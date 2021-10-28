You are here

Dubai Culture keen to support digital transformation in UAE

During her visit to the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week, Hala Badri stopped at a number of platforms for government and private entities.
During her visit to the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week, Hala Badri stopped at a number of platforms for government and private entities.
Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, accompanied by a number of CEOs in the authority, visited the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week. The event took place at Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct. 17-21, with the participation of more than 3,500 exhibitors from 140 countries.

Badri stressed the importance of GITEX, the largest event in the world in the field of technology, in providing an optimal platform for major international companies specialized in the information and communications technology sector to support the global digital transformation process, shape the future and find opportunities that will ensure human happiness.

Badri affirmed the authority’s keenness to invest in modern digital technologies across all forms of communication, including automated processes, digital solutions, and information gathering, among others, to provide its customers and employees an effective and smooth experience, in line with its commitment to supporting the digital transformation process in Dubai as well as to contribute to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future in all aspects of life.

During her visit to the exhibition, Badri stopped at a number of platforms for government and private entities, including Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality and Du, where she learned about their latest services, initiatives and innovations, advanced technologies, and the digitizing of their operational processes toward comprehensive development and the improvement of the quality of life in the country.

Badri also visited the creative economy pavilion at GITEX Future Stars, through which Dubai Culture shed light on the creative economy and its importance as a tributary to other economic sectors in the emirate.

From urban kiosks and rural farmers to fashion stores, service providers and entrepreneurs in countless other sectors, the small business segment in Saudi Arabia has faced unprecedented changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, further fueled by the rapid acceleration of digital transformation and e-commerce. To support small and medium-sized enterprises in navigating this journey, Mastercard Academy has launched “The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey” — a first-of-its kind digital education platform that brings together a range of academic and business resources to help small businesses learn and thrive.

Last year, soon after the world went into a lockdown, Mastercard announced a $250 million commitment over five years to support SMEs with digital tools and training during the pandemic. Now with the launch of “The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey,” Mastercard will further empower small businesses with data insights and knowledge to more efficiently and securely run their enterprises.

With a click-to-watch process on Mastercard Academy, the Entrepreneur’s Odyssey platform has direct links to recorded videos that will bring participants face to face with professors from Harvard, INSEAD, Wharton and the Christiansen Institute of Innovation, alongside an expert Mastercard faculty.

“Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and an engine for the global economy. Because of this, it’s never been more important to ensure that entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to educational resources, insights, tools and solutions to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and truly thrive. The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey is the latest in our Mastercard efforts to deliver on the needs of these critical businesses so they can design, launch, manage and grow their ventures,” said Michael Froman, vice chairman and president, strategic growth for Mastercard.

“Every small business owner and startup entrepreneur, particularly those with growth ambitions, should join The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey by Mastercard, a highly compelling online educational program,” said Prof. Daniel Isenberg, CEO of Entrepreneurship Policy Advisers and former professor, Harvard Business School.

“Particularly now that digital presence and operations are even more essential than in the past, The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey will help startup and SME owners upgrade their practices to use new tools to address rapidly changing customer expectations. The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey provides highly relevant entrepreneurship and management principles, and practical tools that anyone can apply to their businesses successfully,” he added.

The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey is a mobile and tablet-friendly, self-paced curriculum that includes online lessons across 21 modules with a total of 28 videos of approximately 20-30 minutes each. Following a five-pathway approach, the resources are open to all aspiring and established entrepreneurs with no limits on the number of viewers and are free to watch. The platform will also be offered to government partners.

“Small businesses need support to adapt. There’s often a knowledge gap, especially for smaller enterprises that have been operating in traditional ways until recently. That’s why Mastercard is offering this new set of educational tools to help guide and support small businesses through the pandemic, and beyond, into the recovery phase,” added Driss Belemlih, senior vice president, customer delivery, Middle East and Africa.

The board of directors of Alawwal Invest has approved the appointment of Ali Al-Mansour as CEO of the company as of October, succeeding Mazen Bunyan, who will remain an adviser to the board until the end of 2021.

