You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwtsc

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has invited the public to submit feedback on its draft insurance financial technology rules.

The new regulations aim to allow insurance FinTechs to work within a regulatory framework that “keeps pace with developments in the insurance industry in general, and insurance technology services in particular,” SAMA said in a statement.

The guidance covers such features as encouraging fair competition, obligations for practitioners, the accuracy and preservation of customer information as well as other consumer rights.

The central bank said its framework is designed to “stimulate innovation."

Members of the public have until Nov. 16 to send in feedback on the draft insurance fintech rules, after which SAMA will adopt its final guidance.

Topics: Saudi Insurance fintech rules

Related

Saudi insurance sector sees decline in gross written premiums in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector sees decline in gross written premiums in Q2

Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US

Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US

Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

DETROIT: Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the US to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The plant location was not announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the US on automotive batteries during the next decade. It did not detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.

It comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, and LG Energy Solution said Monday that they plan to build a battery manufacturing facility to help the automaker get 40 percent of its US sales from electric vehicles by 2030. They did not say where the plant would be.

Ford, General Motors and Toyota have announced large investments in U.S. battery factories. GM plans to build battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee, while Ford has plans for plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Toyota will form a new company to run its new US battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its US supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said on Monday.

“Today's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, Toyota’s North American CEO, said in a statement.

The new plant would likely be near one of the company’s US assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama or Texas.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the US, Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 in the US that are at least partially electrified.

Topics: EV Toyota

Related

PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October

Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government

Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government
Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government

Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government
Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH:The Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, agreed to transfer the ownership of the land belonging to the Ministry of Defense south of Bisha, in Asir governate, to be government land in support of the region's strategic goals, Asir governate official Twitter account revealed.

The land extends on an area of 22,580,225 sqm, it said.

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
Getty Images
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
  • Alamar is the master operator for the U.S. pizza chain, with 455 stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO, sources say

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Alamar Foods, the regional franchise operator for Domino's Pizza, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) that would allow The Carlyle Group sell some of its stake, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Alamar Foods has hired HSBC to arrange the share sale, the sources told Reuters. They said deliberations were at an early stage and no final decision had been made.


Alamar Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment. HSBC declined to comment. Carlyle, which has $276 billion in assets under management and holds 42 percent of Alamar, did not respond to a request for comment.

Alamar is the master operator for the U.S. pizza chain, with 455 stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. It also has the franchise rights for U.S. chain Dunkin' Donuts in North Africa.

Carlyle invested in Alamar in 2011, acquiring a 42 percent stake for an undisclosed amount from the AlJammaz family.

The sources said Carlyle would use the IPO to stage a partial exit, with one source saying it planned to sell about 30 percent. AlJammaz family aimed to retain their majority ownership, the sources said.

Private equity firms generally seek to exit their investments five to seven years after buying in.

Saudi Arabia's food and beverage industry is the largest in the Middle East, consultancy JLL said in a report last year.

The Saudi Arabian General Authority for Investment (SAGIA) estimated that spending on food service would grow by 6 percent a year over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia's stock market, whose shares have climbed more than 35 percent this year, is expected to have several new listings in the next 12 months, including the stock exchange owner Tadawul and the specialty chemicals business of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority said in September about 45 companies were waiting for listing approval.

Topics: #economy #saudi #ipo #tadawul carlyle group

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Updated 30 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Updated 30 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.54 billion) by 2030 in alternative energies such as renewables and hydrogen to drive its decarbonization efforts and cut emissions, it said on Monday.

Mitsubishi, a trading house and mineral resources company with energy and metals assets worldwide, aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 on 2020 levels, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it said in a statement.

The move comes as oil and coal producers and consumers worldwide accelerate a move away from fossil fuels by investing in cleaner energy and developing technology to eliminate climate-warming gases.

Of Mitsubishi’s 2 trillion yen budget, about half will be spent on expanding its renewable energy assets, mainly wind power, while the rest will go to hydrogen and ammonia, liquefied natural gas and metals used in electrification and batteries.

The Japanese company will keep investing in LNG as it believes it will play an important role as a transitional energy, but plans to use carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other technology to cut CO2 emissions in the LNG supply chain.

Mitsubishi is also considering increasing its stake in base metals used in electrification such as copper.

It is also eyeing further investments in battery metals like lithium, and other materials linked to the green economy, it added.

Topics: Japan renewable green economy

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in August to its highest level in seven months, according to data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Monday.

Some 6.45 million barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom in August, a rise from 6.327 million bpd recorded in July.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: Saudi oil oil exports Joint Organisations Data Initiative

Related

Update OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021

Latest updates

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules
Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules
Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US
Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government
Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government
France confirms its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17
France confirms its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.