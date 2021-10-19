You are here

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

The online coffee-centric marketplace Cofe App has launched a Discovery Points campaign to encourage new and existing users to discover global and artisanal coffee brands.

The innovative application offers multiple premium services and features on one platform with access to a wide range of international coffee franchises and local artisanal speciality coffee brands. The campaign has been launched across three key markets — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE — and offers SR300 ($80) worth of Discovery Points for coffee purchases from up to 30 different brands on the platform.

Ali Al-Ebrahim, founder and CEO of Cofe App, said: “We want to encourage our customers to try new brands, discover their favorite coffee from the different vendors on our platform and simultaneously support cafes and coffee houses get back on their feet. The COVID-19 pandemic took a huge toll on businesses all over the world. Our favorite coffee shops are essential to the vibrancy of a community and city, and Cofe App is solely dedicated to coffee and committed to supporting local coffee businesses.”

The app currently boasts a network of more than 700 coffee brands across over 4,000 branches, offering users access to international brands like Costa Coffee, Caribou, Dunkin’ and Gloria Jeans, and a host of artisanal coffee shops and roasters including Java Time, Copper Cup and Bicicletta.

Cofe provides multiple ordering solutions to coffee lovers with options including pickup, delivery, delivery to the car and express delivery. The campaign has already resulted in 1 million app downloads and caused the app to rank No. 1 on the App Store in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

One of the most popular drinks worldwide, more than 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day. The coffee industry in MENA is expected to reach $44 billion this year, with coffee consumption experiencing a massive shift and sales growing at twice the global average.

The Cofe App Discovery Points campaign instantly allows new consumers the opportunity to enjoy more of their favorite beverages and opens them up to the diverse world of coffee.

Users can avail SR10 worth of points from their Discovery Wallet for every order, across the wide variety of brands the app offers. The minimum order must be SR15 and using the points will effectively give the user a SR10 discount on every coffee order. The points can be used across 30 different coffee shops.

Topics: Cofe App

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

High-level officials of the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety recently carried out an inspection tour of Najm Company for Insurance Services office premises. The purpose was to survey the company’s latest achievements and its operational readiness.

During the tour, Najm’s CEO Dr. Mohammad Hamad Al-Suliman met with Dr. Mohammad Abdullah Al-Qassim, president of the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety; Abdullah Ahmad Al-Tuwaijri, director general of the insurance supervision department at Saudi Central Bank and board member of the executive committee; as well as Ajdal Mohammad Al-Sulami, the committee’s secretary general, accompanied by the general secretariat team.

The committee was updated on Najm’s contributions toward enhancing traffic safety in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Dr. Al-Suliman underscored Najm’s continued efforts in collaboration with pertinent authorities to increase road safety across the Kingdom, pointing out the numerous benefits achieved as a result of that in terms of reducing traffic accident rates Kingdom-wide over the past years and raising public awareness about traffic safety and vehicle insurance.

In a meeting held during the visit, Dr. Al-Suliman presented the latest critical data and statistics collected by the company, revealing how accidents are adequately handled. He further emphasized Najm’s accomplishments in promoting traffic safety and its operating procedures, in addition to the challenges it encounters.

After touring the company’s premises, the members of the committee were briefed on how Najm has developed its services and enhanced its capabilities in handling vehicle accidents, through automation and a seamless service delivery offered to customers and the insured via advanced digital applications.

They were similarly filled in on how Najm’s strategy has contributed to a better customer experience by streamlining the various insurance operations and procedures, achieving record average time in inspecting accidents, and expertly mitigating the physical and mental aftereffects of traffic accidents without delay.

The delegation also visited some of the company’s departments that handle its data such as the Data Center, the Guidance and Control Center, and the Contact Center, where the visitors were briefed on the role and functions of each department.

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

IBM, in collaboration with its business partner in Saudi Arabia Brmaja Commercial Company, has announced that Virgin Megastore KSA, a major entertainment retailer in the Kingdom, is migrating its SAP ERP application workloads to IBM Cloud as part of its hybrid cloud strategy. The migration from on-premises to a cloud environment is designed to help the retailer create operational efficiencies and provide a platform for new digital services to its clients.

Habits formed during the COVID-19 pandemic have raised consumers’ expectations for digital engagement, especially in service industries like retail. This is encouraging retailers to transform their operations to deliver an efficient, secured, and seamless experience across front and back-end business processes. Now retailers are modernizing operations, including mission-critical workloads such as finance and inventory reporting, as well as customer-facing processes to enhance experiences while protecting their data.

By migrating its ERP workloads to IBM Cloud, Virgin Megastore KSA will aim to boost productivity across business functions to help meet the evolving needs of its growing network of shoppers. With a secured and open hybrid cloud approach from IBM, the retailer aims to significantly reduce administration and reporting time, allowing its sales teams to stay focused on driving client experiences.

“Modernizing our infrastructure will allow us to enhance our customer-facing and back-end performance, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class experiences for shoppers,” said Russel Bacha, head of technology and loyalty, Virgin Megastore KSA. “Through working with IBM to accelerate our journey to the cloud in a way that helps ensure we’re able to protect client data, we can uncover new ways to reduce time-to-market and streamline operations — that will enhance the digital and real-life experiences of our customers.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the challenges facing many retailers in the region are extensive. By adopting a secured and open hybrid cloud strategy with IBM, Virgin Megastore KSA can modernize applications and access an innovative infrastructure, designed to be agile and easily adaptable to the expanding needs of the company, while offering a more personalized and secured experience for shoppers,” said Fahad Alanazi, general manager, IBM Saudi Arabia.

“By working with Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate their digital transformation, we are able to support their business vision and fuel their growth.”

