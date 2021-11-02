US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers

CAIRO: The Egyptian and US navies conducted joint maneuvers in the Red Sea to protect maritime navigation, confront threats, enhance cooperation and exchange experiences.

Egypt’s Defense Ministry said the training included various naval combat activities that focused on strengthening maritime security procedures in the Red Sea.

It added that there is an Egyptian-American consensus on the importance of securing the flow and regularity of international maritime traffic in a way that enhances the global economy.

The joint exercises “reflect the convergence of visions and goals to maintain maritime security and stability in the region,” the ministry said.