You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
Seams of gold rich ore streak across a mining face at the Al-Amar Gold Mine 195k m southwest of the centre of Riyadh. (Gety Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vb4s5

Updated 13 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
  • Ministry issued eight new mining licenses
Updated 13 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year 2021, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news, on the sidelines of the FII summit.

“We have issued eight new mining licenses; it is a big project-a multibillion dollar project,” he said in an interview.

The mining law is an investment law so “it has to be competitive for people because investors have the choice to come here or go to another jurisdiction,” he said.

“We made sure that Saudi Arabia is the world’s best, with the lowest mining tax in the world, because we want development, we want the long-term benefit of mining,” he said. “If you do more value addition, more manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, you get a discount in royalties up to 90 percent.”

“We have received since the nine months up to September more applications that in the 20 years that has passed,” Al-Mudaifer told Arab News.

We also have issued, by now, 133 local exploration licenses, and there are applications for international exploration that are under processing, he said. “That is a big percentage because this is almost 25 percent, a quarter of what we have done in 20 years,” Al-Mudaifer said.

Topics: #mining #saudi #FII

Related

Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining vice minister reveals
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining vice minister reveals
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
Updated 5 sec ago

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon

Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
Updated 5 sec ago
RIYADH: Digitization has become crucial for BNY Mellon due to the amount of data it has in its systems, Chairman of International Hani Kablawi told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit in Riyadh.

“We custodize and administer $45 trillion of the world’s assets, we manage upwards of $2.5 trillion of assets, we clear on behalf of governments $5 trillion a day of securities that are coming through our systems,” he said.

“We have had a very clear strategy for a number of years now, and we are executing on it very deliberately and with determination, and that strategy is to digitize the platforms that we function on,” Kablawi said.

“Our payment flows are one of the largest in the world,” he added.

Kablawi said that digitization enables better, faster and more insightful data, enabling its clients to make more informed decisions, investment, risk, operational oversight and marketing and distributing decisions.

“We invest assets on behalf of clients, mainly for retirement, which means we have to be very careful from a fiduciary perspective in managing those assets,” he said. “The second thing we do is, we enable financial markets. We enable investment managers to invest assets on behalf of retirees and aspiring retirees.”

Kablawi also talked about helping companies to issue debt and equity, and enabling the proper functioning of both the securities markets and the payments markets, on behalf of asset managers, namely, banks, broker dealers, pension funds, insurance companies, alternative investment managers.

BNY Mellon and SNB Capital, a unit of Saudi National Bank, launched global securities services capabilities for institutional and large asset owners based in Saudi Arabia in August of this year.

The launch followed an alliance signed between the American investment bank and SNB Capital (previously called NCB Capital) in October last year.

This partnership is aimed at addressing the demand to embrace the global best practices of segregated asset management, brokerage and custody functions following the introduction of Saudi’s Independent Custody Model in 2017.

Kablawi told Arab News he considered the investment bank to be “the global champion in the business model that we operate and SNB Capital is a local champion across investment management and investment services”.

“We’ve put our hands together so that we get the best of BNY Mellon globally and SNB Capital locally as a national champion, in reaching and supporting institutional investors here in the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s biggest gold mine will start producing in the first quarter of 2022 as the Kingdom looks to ramp up exploitation of its reserves.

“In the pipeline, we have a project that will start producing next quarter,” Ma'aden CEO Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, told Arab News in an interview at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative. “This project is our largest gold mine.”

The project in the Makkah region is using renewable energy for 13 percent of its energy requirements with a plan to increase it, he said.

The Kingdom is currently producing about 400,000 ounces from five mines that were developed in the last 10 years, but he wants to see a lot more, he said.

“The numbers we are seeing across the mining sector are not enough,” he said. “We need to have very ambitious targets during the next 20 years.”

The Kingdom’s mining companies need to invest in technology, to change the way metals are extracted and processed, and to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, he said.

