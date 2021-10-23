You are here

SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia's environmental agenda

SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia's environmental agenda
Almost 51 percent of the Kingdom's population is below 25 years old (Getty)
Updated 23 October 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • "It is your generation that must make us be accountable," says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Updated 23 October 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

DUBAI/JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is in full gear to host the upcoming Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh — a much awaited event that will set out the Kingdom’s ambitious environmental agenda. 

But the event is not only going to cover Saudi efforts to fight climate change, but also rally the wider Middle East region to comply with international targets, including limiting global warming to below 2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. 

Experts all over the world have emphasized the role of collaboration to achieve this, with Saudi Arabia demonstrating it with its remarkable hosting of the G20 summit last year — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The efforts are not only coming from governments though — one of the most reported environmental campaigns is coming from young people, which the UN said is just logical given they are the inheritors of the Earth.

“My generation has largely failed until now to preserve both justice in the world and to preserve the planet. It is your generation that must make us be accountable to make sure that we don't betray the future of humankind,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres previously said in a statement. 

This will be reflected in the upcoming SGI, where a parallel event that focuses on youth participation in the regional and global environmental agenda will be held.

The Youth Green Summit, happening on October 24, is “a platform for environmental literacy, advocacy, and policy making,” according to the SGI website. 

It will feature interactive workshops and collaborative climate policy activities, as well as panels with leading youth activists. 

Saudi Arabia has a massive young population — almost 51 percent of the Kingdom is below 25 years old, and the government has been empowering them to contribute to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. 

A Saudi-based founder of a local environmental initiative said including the youth in discussions about the environment is “what will provide effective results.”

“The future of national development in the Kingdom hinges on empowering its youthful majority,” Eshraq Al-Haddad told Arab News.

She added: “The Kingdom has already made tremendous efforts to empower youth through programs and projects of national transformation initiatives, increasing their participation in society and the labor market.”

Al-Haddad said many young Saudis have shown an increasing interest in environmental sustainability, and many are championing this cause through creating businesses or promoting environmental awareness through community activities or campaigns.

“In a recent development, Saudi youth have been profoundly involved in the lead up to the Saudi G20 Summit. Hence, youth have been the major beneficiaries of the chance for open dialogue and inclusive policy making,” she said.

The Saudi youth is “yearning for an active role to make a positive impact towards the environment,” Al-Hadded said, adding the “Saudi Green Initiative is a great step.”

A 23-year-old Saudi-based diver, Joud Hamshari, said she is “thrilled” for the upcoming Youth Green Summit.

“We scuba dive to explore the underwater and enjoy the scenery of marine life. As divers, it is our responsibility to preserve the aquatic environment, and it is good to have the support of SGI to sustain the effort we do as scuba divers,” she said.

Other divers like Hamshari have been involved in different activities to create awareness in their own communities, including annual clean-up drives. 

Fifteen-year-old Saudi Nour Binmahfouz said: “As divers, it is our obligation to preserve the aquatic environment and educate those who have neglected their duties. With the support of the Saudi Green initiative, us divers will be able to continue with our efforts in spreading awareness as pollution in the ocean has skyrocketed.”

The SGI Forum will take place on October 23, followed by the Youth Green Summit on the next day.

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Green Initiative is a great opportunity to create new ways of managing our industries, said Mohammed Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister for oil and gas.

Speaking at a panel discussed titled “Carbon-intensive industries: Transitioning fast, at scale” held in Riyadh on Saturday, he said the circular carbon economy is at the heart of the initiative.

He said before the launch of the green initiative, the Kingdom already embarked on an ambitious drive to improve energy efficiency in its industrial sector and achieved encouraging results. He said the chemicals, steel, and cement industries in the Kingdom have reduced emissions by about 4 million tonnes per annum.

The assistant minister said the new initiative offers several investment opportunities in recycling and waste management.

For example, he added, SABIC has already built a plant to capture 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide per annum, the gas is then purified and used to produce more chemicals and for many other purposes in different sectors, Alibrahim said.

He said the Saudi Green Initiative and the circle of carbon economy allow us to utilize carbon as a resource rather than looking at it as a problem.

