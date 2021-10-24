You are here

Italy has ‘high expectations’ for Saudi, Middle East green initiatives: Italian deputy foreign minister

Updated 24 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Manlio Di Stefano calls for more EU funding of Middle Eastern green energy schemes
ROME: Italy had “high expectations” about the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative events in Riyadh along with the Kingdom’s engagement in green energy production, a leading Italian MP has said.

Manlio Di Stefano will be representing his government at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit being held in the Saudi capital, and he told Arab News that his country attached “a lot of importance to this event.”

The 40-year-old Italian undersecretary (deputy minister) for foreign affairs and international cooperation is from the Five Star Movement, the populist party founded by comedian Beppe Grillo which has been central to the last three years of coalition government in Italy.

After graduating in computer engineering in Sicily, Di Stefano worked as an IT consultant for an American company and was a volunteer for an Italian NGO operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guatemala working on sustainable development projects.

He said: “We believe this is the time where at a global level every country has to put some effort into engaging with climate change.”

The politician pointed out that promoting green energy was a “means to create a market, to create infrastructure, to create the storytelling about climate change, where it is taking place, and the solutions to tackle it.

“This event in Riyadh will be focused on how to tackle the situation with solutions and therefore we’re ready to support it,” he added.

Di Stefano noted that Italy was one of the leading European countries in terms of its energy production links with the Middle East and North Africa region and said the EU should provide more funding to Middle Eastern countries, such as Egypt, to help finance environmental protection schemes.

He added that Italy and Egypt had collaborated on a number of projects and that the strategic interconnection was important to his country.

“We have to work more with countries that can generate renewable energy in the future. We have a lot of projects going on in northern Africa and Middle Eastern countries for energy production.

“And we think that Italy could play a strategic role in that, because we can really bridge the MENA region with the northern part of Europe, where there may not be so many green energy capabilities.

“Saudi Arabia, and this has been stated very clearly by that government, is really pushing a lot on green energy production, and Italy is at the forefront with our own industries,” he said.

Di Stefano expected cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia, already strong through the G20 Troika, to develop further.

“I think we can do more because there is a huge complementarity among our countries which sometimes is undervalued. We are obviously really set on European values and market characteristics, and we ask for the same understanding when we deal with other countries. Nonetheless, this is a bilateral relationship that is fundamental for us.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most important countries in the MENA region, and Italy already has good cases of cooperation, such as in the G20. When we come together at the table, we are talking the same language,” he added.

Topics: #SGI climate change sustainable environment net zero emissions Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November: minister

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November: minister
Updated 52 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November: minister

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November: minister
  • Foreign Minister Bou Habib also spoke about the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
Updated 52 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s foreign minister said on Sunday negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were likely to start in November, Lebanon’s Al Jadeed TV reported.
Economy Minister Amin Salam had said on Friday, in an interview with Reuters, that the new government aimed to make progress toward starting full negotiations for an IMF deal by the end of this year or early next, but was not expecting funds to be dispersed before elections in March.
Foreign Minister Bou Habib also spoke about the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel, telling Al Jadeed that he was “optimistic about reaching an agreement.”
Lebanon and Israel are in dispute over the delineation of their territorial waters and negotiations between the old foes could lead to Lebanon being able to unlock valuable gas reserves amid its worst-ever financial crisis.
The two countries have been holding on-off US mediated talks since October to try to resolve the issue. 

Topics: Lebanon International Monetary Fund (IMF) Amin Salam

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jubail Commercial Port’s containers handling increased to 27 percent by more than 53,000 containers during September 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

The port also achieved a record in handling container ships by clearing procedures within five minutes.
The speedy and efficient handling is part of the Saudi Ports Authority strategy to attract international shipping lines and expand the Kingdom’s ports capacity and operations to transform the country into a logistics hub.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ports jubail containers

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding with three major Omani banks to boost financing ties and exchange expertise.

The MoUs were signed with the National Bank of Oman, Muscat Bank and Sohar International Bank.The banks also discussed cooperation in extending credit financing and securing financing guarantees for Saudi exporters’ Omani clients.

The banks agreed to develop training programs in financial trade, risk analysis, loan management, Saad Al-Khallab, CEO of the Saudi bank said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Bank exports imports

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
Reuters/File
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial and Technology Zones, known as MODON, signed on Sunday a contract with a company to manufacture prosthetics in the Kingdom.

The first factory to manufacture prosthetics in Saudi Arabia will be established in Asir Industrial City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Qusai Al-Abdulkarim, a spokesman for MODON, said the establishment of the facility is a valuable addition to Saudi Arabia and it is in line with Vision 2030.

The factory, to be established with an investment of SR40 million, aims to localize manufacture of prosthetics in the Kingdom. It seeks to meet 20 percent of the local demand in the first phase of its operations. It aims to expand its operation to export Saudi products to other countries.

Topics: MODON Prosthetic limbs localization

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
Updated 24 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
  • Saudi initiatives demonstrate Kingdom’s willingness to address environmental challenges
Updated 24 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: The final event of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Middle East Green Initiative, is taking place today to create a sustainable road map for the region and highlight green transition, green policy solutions, the finance sector’s contribution to the goals of the SGI as well as insight from an international perspective. 

It will be attended by several heads of state, with key speakers including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, UN Deputy Secretary Amina Mohammed,  BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, and André Esteves, senior partner, BTG Pactual, Brazil.

Earlier this year, the crown prince highlighted that the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives are a continuation of the environmental efforts in the Kingdom over the past few years in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The two initiatives demonstrate the Kingdom’s strong willingness to address the environmental challenges it has faced, from increase in temperatures and dust waves to low levels of rain and desertification.

The SGI and MGI are also aiming to collectively plant 50 billion trees as well as propel the Middle East region toward achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.

The SGI aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060.

Saudi Arabia said the transition to net zero carbon emissions “will be delivered in a manner that preserves the Kingdom’s leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets.”

Announcing a plan to reach net zero in carbon by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday said the move was in line with the Kingdom’s development plans, “while preserving and reinforcing its leading role in the security and stability of global energy markets.”

The Kingdom has pledged to double the amount of carbon it will cut in its domestic economy, removing 278 million tons of the pollutant pr year by 2030.

“As a region, we have always had to live with harsh climate conditions and we will have to continue to innovate in both mitigation and adaptation,” said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, at a forum on COP26 in Riyadh. 

“The UAE highly commends the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia, particularly the youth, for such a landmark, bold and long-term strategic initiative. It represents a paradigm shift in ambition for this region,” the minister said.

The SGI aims to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine ecosystems. 

 

Topics: Middle East Green Initiative #SGI Saudi Arabia climate change

