titled “Women Leading the Fight to Save our Planet,” at the Cartier-sponsored Women’s Pavilion.

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo since the 1900s to dedicate an entire pavilion to women.

The inspiring session focused on the disproportionate impact of climate change on women, and how women can play a greater role in climate-related decision-making.

The session was moderated by Hind Alowais, vice president, participant management, at Expo 2020, who said the fact that Expo 2020 was led by a woman demonstrated the capability of Arab women as well as the UAE’s commitment to female empowerment.

Maha Al Gergawi, senior vice president, political affairs, at Expo 2020, confirmed that during Emirati Women’s Day on Aug. 28, 2021, more than 50 percent of the workforce at Expo was comprised of women, and that 60 percent of Emirati women were in leadership positions.

Women, Alowais told Arab News, had a major role to play in addressing climate change. She said that one of the most important points from the discussion was emphasizing how climate change affected women differently.

“Women are disproportionately affected by climate change and by natural disasters,” she said.

