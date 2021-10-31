You are here

Cash withdrawals from ATMs down 5% in Q3: Saudi Central Bank

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI

LAMYAA BAGAZI

RIYADH: Cash withdrawal using ATMs in Saudi Arabia declined 5 percent in the third quarter of the year to reach SR141 billion, as compared to SR148 billion in the previous quarter, according to Saudi Central Bank data.

Banks' cash withdrawals went down to SR55 billion at the end of the quarter from SR57 billion in the previous one, a 5 percent quarterly decline.

Moreover, cash withdrawals using Mada cards, a Saudi payment network, in the third quarter also decreased by SR4.13 billion to SR85.6 billion from SR89.8 billion in the second quarter, a decline of 5 percent. 

On a monthly basis, cash withdrawals using Mada cards and banks decelerated in September by 2 and 3 percent, respectively. The former stood at SR27.8 billion, and the latter was SR17.8 billion in September.

The number of bank transactions declined to 230 million in the third quarter of this year from 235 million in the previous quarter, while Mada’s number of transactions declined by 6.3 million.

Looking at monthly data, the number of transactions using Mada fell in September by 3.2 percent to 53 million in the second consecutive month. It declined by 2.1 percent in August. 

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
AP

  • Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.
For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.
Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.
That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction slump. That is chilling auto and retail sales. It has possible global repercussions as China buys less steel and other building materials.
“Many customers would like to wait and see,” said Liang Qiming, a salesman for online real estate broker 5i5j.com in Nanchang, a southern provincial capital that was turned into a boomtown by a flurry of construction over the past two decades.
China became the world’s factory, but the bigger power driving its economic boom was a construction frenzy that took off in the late 1990s. Developers and local governments poured borrowed money into blanketing the country with new apartments, office towers, shopping malls, bridges and railways.
Xi’s government appears to be willing to accept a politically painful slowdown to get that debt under control and achieve the longer-term goal of self-sustaining, safer growth.
Beijing “doesn’t want growth at all costs, followed by the likely or inevitable financial market crash, which is very much the sort of European-U.S. model,” said Robert Carnell, head of Asia research for ING.
Financial markets are on edge about whether one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, might be allowed to collapse under 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) in debt as a warning to others.
Beijing wants to make sure families receive apartments sold to them by Evergrande before they were built, as is common in China, economists say. But they say it is trying to avoid sending the wrong message by bailing out the company.
Evergrande is a “pre-emptive cleanup,” Carnell said.
China revived from the coronavirus pandemic earlier than the United States, Europe or Japan, but but that rebound quickly flattened out.
Depressed by the building slump, the economy expanded just 4.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September much weaker than the previous quarter’s 7.9% growth. Compared with the previous quarter — the way other major economies are measured — growth in the three months ending in September fell to 0.2%, among the weakest of the past decade.
Housing sales fell 32% in September from a year earlier. Buyers were put off by curbs on mortgage lending and anxiety about whether developers might fail to deliver apartments paid for in advance. That means less spending on furniture and appliances.
With no sign Beijing will ease up, forecasters expect the economy to weaken further, since consumers who are reluctant to spend won't fill the gap left by lower investment.
This quarter's growth might fall as low as 3% over a year ago, according to Nomura. Bank of America cut its full-year forecast from 8% to 7.7%, which still would be among the world’s strongest. It slashed next year’s outlook from 5.3% to just 4%.
The total owed by companies, households and the government rose to almost the equivalent of three times annual economic output last year from 270% in 2018 — high for a middle-income country.
Xi affirmed his priorities at an August planning meeting, calling for “high-quality development” and “forestalling major financial risks,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
“China is in the middle of a transformation from growth driven by blind investments to high-quality growth,” said Zuo Xiaolei, an economist in Beijing.
Regulators tightened control over use of debt by real estate developers last year. Hundreds already had gone bankrupt following other restrictions imposed since 2017.
Tightening control, Beijing on Oct. 15 declared 19 of China's biggest banks that account for three-quarters of their industry's assets to be “domestic systemically important banks" that will face closer government scrutiny and lending controls.
A midsize developer, Modern Land (China) Co., announced it failed to pay off on a $250 million bond due Oct. 25. Earlier, another developer, Fantasia Holdings Group, missed a $205.7 million payment to bondholders due Oct 5.
Evergrande has caused more anxiety due to its vast debt, which includes $18 billion owed to foreign bondholders.
It failed to make a bond payment due Sept. 23. An official newspaper said the company avoided being declared in default by wiring $83.5 million for the payment on Oct. 22, one day before the end of a 30-day grace period.
“The risk of a sharper slowdown in real estate activity can’t be ruled out,” Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics said in a report.
Meanwhile, the economy also faces headwinds from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas to meet official efficiency goals. Automakers and other factories have been disrupted by shortages of processor chips.
Auto sales plunged 16.5% in September from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Buyers are uneasy about the pandemic and economic outlook, said Chu Xianwu, who sells Jeeps at Shandong Xinju Auto trading Co. in the eastern city of Jinan. He said sales there were down 20% from six months ago.
“I really hope the situation will improve in the near future,” Chu said.

Last chance to save the planet as world leaders gather for COP26

Updated 01 November 2021
Frank Kane

  • Summit in Glasgow to agree global framework for combating climate change
  • UK conference president warns that talks are ‘last, best hope’ to keep rising temperatures within target range
Updated 01 November 2021
Frank Kane

GLASGOW: World leaders are gathering in Glasgow for an environmental summit seen by many observers as the last chance to agree a global framework to combat climate change.

