Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

RIYADH: Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year 2021, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news, on the sidelines of the FII summit.

“We have issued eight new mining licenses; it is a big project-a multibillion dollar project,” he said in an interview.

The mining law is an investment law so “it has to be competitive for people because investors have the choice to come here or go to another jurisdiction,” he said.

“We made sure that Saudi Arabia is the world’s best, with the lowest mining tax in the world, because we want development, we want the long-term benefit of mining,” he said. “If you do more value addition, more manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, you get a discount in royalties up to 90 percent.”

“We have received since the nine months up to September more applications that in the 20 years that has passed,” Al-Mudaifer told Arab News.

We also have issued, by now, 133 local exploration licenses, and there are applications for international exploration that are under processing, he said. “That is a big percentage because this is almost 25 percent, a quarter of what we have done in 20 years,” Al-Mudaifer said.