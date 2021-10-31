You are here

London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia

London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia
Umrah pilgrims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (File/@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 31 October 2021
Zaynab Khojji

London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia

London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia
  • Event will reconnect UK businesses in the Umrah travel industry that have been hit hard by travel restrictions
  • It’s important that the industry reconnects and gives new offerings to British pilgrims: Mogradia
Updated 31 October 2021
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: An event that aims to optimize the experiences of British pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and introduce them to cultural and heritage sites across the Kingdom will take place on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Council of British Hajjis in London, the event is the first of its kind since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will also reconnect UK businesses in the Umrah travel industry that have been hit hard by travel restrictions and the downsizing of pilgrimages.

Umrah+ Connect will allow business to explore how they can expand their current pilgrimage packages to include visits to cultural events and heritage sites that pilgrims would not usually have considered or have had access to previously.

In the past, British Muslims would have travelled to Makkah, where they performed pilgrimage, and then traveled to Madinah, where they would pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Religious sites in the vicinity such as Mount Uhud, where the Battle of Uhud took place, and Jannat-ul-Baqi, the graveyard where many of the Prophet’s companions and family members are buried, would also feature on the itinerary but pilgrims would not usually visit other areas or cities further afield.

However, this has changed since the Kingdom opened its doors to tourists in September 2019 with the launch of its tourist visa.

British pilgrims can now also trace the Hijrah route themselves. The route is the one that the Prophet took when he migrated from Makkah to Madinah with his friend and confidante Abu Bakr, and the event marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

Pilgrims are also able to visit AlUla, home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site at Hegra, and attend motorsport events such as the Dakar Rally and the upcoming Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021.

“This is an opportunity to bring the industry back together and it is perfect timing as Umrah has only recently opened up to foreign pilgrims,” the CEO of the Council of British Hajjis, Rashid Mogradia, said.

Saudi Arabia started welcoming foreign pilgrims in August after some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the Kingdom.

British Muslims are excited to be able to visit the Two Holy Mosques again, particularly after the emotional and physical toll that the pandemic has taken on people.

“There are now a lot of British pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and it’s important that the industry reconnects and gives new offerings,” Mogradia said.  

“Post COVID-19, there is going to be a new set of norms. Many companies have gone bust and those that have survived can’t survive on traditional methods of doing business and just selling Hajj and Umrah packages,” the CEO explained.

“The tourist visa has made travel to Saudi Arabia easier and eliminates the role of travel agencies to an extent so they are now looking at ways to become competitive and innovative to survive.

“These companies are very good at providing Hajj and Umrah services and they know how the system works. They are now adding value and giving their customers something different,” Mogradia added.

Sponsors of the Umrah+ Connect event include the Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia, the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, hotel chain Makarem, destination management companies Discover Saudi, Tetrapylon, Deira Tours and Al Taif for Umrah Services Company.

Online travel agencies approved by the Hajj ministry — zamzam.com, Hulool Umrah, ZOWAR and British travel agency Masterfare — are also sponsors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia Umrah tourism british pilgrims

Planet's fate is on the line in Glasgow

Religious leaders and faith community members hold a COP26 vigil and lead a prayer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. (Reuters)
Religious leaders and faith community members hold a COP26 vigil and lead a prayer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin

Planet’s fate is on the line in Glasgow

Religious leaders and faith community members hold a COP26 vigil and lead a prayer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. (Reuters)
  • World must deliver on large-scale emissions cuts to limit global warming, says UN climate chief
Updated 01 November 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: Global COP26 climate negotiations are the “last, best hope” to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday.

The Glasgow gathering, which runs until Nov. 12, comes as an accelerating onslaught of extreme weather events across the world underscores the devastating impacts of climate change from 150 years of burning fossil fuels.
“We know that our shared planet is changing for the worse,” Sharma said at the opening ceremony, as protesters gathered in the Scottish city to pile pressure on governments.
Experts warn that only transformative action in the next 10 years will help stave off far more cataclysmic impacts. And the warming of the planet did not pause for the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the UN meeting to be delayed by a year.
The last year alone has seen a once-in-a-thousand-years heatwave and scorching wildfires in North America, extreme rainfall and flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe and severe drought in Madagascar, which Sharma said has been referred to as the “first climate-induced famine.”
UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told the gathering that the world must deliver on large-scale reductions of emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 C, or  “accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”
Her comments came as the World Meteorological Organization published its 2021 report on the State of the Global Climate in which it warned “extreme events,” such as Hurricane Ida in the US and the Algeria wildfires which killed 90 people this year, “are the new norm.”

