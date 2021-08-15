You are here

US Navy commander visits largest base in Egypt

The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

US Navy commander visits largest base in Egypt

The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
  • The meeting coincided with the visit of US warship USS Monterey to the base — a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, and one of the oldest and largest US navy units
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, Lt. Gen. Charles Cooper, visited the Egyptian Berenice Military Base alongside Washington’s Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen.

The site is the largest air and naval base in both the Middle East and the Red Sea region, located east of Aswan near the country’s southern border.

The US delegation inspected Berenice’s facilities for use by both the Egyptian Navy and units belonging to allied nations, and praised its geographic location, close to sea transportation lines, said Egyptian military spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khaled, commander of the Egyptian Navy, received Lt. Gen. Cooper and Ambassador Cohen at the base “within the well-established strategic relations between Egypt and the US,” the spokesman added.

The meeting coincided with the visit of US warship USS Monterey to the base — a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, and one of the oldest and largest US navy units. The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception.

Topics: Egypt and US navy

CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE have concluded their joint air force exercises, an Egyptian military spokesman said.

Zayed-3 included theoretical and practical sessions to unify concepts, improve skills, and coordinate the management of joint operations in various modern air combat methods, Col. Arkan Harb Gharib Abdel Hafez added.

Multi-role fighters from both sides carried out several joint exercises for training such as attacking enemy targets and defending vital targets in unison, as well as training in refueling in the air.

The military spokesman said the training demonstrated the “distinguished level and high professionalism reached by the coordination between the air forces of both countries.”

The training is intended to enhance the forces' ability to manage joint air combat operations efficiently and competently.

On Aug. 2, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced that the air force had arrived at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to participate in the drills.

The training comes in light of strengthening relations between both countries’ armed forces to maximize their capabilities in facing all risks and challenges that could compromise regional security and stability.

Topics: UAE and Egypt air force exercises

AMMAN: Protests against Israeli plans to construct near Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque have escalated after Israeli army-protected contractors worked on the mosque in order to install a nearby electric elevator.

Palestinian members of the Israeli Knesset made a supportive visit to Hebron on Saturday and vowed to back Palestinian efforts to preserve the UNESCO-protected heritage site.

UNESCO, the UN cultural organization, declared the ancient and hotly contested core of Hebron in the Israel-occupied West Bank as “in danger,” despite a concerted diplomatic effort by Israel and the US to change the verdict.

Knesset Member Sami Abu Shehadeh told Arab News that a delegation of the Joint Arab List was hosted by the city’s mayor, waqf officials, as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

“The changes that they are trying to carry out near the mosque are illegal and racist,” he said.

He added that Israelis were claiming that the changes are to help the disabled.

“But even this so-called benevolent act is not available to disabled Palestinians because it is being created in an area that is restricted only to Jewish settlers.”

Abu Shehadeh and others experienced for themselves the difficulties that normal Palestinian worshipers face in reaching their own mosque.

“Even as members of the Knesset — who cannot be disrupted by the army — we had a hard time crossing so many checkpoints. Imagine what it is like for ordinary Palestinians,” he said.

Abu Shehadeh added that what he saw in a single square kilometer was “the ugliest site of the Israeli settlement racist enterprise.”

The delegation of the Joint Arab List was stopped on Hebron’s Shuhada Street, which has been closed since 1994, causing business losses to the tune of $1.2 billion for 1,800 Palestinian shops in the heart of the old city.

But on a positive note, Abu Shehadeh said that the delegation was “pleasantly surprised” to see many Palestinian citizens of Israel from Al-Fahm and Jaffa, who had come to show solidarity.

Dana Mills, director of development and external affairs at Peace Now, told Arab News that the issue of the mosque is “not a matter of accessibility,” but rather a “performance of sovereignty.”

Through the “excuse of accessibility,” Mills said that Israel was constructing an elevator and a bridge at one of the holiest sites in both Islam and Judaism.

Mills added that improving accessibility requirements “should have been done with full coordination and the consent of the Muslim waqf.

“It is still not too late to stop this project and we call upon the Israeli government to immediately end the work.”

On Friday, Palestinians unilaterally closed all mosques in the Hebron area and encouraged worshipers to visit the Ibrahimi Mosque in a peaceful act of protest.

But many who traveled to the holy site have claimed they were met with violence from the Israeli side.

Tareq Salmi, a spokesman of Islamic Jihad, said that Israeli actions are aimed at “having control of the mosque.

“The new plan of the settlement enterprise is to create a separate corridor and an electric elevator which will allow settlers to reach the roof of the mosque.”

These actions are aimed at “changing the historic Islamic site which is part of Arab and Islamic heritage in the city of Hebron,” Salmi said.

Sami said that the 44th session of the World Heritage Sites meeting in Fuzhou, China, in July decided that “the status of Hebron old town on the endangered World Heritage list remains unchanged.”

UNESCO deplored “the ongoing Israeli excavations which are illegal under international law and harmfully affect the authenticity and integrity of the site.”