Formally opening COP26 on Saturday, Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, told delegates: “We stand at a pivotal point in history. Humanity faces several stark but clear choices.”

Alok Sharma, the UK government’s president of COP26, said: “Together, we can seize the enormous opportunities for green growth, for good green jobs, and for cheaper, cleaner power.”

COP26 is hoping to agree measures that will keep global temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, which experts agree is essential to prevent rapid global warming. Sharma said the talks were the “last, best hope” to meet that target.

Saudi officials were traveling to Glasgow to take part in the opening day of intergovernmental discussions, with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel among leaders attending in person.

The Russian and Chinese governments, crucial because of their big presence in global energy markets, will be represented by large delegations.

The Kingdom’s position was largely spelt out at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh last week, with a target ofnet zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and a drastic reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 under the “nationally determined contributions” framework of the UN.

Saudi Arabia has promoted the Circular Carbon Economy as the best way to tackle climate change, and itsproposals will be debated over the next two weeks in Glasgow.

But a comprehensive deal by the 120 leaders expected to attend looks some way off. A meeting of G20 leaders in Rome before the Glasgow gathering failed to deliver any new pledges on climate change, and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said his hopes were “unfulfilled.”

The World Meteorological Organization presented a report to COP26 delegates that found the past seven years to be the warmest on record, with sea levels reaching new highs — “uncharted territory” for the planet, with “far reaching repercussions for current and future generations.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow to an enthusiastic reception from supporters. About 25,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Scottish Exhibition Centre on the banks of the river Clyde.

PIF subsidiary Jada invests in ECG’s new fund

Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jada, the Fund of Funds Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has become an anchor investor in global investment firm Energy Capital Group’s new fund.

The new fund is the result of a merger between ECG and Cayan Holdings. It aims to acquire companies and create “national champions” in energy and energy-related technologies, according to a statement on Sunday. 

Riyadh-based Watar Partners, a leading Saudi-based multi-office family investment company, will serve as a strategic adviser to the new fund.

Japan’s industrial growth falls, unemployment remains unchanged: Economic wrap

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Al-Rashed

Updated 31 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: The unemployment rate in Japan remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 2.8 percent in September, data from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
Meanwhile, Japan’s industrial production fell on a monthly basis by 5.4 percent in September, continuing its trend of decline, a flash estimate by the country’s Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry revealed. This is the third month in a row in which industrial output slipped.

This was driven by a rise of delta variant infections across the country and persistent supply chain disruptions. Production of motor vehicles experienced the largest decline, slumping by 28.2 percent. Production of general-purpose and business-oriented machinery also decreased, falling by 5.7 percent.

As for the country’s consumer confidence, Japanese people had a favorable outlook as the index grew by 1.4 points to 39.2 in October, Japan’s Cabinet Office said. 

This is the highest reading since May 2019 as expectations about income growth and employment perceptions improved. On the other hand, outlook for overall livelihood and willingness to buy durable goods became more pessimistic.

Euro zone’s growth

On a quarterly basis, the euro zone experienced a growth of 2.2 percent in the third quarter of this year compared to a similar 2.1 percent in the previous quarter, a preliminary estimate by Eurostat revealed. 

High domestic spending and exports contributed to the expansion while inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and shortfalls in raw materials hit the brakes on the economy’s rebound. 

France underwent the strongest growth, expanding by 3 percent followed by Spain and Italy which grew by 2.6 percent and 2 percent respectively.

In annual terms, economic activity in the region jumped by 3.7 percent.

In addition, the zone’s annual inflation rate rose to 4.1 percent in October, up from 3.4 percent in the previous month, according to an official preliminary estimate. Costs of energy and services experienced the highest jumps.

China’s manufacturing sector

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI went down to 49.2 in October, compared to 49.6 in the previous month, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said. 

Declines in output, new orders and export sales were mainly responsible for the second consecutive monthly contraction. Delta variants cases, larger costs of materials and power shortages helped fuel some of this downward movement.

North American economies
The Mexican economy contracted by a 0.2 percent quarterly rate in this year’s third quarter, down from a growth rate of 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. 

Economic restriction pushed the services output down while the agriculture and industry sectors expanded by 0.7 percent.

Additionally, Mexico’s GDP grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, after a record 19.6 percent growth rate in the previous quarter due to last year’s low base effects.

Meanwhile, Canada’s GDP advanced 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August, after a negative growth rate of 0.1 percent in the prior month, data from Statistics Canada showed. 

This was partly driven by the relieving of public health restrictions and the reopening of activities across the country. Output of accommodation services underwent the highest increase, growing by 11.3 percent.

Cut emissions or face ‘a bleak future,’warns UN climate chief

Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

Updated 31 October 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told the formal opening of the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Sunday that the world must deliver on large-scale reductions of emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 C, or  “accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”

Her comments came as the World Meteorological Organization published its 2021 report on the State of the Global Climate in which it warned “extreme events,” such as Hurricane Ida in the US and the Algeria wildfires which killed 90 people this year, “are the new norm.”

The report, which includes data on temperature, CO2 emissions, rain fall, and sea levels, right up to the end of September 2021, said global warming levels will increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees unless action is taken at COP26.

