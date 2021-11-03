You are here

  • Home
  • Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub
Taliban members inspect near the site of a blast in Jalalabad earlier on Sept. 18, 2021. A roadside bomb on Wednesday killed two people and wounded three others, witnesses said. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjebw

Updated 03 November 2021
AP

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub

Roadside bomb targets Taliban, kills 2 in Afghanistan Daesh hub
  • Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province
  • Taliban officials have been reluctant or slow to release details about Taliban fatalities
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a Taliban patrol in a stronghold of Daesh militants in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding three, witnesses said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of previous Daesh strikes against the Taliban. The two groups are bitter rivals, and Daesh has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August.
Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.
A Taliban district commander in the city confirmed the blast and said four Taliban fighters were wounded. The commander, who identified himself as Mubariz— and like many Afghans goes by one name— did not provide details about those killed in the attack, saying the investigation continues.
In recent weeks, Taliban officials have been reluctant or slow to release details about Taliban fatalities, in an apparent attempt to play down the extent of the damage being inflicted by Daesh.
The Jalalabad attack came a day after Daesh attackers set off an explosion at the gate of a 400-bed military hospital in the capital of Kabul, killing three women, a child and three Taliban guards said. Five assailants were also killed in the attack.
Taliban officials said guards prevented the attackers from entering the hospital.
Daesh claimed that one of those killed in the hospital attack was a senior Taliban commander who had played a leading role in the group’s Aug. 15 takeover of Kabul. Taliban officials said they could not immediately confirm the commander had been killed.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Daesh

Related

Update Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack
World
Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack

Mixed bag for Arab Americans in US elections

Mixed bag for Arab Americans in US elections
Updated 03 November 2021
RAY HANANIA

Mixed bag for Arab Americans in US elections

Mixed bag for Arab Americans in US elections
  • Abdullah Hammoud voted in as Dearborn’s first Arab-American mayor
  • Hala Ayala loses bid to become Virginia’s first Arab-American lieutenant governor
Updated 03 November 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Hala Ayala on Tuesday lost her bid to become the first Arab-American lieutenant governor of the state of Virginia, in an election wave that appears to be the beginning of a political backlash against President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Ayala’s chances in Virginia looked promising because Biden had won the state in the November 2020 presidential election with a 10 percent lead over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Ayala’s loss to former Republican state delegate Winsome Sears followed the narrow defeat of Virginia’s former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe to Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe had served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, while Youngkin was chief financial officer and later chief operating officer of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm based in Washington D.C.

The Youngkin victory portends a potential Republican surge over Democrats in next year’s midterm elections for control of the US House and Senate.

Despite the implications for Biden and the Democrats next year, Tuesday’s elections brought a new dawn for Arab Americans in at least one city with a history of anti-Arab sentiment.

Abdullah Hammoud, a Michigan state legislator since 2017, was elected as the first Arab-American mayor of the city of Dearborn. More than 60 percent of the city’s 110,000 population are of Arab heritage.

It was a dramatic turnaround from 1985, when Michael Guido warned voters of an “Arab problem” before winning the mayor’s office. Guido later befriended Arab Americans.

He was succeeded as mayor in 2007 by John B. O’Reilly Jr., who this year announced his retirement for health reasons.

Hammoud tweeted: “I’m honored & humbled by today’s support. Our residents spoke loudly — we want change & bold leadership to tackle the challenges our city faces.”

He added: “We live in the greatest city in America and I’m excited about what we can achieve together. Let’s get to work!”

There were 14 candidates competing for seven seats on Dearborn’s City Council. Several Americans of Lebanese heritage won council seats, according to the latest Dearborn election commission returns: Michael T. Sareini, Kamal Al-Sawafy, Robert Abraham and Mustapha Hammoud.

Not as fortunate were three Yemeni Americans who entered the race: Sam Luqman, Saeid Al-Awathi, and Khalil Othman.

Dearborn’s Yemeni-American community has grown significantly over the past decade and is fighting for representation.

Last year, writer Adel Mozip became the first Yemeni American to be elected to a seat on the Dearborn School Board.

In neighboring Dearborn Heights, Mayor Daniel Paletko died from COVID-19, creating a vacancy and election battle for two positions: Filling his remaining term in office, which ends on Dec. 31, and to serve a full mayoral term beginning in January.

Lebanese immigrant and former US Marine Bill Bazzi, a Dearborn Heights City Council member since 2018, was selected by his colleagues to serve as interim mayor following Paletko’s death.

He faced off against City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and Anthony Camilleri, and easily won both the completion of Paletko’s term and the new four-year term as mayor.

In addition to Bazzi, three of the seven Dearborn Heights City Council members are Lebanese American and Muslim. Dearborn Heights is 32 percent Arab American, according to 2019 census data.