Al-Mansour has nearly 20 years of experience in the field of investment strategy development, investment governance and portfolio management for public and private asset classes.

During the previous years, Al-Mansour assumed several roles in a number of reputable institutions and held many leadership positions. He was head of portfolio management and supervised several large investment portfolios at Saudi Aramco. He later worked as head of investment management advisory at Jadwa Investment.

Most recently, Al-Mansour worked on restructuring the investments of the Public Pension Agency under its investment arm, Raidah Investment Company. In his new role, Al-Mansour will be responsible for planning and implementing the business strategy for Alawwal Invest.

Khalid Al-Mulhim, chairman of the board of directors of Alawwal Invest, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Al-Mansour to the position of CEO of the company. We are so confident that he will play a pivotal role in this important historical juncture of the company, and in achieving its strategic goals and expansion plans.”

The chairman further extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Bunyan for the role he played during the previous period and wished success to all.

Alawwal Invest provides investment management solutions to both retail and corporate clients in the Kingdom. As a wholly owned subsidiary of SABB, Alawwal Invest aims to provide its clients with a seamless experience in the areas of wealth management solutions, local or international brokerage platforms, and a comprehensive choice of world-class investment opportunities.

RIYADH: Qiyadat Global recently held a graduation ceremony celebrating a class of 202 graduating female leaders, in partnership with Georgetown University.

Qiyadat Global is an international year-long program that aims to empower and create female leaders from 20 different countries.

In partnership with Georgetown University McDonough School of Business in Washington, D.C., the program aims to address the demand for female leaders.

“We had 2,000 applicants so it is as competitive as an Ivy League or the best universities anywhere in the world. It’s a symbol and signal of how hungry women are to lead and to have an impact on their communities,” said Michael Boyer O’Leary, senior associate dean for custom executive education.

Learning about leadership styles, emotional intelligence and common challenges, the program provides its students with the necessary tools to become successful female leaders.

More than 200 women have taken part in the global program from the public, nonprofit and private sectors.

The theme of this year’s program was “Empower to Impact.” Qiyadat Global is the first collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Georgetown University.

Each of the students who graduated from the program received a full scholarship through sponsorship from companies such as Saudi Aramco, Sabic, Bupa, Banque Saudi Fransi and SRMG.

Diversity and inclusion was a key goal throughout the entire program, said Founder and Executive Director of Qiyadat Global Nouf Abdullah Al-Rakan.

The Qiyadat program does not only give women the tools to be powerful and successful leaders, it also connects them to a global group of business women and leaders who can share their unique and diverse insights and experiences.

“I come from Japan, and Japanese women are very shy and they don’t express their emotions strongly. Before coming to the Kingdom, I assumed that Saudi women were shy as well,” Akiko Fukumoto, COO and CPO of Matsuhisa and a graduate from Qiyadat, told Arab News.

“But after coming here I saw that Saudi women are very energetic and love to express their feelings and they love to talk, they love to encourage each other, and I want to bring this passion and energy from these ladies back to Japan with me,” Fukumoto said.

Ingrid Naranjo, a graduate of the program and an investment banker in Dubai, said: “Through the program, I learned about common mistakes I was making as a leader. I have always cared about women’s empowerment and inclusion.”

“The program empowered me to find my voice and fight for a change in women’s rights and protection from abuse through the foundation I started in Ecuador,” Naranjo added.

In August 2020, she launched the RAW Global Women Foundation to stop abuse against women and protect and empower them through education.

During the graduation ceremony, the professors announced that there will be a second edition of the Qiyadat Global program. This next edition will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person lectures in Washington to ensure the highest level of inclusivity and diversity from women around the world. O’Leary told Arab News that there will be in-person modules in Washington at Georgetown’s campus and modules delivered in the Kingdom.

“We at Georgetown are honored to be a part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to empower ... and it is my distinct honor to announce the extension of the Qiyadat Global women’s leadership program for 2022,” said Professor Brooks Holtom, the senior associate dean for strategy, finance and organization.

