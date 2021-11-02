You are here

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists

Updated 02 November 2021
Several thousand supporters began a stop-start march from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad last week, demanding the release of their leader. (Reuters)
AFP
AFP

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
  • The Tehreek-e-Labbaik has been behind major anti-France protests earlier this year
  • Several thousand supporters began a stop-start march from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad last week
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Authorities in Pakistan released hundreds of detained supporters of a banned Islamist party on Tuesday after a deal was struck with the group to end clashes that left seven policemen dead.
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) was protesting over the detention of its leader, arrested in April when the group was outlawed by authorities, and was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.
The group has been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the French embassy issuing a warning for all its citizens to leave the country.
“I can confirm 860 people have been released,” Mazhar Hussain, a police spokesman in Punjab province, said.
Other detainees from the protest who had charges filed against them would have to go through the “legal process” to secure their release, he added.
A TLP leader, Mufti Muhammad Umair Al-Azhari, confirmed that many of the party’s supporters had been freed.
“These are clearly the fruits of the agreement that we had with the government,” he said.
Several thousand supporters began a stop-start march from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad last week, reaching about one third of the way before calling it off.
But they are continuing the protest with a sit-in at a park in the city of Wazirabad, with leaders saying they will only disperse once 50 percent of the terms of their agreement with the government are fulfilled.
The TLP has said 14 of its supporters were killed in the clashes with police and scores were left injured. The government said TLP supporters shot dead police.
The party has waged an anti-France campaign since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad — an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.
Six police officers were killed in April when the TLP staged days of rallies that paralyzed roads.

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Tehreek-e-Labbaik

Countries pledge 30% methane reduction at COP26

Countries pledge 30% methane reduction at COP26
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

Countries pledge 30% methane reduction at COP26

Countries pledge 30% methane reduction at COP26
  • Clamping down on methane flaring and leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines is considered one of the easiest ways to cut emissions
  • Cutting methane produced from agriculture — in particular by belching cows — is a trickier matter.
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

GLASGOW, Scotland: Countries responsible for almost half the world’s methane emissions are signing a pledge Tuesday to cut by at least 30 percent the amount of the potent greenhouse gas they release into the atmosphere over the next decade.
Clamping down on methane flaring and leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines is considered one of the easiest ways to cut emissions.
Cutting methane produced from agriculture — in particular by belching cows — is a trickier matter.
Dozens of countries, including the United States, European Union members, Britain, are signing up to the pledge. It is part of a series of methane-reduction efforts announced by the Biden administration Tuesday.
Helen Mountford, a climate expert at the World Resources Institute, said the agreement “sets a strong floor in terms of the ambition we need globally.”

Topics: COP26 co2ws Methane

UK TV personalities join Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband in protest

UK TV personalities join Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband in protest
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

UK TV personalities join Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband in protest

UK TV personalities join Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband in protest
  • Claudia Winkleman, Victoria Coren Mitchell join Richard Ratcliffe in show of support
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Well-known British TV personalities have backed the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as he continues his hunger strike in London.

Household names Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell joined Richard Radcliffe on Monday, the ninth day of his hunger strike, which began after his wife lost her latest appeal against Iranian authorities, in an effort to spur the UK government to do more to secure her release.

British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for nearly six years, and was initially arrested in 2016 and accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime. She has always vehemently denied those claims.

After concluding her five-year sentence, Tehran hit her with an additional year behind bars, accusing her of sharing anti-regime propaganda.

She has served the majority of her sentence in the notorious Evin prison, and has spent smaller amounts of it under house arrest in Tehran.

Coren Mitchell, host of the BBC quiz show “Only Connect,” said: “The ongoing torment of this innocent family is a failure of British diplomacy in its core aim: To protect its citizens.”

She added: “An accountant from Hampshire is starving himself on the steps of the Foreign Office for goodness sake!”

Ratcliffe, who has one daughter with his wife, said: “It was lovely of them (Winkleman and Coren Mitchell). They both made patches for our giant patchwork quilt, and were very caring.”

Asked about his wellbeing, he said: “Mentally and physically a bit slower, and I get tired more, so lots of sitting down. But still continuing for now.”