Topics: #mining #gold #saudi #maaden

Related

Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining vice minister reveals
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining vice minister reveals
Update Saudi mining company Ma’aden turns $826m profit in first nine months of 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi mining company Ma’aden turns $826m profit in first nine months of 2021
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources

'Nothing to worry about' as OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady: Sources
  • That source said the revision for 2021 was "nothing to worry about"
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020's collapse.


The Joint Technical Committee, which met on Thursday, left its demand forecast for next year steady at 4.2 million bpd, one source said.


That source said the revision for 2021 was "nothing to worry about" as it was an update of actual data and rounding.


Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, meet on Nov. 4 to decide output policy.

Topics: #economy #crudeoil #OPEC #opec+ #oil #saudi United States #russia

Related

OPEC+ won’t change its strategy: Saudi energy minister
Business & Economy
OPEC+ won’t change its strategy: Saudi energy minister

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
Reuters
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
  • Toyota did not announce a price range or sales target for the bZ4X
Updated 29 October 2021
Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp disclosed on Friday the driving range and other specifications of its bZ4X sport utility vehicle (SUV), the first in a series of EV-only models it plans to launch globally to catch up in the zero-emissions market.


The world's top-selling carmaker has said it will launch 15 battery EV (BEV) models worldwide by 2025, but so far its plans seem modest compared with those of U.S. automakers such as General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.


Toyota did not announce a price range or sales target for the bZ4X but said joint development and procurement of core components with affiliate Subaru Corp would help rein in the normally high cost of producing BEVs.


The model would also initially be built on a mixed line with gasoline-engine cars, both in Japan and China. It will be sold in Japan, North America, China and Europe starting in mid-2022, the company said.


The car will be offered in front-wheel and four-wheel drive versions, with a driving range of about 500 km (310 miles) for the latter. An optional roof-mounted solar panel can be used to charge the battery in the absence of a charging station or in disaster conditions, Toyota said.


A latecomer to the mass BEV market, Toyota has long touted the merits of hybrid vehicles, a category it has dominated for more than 20 years, for their lower price and accessibility and by extension, a greater role in cutting CO2 emissions.


As governments tighten zero-emissions regulations, Toyota has said it would invest $13.5 billion through 2030 on EV batteries and introduce seven bZ series models by 2025. 

Topics: #economy Toyota #EVs electric car electric car batteries #tesla

Related

30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity by 2030, says Al-Rasheed
Business & Economy
30% vehicles in Riyadh will be powered by electricity by 2030, says Al-Rasheed

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early
Getty Images
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early

Saudi Arabia completes $8.8bn sukuk repurchase program early
  • This transaction is one of the NDMC initiatives aimed at unifying its domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia completed earlier than planned the repurchase of a portion of outstanding bonds and sukuk due in August, September, October, November and December of 2022, with a total value of more than SR33 billion ($8.79 billion).

The Kingdom, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), also announced the issuance of new sukuk under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyals, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) said in a statement.

This transaction is one of the NDMC initiatives aimed at unifying its domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyals.

This is the second stage of the initiative which started in 2020, and it will be followed by others, NDMC added.

The new sukuk were divided into four tranches with a total value of SR33.48 billion. The first tranche was at a value of SR11.12 billion maturing in 2029, the second tranche had a value of SR6.30 billion and will mature in 2030, the third tranche at a value of SR11.40 billion will mature in 2033, and the fourth tranche valued at SR4.66 million will mature in 2036.

Topics: #economy #saudi #SAUDI ARABIA #sukuk #bonds Government bonds #gcc non-oil economy

Related

Saudi Arabia issues $2.27bn in domestic sukuk
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues $2.27bn in domestic sukuk

Latest updates

Sudanese coup leader says he is trying to persuade ousted premier to return
Sudanese coup leader says he is trying to persuade ousted premier to return
Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson top Dubai Moonlight Classic ahead of 11-strong chasing pack
Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson top Dubai Moonlight Classic ahead of 11-strong chasing pack
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.