In Boston, where the mayor’s office has been held by a man since 1630, two women — Annissa Eassaibi George and Michelle Wu — battled to become the city’s first female chief executive.

The daughter of a Tunisian immigrant father and Polish-American mother, George served on the Boston City Council and is believed to be the only Tunisian to ever be elected to American public office.

But Wu, who is Asian American, claimed victory early Wednesday morning. The vote turned on many issues, including whether George was a “woman of color” like Wu.

Back in Virginia, Arab-American Sam Rasoul, who lost to Ayala in his bid to represent the Democrats for lieutenant governor, won re-election to the 11th State Legislative District, an office he has held since 2014.

Rasoul had raised more than $2 million in his campaign, winning more than 64 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial tally.

“We did it! We won! It’s been an awesome ride and more work to be done,” he tweeted. “Thank you my friends for giving me the honor of being in public service. Know I love serving with every fiber of my being. Onward.”

Topics: Arab Americans US elections Hala Ayala Terry McAuliffe Abdullah Hammoud

Related

Arab Americans poised to win in November elections
World
Arab Americans poised to win in November elections
In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy
Middle-East
In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates

UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates

UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates
  • Increasing numbers of deaths showed infections were “now starting to penetrate into older age groups”
  • Coronavirus “rates are still very high at the moment. They are higher than in most of Europe,” England’s deputy chief medical officer said
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

LONDON: England’s deputy chief medical officer said Wednesday that too many people believe the pandemic is over.
He warned that the UK’s very high coronavirus rates and rising deaths mean that there are “hard months to come in the winter.”
Jonathan Van-Tam also said he was worried that increasing numbers of deaths showed infections were “now starting to penetrate into older age groups.”
Coronavirus “rates are still very high at the moment. They are higher than in most of Europe,” Van-Tam told the BBC. “We are running quite hot. And, of course, it’s of concern to scientists that we are running this hot this early in the autumn season.”
“I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it’s not over,” he added.
Britain’s government recorded 33,865 infections Tuesday and 293 deaths, the highest daily death figure since February. While the number of cases have been coming down from a peak of around 46,000 a day in October, the country’s case rates are still much higher than in most of Europe.
Van-Tam said the drop in case numbers mainly reflected the ebbing of a surge recently seen among teenagers. He warned that while hospital admissions have plateaued and total numbers of patients in hospitals have slightly gone down, the overall picture was still worrying.
“This could be a pause before things go up, it could be the very first signs that things are beginning to stabilize but at a high rate,” he said. “But my worry is that the deaths are increasing and that shows that the infection is now starting to penetrate into those older age groups.”
The UK got a head-start in rolling out its vaccination program, and most adults have been fully inoculated. A booster shot is being offered to millions, including everyone over 50. But the government has been cautious about vaccinating teenagers and younger people, authorizing jabs for healthy children between 12 to 15 years old only this September.
Jeremy Brown, a member of the government’s vaccination advisory committee, said it was “far too early” to follow the lead of the United States in vaccinating children 11 years old and under.
The government lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions in July, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Nightclubs and crowded venues were allowed to fully open and the work from home advice was scrapped. Authorities have resisted calls to reimpose restrictions like mandatory mask-wearing.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus UK

Related

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband
World
UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband
UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet
Business & Economy
UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet

Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use

Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use

Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use
  • The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech
  • The vaccine is made using a killed coronavirus to prompt an immune response and is given in 2 doses
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed.
The UN health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The action makes Covaxin the eighth COVID-19 vaccine to receive WHO’s green light.
“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products.
Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the government’s apex research body. The vaccine is made using a killed coronavirus to prompt an immune response and is given in two doses.
India’s drug regulator authorized Covaxin in January, months before extensive testing in people had been completed, prompting concern from health experts that the shot was given the nod prematurely.
Bharat Biotech published results in July showing the vaccine was about 93 percent effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and roughly 65 percent effective against infection with the more contagious delta variant.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of the two-dose vaccine in March. By mid-October, over 110 million jabs of the vaccine had been administered, making Covaxin the second-most used COVID-19 shot in India after AstraZeneca’s.
Despite India’s repeated endorsement of its homegrown vaccine, Bharat Biotech has faced problems scaling up production. In July, India’s Health Ministry said the company was making 25 million doses of the vaccine on average each month and expected to increase monthly production to 58 million doses.
The company says it’s aiming to reach an annual capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021, or over 80 million shots each month, but has not responded to questions about its current capacity.
Bharat Biotech said several other countries, including Brazil, Philippines, Iran and Mexico, also had authorized its COVID-19 vaccine. Before India paused exports, shots made by Bharat Biotech were sent to Myanmar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe as grants, and to Mauritius and Iran as a part of commercial deals, data from India’s Foreign Ministry shows.
The federal prosecutor’s office in Brazil is investigating possible irregularities in the Health Ministry’s contract to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin.
To date, the World Health Organization has granted emergency approval to the vaccines made by AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and the Chinese pharmaceuticals Sinopharm and Sinovac.
Vaccines OK’d by WHO can be used as part of the UN-backed COVAX plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations and other countries with problems acquiring supplies. The initiative is in desperate need of more vaccines after failing to meet its targets and dramatically reducing the number of vaccines expected to be delivered by the end of the year.
WHO’s authorization for Covaxin should also mean that millions of Indians immunized with the shot will be allowed to travel internationally by countries that recognize vaccines authorized by WHO, including Britain, European Union members and Canada.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin WHO