Rupert Skilbeck, director of the NGO Redress, told The Times: “It’s deeply worrying that Richard Ratcliffe has felt compelled to resort once again to a life-threatening measure to bring attention to the desperate plight of his family. Five years on … the UK government’s approach is clearly not working.

“It’s time to stand up to perpetrators of hostage-taking by sanctioning those who perpetuate this reprehensible practice, and to bring Nazanin home.”

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Richard Ratcliffe

Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges

Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges

Japan increases climate decarbonization and adaptation funding pledges
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

GLASGOW: Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonization in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.

Topics: COP26 Japan

LIVE: Day two of COP26 sees new pledges for greener world, but is it enough?

LIVE: Day two of COP26 sees new pledges for greener world, but is it enough?
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Day two of COP26 sees new pledges for greener world, but is it enough?

LIVE: Day two of COP26 sees new pledges for greener world, but is it enough?
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

GLASGOW: It’s day two of COP26 – the conference that has been billed as the last chance saloon to save the planet for future generations.

In the opening day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to liken the event to a James Bond movie, while US President Joe Biden was pulled up for apparently falling asleep during the speeches.

Outside the conference and across the water was 18-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who said nothing more than talk would be achieved at the conference, describing the event as just yet more “blah, blah, blah.”

But there were some signs of progress: More than 100 global leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.

Tuesday sees more speeches by world leaders, including representatives from Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Here are the highlights of the events of day 2, Tuesday, as they unfold (all times are GMT):

1.40pm: President Joe Biden thanks everyone who signed the "game-changing commitment" to reduce methane emmissions.

12:43pm: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s last-minute withdrawal from the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this week is yet more evidence of his disastrous environmental strategy and his inability to listen to his own people, experts have told Arab News.

12:38pm: Countries pledge 30% reduction in methane emissions.

12:30pm: Japanese PM Kishida says Japan is ready to offer up to $10bn in additional assistance for decarbonization in Asia

 

 

09:45am: China says President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks. 

08:41am: BlackRock Inc says it has raised $673m for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets.

06:00am : In an interview published today, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar told Arab News that the Kingdom was “ready, willing and able” to lead the world in tackling climate change and global warming.

 

 

 

Topics: COP26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Militants hold 76 farmers for two days in Nigeria's Borno state

Militants hold 76 farmers for two days in Nigeria’s Borno state
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Militants hold 76 farmers for two days in Nigeria’s Borno state

Militants hold 76 farmers for two days in Nigeria’s Borno state
  • Militants had earlier warned farmers from burning shrubs and thicket in the area which give them cover from Nigerian troops
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Daesh-aligned militants held 76 farmers for two days in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state near the border with Cameroon, militia sources said Tuesday.
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters kidnapped the farmers from a displaced people’s camp in Ngala on Friday while they were burning thick vegetation to make a clearing for their harvest, the sources said.
The men, women and children were taken to a camp in the nearby town of Chikongudo under ISWAP control where they were kept until Sunday, the militia sources said.
“ISWAP had warned farmers from burning shrubs and thicket in the area which give them cover from Nigerian troops,” militia leader Umar Kachalla said.
They were released after the men were flogged “as punishment and warning,” he said.
His account was corroborated by Umar Ari, another militia leader.
“They were lucky to have been taken by ISWAP and not Boko Haram who would have killed the men and enslaved the women and the children,” Ari said.
ISWAP a rival of Boko Haram, from which it split in 2016 because of disagreements over the indiscriminate targeting of Muslim civilians and use of children and women as suicide bombers.
Both have increasingly targeted loggers, farmers and herders, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.
They also raid herding communities, seizing cattle to raise money for their operations.
The militant violence has killed some 40,000 and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast since 2009.
Most of the displaced rely on food handouts from aid agencies while others have turned to felling trees in the arid region for firewood which they sell to buy food.
In December last year, Boko Haram militants killed more than 70 rice farmers in their fields outside the regional capital Maiduguri, accusing them of cooperating with Nigerian troops.
Days later, they seized around 40 loggers and killed three others in a forest outside Gamboru.
In November 2018, Boko Haram militants abducted around 50 loggers at Bulakesa village near Gamboru.
The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

Topics: Nigeria

