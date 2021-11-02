You are here

Now on Netflix, 'Colin in Black and White' is a concise masterpiece

The stark documentary on NFL star Colin Kaepernick is streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
The stark documentary on NFL star Colin Kaepernick is streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2021
Matt Ross

Now on Netflix, ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a concise masterpiece

The stark documentary on NFL star Colin Kaepernick is streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: There can’t be many people who have not heard of Colin Kaepernick, or how his decision to take the knee during the US national anthem turned him from star NFL quarterback into an internationally renowned activist — and made the blood of one particular former US president boil. But in this limited autobiographical series on Netflix, Kaepernick reveals that the seeds of that symbolic action were planted long before that 2016 game.

Part teen drama, part stark documentary, “Colin in Black and White” is comprehensively captivating. Working with co-creator Ava DuVernay, Kaepernick narrates a dramatization of his teenage years as a promising young athlete and recounts a number of pivotal events and experiences that informed his subsequent activism. Jaden Michael stars as young Kaepernick, while Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker turn in incredibly nuanced performances as his adopted parents. Kaepernick appears as his present-day self, narrating the story and guiding the audience through a number of socially contextual asides and tangents which add background to the teenage star’s experiences. On paper, it sounds a little twee and self-indulgent. In practice, it is utterly riveting. Watching Kaepernick watch himself as a younger man, knowing how his brushes with societal and institutional racism will only become more significant as he gets older, is spellbinding and horrifying in equal measure.

Michael is a revelation, balancing the wide-eyed optimism of a black child raised by white parents — and, in Kaepernick’s own words, naively assuming that their privilege would be his own — with the growing realization of just how hard he will have to fight to be considered on equal footing. Kaepernick too, is remarkable, as he paints a depressingly bleak picture without lapsing into self pity and only ever radiates quiet power and determination. He also avoids the temptation to take cheap shots at opponents such as Donald Trump and his infamous calls for players who took the knee to be fired. “Colin in Black and White” is much more than its simple premise suggests — and all the more captivating for it.

Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas

Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas
Valentino has unveiled a range of 15 couture abayas designed by the maison’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas

Italian label Valentino unveils line of couture abayas
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury Italian fashion house Valentino has unveiled a range of 15 couture abayas designed by the maison’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli at Qatar’s Doha Design District.

The garments, while engineered for modesty, have all the flair of any other Valentino collection. Think: expert tailoring and feminine silhouettes.

The abayas come in a vibrant color palette that includes shades of turquoise, royal blue and burgundy. For the collection, the Italian designer used only the most luxurious materials and fabrics, such as cashmere, crepe and wool.

The abayas come in a vibrant color palette that includes shades of turquoise, royal blue and burgundy. Supplied

The collection is also punctuated with plenty of pieces that will appeal to the Middle Eastern clientele’s extravagant taste, including a purple hooded Abaya, entirely embroidered with sequins and featuring velvet details.

Other highlights include a deep red abaya with oversized bows on the sleeves and an embossed gold lurex garment.

The exclusive abaya collection will be on display alongside the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture collection - and the artworks that inspired it - at a special installation in Doha.

The collection is also punctuated with plenty of pieces that will appeal to the Middle Eastern clientele’s extravagant taste. Supplied

Valentino is among the growing number of luxury brands that have designed a range of abayas aimed toward their Muslim consumers.

Memorably, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana launched its first collection of abayas and hijabs in its signature colorful prints in 2016.

In recent years, brands such as DKNY, Oscar de la Renta, Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, and Monique Lhuillier have also produced collections, often sold around Ramadan. 

Anticipation builds for 'Catwalk' as international entities sign up to support big cats

Anticipation builds for ‘Catwalk’ as international entities sign up to support big cats
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Anticipation builds for ‘Catwalk’ as international entities sign up to support big cats

Anticipation builds for ‘Catwalk’ as international entities sign up to support big cats
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: International and Saudi Arabia-based entities are showing their support for the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere’s campaign “Catwalk,” set to take place on Nov. 6.   

Founded by the Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the organization is hosting a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of big cats. 

The campaign is a seven-kilometer outdoor walk, with big cat lovers being invited to join from anywhere around the world. 

Big cat lovers can register to take part at catmosphere.org.

On Twitter, Catmosphere announced that famous figures in Saudi Arabia, including the former captain of the Saudi national team Fuad Anwar and player Saud Al-Hammad, will be participating in the event, while a number of entities have also shown support online. 

Special Olympics

The US-based organization is one of the world’s largest sports organizations for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to five million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries.

It has given Catmosphere a global endorsement, organizers announced on Twitter. 

International Olympic Committee

Earlier this week, Princess Reema took to Twitter to thank the International Olympics Community for its support for the Catwalk campaign. 

“It was a pleasure to spend the day at Olympic House and discuss the impact of sport and the environment with Dr Thomas Bach. I am grateful for the IOC support of Catwalk 2021,” read her tweet. 

Ministry of Sport

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport has been urging people to attend the walk via its social media accounts. 

Those who sign up to take part can do so individually, in groups or as part of a company-organized event. There is also the option of signing up for a 700-meter walk for children and families. 

Tabuk 

As part of its goals, the organization is also one of the main supporters of the Catwalk campaign.

In Tabuk, the walk will take place on the promenade of Prince Fahd bin Sultan Park, the municipality announced on twitter. 

Hail 

The Emirate of Hail Region is motivating not only individuals, but also companies and its staff to take part in the walk. 

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai teases new single

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai teases new single
The 26-year-old is a rising star in the worlds of music and fashion. Instagram
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai teases new single

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai teases new single
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is set to drop the studio version of her latest single “Scooter” this week. The US-based artist, who splits her time between Brooklyn and San Francisco, announced the news on Instagram, alongside a clip of a live performance of the song in Paris.

