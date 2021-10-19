Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry

The online coffee-centric marketplace Cofe App has launched a Discovery Points campaign to encourage new and existing users to discover global and artisanal coffee brands.

The innovative application offers multiple premium services and features on one platform with access to a wide range of international coffee franchises and local artisanal speciality coffee brands. The campaign has been launched across three key markets — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE — and offers SR300 ($80) worth of Discovery Points for coffee purchases from up to 30 different brands on the platform.

Ali Al-Ebrahim, founder and CEO of Cofe App, said: “We want to encourage our customers to try new brands, discover their favorite coffee from the different vendors on our platform and simultaneously support cafes and coffee houses get back on their feet. The COVID-19 pandemic took a huge toll on businesses all over the world. Our favorite coffee shops are essential to the vibrancy of a community and city, and Cofe App is solely dedicated to coffee and committed to supporting local coffee businesses.”

The app currently boasts a network of more than 700 coffee brands across over 4,000 branches, offering users access to international brands like Costa Coffee, Caribou, Dunkin’ and Gloria Jeans, and a host of artisanal coffee shops and roasters including Java Time, Copper Cup and Bicicletta.

Cofe provides multiple ordering solutions to coffee lovers with options including pickup, delivery, delivery to the car and express delivery. The campaign has already resulted in 1 million app downloads and caused the app to rank No. 1 on the App Store in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

One of the most popular drinks worldwide, more than 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day. The coffee industry in MENA is expected to reach $44 billion this year, with coffee consumption experiencing a massive shift and sales growing at twice the global average.

The Cofe App Discovery Points campaign instantly allows new consumers the opportunity to enjoy more of their favorite beverages and opens them up to the diverse world of coffee.

Users can avail SR10 worth of points from their Discovery Wallet for every order, across the wide variety of brands the app offers. The minimum order must be SR15 and using the points will effectively give the user a SR10 discount on every coffee order. The points can be used across 30 different coffee shops.