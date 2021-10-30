You are here

Sudan braces for 'million-strong' march against bloody coup

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup
People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, after a military coup earlier this week, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2021. (File/AP)
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup

Sudan braces for ‘million-strong’ march against bloody coup
  • Despite the bloodshed, the protesters remain defiant, with organizers hoping to stage a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab
  • The military had detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese anti-coup protesters plan to flood the streets Saturday to demonstrate against a military takeover that has derailed the country’s transition to civilian rule and triggered deadly clashes.
The military on Monday detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, leading to a chorus of international condemnation.
Street protests erupted against the coup, triggering a crackdown by the security forces that has left dead at least eight demonstrators and wounded around 170.
Despite the bloodshed, the protesters remain defiant, with organizers hoping to stage a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab on Saturday.
“We will not be ruled by the military. That is the message we will convey” at the protests, said Sudanese rights activist Tahani Abbas.
“The military forces are bloody and unjust and we are anticipating what is about to happen on the streets,” Abbas said. “But we are no longer afraid.”
Monday’s takeover was led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan — Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir after huge youth-led protests.
Several pro-democracy activists have been arrested.
On the eve of Saturday’s rallies, a US official put the death toll at between 20 and 30, adding the protests would be a “real test” of the intentions of Sudan’s military.
“We call on the security forces to refrain from any and all violence against protesters and to fully respect the citizens’ right to demonstrate peacefully,” the official in Washington said on condition of anonymity.
Phone lines were largely down by Saturday morning, as security forces deployed in large numbers on the streets and blocked bridges connecting the capital, Khartoum, with neighboring cities.
Security forces set up random checkpoints on main roads, randomly frisking passers-by and searching cars.
Britain’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather urged Sudan’s security forces to “respect freedom and right of expression” for protesters.
“Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. The security services and their leaders will bear responsibility for any violence toward any protesters,” he said on Twitter.

Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a civilian-military ruling council, alongside Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government, as part of the now stalled transition to full civilian rule.
Hamdok himself was briefly detained before he was released and placed under effective house arrest. Other civilian leaders and ministers are still being held.
Days of unrest have rocked Khartoum and other cities.
Protesters have barricaded roads with rocks, debris and burning tires.
Shops have largely been shuttered, and government employees have refused to work as part of a campaign of civil disobedience.
“The Sudanese people are determined to... win back the gains of the December 2018 revolution” against Bashir, said Abdelgelil Al-Basha from the capital’s twin city of Omdurman.
Burhan, a senior general under Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted rule, has insisted the military takeover “was not a coup” but only meant to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”
The move triggered a wave of international condemnation and several punitive measures, with the World Bank and the United States freezing aid — a heavy blow to a country already mired in a dire economic crisis.
US President Joe Biden has called the coup a “grave setback,” while the African Union has suspended Sudan’s membership for the “unconstitutional” takeover.
On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the military to show restraint as he reaffirmed his “strong condemnation” of the coup.
“People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully,” Guterres said.
Monday’s power grab was the latest coup to hit impoverished Sudan, which has enjoyed only rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956 and spent decades riven by civil war.

Topics: Sudan

Israel 'targeting Jerusalem cultural events' as cemetery destruction goes viral

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
Updated 16 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
  • The Israeli municipality in the city began this week to plow through Yousefieh cemetery, a sacred site outside the walls of Jerusalem
  • Israeli plainclothes police and security personnel also interrupted cultural activities being held in the Catholic House of Abraham in East Jerusalem, claiming that the event was “illegal”
Updated 16 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: An increase in aggressive actions by Israel in Jerusalem against Christian and Muslim worshipers is threatening to inflame tensions and damage US-Israel relations.

The Israeli municipality in the city began this week to plow through the Yousefieh cemetery, a sacred site outside the walls of Jerusalem that holds the remains of many, including Jordanian soldiers who died in the 1967 war and others.

Videos and the images of the cemetery’s destruction — with Palestinian relatives of the dead clutching gravesites — went viral around the world.

Images also showed kippah-wearing Israeli civilians joining in with officials.

Local Israeli figures have argued that the cemetery must be moved to make way for a public park that would be accessible to Palestinians. But many locals fear that the real purpose is to construct an accessway to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Azzam Khatib, director of the Jordanian Waqf council in Jerusalem, warned that the situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa is “very explosive.”

In an interview with the Akhbarelbalad website, Khatib said that he expected the situation “to get even worse.”

He added: “Since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, all our land in the city has been under the threat of expropriation.”

While many Jerusalem citizens are steadfast in protecting their land and holy places, he said, “it is important that others give us support — we count on the free world to support us as well as our Christian brothers who are also facing Israeli restrictions, too.”

