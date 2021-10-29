You are here

  • Home
  • PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events
Dustin Johnson won this year's Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmyzt

Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events
  • Greg Norman named CEO of new company
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

PALM BEACH, NEY YORK, SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched LIV Golf Investments and announced former world No. 1 Greg Norman as CEO of the new venture.

LIV has created 10 new events to be staged annually on the Asian Tour over the next decade with $200 million of backing, including prize funds, making it one of the biggest single investments ever in professional golf, LIV said in a statement.

The new events will be staged from 2022 across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in a move designed to help bolster the sport following more than a year of disruption due to the pandemic.

“This is only the beginning,” said Norman. “LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today’s announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that.”

“The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential,” he said.

LIV Golf Investments has offices in the US and UK, with an Asian office to open soon, it said in the statement. PIF plans to attract further investment partners into the venture.

“This is the single biggest development in the history of the Asian Tour and a major milestone for professional golf,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour. “The opportunity will secure unprecedented new playing opportunities, establish new player pathways, allow us to compete commercially with other sports, and enhance our social agenda.”

The announcement follows the recent announcement of a new 10-year partnership between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi, the organizers of the Saudi International, which will see the event become the flagship tournament on the Asian Tour. The Saudi International will not be one of the 10 new events to feature as part of the new series.

Topics: #pif #golf #saudi

Related

Golf Saudi and Atlas Turf Arabia to provide advanced greens for courses across the Kingdom
Sport
Golf Saudi and Atlas Turf Arabia to provide advanced greens for courses across the Kingdom
The Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh at Golf Saudi's event with the Saudi School Sports Federation. (Supplied/Golf Saudi)
Sport
Golf Saudi hosts interactive events at Ministry of Education to promote sport among students

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister
Updated 29 October 2021

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister
Updated 29 October 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jamaica will be signing an MoU to collaborate on building tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic, Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit in Riyadh.

Jamaica is a very highly tourism dependent country with a direct tourism impact of 10 percent on GDP and an indirect impact of about 34 percent, Bartlett said.

He attributed this to the country being part of the Caribbean, which is regarded as the most tourism dependent region on earth, where some countries have tourism dependence of up to 95 percent of GDP.

Jamaica has 170,000 people out of its working population of 1.2 million employed directly in tourism, he said. “Tourism represents just about 20 percent of the total employment,” he said.

“The foreign exchange it generates for Jamaica is about $3.7 billion before COVID-19, which means it is a little over 54 percent of all the foreign exchange that Jamaica earns,” he added.

Barlett pointed out that tourism in the country is based primarily on the people.

“The iconic attraction for all the visitors is the people. The result of course is that, we have perhaps the highest level of repeat business in the industry, 42 percent,” he said. One in two of everybody who you see on the beach in Jamaica has been there at least once, he said.

Barlett also highlighted the importance of air connectivity for tourism. “Tourism cannot function without air connectivity. As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he said.

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO
  • The company has hired around 2,000 local people including contractors
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is actively working with local communities by recruiting, training and educating people on sustainability, TRSDC and Amaala CEO John Pagano told Arab News.

The company has hired around 2,000 local people including contractors and is training people in vocational jobs and for management roles, he said in an interview on the sidelines of the FII held in Riyadh this week.

“We try to prioritize people that come from the region, get priority when we select our candidates,” he said.

The company is also working with local communities trying to identify business opportunities for them, Pagano added.

On the agriculture side of things, the company is helping farmers to be more organized and educated and to “learn more how to manage pests and use more environmentally sound and friendly solutions to deal with pests, grow more organic foods and give them an outlet so we can become a purchaser of them,” he explained.

Pagano said there will be no overdevelopment as this would damage what makes the place so unique and special.

“We have established what we believe to be our ecological ceiling and we’re going to work within that,” he said. “Even though I have the size of a country, a land area the size of a country, as big as Belgium, we’re only going to develop a very small percentage of that,” he told Arab News.

Topics: #saudi #tourism #redsea #FII

Related

Exclusive The Red Sea Project CEO Pagano doesn’t rule out an IPO within five years video
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Project CEO Pagano doesn’t rule out an IPO within five years
Special The Red Sea Development Co. signs hotels deal with nine international brands video
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Development Co. signs hotels deal with nine international brands

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF

Saudi Arabia’s first industrial-scale wind farm to be operational within weeks - EDF
  • Project will be operated by locally hired Saudis
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first large industrial-scale wind farm will be ready to operate within the coming weeks and is expected to produce its first power within months, said EDF Executive Director for Renewable Energy Bruno Bensasson.

The 400 MW project in Dumat Al Jandal consists of 99 turbines and will be operated by locally hired Saudis, he told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the FII summit in Riyadh.

“It will produce renewable power at a very competitive price,” Bensasson said. “It also helps the country to shift power production from liquids to a mix of gas and renewables.”

