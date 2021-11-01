India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister

You are here

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AFP)
RIYADH: India's prime minister on Monday announced 2070 as the target for his country to become carbon neutral during his speech at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. 

Narendra Modi said India would reduce carbon emissions by a total of one million tons between now and 2030 however the country will reach net zero by 2070.

During his address, Modi defended India noting that his country containing 17 percent of the world's population was responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions.

He told world leaders during these critical talks that India would increase “non-fossil energy” by 10 percent by 2030 and increase the share of renewables and from around 38 percent to 50 percent by the same date.

Modi also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilization," he said “These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further.”

