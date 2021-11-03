You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntf3a

Updated 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul
Updated 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange company is going public in an IPO.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the request of the Saudi Tadawul Holding Group Company to offer 36 million shares for public subscription, representing a 30 percent Tadawul stake.

The Authority’s approval of the application is valid for six months from the date of the decision.

The approval is considered canceled if the offering and listing of the company’s shares are not completed during this period.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Construction firm Red Sea International posts $24.8m nine-month losses after project delays

Construction firm Red Sea International posts $24.8m nine-month losses after project delays
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Construction firm Red Sea International posts $24.8m nine-month losses after project delays

Construction firm Red Sea International posts $24.8m nine-month losses after project delays
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction firm Red Sea International reported losses of SR93.3 million ($24.8 million) in the first nine months of the year due to project delays, a 4.1 percent fall on losses a year ago, according to a Tadawul filing.

The firm builds affordable houses for clients in the oil and gas, power and mining sectors in more than 65 countries around the world.

It said losses were due to delays to ongoing projects resulting from the pandemic, as it struggled to cut manpower and other costs to cope with these extensions, the company said in an additional statement on Saudi Stock Exchange.

It added these projects were priced without booking reserves for the rise in the price of raw materials and manpower caused by Covid-19.

The business said it has since developed systems “to monitor and control costs related to project pricing and hedge any possible increase in the prices of materials and manpower”.

It added losses fell by 30.3 percent in the third quarter of the year to SR31.2 million.

Topics: Red Sea International #construction

Related

King Salman Park awards $1bn construction contracts
Business & Economy
King Salman Park awards $1bn construction contracts
SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards
Business & Economy
SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards

UAE startup Manhat hopes solar stills can help solve Gulf’s water crisis

UAE startup Manhat hopes solar stills can help solve Gulf’s water crisis
Lagoon and surrounding area from the air, including power plant / smoke stack, desalination plant. I-5 and the 101 separate the lagoon into 3 areas. Getty Images
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
Caline Malek 

UAE startup Manhat hopes solar stills can help solve Gulf’s water crisis

UAE startup Manhat hopes solar stills can help solve Gulf’s water crisis
  • Another advantage he mentioned is the massive accessibility to water surfaces, given that oceans cover 70 percent of the earth’s surface
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
Caline Malek 

Eureka moments in business come in many ways.

For Dr Saeed Alhassan, it was when a half-full water bottle sitting in a car overnight six years ago developed water droplets on its previously dry inner surfaces.

Manhat, his Abu-Dhabi based startup that discovery inspired now hopes to address a global water market predicted to be worth over $900 billion by 2023, and potentially the worsening problem of freshwater scarcity in the Gulf and other regions.

“When I observed the bottle the next day, the inner surface had significant water droplets,” he told Arab News. 

“This observation is simply due to a concept called ‘solar still’; which is a well-known phenomenon that is studied in scientific literature and has spun technologies that can provide water through this natural distillation process.” 


However, the process itself is not scalable as it currently is. As a result, Alhassan went on to tweak the concept to work on open water surfaces; where the water cycle starts and ends.

Such a concept of distilling seawater in a pyramid-like container, and its physics, are already well known, having been used as a survival mechanism in marine applications. 

“The creativity we wanted to bring forward is that, instead of doing it in a closed container where you put seawater inside and you remove the salt after, we put it in an open water surface and that makes a huge difference – not just technically but from applications as well,” explained Alhassan, who is also an associate professor in chemical engineering at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi. 

“The major difference is that you don’t have to worry about any salt residue because (with) open sea surface, no matter how hard you try to evaporate the water, there won’t be any salt to accumulate.” 


Another advantage he mentioned is the massive accessibility to water surfaces, given that oceans cover 70 percent of the earth’s surface. 

The technology is based on placing sealed constructs on open water surfaces where water evaporates due to solar radiation.

The evaporated water condenses on the inner wall of these constructs to be collected in a storage tank. Alhassan and his team design and manufacture the product in Dubai by buying different pieces and putting them together. 

Currently in the prototyping phase, its size will depend on how much water is needed. So far, the prototype measures 3 meters by 3 meters as a floating pontoon, and another smaller version of half a meter by half a meter. “So it is customizable but, at the end of the day, we will standardize the size,” he noted.

With patents in the GCC, the region has been the logical next step to demonstrate the technology, given its arid nature. Singapore is also on the agenda, as it provides an adequate hub to demonstrate and test new technologies. 

“So it’s easy for us to sell the products there and then we can go to different locations around the globe as long as there is the sea, or even rivers,” Alhassan said. 

“The water itself can easily be used for irrigation, there are no limits. Potable water is also one of the possibilities, but we still have to add some salt to our water because there is no iron inside and there are more regulations governing that.”

Patents have also been issued or are pending in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Germany, Spain, as well as France, Norway, Italy, India and Australia. A pilot test is planned next year for Manhat, which was launched in 2019 with Dr Ibrahim Almojal, the CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, as its advisor. 