Topics: Virgin Megastores

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

In line with its social responsibility strategy and programs to promote health and well-being, SABIC has honored the winners of its National Award for Mental Health Promotion on World Mental Health Day at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The SABIC award, facilitated in partnership with the National Committee for Mental Health Promotion, aims to contribute to a healthy society and good mental health and achieve a better life for our community. This is done through four focus areas: Awareness and education programs, community initiatives, rapid response to COVID-19 impacts, scientific production and research on pandemic implications.

“The award is part of our contribution to achieving Vision 2030 goals for a safe life and ensuring better health for future generations. Through our social responsibility strategy and programs in the field of health, we continue to support all efforts to achieve our mission — Together for Healthy and Prosperous Societies,” said Faisal Al-Bahair, vice president, corporate affairs.

Dr. Abdel Hamid Al-Habib, general supervisor of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion, said the SABIC Award aims to support and encourage creativity and initiatives to promote mental health and motivate government and private agencies to improve the level of services and spread best practices and experiences at the national level.

He added that the award seeks to encourage a spirit of competition among mental health professionals and service providers and honor individuals and entities that support mental health promotion programs.

The SABIC National Award for Mental Health Promotion is the company’s contribution to achieving the Vibrant Society theme of Saudi Vision 2030 and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

SABIC has implemented a set of social programs and initiatives taking into consideration human health’s physical and psychological aspects, promoting preventive behavior and raising the level of health awareness in the community.

In April, SABIC released its 2020 sustainability report, which reflected on the successes of its sustainability journey and the profound changes arising from a challenging yet remarkable year.

Now in its 10th year and titled “Thriving Responsibly,” the report outlined how the company’s actions advanced the circular economy, addressing climate change, and embedding environmental, social and governance principles into every aspect of the business.

SABIC’s efforts to support the COVID-19 response also features strongly in the report. During 2020, it contributed more than $33.4 million in monetary and in-kind donations, delivered across 212 activities and reaching more than 35 million people on five continents.

World Mental Health Day, marked annually on Oct. 10, is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia, has introduced new after-sales service packages, tailored exclusively for BMW customers.

The new packages, which were launched on Sept. 15, enable clients to benefit from a host of features. For instance, the BMW Oil Service package keeps every engine in great shape by using Original BMW Engine Oil.

In addition, the BMW Microfilter Replacement package offers improved air quality by filtering mechanically, electrostatically, and with active carbon, providing a more comfortable solution for those suffering from allergies.

Moreover, clients can make use of the BMW brake pads replacement package, where original parts will be used to ensure high safety, and a BMW Battery replacement package, where Original BMW batteries are designed and tested to deliver a longer service life, ready to keep up with every demand.

Mark Notkin, BMW Group managing director at MYNM, said: “MYNM constantly strives to provide our loyal customers with security and confidence throughout their ownership journey. By taking advantage of this exceptional deal, every BMW owner can have peace of mind in knowing that their vehicle will be completely maintained.”

More information can be obtained from www.bmw-saudiarabia.com. Alternatively, an appointment can be scheduled at the customer’s nearest MYNM showroom.

Established in 1990, MYNM has been the exclusive importer of BMW Group brands — BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce — for 30 years in Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centers in Jeddah, Riyadh, Alkhobar, Qassim as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, MYNM has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

It has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centers in key areas across the country, including two new showrooms in Alkhobar and Riyadh, with the bikes brand of the BMW group, BMW Motorrad, being the latest addition to its product portfolio.

Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind

Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind

Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Amna Al-Habtoor, founder of fine fragrance brand Arcadia, and Noor Dubai Foundation, which works to eliminate avoidable blindness and visual impairment around the world, have announced a collaboration to support the treatment of UAE residents in recognition of World Sight Day, which takes place on Oct. 14.

The Noor Dubai UAE treatment program, launched in 2016, provides funding for UAE residents with limited financial means, who suffer from critical eye diseases. Since its launch, the program has successfully treated 230 patients from 16 different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, Arcadia has launched a special limited-edition fragrance titled Unity designed to underscore the sense of havoc and confusion created when losing one of the senses yet being anchored by the others. The bottle features a unique design with all labels and box sleeves written in Braille, while the perfume itself is inspired by Noor Dubai’s branding and colored in a shade of blue. Twenty percent of all sale proceeds will be donated to the foundation.

The collaboration was launched with a series of videos featuring visually impaired individuals who were asked a series of questions about their condition, their heightened senses (smell particularly) and emotions and memories recalled when smelling the Unity fragrance.

The videos have been commissioned to create awareness on how visually impaired people lead their day to day lives and with increased reliance on other senses.

“Arcadia is a brand that represents the idea of a utopian existence where each nostalgic fragrance is coupled with a narrative, underscoring the euphoric experience that occurs while reminiscing. When we all understand the struggles of a visually impaired person, our humanity unites our vision for better days. We are proud to be supporting a UAE charity with the mission to fight blindness worldwide,” said Al-Habtoor.

Arcadia will also be providing free eye screening at its Dar Al-Wasl branch via the Noor Dubai mobile eye clinic.

The eye screening will further raise awareness on the importance of annual eye checkups, as early detection of eye diseases can prevent the development of visual impairment.

The team at Arcadia will provide a complimentary 15 ml Unity fragrance for everyone participating in the screening, which will take place on Oct. 14.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO and board member, Noor Dubai Foundation, said: “It is our pleasure to collaborate with the homegrown brand Arcadia to support our national treatment program. We hope to inspire other homegrown brands and companies to take part in supporting our mission of improving the well-being of individuals through the prevention of blindness worldwide.”