“’Scooter’ drops Nov. 3! I recorded a full live performance while I was in Paris that’s out now on @brutofficiel,” she wrote to her 276,000 Instagram followers, adding that the studio version of the song “goes crazy.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouai (@lolozouai)

The 26-year-old rising star initially teased the song, which talks about cruising down Paris’s cobbled streets in an electric scooter, last year — something she was quick to remind her legion of loyal fans on Twitter.

“I teased scooter a year ago, remember?” she captioned a throwback video of herself nodding her head to a snippet of the new song playing in the background.

Naturally, the part-Algerian singer’s fans are eager for the studio version of the single to hit streaming services.

“’Scooter’ is literally my favorite song right now and it’s not even out yet,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“’Scooter’ is so good, I can’t wait for the studio version,” another added.

Zouai, who was born Laureen Zouai to a French mother and an Algerian father in Paris, certainly has a lot to look forward to this year.

In addition to having a new album in the works, the artist is slated to open for British-Albanian crooner Dua Lipa’s hotly-anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour in 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouai (@lolozouai)

It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of the singer too.

The “High Highs to Low, Lows” hitmaker is a Coach favorite and has appeared in several of the American brand’s campaigns.

She also has advertorials for Tommy Jeans under her belt and previously teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas alongside other notable figures hailing from France, including Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba and rappers Vald and Dinos, for the brand’s “Change is a Team Sport” campaign.

Just last month, the star sat on the front row of the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, when she’s not sitting front row, she can be found performing at some of the hottest tickets during Fashion Month.

In the past she has performed at New York Fashion Week for Saint Laurent as well as at KidSuper’s surreal Spring 2021 show.

Arab, international stars get into the spirit of spooky season

Arab, international stars get into the spirit of spooky season
Kuwaiti influencer Fatima Al-Momen emulated Audrey Hepburn in the classic film “Funny Face.” Instagram
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

Arab, international stars get into the spirit of spooky season

Arab, international stars get into the spirit of spooky season
Updated 01 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Over the weekend, our social media feeds were flooded with images of regional influencers and celebrities donning creative costumes and spooky get-ups as they celebrated Halloween, marked on Oct. 31.

Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen was among the Arab stars to get in on the fun this year, sharing an adorable picture of children, twin girls Karlie and Kay and a boy named George, dressed up as DC Comics characters Harley Quinn and the Joker.

“Say hello to Harley Twinn & Georker,” she captioned the series of images.

The family celebrated “the perfect day” at Abu Dhabi’s Warner Bros. World theme park, per Wazen’s post.

Elsewhere, Kuwaiti fashion influencer Fatima Al-Momen emulated Audrey Hepburn’s iconic bridal look in the classic film “Funny Face.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fatima Almomen (@falmomen)

Al-Momen wore a silk white corset top and a matching long skirt, which she accessorized with opera gloves and a veil accented by a bow at the top.

For his part, celebrity makeup artist Mohammed Hindash looked like a real-life supervillain with his ultra-realistic “Venom” costume.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hindash (@hindash)

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Lebanese beauty influencer Maya Ahmad showcased her impressive makeup skills by way of an artistic Halloween look that proved that sometimes all you need for a spectacular transformation is an inspired makeup job.

Halloween has been extra festive this year, as spooky season fans get into the holiday spirit after last year’s at-home festivities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAYA (@themayaahmad)

While Halloween parties and trick-or-treating were strictly off-limits in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, this year saw the return of safe celebrations.

Celebrities have gone all out, taking over our Instagram feeds with intricate and creative costumes. Case in point: Model Hailey Bieber, who channeled Britney Spears in several of the pop icon’s music videos, including “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and “Oops! I Did it Again.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner transformed herself into a high-fashion “Corpse Bride,” painting her entire body blue for a striking Halloween photo-op, shared on her Instagram.

Newly engaged couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided to dress up as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, and “Rumors” singer Lizzo stepped out in an impressive “Baby Yoda” costume.

Sofia Boutella shares first look at film 'SAS: Rogue Heroes'

Sofia Boutella shares first look at film ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
The “Atomic Blonde” actress is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. File/Getty Images
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

Sofia Boutella shares first look at film ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

Sofia Boutella shares first look at film ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
Updated 30 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella has released her first look at upcoming World War II drama series “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a six-parter from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

The series, which has officially wrapped up filming in the UK and in Morocco, is based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same name and tells the true events of the formation of the Special Air Service, the British special forces unit during World War II.

It is described as a dramatized account of “how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II.”

The Algiers-born actress takes on the role of Eve, who is one of the series’ leads.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

“Very excited to share the first look at ‘SAS Rogue Heroes,’” wrote the dancer-turned-actress on Instagram alongside a photo of her character.

The cast also includes Egyptian star Amir El-Masry. The actor is a two-time BAFTA nominee who made his film debut in Egyptian cinema, following advice given to him by screen legend Omar Sharif.

The star-studded cast also includes “Sex Education” actor Connor Swindells; “Skins” star Jack O’Connell; Dominic West, who will appear in the newest season of “The Crown; “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen; and English actor Tom Glynn-Carney.

Caption



Directed by Tom Shankland, “SAS: Rogue Heroes” will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

The “Atomic Blonde” actress is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. Boutella has had at least one movie hit on the big screen since 2016, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Though she just wrapped up the filming for “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” it’s back to work soon for Boutella, who is set to begin shooting horror flick “Cuckoo” and sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang,” which are both in the pre-production phase.

Today, the US-based actress, who pressed pause on her dancing career to pursue acting, has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

 