The organization also “took note of reports regarding new planned projects, including an electric elevator.”

 

Topics: Palestine

Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian police said Sunday they had arrested 36 people including three women after the lynching of a man suspected of having started one of the country’s deadly forest fires.
Blazes spurred by a blistering heatwave have killed at least 90 people in the North African country in recent days, and authorities have repeatedly blamed “criminals” for the outbreaks.
“A preliminary enquiry... into the homicide, lynching, immolation and mutilation... of Djamel Ben Ismail... led to the arrest of 36 suspects including three women,” police chief Mohamed Chakour told reporters.
He said Ben Ismail, 38, had “turned himself in of his own accord” at a police station in the hard-hit Tizi Ouzou region after hearing he was suspected of involvement.
“A large crowd” quickly gathered outside, Chakour told a televised news conference.
Videos posted online show a crowd in the town of Larbaa Nath Irathen surrounding a police van, beating a man inside it. They then drag him out and set him on fire, with some taking selfies.
The shocking images were widely shared and sparked outrage in Algeria.
During Chakour’s news conference broadcast nationally videos were shown allegedly of suspects’ confessions and of footage of the incident, including someone trying to behead Ben Ismail’s burned corpse.
One man “who had stabbed the victim” was arrested “as he tried to flee to Morocco,” Chakour said, adding that an investigation was still under way.
Algeria’s LADDH human rights group called for calm as well as justice for those responsible for the “despicable murder.”
“These images constitute yet another trauma for the family and for the Algerian people, already shocked” by the fires, it said.
The victim’s father, Noureddine Ben Ismail, has been widely praised for calling for calm despite his bereavement.
Firefighters were still struggling Sunday to put out 19 blazes in northern

Topics: Algeria wildfires lynchings Djamel Ben Ismail

Updated 15 August 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem on Sunday sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.
The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke.
Israeli media said that hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control. Hot, dry weather and windy conditions were complicating the effort.
There were no reports of injuries, but Israeli police said that several communities west of Jerusalem were being evacuated and roads in the area were being closed to traffic.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem wildfire

Updated 15 August 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: More than 800,000 students began a “mental and scientific rehabilitation” program in Jordan on Sunday, marking an experimental return to in-class education before a planned full reopening of schools.

The Ministry of Education said that the Kingdom’s 3,971 public schools opened on Sunday to receive a total of 814,000 students from grades 1-11, who registered for the “Academic Loss Compensation Program.”

The number of students in Jordan stands at about two million, 1.5 million studying at public schools and 500,000 at the country’s 2,142 private schools.

The program, according to the ministry, seeks to prepare pupils mentally and academically to return to school and make up for the lessons they have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said that it trained teachers at the beginning of August on implementing the Academic Loss Compensation Program.

Jordan, which imposed a nationwide shutdown of schools at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened them on Feb. 7 this year but closed them again on March 9 following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Lessons have been given online through the “Darsak” platform, which provides educational content for public school students from grade one to 12.

Without giving a date for the long-awaited reopening of schools, Ministry of Education’s Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Najwa Qbeilat said that the Academic Loss Compensation Program aims to help students acquire the basic skills and knowledge that they lost as a result of the online education system (that has been in place since March last year).

In remarks to the Jordan news agency, Petra, on Saturday, Qbeilat said that the program targets students at public, private, military and UNRWA schools.

“The program aims to compensate students for academic losses in Arabic, English, math and science subjects,” she added.

She said that the program will be evaluated in September to decide on the timing of the third phase, which will run between one to two years and through which students will be given weekly classes.

However, parents were divided on Sunday, with some welcoming the return to schools, even partially, and others casting doubt on the program being a preparatory step toward a full reopening of schools.

“I want to see my children back to school regardless,” said Haitham Zaidane, a father of four. “One full year of online education was a nightmare for our family. My children even forgot to behave as children, sleeping early and waking up early.”

“Gradual return to schools is even a lot better, given the psychological impact of distant learning on students,” he said.

However, Aysha Al-Amaireh said that she preferred to keep her six-year-old daughter home until a full school reopening is made certain.

“I don’t want another year of education disruption for my daughter. It’s psychologically not healthy. Either unaltered in-person classes or online education from home,” she said.

Alaa Qarallah, a father of three, said that he was sending his children to school because he was certain that the compensation program will be followed by a full reopening of schools.

“This time I think the government will reopen schools with no disruptions. The coronavirus cases have been declining since long, plus officials have been assuring that this year’s education will be in-class,” he said.

Officials have been promising a full in-person education model this year should the epidemiological situation continue improving, but also warned of a blended learning of online and offline classes in case of a pandemic setback.

The Ministry of Education has previously said that schools will be operating within a health protocol guide that includes many procedures, mainly the rapid coronavirus test, which will be carried out by teachers and health supervisors.

It said that schools will be provided with the necessary testing tools and that students with positive test results will be granted a 14-day study leave, during which they can switch to online learning while the rest of students continue their in-class learning.

Other health requirements include keeping a distance between students inside classrooms and wearing masks.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan Schools