“We have targets to product green hydrogen and blue hydrogen to convert it into blue ammonia, we already shipped ammonia to Japan last year and and we have a plan to expand on that.”

“We don’t want to focus on a certain type of technology.”

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of ACWA Power, said: “The pathway is ultimately green hydrogen, the real need is energy and even that will be needing electricity, basic ingredient is already available.” 

He called on all stakeholders to create a supporting ecosystem.

“We can really transform industrial consumption when we bring hydrogen costs down to below $2 per kilo and it is achievable.”

Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, co-founder and group CEO of Daystar, US, said: “Saudi Arabia has bigger responsibility, it can become the world No.1 producer of green hydrogen.”

Morten Dyrholm, GSVP for MarCom, Sustainability and Public Affairs, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark, said: “With this plan Saudi Arabia is placing itself at the center and we want to be part of this journey.”

“As companies we need to take responsibilities with targets of net zero emissions through production.”

“Now with all policies coming up in Saudi Arabia there are signals that the Kingdom is heading to become more sustainable.”

The city of NEOM will be ready by 2024 to receive tourists and investors, the CEO of the project has announced.

“We spent two years transforming the vision into a strategy, as this strategy concerns all sectors of NEOM,” Nadhmi Al-nasr said in an interview with Asharq.

"We finished last year with strategies, then moved on to planning and implementation and now we have entered the implementation phase,” Al-nasr added.

NEOM is set to is located on the Red Sea coast in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, and is set to be totally powered by renewable energy sources.

Azerbaijan sees oil market stable, OPEC+ current output increase enough

Azerbaijan sees oil market stable, OPEC+ current output increase enough
Riyadh: Azerbaijan believes OPEC+ is helping to stabilize the world’s oil market with its cautious decision to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day from November. 

Speaking to Arab News, the country’s energy minister warned that it is gas prices that are more volatile thanks to shortages of the energy source in Europe. 

Parviz Shahbazov said the members of OPEC+ — which includes Azerbaijan — are all in agreement about the restrained oil production rise, despite calls from the US to ramp up output.

He said that the reason “nobody talks about oil issues” is because “there is a balance in the market and this balance has been provided by OPEC+”.

He added: “It can be a little bit higher or lower, it is not so important for producing countries as well as for consuming countries because the most important thing is the stability in the oil market.”

The minister said the issues related to the increasing price of gas might continue past winter. 

“Most probably we will still have this crisis in winter time, I don’t know how severe will it be but as winter is coming and the weather is getting colder — the winter is going to be quite severe in Europe — there can be shortages of gas because gas storages are not filled before the winter season,” said Shahbazov.

Pakistan’s PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ 

Pakistan’s PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ 
CAIRO: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan left for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to attend the launch of the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” in Riyadh, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Khan left with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, and Malik Amin Aslam, PM’s adviser on climate change. 

“An initiative of the (Saudi) crown prince, the summit is the first of its kind in the Middle East region,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister Office said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had extended the invitation to the premier to attend the event on Oct. 25.

Khan, who made Pakistan a “Champions for Nature”, will share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change, the statement said. 

He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching “nature-based solutions” to address environmental challenges.

Saudi youth are 'empowered' to drive sustainable change, says energy minister

Saudi youth are 'empowered' to drive sustainable change, says energy minister
RIYADH: Youngsters in Saudi Arabia are working "day and night" to deliver environmental changes in the Kingdom, the country's minister of energy has said as he praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on Saturday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reserved special praise for the country's youth.

Addressing the event in Riyadh, he said: “Whatever you see today in Saudi Arabia, whatever you see tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, is not the work of myself or my generation or the generations that just preceded me or the generation that just came after me, I am empowered by a young leader who has the vision and he is the owner of that vision, Vision 2030."

The minister highlighted the influence of the Kingdom’s vision on its youth, saying: “The empowerment has spread in Saudi Arabia to the many youngsters that you saw in the gallery and the many youngsters that are working day and night delivering, not for my future, but for their own future and I’m proud to say that in Saudi Arabia, it’s not the men in Saudi Arabia, it’s actually the women and men of Saudi Arabia that will deliver the future that we are all aspiring for.”

