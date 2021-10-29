Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

You are here

Tensions were high in parts of Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in bordering Bangladesh earlier this month. (File/AP)
AP

  • Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties
GAUHATI: Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month.
State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported.
“Some troublemakers are hellbent on disturbing peace and communal harmony in Tripura,” said Senior Police Officer Bhanupada Chakraborty, adding that the situation was under control.
Muslim leaders said that Hindu mobs attacked mosques and torched their properties following a protest rally Tuesday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or VHP, a hard-line Hindu nationalist group with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. It is not known if the attackers were members of the VHP.
Vinod Bansal, the VHP’s national spokesperson, denied that its members were involved in the attacks.
“We did not attack anyone. We were peacefully protesting against anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh,” he said.
In Bangladesh, at least six Hindus were killed and hundreds of houses and businesses torched on Oct. 13 after an image posted on social media was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. The violence also led to demonstrations in India.
The Bangladeshi government was swift in its response after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to “hunt down” the attackers. It has so far arrested around 300 people.
Chakraborty said police in Tripura have registered cases following the attacks but did not specify against whom. No arrests have been made so far.
Vinod Sonkar, a local lawmaker from Modi’s party that rules Tripura state, said the government has set up a committee to investigate the violence.
Tripura borders Bangladesh and Muslims make up less than 9 percent of the state’s nearly 4 million population.
Mohammad Salam, a Muslim cleric in Panisagar town in northern Tripura, said hundreds of VHP members chanting anti-Muslim slogans stormed a mosque on Tuesday and ransacked it. He said they also burnt several Muslim properties.
“We are living in fear since then,” Salam said.
The fresh attacks are a jarring reminder of the rising religious tensions in India.
“There is a fear psychosis among the Muslims in Tripura after the incidents,” said Islamuddin, a Muslim opposition lawmaker from Tripura who goes by one name. “The state authorities could have reacted a little more faster to control the situation.”
On Thursday, the country’s main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attacks.
“Those who indulge in hatred and violence in the name of Hinduism are not Hindus but hypocrites. For how long will the government pretend to be blind and deaf?” he wrote on Twitter.

Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

  • The country votes on Monday to elect municipal councillors and mayors
  • Slightly over 12 million people are now fully vaccinated, around 30 percent of adults in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said Friday it will set up 1,000 vaccination sites at selected polling stations during next week’s local government elections to offer voters a chance to get a shot after casting ballots.
The country — the continent’s worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic — votes on Monday to elect municipal councillors and mayors.
The electoral commission had tried postponing the polls because of the pandemic, but the Constitutional Court dismissed the bid, ordering that they be held on November 1.
Around 1,000 vaccination sites will be set up around some of the 23,000 polling stations, targeting areas where inoculation uptake has been low.
“We hope this arrangement will offer convenience” for people who will have traveled to cast their ballots, “to vaccinate in one trip,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla told journalists.
Slightly over 12 million people are now fully vaccinated, around 30 percent of adults in South Africa.
The country, which has recorded more than 2.92 million cases including 89,100 fatalities, is targeting 40 percent of the adult population by end of November.
The World Health Organization on Thursday said unless there is a significant acceleration in administering shots, only five African countries, will reach the target of 40 percent of populations vaccinated by the end of the year.