And the concept is timely as several challenges are currently shaping the future of the water sector in the Gulf, including the critical impact of climate change on its water security. 

Alhassan mentioned current desalination practices as another one of them, as they produce brine in a 2:1 ratio compared to freshwater. “In essence, we are making water with a higher salt concentration than water with less salt concentration,” he added. “That is why a good deal of investment is targeted toward resolving the brine issue.” 


Desalination is also considered energy-intensive, most of which is produced from fossil fuel and, inevitably, emits carbon dioxide. Globally, operational desalination plants emit around 76 million tonnes of Co2 per year, with emissions expected to increase to around 218 million tonnes a year by 2040.

To tackle such issues, Alhassan spoke of the importance of investments in ecosystems to realize the extensive research done in local universities that can contribute solutions to the water sector. 

Institutions in Saudi Arabia, such as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the King Fahad University, as well as in the UAE, have been extensively working on water solutions to help alleviate the burden on the Gulf. 

“Water is important globally, but it is critically important here because of the shortage of natural water sources,” he noted. “This area should continue to work on novel solutions to that.”

Manhat is currently in talks with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, and it is collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Ports to use their location for prototypes. 

“Our intention is to bring this technology to the market and to help in producing water that can be used in different applications,” he said. 

“Currently, we are in the early stage of testing and evaluation of prototypes, and it will be followed by pilot-scale testing to demonstrate the viability and performance of this technology.”

The system holds much promise for the Gulf, a region considered by most as one of the worst off in terms of physical water stress. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region receives less rainfall than other regions, and its countries tend to have fast-growing, densely populated urban centers that require more water. 

Although many wealthier countries are able to meet their water needs, they must do so by using the expensive and energy-intensive process of water desalination. 

“The water crisis is a serious environmental threat and sustainability should be a core element of all industries for a green future,” said Vishnu Pillai, associate at Manhat. 

“We understand this, and we are working towards a sustainable technology to produce freshwater for human consumption, irrigation, and agriculture.”

Topics: #water desalination plants desalination

Related

Saudi minister: more effort needed to confront water challenge in Arab world
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister: more effort needed to confront water challenge in Arab world

RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021

RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021
Updated 52 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021

RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021
Updated 52 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai architecture firm RMJM has picked up the Best Future Project of the Year by Design Middle East Awards 2021 for its planned Thakher Gardens in Mecca.

The Best Future Project category is dedicated to any type of building and development that is already in progress or slated to begin construction soon using advanced technology and environmental qualities.

The project will be inspired by traditional Saudi architecture, and the buildings will be solid in appearance, providing a protective enclosure to the internal accommodation while the limited windows will open out into the internal room.

Topics: Thakher Gardens RMJM

Related

SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards
Business & Economy
SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards

September new Saudi industrial investment reaches $266m

September new Saudi industrial investment reaches $266m
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

September new Saudi industrial investment reaches $266m

September new Saudi industrial investment reaches $266m
  • New industrial licenses, which cover such buildings reached a total of 76, with 2,111 licensed labour, the National Industrial Information Center reported in its monthly bulletin. 
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s volume of investments in new industrial facilities and factories amounted to SR999 million ($266 million) during the month of September.

New industrial licenses, which cover such buildings reached a total of 76, with 2,111 licensed labour, the National Industrial Information Center reported in its monthly bulletin. 

Existing industrial facilities and those under construction amounted to 10,192 till last September, compared to 9,445 in the same period last year.

Topics: #saudiarabia #investment #factories

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities keep upward movement despite slow down in October: IHS Markit
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities keep upward movement despite slow down in October: IHS Markit
Saudi investment firm SEDCO kicks off work on massive land development in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi investment firm SEDCO kicks off work on massive land development in Riyadh

SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards

SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards

SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), the region’s only fully integrated energy hub, was presented The Innovation Project of the Year Award at the Construction Innovation Awards Middle East 2021 on November 3.

“It is truly a business imperative for a mega project such as SPARK, which is set to help grow and diversify the Saudi economy by localizing the energy value chain in Saudi Arabia, to adopt innovative sustainable construction techniques," said the president and CEO of SPARK, Said Al-Qahtani.

"By integrating sustainability into the community, we hope to inspire other industrial cities to follow our lead,” he said. 

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Related

Saudi SPARK appoints Aramco's power company to run its energy
Business & Economy
Saudi SPARK appoints Aramco's power company to run its energy

Latest updates

Construction firm Red Sea International posts $24.8m nine-month losses after project delays
Construction firm Red Sea International posts $24.8m nine-month losses after project delays
Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use
Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use
Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul
Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul
UAE startup Manhat hopes solar stills can help solve Gulf’s water crisis
UAE startup Manhat hopes solar stills can help solve Gulf’s water crisis
RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021
RMJM Dubai's Thakher Gardens Win Design Middle East Awards 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.