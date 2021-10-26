You are here

Dutch pension fund giant ABP to sell $17.5bn of fossil fuel assets

26 October 2021
  Wortmann had said as recently as June that exiting fossil fuel investments was "not the solution" to global warming
Dutch pension fund ABP, one of the world's largest, will divest 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) of investments in fossil fuel producers by 2023, it said on Tuesday, citing concern over global warming.


After the planned sale, which represents 3 percent of the fund's total assets, ABP intends to increase investment in renewable energy where possible, chair Corien Wortmann said in a statement.


The decision ahead of next week's COP26 United Nations climate conference marks a major turnaround for the civil servants' fund, which has 528 billion euros in assets under management.


Wortmann had said as recently as June that exiting fossil fuel investments was "not the solution" to global warming, despite pressure from environmental activists and a growing number of the fund's own participants.


Announcing Tuesday's decision she cited concerns of fund participants and their employers.


"The ABP Board sees the need and urgency for a change of course," she said. "We (are parting) with our investments in fossil fuel producers because we see insufficient opportunity for us as a shareholder to push for the necessary, significant acceleration of the energy transition at these companies."


She said that in the future the fund would focus on engagement with large consumers of fossil fuel such as electricity companies, the automobile industry and aviation industry.


"Using our influence as a shareholder, ABP will encourage companies that use fossil fuels to become more sustainable."
The fund said it did not expect the decision to affect its long-term returns.

Leading investors still see gold and dollars as a safer haven for investments over bitcoin, according to prominent business people speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh.

Both Larry Fink, head of asset management company BlackRock, and David Solomon, chairman of the Goldman Sachs Group, both said they preferred investments in dollars over bitcoin when asked.

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, opted for gold over bitcoin.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of the UAE’s Mubadala Investment Company, replied that he would take bitcoin “hedged in gold”.

The Spanish government plans to ask the European Union for permission to exit the common electricity price policy and establish its own pricing mechanism, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an internal government document.


The document has been shared in Spain, hours before EU energy ministers are due to meet in Luxembourg to discuss electricity prices, the newspaper said.


Facing spiralling electricity prices, partly triggered by more expensive natural gas, the Spanish government has passed tax breaks, a claw-back of electricity utilities' profits and pushed for EU-wide measures such as joint natural gas purchases.

Earlier, Spain's Secretary of State for Energy said the EU electricity market must be reformed and EU countries should have the option to buy gas collectively, among other measures to tackle record-high power prices.

EU commissioner Thierry Breton said on a French radio station on Tuesday that he was not sure joint purchases as suggested by Spain would be effective, and was echoed by Luxembourg's energy minister Claude Turmes who said the proposal for EU countries to jointly buy gas would not offer a solution to the recent spike in energy prices.

Separately, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a Paris conference on Tuesday that the European energy market needs reforming, as European countries battle with rising energy prices.


Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.


Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

 

The global response to COVID-19 is a blueprint for how to tackle climate change, according to the head of UAE’s investment fund.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO and managing director of the Mubadala Investment Company, believes the way the private and public sectors worked together to combat the pandemic shows cooperation on global issues is possible.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, he said: “We had a pandemic that started in January 2020 and within 12 months through PPP (public private partnerships) a global solution went to actual production. 

“That is a blueprint to show availability to deliver.”

Referring to his own company’s actions, Mubarak said Mubadala has invested more than $2 billion over the last 16 years in renewable energy across 13 countries.

The head of one of the world’s largest asset management companies has called out governments across the globe for not having long-term plans to tackle climate change.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of US-based firm BlackRock, called on world leaders to show more foresight when it comes to solving issues facing humanity.

"Capital is abundant and needs to be put in work,” he said, adding: "We have to re-imagine how to bring finance forward to effectuate the change of climate change risks.

“We do not have that platform in the world. We don't have long-term planning by most governments to effectuate these long-term problems."