Updated 29 October 2021
AP

  • Majid Khan was a former resident of the Baltimore suburbs who became an Al-Qaeda courier
  • He spent about three years in CIA black sites before he was taken to Guantanamo in September 2006
FORT MEADE, Maryland: A Guantanamo Bay prisoner who went through the brutal US government interrogation program after the 9/11 attacks described it openly for the first time Thursday, saying he was left terrified and hallucinating from techniques that the CIA long sought to keep secret.
Majid Khan, a former resident of the Baltimore suburbs who became an Al-Qaeda courier, told jurors considering his sentence for war crimes how he was subjected to days of painful abuse in the clandestine CIA facilities known as “black sites,” as interrogators pressed him for information.
It was the first time any of the so-called high value detainees held at the US base in Cuba have been able to testify about what the UShas euphemistically called “enhanced interrogation” but has been widely condemned as torture.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said.
Khan spoke of being suspended naked from a ceiling beam for long periods, doused repeatedly with ice water to keep him awake for days. He described having his head held under water to the point of near drowning, only to have water poured into his nose and mouth when the interrogators let him up. He was beaten, given forced enemas, sexually assaulted and starved in overseas prisons whose locations were not disclosed.
“I would beg them to stop and swear to them that I didn’t know anything,” he said. “If I had intelligence to give I would have given it already but I didn’t have anything to give.”
Khan, reading from a 39-page statement, spoke on the first day in what is expected to be a two-day sentencing hearing at the US base in Cuba.
A panel of military officers selected by a Pentagon legal official known as a convening authority can sentence Khan to between 25 and 40 years in prison, but he will serve far less because of his extensive cooperation with US authorities.
Under a plea deal, which the jurors were not told about, Khan’s sentence by the jury will be reduced to no more than 11 years by the convening authority, and he will get credit for his time in custody since his February 2012 guilty plea.
That means he should be released early next year, resettled in a third, as yet unknown country because he can’t return to Pakistan, where he has citizenship.
Some of Khan’s treatment is detailed in a Senate Intelligence Committee report, released in 2014, that accused the CIA of inflicting pain and suffering on Al-Qaeda prisoners far beyond its legal boundaries and deceiving the nation with narratives of useful interrogations unsubstantiated by its own records.
Khan agreed with that assessment. “The more I cooperated and told them, the more I was tortured,” he said.
He spent about three years in CIA black sites before he was taken to Guantanamo in September 2006. He said he never saw the light of day in the black sites and had no contact with anyone other than guards and interrogators from his capture until his sixth year at the detention center on the base in Cuba.
Khan, 41, has admitted to being a courier for Al-Qaeda and taking part in the planning of several plots there were never carried out. He pleaded guilty in February 2012 to charges that include conspiracy, murder and providing material support to terrorism in a deal that capped his sentence in exchange for cooperating with authorities in other investigations, including the case against the five men held at Guantanamo who are charged with planning and providing logistical support for the Sept. 11 attack.
A citizen of Pakistan who was born in Saudi Arabia, Khan came to the US with his family in the 1990s and they were granted asylum. He graduated from high school in the Baltimore suburbs and held a technology job in the D.C. area at an office where he could see the smoke billowing from the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
He says he turned to radical ideology following the death earlier that year of his mother, whom he described as the most important person in his life.
Khan apologized for his actions and said he takes full responsibility. He said he now just wants to reunite with his wife and the daughter who was born while he was in captivity. He said he has forgiven his captors, and his torturers.
“I have also tried to make up for the bad things I have done,” he said. “That’s why I pleaded guilty and cooperated with the USA government”
Khan is the first of the high-value detainees, those who went through the interrogation program, to be convicted and sentenced at the military tribunals held on the base.
The five men charged in the Sept. 11 attacks include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who has portrayed himself as the architect of the plot. That case remains in the pretrial stage and a judge has said it will start no sooner than next year.
The US holds 39 men at the detention center on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