Related

Philippines’ Duterte threatens to punish local officials lagging on COVID-19 jabs
World
Philippines’ Duterte threatens to punish local officials lagging on COVID-19 jabs
China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1
World
China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband

UK PM showing ‘real lack of leadership’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband
  • Richard Ratcliffe vows to continue hunger strike at least until after Iran attends COP26
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Tehran for over 5 years
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for over half a decade has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for showing a “real lack of leadership” in the fight to bring his wife home.

Richard Ratcliffe is on the 10th day of a hunger strike aimed at pressuring London to do more to bring his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home.

She has languished in Iranian detention for over five years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the regime while visiting family in Tehran in 2016. She has always vehemently denied the accusation.

Ratcliffe and his family are “angry” at the British government’s lack of progress in freeing his wife, he told The Independent, adding that the “idea the government has sat around for five-and-a-half years, not solving our case, is unconscionable.”

But the Ratcliffe family’s relationship with Johnson has not always been so strained. Zaghari-Ratcliffe exchanged letters with him while she was jailed in Iran’s Evin prison, and she knitted Johnson’s son Wilfred a “little woolly hat” when he was born last year, Ratcliffe said.

“And the prime minister wrote her a lovely card, saying ‘thank you’ and how much he appreciated it — so the human side is there, but there’s a disconnect between that human sympathy and the policy to take her out the situation she’s in.”

Ratcliffe said the government is risking “the credibility of the UK’s ability to protect” its own people.

“Where’s the government’s moral compass?” he asked. “It’s almost like citizens are expendable.”

He said he spoke to his wife Wednesday morning and she was feeling “agitated and helpless.”

Following Tehran’s confirmation on Monday that it would attend the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Ratcliffe pledged to continue his hunger strike at least until “after Iran has attended COP26” because he would “like to disrupt that as much as possible.”

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson

Related

UK TV personalities join Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband in protest
World
UK TV personalities join Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband in protest
An Iranian appeals court upheld a verdict earlier this month which sentenced an Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran to another year in prison, her lawyer said Saturday. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband vows to continue hunger strike

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis

LIVE: World’s rich told to up their game in slowing climate crisis
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

GLASGOW: British finance minister Rishi Sunak kicked off day three of COP26 on Wednesday with a pledge to “rewire” the global financial system for net zero.

Sunak said London would also commit $136.19m to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries.
The morning announcement – that most of the world already knew the previous day – followed Tuesday’s run of news which saw world leaders reach agreements on deforestation and curtailing methane emissions.

Here are the highlights of the events of  day 3, Wednesday as they unfold (all times are GMT)

11:00am: Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a plan to speed the closure of coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and the Philippines to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions.
The proposal – announced at COP26 - called Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), plans to create public-private partnerships to buy out the plants and wind them down within 15 years, far sooner than their usual life.

09:23am: British finance minister Rishi Sunak said London would commit $136.19m to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries.

09:00am: US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that current commitments on cutting carbon emissions meant the world had a 60 percent chance of capping a rise in the average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

08:00am: Although not at COP26, China announced it was targetting a 1.8% reduction in average coal use for electricity generation at power plants over the next five years, in a bid to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Topics: COP26

Latest updates

Champagne is on us if Washington removes Hezbollah, says Lebanese FM to Gulf media outlets
Referring to Hezbollah, Bou Habib said Lebanon was “ailing” and unable to find a cure. (File/Reuters)
Israel settlement expansion should be treated as presumptive war crime: UN experts
Israel settlement expansion should be treated as presumptive war crime: UN experts
Oil prices drop amid US demands to increase production: Energy market wrap
Oil prices drop amid US demands to increase production: Energy market wrap
Tunisia says tunnel found near French ambassador’s residence
Tunisia says tunnel found near French ambassador’s residence
Algeria blames Morocco for bombing of three truck drivers: state media
Algeria blames Morocco for bombing of three truck drivers: state media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.