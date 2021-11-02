You are here

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers
Above, the Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Mubarak (FFG 911) and amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) conduct a passing exercise in the Red Sea on Oct. 28. (US Marine Corps)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

US, Egypt conduct joint naval maneuvers
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian and US navies conducted joint maneuvers in the Red Sea to protect maritime navigation, confront threats, enhance cooperation and exchange experiences.

Egypt’s Defense Ministry said the training included various naval combat activities that focused on strengthening maritime security procedures in the Red Sea.

It added that there is an Egyptian-American consensus on the importance of securing the flow and regularity of international maritime traffic in a way that enhances the global economy.

The joint exercises “reflect the convergence of visions and goals to maintain maritime security and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

Topics: US Egypt

Gunfire wounds 10 Egyptian peacekeepers in Central Africa: UN

Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

  • The UN calls the incident ‘a deliberate and unspeakable attack’
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were wounded by shots fired by the presidential guard in Bangui, the UN said Tuesday.
The UN called the incident, which took place Monday, “a deliberate and unspeakable attack.”
“The elements of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit,” who were traveling in a bus, “came under heavy fire from the presidential guard without prior warning or any response, while they were unarmed,” the UN said.

Topics: Central African Republic UN

Man arrested after beheading victim in Egypt street

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO:  An Egyptian man has been arrested in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia after decapitating person, before walking down a busy street holding the dismembered head. 

The suspect seen in video footage holding a blade has reportedly beheaded the victim and wandered in the street while holding up the severed head in broad daylight. 

In videos taken by horrified residents in the area, the killer can be seen attacking his victim with a long knife in the middle of the street. 

The suspect had previously worked at a furniture store owned by the slain man's brother. The motive behind the killing was not clear.

Egyptian security officials confirmed the suspect has been arrested and that he has a history of mental illness and had previously been institutionalized for drug addiction.

Topics: Egypt crime

Houthi militia put up posters backing Lebanese minister, George Kordahi

Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

  • Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut
  • The Houthis plan to rename a street in Sanaa after Kordahi
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday put up posters in support of a Lebanese minister whose criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row between Lebanon and Gulf states.
Saudi Arabia has expelled Lebanon’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Beirut, with Bahrain and Kuwait following suit. The UAE later recalled its diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarity” with the kingdom.
They cited what they said were insulting remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who slammed as “futile” the Saudi-led military intervention against the Iran-backed Houthis.
The minister has won plaudits in rebel-held Sanaa, however.
“Yes George, the Yemen war is absurd,” said posters bearing his image that the Houthis pasted onto billboards and lamp posts on Sunday.
The Houthis also plan to rename a street in Sanaa after Kordahi, according to shopkeepers and media reports in the city.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to shore up the internationally recognized government a year after the Houthis seized the capital.
In an interview aired Monday but recorded in August, Kordahi said the Houthis were “defending themselves... against external aggression.”
Kordahi called for an end to the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
In response, Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese imports and, along with its Gulf allies, advised its citizens against travel to the crisis-hit country.
On Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan blamed the row on the dominance in Lebanon of Iran, which backs the country’s Shiite movement Hezbollah.
“There is no crisis with Lebanon but a crisis in Lebanon because of Iranian dominance,” he told Al-Arabiya television. “Hezbollah’s dominance of the political system in Lebanon worries us.”

Topics: George Kordahi Yemen Houthis

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 at key moment for nuclear talks

Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

  • ‘His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine’
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported, at a key moment in diplomatic efforts to revive a nuclear agreement with major powers.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “tested positive today for coronavirus,” the Tasnim news agency reported late Monday.

The 57-year-old career diplomat, who was named foreign minister in August by ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, was a close confidant of military strategist General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US drone strike early last year.

“His general health is satisfactory and he is continuing his daily duties from quarantine,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the official IRNA news agency.

Khatibzadeh had said just Monday that talks with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal would resume “in the next two or three weeks,” although he added that ministers would not take part.

The administration of President Joe Biden has warned repeatedly that time is running out to reverse the US withdrawal from the deal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Washington is not directly participating in the talks but is taking part through EU intermediaries.

Trump’s abandonment of the agreement and reimposition of sweeping economic sanctions prompted Iran to suspend many of the commitments it made in return for the lifting of the sanctions.

Western governments issued a joint statement Saturday expressing “grave” concern over Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal, which they said met “no credible civilian need.”

Iran retorted that the output was “for medical supply and for use as fuel in the Tehran research reactor,” and reiterated its readiness to resume talks.

The talks have been hold since before Raisi’s election in June.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

  • None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects
  • Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Gulf state Bahrain has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years, the government media office said on Tuesday.
The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7 percent effecting in that age group, said the statement, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority.
None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects, it said.
Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022, it said.

Topics: Coronavirus