Updated 29 October 2021
AP

  • The revised package has lost some top priorities, frustrating many lawmakers as the president’s ambitions make way for the political realities of the narrowly divided Congress
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he and Democrats in Congress have reached a “historic” framework for his sweeping domestic policy package. But he still needs to lock down votes from key colleagues for what’s now a dramatically scaled-back bill.
Eager to have a deal in hand before his departure late in the day for global summits, Biden made his case privately on Capitol Hill to House Democrats and publicly in a speech at the White House. He’s now pressing for a still-robust package — $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs — that the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.
The fast-moving developments put Democrats closer to a hard-fought deal, but battles remain as they press to finish the final draft in the days and weeks ahead.
“Let’s get this done,” Biden exhorted.
“It will fundamentally change the lives of millions of people for the better,” he said about the package, which he badly wanted before the summits to show the world American democracy still works.
Together with a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Biden claimed the infusion of federal investments would be a domestic achievement modeled on those of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.
“I need your votes,” Biden told the lawmakers at the Capitol, according to a person who requested anonymity to discuss the private remarks.
But final votes will not be called for some time. The revised package has lost some top priorities, frustrating many lawmakers as the president’s ambitions make way for the political realities of the narrowly divided Congress.
Paid family leave and efforts to lower prescription drug pricing are now gone entirely from the package, drawing outrage from some lawmakers and advocates.
Still in the mix, a long list of other priorities: free prekindergarten for all youngsters, expanded health care programs — including the launch of a new $35 billion hearing aid benefit for people with Medicare — and $555 billion to tackle climate change.
There’s also a one-year extension of a child care tax credit that was put in place during the COVID-19 rescue and new child care subsidies. An additional $100 billion to bolster the immigration and border processing system could boost the overall package to $1.85 trillion if it clears Senate rules.
One pivotal Democratic holdout, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, said, “I look forward to getting this done.”
However, another, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, was less committal: “This is all in the hands of the House right now.”
The two Democrats have almost single-handedly reduced the size and scope of their party’s big vision, and are crucial to sealing the deal.
Republicans remain overwhelmingly opposed, forcing Biden to rely on the Democrats’ narrow majority in Congress with no votes to spare in the Senate and few in the House.
Taking form after months of negotiations, Biden’s emerging bill would still be among the most sweeping of its kind in a generation, modeled on New Deal and Great Society programs. The White House calls it the largest-ever investment in climate change and the biggest improvement to the nation’s health care system in more than a decade.
In his meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol, Biden made clear how important it was to show progress as he headed to the summits.
“We are at an inflection point,” he said. “The rest of the world wonders whether we can function.”
With US elections on the horizon, he said it’s not “hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.”
At one point, Biden “asked for a spirited, enthusiastic vote on his plan,” said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.
Twice over the course of the hour-long meeting Democratic lawmakers rose to their feet and started yelling: “Vote, vote, vote,” said Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia.
Biden’s proposal would be paid for by imposing a new 5 percent surtax on income over $10 million a year, and instituting a new 15 percent corporate minimum tax, keeping with his plans to have no new taxes on those earning less than $400,000 a year, officials said. A special “billionaires tax” was not included.
Revenue to help pay for the package would also come from rolling back some of the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts, along with stepped-up enforcement of tax-dodgers by the IRS. Biden has vowed to cover the entire cost of the plan, ensuring it does not pile onto the debt load.
With the framework being converted to a 1,600-page legislative text for review, lawmakers and aides cautioned it had not yet been agreed to.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, the progressive leader, said her caucus endorsed the framework, even as progressive lawmakers worked to delay further action. “We want to see the actual text because we don’t want any confusion and misunderstandings,” she said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden asked the House to vote on the related $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which already cleared the Senate but became tangled in deliberations over the broader bill. But Jayapal said she did not hear an urgent request from him, which emboldened progressives to halt the hoped-for Thursday vote.
“When the president gets off that plane we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress,” Pelosi told lawmakers, the person at the private meeting said.
But no votes were scheduled. Progressives have been withholding their support for the roads-and-bridges bill as leverage until they have a commitment that Manchin, Sinema and the other senators are ready to vote on Biden’s bigger package.
“Hell no,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, about allowing the smaller infrastructure bill to pass.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, shared her own story of making “pennies” at low-wage work, struggling to afford child care and wanting to ensure constituents have better.
“We need both bills to ride together. And we don’t have that right now,” Bush said. “I feel a bit bamboozled because this was not what I thought was coming today.”
Instead, Congress approved an extension to Dec. 3 of Sunday’s deadline for routine transportation funds that were at risk of expiring without the infrastructure bill.
The two holdout Democratic senators now hold enormous power, essentially deciding whether Biden will be able to deliver on the Democrats’ major campaign promises.
Sinema has been instrumental in pushing her party off a promise to undo the Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts. And Manchin’s resistance forced serious cutbacks to a clean energy plan, the elimination of paid family leave and the imposition of work requirements for parents receiving the new child care subsidies.
At the same time, progressives achieved one key priority — Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders’ proposal to provide hearing aid benefits for people on Medicare. However, his ideas to also include dental and vision care were left out.
Other expanded health care programs build on the Affordable Care Act by funding subsidies to help people buy insurance policies and coverage in states that declined the Obamacare program.
Overall, the new package also sets up political battles in future years. The enhanced child care tax credit expires alongside next year’s midterm elections, while much of the health care funding will expire in 2025, ensuring a campaign issue ahead of the next presidential election.
 

Updated 29 October 2021

Updated 29 October 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI, Pakistan: It is more than five decades ago since Sabir Gul first arrived in Karachi from a small town in northwestern Pakistan but he still remembers the mild, cooling weather of the port city as he got off the bus to start a new life.

That was in 1968, but since then Karachi has become one of the planet’s climate hotspots, according to the World Bank. In April, the city and financial hub of the country had its hottest day since 1947 when the mercury rose to 43.6 degrees Celsius. In June 2015, 1,500 people died due to heat stroke and dehydration during a heatwave.

The Global Climate Risk Index 2020, issued by think tank Germanwatch, ranked Pakistan fifth on a list of countries most affected by planetary heating over the past two decades — even though the south Asian nation contributes only a fraction of global greenhouse gases.

Gul reckons there is only one way to fight the raging climate war: By planting more trees and taking care of the ones that exist.