We know that our shared planet is changing for the worse.

Alok Sharma, COP26, president

The report, which includes data on temperature, CO2 emissions, rain fall, and sea levels, right up to the end of September 2021, said global warming levels will increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees unless action is taken at COP26.
In August a bombshell “code red” report from the world’s top climate science body warned that Earth’s average temperature will hit the 1.5 C threshold around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago. And last week a UN report said even the latest, most ambitious carbon-cutting commitments would still lead to “catastrophic” warming of 2.7C.
Much of the world’s hopes for wrestling down emissions rest on the G20 richer nations — whose leaders met in Rome at the weekend and whose economies account for about 80 percent of carbon pollution. They committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C and pledged to bring a halt to international funding for coal plants without emissions capture facilities.
They also pledged to reach a target of net zero carbon emissions “by or around mid-century,” falling short of setting a clear 2050 date, as campaigners and summit host Italy were hoping for.
More than 120 heads of state and government will make the trip to Glasgow for the UN meeting, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, India’s Narendra Modi and Australia’s Scott Morrison.
But President Xi Jinping of China  has not left his country during the pandemic and will not be traveling to Glasgow. Vladimir Putin of Russia will also be a no-show.
Sharma said more than 21,000 representatives from governments were registered, as well as nearly 14,000 observers and 4,000 media representatives.
With poorer nations least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions hit hardest by its impacts, inequality overshadows the COP26 negotiations.
The failure of rich countries to cough up $100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help developing nations lower emissions and adapt — a pledge first made in 2009 — will complicate the already fraught talks.

Topics: COP26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) UN climate change Glascow

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander
Updated 01 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander

Philippine army kills top communist rebel commander
  • Jorge Madlos’ death is a major blow to the communist militants
Updated 01 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Security forces in the southern Philippines have killed a commander of the armed wing of the country’s rebel communist party, the military said on Sunday. Jorge Madlos headed the national operations command of the New People’s Army of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Communist rebels have been fighting the government since the 1960s in what has been the country’s longest conflict and has killed tens of thousands of people.

Madlos was killed after soldiers were dispatched to the mountainous area of Sitio Gabunan in Bukidnon province on Mindanao island, following reports of the presence of a group of communist rebels, Gen. Romeo Brawner, commander of the Army 4th Infantry Division, said in a press conference.

“Jorge Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, is dead,” Brawner said, calling on the remaining members of the group to surrender. “If you do not surrender, you will suffer the same fate as Ka Oris. It is futile to continue with this armed struggle that really has no direction at all.”

He said there were still approximately 300 rebels hiding in the region and troops had been ordered to intensify their search operation.

As Madlos was one of the few remaining leaders of the rebel group, his death was a major blow to the group, which the military expects to start falling apart.

“His death will deter the activities and plans by the NPA for he can no longer direct the communist terrorists’ violent actions against our people,” the armed forces of the Philippines said in a statement. “This is a major blow to the communist terrorist group in Mindanao and will usher in eventual peace in the region.”

Madlos was facing multiple criminal cases, including murder, robbery, arson and kidnapping.

Topics: Philippine Army Philippine communist rebels Jorge Madlos New People's Army

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns
Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns
  • Tensions are high between the world’s two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome and raised concerns over human rights, in only their second face-to-face session as tensions between the two powers run high.

Blinken expressed opposition to actions by China “that run counter to our values and interests ... including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, the East and South China Seas, and Taiwan,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also noted areas where he said the US and China’s interests intersect and they can work together, including “the DPRK, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan, and the climate crisis.”

The meeting in Rome, where both diplomats were attending the G20 Summit, is the first between Blinken and Wang since a stormy session in Alaska in March during which the Chinese delegation berated the American side as TV cameras rolled.

Tensions are high between the world’s two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between the US and the People’s Republic of China,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days — ending nearly two decades of operations in the country and piling further strain on relations between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden has pressed ahead with a hard-line trade policy against Beijing broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic approach sent tensions soaring.

Tensions have also soared over Taiwan in recent months.

China claims the self-governing, US-allied island as its own, and vows it will retake it one day — by force if necessary.

Earlier this month, Washington confirmed that a small number of US troops are on the island to help with training.