A new partnership between Eram Group and Italian company DMI Wibes, experts in predictive maintenance solutions, will focus on digital transformation, self-sufficiency and localization in the Saudi industrial sector, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The new entity — known as Wibes Eram — will be dedicated to developing IIoT solutions and predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors and IIoT devices, and will also provide services for installation along with monitoring of industrial machineries and infrastructures. The company will be based in the Eastern Province and will play a central role in the global distribution of Wibes solutions.

During his visit to Eram Group’s office in Alkhobar, Chairman of DMI Wibes Tommaso Rocca reiterated his commitment to expanding services in the GCC and India, in partnership with Eram Group.

Rocca is also the shareholder of Techint Group (Tenaris, Ternium, Tenova and Humanitas Hospital) and chairman of Versilfood, a company operating in the food industry, which is a leader in the European Union for the processing and distribution of truffles, mushrooms, berries and vegetables.

Rocca said: “Working with the Eram Group gives us a decided edge in the market where DMI technology is concerned and its transfer to the Saudi market promises to fast track the dissemination of Wibes solutions from our facility being set up in the Eastern Province.”

Chairman and Managing Director of Eram Group Dr. Siddeek Ahmed said: “As a progressive, forward-thinking company we are always open to any initiatives that contribute positively to the Saudi market and we believe this venture will be of great value and lead to significant cost savings and increased revenue for business enterprises that manage large installations.

“From the introduction of advanced solutions including predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors, IoT devices to the planned research and development and the establishment of a manufacturing value chain, which will enable job creation in the region, this is a tangible step in the right direction.”

Eram Group has a strong footprint in the Kingdom when it comes to manufacturing and services. Some of the established entities include a newly constructed production facility of Arabian Power Electronics Company, Hydrofit Arabian Maintenance Company, and the state-of-the-art clinic Qemat Al-Sihha Medical Center in Alkhobar, inaugurated earlier this year.

In a joint statement, Rocca and Ahmed said: “This is indeed the perfect time for expansion in the region and both entities intend to collaborate by extending the services, and explore investment and acquisition opportunities in areas of Industry 4.0, digital transformation, advanced and emerging technologies, energy storage solutions, healthcare technology and infrastructure services.”

Ericsson and Zain Jordan have signed a strategic agreement at GITEX Global for the modernization and expansion of voice services using the existing Ericsson Cloud IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), solidifying an already strong partnership between the two organizations.

The strategic modernization of Zain Jordan’s network will support migration of current 2G and 3G voice services to 4G/LTE networks. The agreement supports capacity expansion using the Ericsson Cloud IMS solution to enable voice over LTE and Wi-Fi calling for businesses and consumers across Jordan.

The voice over LTE services is a significant network enhancement for Zain Jordan, increasing its capabilities to further accommodate voice calls on different smart devices and wearables. Additionally, Wi-Fi calling gives customers the chance to make phone calls using only a wireless Internet connection, increasing the communications opportunities available over Zain Jordan’s network.

Zain Jordan confirmed that signing this agreement solidifies the existing partnership with Ericsson. It said the company is always keen to build distinguished strategic partnerships that contribute to achieving its strategic goals and expansion plans in order to provide the best service to its customers. According to Zain Jordan, the agreement will have a positive impact on its network and the experience of its customers. The Cloud IMS solution will enhance the performance of the network by making calls over VoLTE networks and wireless communications over the Wi-Fi network, and offering Zain Jordan’s customers superior quality voice calls.

Wojciech Bajda, vice president and head of GCC at Ericsson, said: “Steps toward superior voice and communications quality are vital in a considerable time of transformation. In line with the vision and strategy of the country, Jordan Vision 2025, we believe partnership and our joint commitment to advanced technologies allow us to support Zain Jordan with its strategic objectives. Today’s Cloud IMS agreement confirms our position as a major partner to Zain Jordan and we look forward to pushing the benchmark further in the country.”

Ericsson Cloud IMS will advance the experience of customers overall with improved voice and communication services in Jordan. The Cloud IMS solution delivers rich real-time communication services for both consumer and business users over any access network, for any device type, including smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables, and supports Zain Jordan’s goals for advanced network capabilities in Jordan.