In his quest to bring down temperatures in Karachi, the retired gardener has planted 4,000 trees in the city with the help of the former chairman of a union council and leader of the Al-Khidmat charity organization, Junaid Mukati.

“I worked as a gardener for 23 years, but when I retired, I thought I should do something for the people of this city. Then Junaid Mukati came up with the idea of developing green localities, and I told him it was the best thing we could do,” Gul said.

Together they planted thousands of trees. “Now I take care of them just like I take care of my children,” he added.

Scientists point out that as trees grow, they help stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, storing carbon in the trees and soil, and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere. Trees also offer cooling shade in places such as Karachi, attract birds and wildlife, purify the air, prevent soil erosion, and clean water.

But in the absence of a massive tree-planting drive, officials fear Karachi will only get hotter and more unlivable.

“Karachi’s maximum daytime average temperature for the last 30 years is 32.51 degrees, and night-time minimum normal temperature is 21.67 degrees,” Pakistan’s Meteorological Department director, Sardar Sarfaraz, said.

But between 1991 and 2020, Karachi’s day and night temperatures increased by 0.77 and 1.53 degrees, respectively, he added. 

“With this prevailing trend, it is statistically expected that Karachi’s day and night temperature may rise by 0.3 degrees to 0.5 degrees Celsius in the next 10 years,” Sarfaraz said, figures he described as “alarming and severe.”

In 2018, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an ambitious five-year tree-planting program, the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, to counter the rising temperatures, flooding, droughts, and other extreme weather in the country that scientists have linked to climate change.

In June, the economic survey report said 350 million trees and 814.6 million plants were seeded in the country under the program.

In Karachi too, the capital of Sindh province, the provincial government said it had conducted several plantation campaigns. City administrator Murtaza Wahab told Arab News that several urban forests would be created in the city.

But more needed to be done, Gul said, and quickly. “Trees will benefit our coming generations. They are the best remedy against heat waves.”

Updated 29 October 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Updated 29 October 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia has vowed to encourage more high-level exchanges between Colombo and Riyadh as the island nation seeks to diversify its trade relations with the Kingdom.

A career diplomat, Packeer Mohideen Amza has previously served as ambassador to Turkey, Belgium and head of mission to the EU. He was also deputy chief of mission at Sri Lanka’s embassy in Berlin and acting high commissioner in London.

Amza will assume his new duties as ambassador in November.

“We have not had any high-level visits at the level of head of state or head of government or the foreign minister for a considerable period,” he told Arab News this week. “Foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar visited the Kingdom in 2001 and Foreign Minister Rohitha Bogollagama visited in the year 2009”.

“While working on high-level visits to Saudi Arabia during my term of office, I also endeavor to work for high-level visits from the Kingdom to Sri Lanka. I am sure during the visits we may be able to identify new areas of cooperation,” he added. “My responsibility is to work closely with all stakeholders and build on the already-existing excellent bilateral relations.”

Amza said that he has been encouraged by the Sri Lankan leadership to diversify trade relations with Saudi Arabia, which currently are based on two commodities — tea and petroleum — and valued at $300 million.

“The total trade value is only about $300 million, dominated by tea from our side and petroleum products from the Saudi side. There is a need to diversify our exports,” he said. “I have received all the encouragement to diversify our export items to KSA. Virtual meetings with potential exporters covering the new areas have already been organized by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development Board.”

As he lauded Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 — the Kingdom’s reform program aimed at reducing its dependence on oil — Amza added that he also intends to explore possibilities for Sri Lankan companies in sectors such as information and communications technology, healthcare, construction, and tourism.

“Our relation with KSA is multifaceted, ranging from political, economic, religious, cultural — and built on common interests, mutual trust and respect,” Amza said.

One of the relationship’s key aspects is the labor market.

Saudi Arabia is a major labor-receiving country for Sri Lanka, with tens of thousands of workers from the island nation living in the Kingdom — making it one of the main sources of foreign remittances for Colombo.

“In the 1980s, many Sri Lankans went to Saudi Arabia as migrant workers. It is estimated that there are 150,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers employed in the Kingdom and (this has) contributed significantly to the Sri Lankan economy,” Amza said. “I am told that 23.5 percent of the foreign remittances are generated from the migrant workers in Saudi Arabia.” 

The new envoy said that he was looking forward to his new assignment, and was encouraged by the enthusiasm of his country’s leadership.

“I am encouraged by the enthusiasm shown during my meetings with our leaders for consolidating the historic and important relationship between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom,” he said.