The Kingdom’s first utility-scale wind-power farm is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Masdar. Once fully operational, it will reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 1 million tons annually and supply 72,000 homes with clean energy.

Its tariff of $21.3 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the lowest bid submitted, was reduced to $19.9/MWh at financial close, making Dumat Al-Jandal the most cost-efficient wind-energy project in the world.

According to the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council, the development of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector could create up to 750,000 jobs over the next decade, as the Kingdom pushes to generate 7 percent of its total electricity output from renewables by 2030.

“Wind and solar are complimentary,” said Bensasson. “Solar, of course, delivers power during the day when the sun is here. Wind is a bit different. It comes, for instance, in the evening when the sun is not here anymore. So, we will do both wind and solar.”

Renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, are planned across more than 35 parks in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

Topics: #saudi #energy #power #renewables #windenergy #edf

Related

France’s EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets
Business & Economy
France’s EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets
Special Saudi wind farm’s progress heralds a new era in clean energy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wind farm’s progress heralds a new era in clean energy

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment

PIF’s Soudah Development Co. secures $3bn investment
  • $800 million of investment is for infrastructure
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Public Investment Company-owned Soudah Development Co. has attracted SR11 billion ($3 billion) of investment for its development of Al Soudah in the Asir region of Saudi Arabia, said CEO Husameddin Al-Madani.

Of that $3 billion, $800 million is only for infrastructure, including primary and secondary and tertiary roads, and some investment in energy and microgrids, he told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit held in Riyadh.

“We believe that this infrastructure is necessary today to attract even more investments,” he said in the interview.

The company is engaging heavily with local, and international investment communities, with the release of its Masterplan by the beginning of 2022.

“We have started our demolition and our site preparation work on the ground in preparation for starting our large construction program by April 2022,” he said.

“We’ll receive our [first] guests by the end of 2023, or early 2024, depending on the soft launch of the assets,” he said.

Soudah is developing 2,700 hospitality rooms in about 18 to 20 hotels with different sizes, and 1,300 second homes as summer houses available for sale in Al Soudah, Al-Madani told Arab News.

Hotels will be mainly boutique hotels to ensure minimal impact on the destination, but there will also be some large-scale resorts in Soudah in particular, he said.

Soudah Development announced at the Green Saudi Initiative Forum a new environmental initiative to plant more than one million trees across ​​Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa by 2030.

The landmark project will support the Green Saudi Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees, reduce carbon emissions by 4 percent, and raise protected areas to more than 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total land area.

This is the first initiative to be announced amongst other green initiatives including rewilding, reintroduction of flagship species, baboon population management, protected areas expansion in addition to environmental management and destination sustainability.

Topics: #tourism #pif #saudi #soudah

Related

PIF-backed Soudah Development to plant more than 1 million trees in Soudah, parts of Rijal Almaa
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Soudah Development to plant more than 1 million trees in Soudah, parts of Rijal Almaa

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister

Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
  • Ministry issued eight new mining licenses
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year 2021, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news, on the sidelines of the FII summit.

“We have issued eight new mining licenses; it is a big project-a multibillion dollar project,” he said in an interview.

The mining law is an investment law so “it has to be competitive for people because investors have the choice to come here or go to another jurisdiction,” he said.

“We made sure that Saudi Arabia is the world’s best, with the lowest mining tax in the world, because we want development, we want the long-term benefit of mining,” he said. “If you do more value addition, more manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, you get a discount in royalties up to 90 percent.”

“We have received since the nine months up to September more applications that in the 20 years that has passed,” Al-Mudaifer told Arab News.

We also have issued, by now, 133 local exploration licenses, and there are applications for international exploration that are under processing, he said. “That is a big percentage because this is almost 25 percent, a quarter of what we have done in 20 years,” Al-Mudaifer said.

In January this year, the Kingdom moved to capitalize on the vast wealth hidden below ground in Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a mining fund and support for geological surveys and exploration program activities.

Under Vision 2030, mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the country’s economy away from dependency on oil.

The National Geological Database is being created to allow investors to find the locations of mineral deposits in a bid to increase the transparency and competitiveness of the sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has already attracted major international investors, including US firm Alcoa Corp., which has a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of $10.8 billion joint venture with Saudi miner Ma’aden, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the eastern province.

Fertilizer producer The Mosaic Co., another US company, has a 25 percent stake in the $8 billion Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Fertilizer Production Complex located in Wa’ad Al-Shamal Minerals Industrial City in the northern province of Saud Arabia.

The mining sector is expected to create thousands of jobs in the Kingdom in the coming years with the goal of 256,000 geologists, engineers and others by 2030.

Topics: #mining #saudi #FII

Related

Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining vice minister reveals
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining vice minister reveals
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 1,795 mining licenses until September

Latest updates

Child among 13 civilians killed by Houthi ballistic missile
Child among 13 civilians killed by Houthi ballistic missile
Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm
Pope leads calls for climate action as rich nations sound alarm
10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index
Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.