Meanwhile, on Oct. 27, Israeli plainclothes police and security personnel interrupted cultural activities being held in the Catholic House of Abraham in East Jerusalem, claiming that the event was “illegal.”

The religious program was supported by the Ramallah-based Palestinian government.

The order to interrupt the activities was signed by Omer Barlev, Israel’s minister of public security, based on the British Emergency Regulations of 1945.

Wadie Abu Nassar, adviser and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, told Arab News that the Israeli order was based on “totally false information” and that the church “had a mission to work with everyone in Jerusalem.”

He said: “The funding came from France and Austria, and anyway, we believe that Jerusalem is an occupied area and that unilateral decisions should not be carried out against the Palestinian population.”

Israel and the US are also in public disagreement over the fulfillment of a promise made by US President Joe Biden to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem and on the need to suspend all illegal settlement building in the occupied territories.

Israel claims that after the Oslo Accords, Palestinians gave away any rights to East Jerusalem and that the Palestinian Authority has no right to have any engagement with fellow Palestinians.

But Palestinian leaders reject this claim. The Palestinian-Israeli agreement makes Jerusalem one of five permanent status issues that were to be negotiated in the five-year interim period.

The Israeli government made a written commitment to honor existing organizations in East Jerusalem, but has closed Orient House and Chamber of Commerce using the same British emergency regulations.

Numerous public events in East Jerusalem have also been repeatedly banned on Israeli orders.

Palestinians celebrating the success of high school graduates in 2020 were ordered to abandon the event.

A puppet festival at the Palestinian National Theater was also banned, as was the premiere of a film that investigated rampant illegal drug use in East Jerusalem.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem Yousefieh cemetery Catholic House of Abraham

Lebanon says government can't afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's government cannot afford to resign over a growing diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states, a member of a Lebanese crisis group of ministers said on Saturday following a near three-hour meeting over the widening rift.

"The country cannot be left without a government," due to other pressing matters, and would continue to work to resolve the rift, Education Minister Abbas Halabi said after the meeting.

The row over critical comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen had spurred calls by some top politicians for Kordahi's resignation, while others opposed the move.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving the top Lebanese diplomats 48 hours to exit.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Gulf

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states

Kuwait summons ambassador to Lebanon in recent rift with Gulf states
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations, its foreign ministry said Saturday, as tensions over Lebanon's Information Minister's comments on the war in Yemen intensify. 

Kuwait said the decision came in response to the persistence of negative statements coming from Lebanese officials and called on Lebanon's ambassador to leave the country within 24 hours. 

Kuwait's decision followed similar actions from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in response to comments by Information Minister George Kordahi. 

Topics: Kuwait Lebanon

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media
  • Human rights monitor said the raid destroyed arms and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied militias
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: An Israeli missile strike wounded two Syrian soldiers near Damascus on Saturday, the official SANA news agency reported after explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.

“The Israeli enemy fired a salvo of surface-to-surface missiles from northern occupied Palestine targeting positions near Damascus,” SANA said, quoting an unnamed military official.

“Our anti-aircraft defences were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles,” the source said, adding that the attack wounded two soldiers and caused damage.

AFP correspondents in Damascus heard multiple explosions at around midday.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes inside Syria, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iranian and Lebanese forces.

It is rare for the Jewish state to carry out strikes on Syrian targets during daylight hours.

The Israeli military rarely acknowledges individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Saturday's raid destroyed arms and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied militias in Qudsaya and Dimas.

Israel has targeted these positions in the past.

On October 14, an Israeli air strike on Iranian positions in central Syria killed nine fighters allied to the Syrian government.

Topics: Syria Damascus

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations

Arab League expresses concern over deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations
  • Statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered Lebanese ambassador to leave Kingdom leave within 48 hours
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Arab League on Saturday said Lebanese officials should have dealt differently with the crisis stemming from comments by the country's information minister which have impacted its relations with countries in the Gulf region.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit “expressed his deep concern and regret over the rapid deterioration in Lebanese-Gulf relations...,” the league statement said. He also said that there are parties that have an interest in dismantling Lebanon's relations with Arab countries. 

The statement added Aboul Gheit was confident Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati would act quickly to ease the crisis.

Aboul Gheit appealed to Gulf countries "to reflect on the measures proposed to be taken...in order to avoid further negative effects on the collapsing Lebanese economy".

The statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the Kingdom within 48 hours and banned all Lebanese imports in response to remarks by the Lebanese minister, who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” 

Hours later, Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within two days for the same reason, Bahrain's foreign ministry said.

(With Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Arab League