On Tuesday, Blinken called for Taiwan to be allowed greater involvement in UN agencies, though Beijing insisted it has no place on the world’s diplomatic stage.

Biden has also rebuked Beijing over its sabre-rattling on Taiwan.

He said this month the US was ready to defend the island from a Chinese invasion — though the White House quickly walked back those comments amid warnings from Beijing, continuing a strategy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.

Topics: Antony Blinken Wang Yi human rights

Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20

Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20

Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20
  • Drought, conflict, banking collapse mean millions suffering from acute hunger
  • Christian Aid CEO: “World leaders must stop playing politics with people’s lives”
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Afghanistan requires urgent aid funding to overcome the risk of deadly famines, charities have told G20 leaders meeting in Rome.

Sixteen aid charities penned a joint letter warning that drought and conflict in the war-torn country, coupled with the total collapse of the domestic banking system, could lead to a humanitarian disaster.

In order to prevent that outcome, “safe, efficient payment channels” need to be established to allow the urgent supply of food and other aid, the charities said.

A UN report has revealed a 37 percent surge in acute hunger in Afghanistan since April — the highest level in a decade. More than 3.2 million children aged under 5 are also at extreme risk.

Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, CEO of Christian Aid, said the charity, “alongside partners, has been working in Afghanistan for more than 30 years. We continue to fight, but the banking system collapse is turning the lights off on what little hope there is.”

She added: Every minute G20 members wait to act is another innocent life threatened. World leaders must stop playing politics with people’s lives. Millions will be at risk if they don’t.”

Subrata De, Christian Aid’s manager for Afghanistan, said: “We’re doing all we can to distribute food and emergency supplies, but we cannot run humanitarian programs well without a functional banking system.

“The situation is desperate, people are without wages, and many are resorting to selling anything to buy food.”

The joint letter said: “As Afghanistan’s harsh winter rapidly approaches, food and fuel prices are rocketing and people either simply can’t afford to buy essential supplies or have virtually no access to the money needed to buy them.

“The situation is so desperate that many Afghans have sold their final possessions and some are resorting to desperate coping strategies such as child marriage.

“NGOs have worked in Afghanistan for decades, including during the previous Taliban government. Our teams know how to ensure that aid gets directly to those who need it most.

“Without a functioning economy and banking system, we remain restricted in what we can do.

“Urgent international leadership is required. G20 members must act now to ensure cash is allowed back into Afghanistan via the banking system — inaction is punishing the Afghan people for the actions of the Taliban.”

Topics: Afghanistan Famine G20 2021 Christian Aid Amanda Khozi Mukwashi

UK barrister rescues Afghan female judges in airlift operation

UK barrister rescues Afghan female judges in airlift operation
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

UK barrister rescues Afghan female judges in airlift operation

UK barrister rescues Afghan female judges in airlift operation
  • Baroness Kennedy raised $1.3m, persuaded Greek president to accept refugee flights
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A veteran UK barrister has raised more than $1.3 million to help hundreds of at-risk female judges in Afghanistan flee to Europe with their families.

Baroness Kennedy is working with a team of pro-bono lawyers, and has booked and organized evacuation flights from Kabul to Athens, where many of the evacuees are residing in temporary accommodation.

The first plane chartered by Kennedy three weeks ago transported 26 female judges and their family members, with the next two flights carrying 375 people, including 77 women judges.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Greek president and a former judge, was persuaded by Kennedy to accept the families. The Georgian government also permitted their transit.

“These women were in mortal danger. They were running courts on things like domestic violence and child marriage, and many of them locked up Taliban,” said Kennedy.

“As soon as the Taliban came back, they had to flee. We had encouraged these women (to pursue law) and now they were in danger. If every country with a conscience could take 10 families that would be great.”

Monasa Naseri, 33, who arrived with her husband, also a judge, and other family members, said: “There wasn’t a person on the plane who wasn’t crying. We had been moving from place to place for two months and were in terror. My father was so depressed that I thought he would die.”

Two orphaned brothers, Wali, 18, and Wahab, 19, were also on the flight. Their mother Qadria Yasini, one of Afghanistan’s first female Supreme Court judges, was murdered in January.

Kennedy is the director of human rights for the International Bar Association, which trained female lawyers and judges in Afghanistan.

As part of the evacuation process, she also oversaw the creation of safe houses in Kabul and the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Kennedy warned that another 100 female judges remain trapped in Afghanistan, and due to insurance costs it will take a further $1.3 million to evacuate them safely.

Topics: Afghanistan

