What We Are Reading Today: The Deportation Machine by Adam Goodman

What We Are Reading Today: The Deportation Machine by Adam Goodman
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Deportation Machine by Adam Goodman

What We Are Reading Today: The Deportation Machine by Adam Goodman
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Constant headlines about deportations, detention camps, and border walls have driven urgent debates about immigration and what it means to be an American in the 21st century.

The Deportation Machine traces the long and troubling history of the US government’s systematic efforts to terrorize and expel immigrants over the past 140 years. This provocative, eye-opening book provides needed historical perspective on one of the most pressing social
and political issues of our time.

In a sweeping and engaging narrative, Adam Goodman examines how federal, state, and local officials have targeted various groups for expulsion, from Chinese and Europeans at the turn of the 20th century to Central Americans and Muslims today. He reveals how authorities have singled out Mexicans, nine out of ten of all deportees, and removed most of them not by orders of immigration judges but through coercive administrative procedures and calculated fear campaigns.

What We Are Reading Today: Taxing Africa

What We Are Reading Today: Taxing Africa
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Taxing Africa

What We Are Reading Today: Taxing Africa
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Edited by Mick Moore, Wilson Prichard, Odd-Helge Fjelstad

It has long been debated whether Africa’s lack of growth is best explained by the continent’s exploitation by the global system, or by internal failures of domestic political leadership, and taxation is no different.

Written by leading international experts, “Taxing Africa” moves beyond this polarizing debate, arguing that substantial cultural and political change must come from within African countries themselves, according to a review on goodreads.com.

From tackling the collusion of elites with international corporations to enhancing local democratic governance, the book examines the potential for reform, and how it may become a springboard for broader development gains.

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021

Saudi Aramco’s capital expenditures likely to hit $34.6bn in 2021
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco continues to invest with capital expenditure of SR28.5 billion ($7.6 billion) in the third quarter, an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period in 2020, said Ziyad Al-Murshed, acting service line head of finance, strategy and development at Saudi Aramco.

The company expects its capital expenditures for 2021 will reach about SR130 billion.

“With regard to capital expenditures, Saudi Aramco is characterized by the ability to increase or decrease the volume of capital expenditures according to market conditions,” said Al-Murshed in a TV interview with Al-Arabiya on Sunday.

“The company demonstrated these capabilities in the past two years,” he added.

Due to market conditions last year, the company reacted by reducing capital spending from SR123 billion in 2019 to nearly SR100 billion in 2020 “and this year with the recovery of the global economy and the demand for oil, as well as in light of the low spending on oil and gas supplies. We have raised capital spending in line with the company's strategy and provide crude oil to consumers at a competitive cost and low carbon intensity,” he said.

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Successor by Anna Fifield

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Successor by Anna Fifield
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Successor by Anna Fifield

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Successor by Anna Fifield
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

The behind-the-scenes story of the rise and reign of the world’s strangest and most elusive leader , Kim Jong Un, by the journalist with the best connections and insights into the bizarrely dangerous world of North Korea.

Anna Fifield reconstructs Kim’s past and present with exclusive access to sources near him and brings her unique understanding to explain the dynastic mission of the Kim family in North Korea, according to a review on goodreads.com. The archaic notion of despotic family rule matches the almost medieval hardship the country has suffered under the Kims. Few people thought that a young, untested, unhealthy, Swiss-educated basketball fanatic could hold together a country that should have fallen apart years ago. But Kim Jong Un has not just survived, he has thrived.

What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann

What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann

What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

In ancient Greek mythology, the lyrical songs of Orpheus charmed the deities, and compelled animals, rocks, and trees to obey his commands. This mythic power inspired Renaissance philosophers and poets as they attempted to discover the hidden powers of verbal eloquence. They wanted to know: How do words produce action? In The Trials of Orpheus, Jenny Mann examines the key role the Orpheus story played in helping early modern writers and thinkers understand the mechanisms of rhetorical force. Mann demonstrates that the forms and figures of ancient poetry indelibly shaped the principles of 16th- and 17th-century scientific knowledge.
Mann explores how Ovid’s version of the Orpheus myth gave English poets and natural philosophers the lexicon with which to explain language’s ability to move individuals without physical contact. These writers and thinkers came to see eloquence as an aesthetic force capable of binding, drawing, softening, and scattering audiences. Bringing together a range of examples from drama, poetry, and philosophy, Mann demonstrates that the fascination with Orpheus produced some of the most canonical literature of the age.

What We Are Reading Today: 99 Variations on a Proof by Philip Ording

What We Are Reading Today: 99 Variations on a Proof by Philip Ording
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: 99 Variations on a Proof by Philip Ording

What We Are Reading Today: 99 Variations on a Proof by Philip Ording
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

This book offers a multifaceted perspective on mathematics by demonstrating 99 different proofs of the same theorem. Each chapter solves an otherwise unremarkable equation in distinct historical, formal, and imaginative styles that range from Medieval, Topological and Doggerel to Chromatic, Electrostatic and Psychedelic. With a rare blend of humor and scholarly aplomb, Philip Ording weaves these variations into an accessible and wide-ranging narrative on the nature and practice of mathematics.

Inspired by the experiments of the Paris-based writing group known as the Oulipo —whose members included Raymond Queneau, Italo Calvino, and Marcel Duchamp — Ording explores new ways to examine the aesthetic possibilities of mathematical activity. “99 Variations on a Proof” is a mathematical take on Queneau’s “Exercises in Style,” a collection of 99 retellings of the same story, and it draws unexpected connections to everything from mysticism and technology to architecture and sign language.

Through diagrams, found material and other imagery, Ording illustrates the flexibility and creative potential of mathematics despite its reputation for precision and rigor.

