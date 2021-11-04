You are here

Ofcom to fine social media companies that don’t protect their users
Efforts to regulate Big Tech had to address the fact that companies such as Facebook and Twitter have strong incentives to continue to allow users to post hateful content on their platforms. (AFP)
Arab News

LONDON: Ofcom will soon be given the power to impose fines of up to £18 million ($25 million), or 10 percent of annual turnover, on big tech companies that fail to protect their users from online harm.

The UK government-approved regulator for broadcasting and telecommunications has warned that the business models of social media companies are inherently harmful to users.

“It’s certainly true that some of the things at the heart of the business models at the moment, such as ‘recommend’ algorithms and that link with advertising revenue, those business models have driven huge scale, huge growth, huge revenues — and some of those design features are also at the root of the problem we have with safety and harm,” said Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom.

She said that efforts to regulate Big Tech had to address the fact that companies such as Facebook and Twitter have strong incentives to continue to allow users to post hateful content on their platforms.

This comes as a response to the recent revelations surrounding Facebook and the leaked documents proving that the tech giant was aware of Instagram’s harmful effect on teenage girls.

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen said last month that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.

She urged CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, to step down and allow change rather than devoting resources to a rebrand.

Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta, will begin focusing on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

  First time the US tech giant has amended its payment policy for a specific country
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: Alphabet’s Google said on Thursday it plans to allow third-party payment systems in South Korea to comply with a new law, marking the first time the US tech giant has amended its payment policy for a specific country.
Google’s announcement comes after a Korea Communications Commission’s (KCC) request for Google and Apple to come up with compliance plans for the new law, which bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems. Most of the new law went into effect in mid-September.
The curb is the first such move by a major economy on the likes of Apple and Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30 percent.
In late August, parliament passed an amendment to South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act — dubbed the “anti-Google law” — banning big app store operators, such as Google and Apple Inc. from forcing developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app purchases.
“We respect the decision of the National Assembly, and we are sharing some changes to respond to this new law, including giving developers that sell in-app digital goods and services the option to add an alternative in-app billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system for their users in South Korea,” Google said in a statement.
Google, which charges developers a 15 percent service fee for distributing apps, said it would reduce this to 11 percent when users choose an alternative billing system, recognizing that developers will incur costs to support their own billing system.
It was unclear how beneficial that would be for developers.
Google added that alternative billing systems may not offer the same protection or payment options and features of Google Play’s billing system.
The KCC said Google’s plans would be implemented this year and would only apply to South Korea.
“We were able to confirm Google’s determination to comply with the law, and I hope (Google) will implement this policy change in a way to reflect the legislative purpose of the revised law,” said KCC Chairman Han Sang-hyuk.
In October, Apple told the South Korean government that it was already in compliance with the new law and did not need to change its app store policy.
The KCC said it would ask Apple’s South Korean unit for a new policy allowing greater autonomy in payment methods. If Apple failed to comply, it would consider measures such as a fact-finding investigation as a precursor to possible fines or other penalties.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

  Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country
Updated 04 November 2021
AFP

YANGON: An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar’s junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country.
He is currently on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts.
At his latest hearing inside Yangon’s Insein prison on Wednesday, “he was told another charge was added” for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said.
The charge carries a maximum of five years in jail and the trial was expected to begin on Friday, he said.
“We do not know the exact reason for adding (the) immigration charge,” he said, adding Fenster’s visa was still valid when he was detained.
The new charge comes a day after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.
Richardson is in the country on a “private humanitarian mission,” his organization said in a statement announcing the trip that did not mention whether he would seek Fenster’s release.
The former governor of New Mexico has negotiated “the release of hostages and American servicemen in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq and the Sudan,” according to his center’s website.
Fenster, 37, “is in good health physically but he’s upset because of increased charges,” Than Zaw Aung said.
He is believed to have contracted Covid-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a February 1 coup and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.
More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling Internet access and revoking the licenses of local media outlets.

Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

  Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has downplayed the importance of Saudi financial support to Lebanon and acknowledged his government's inability to curb Hezbollah's role in the country
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has downplayed the importance of Saudi financial support to Lebanon and acknowledged his government’s inability to curb Hezbollah’s role in the country.

In an interview with Gulf media outlets, Bou Habib claimed that Gulf states, Saudi Arabia in particular, have spent a lot of money in Lebanon on elections, but the state did not directly benefit. 

“The biggest aid came from the EU, as for Saudi aid, it was not for the government, but was given during elections,” Bou Habib said.

“We still do not know where the Saudi aid that was given to the relief agency after 2006 was spent, but the state did not take anything from it,” he added. 

The interview, which took place on Oct. 28 with correspondents from various Gulf media outlets, was obtained by Saudi newspaper Okaz. The recording was published on Tuesday. 

Referring to Hezbollah, Bou Habib said Lebanon was “ailing” and unable to find a cure. 

He revealed that he had told an official from the previous US administration: “If you send us 100,000 Marines, rid us of Hezbollah and want to celebrate, then the champagne is on us.”

Commenting on the leak, Bou Habib said in a statement that the recording published by Okaz offered “fragmented and false narratives that only add fuel to the fire.” 

He added that he met with the journalists “to open the door for dialogue” and “restore the relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” 

According to Okaz newspaper, the foreign minister’s office sought to prevent the release of the statements, and attempted to convince the journalists not to publish them.

Bou Habib further revealed to Reuters on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia was dictating impossible terms by asking the Lebanese government to reduce the role of Iran-backed Hezbollah, adding that Beirut’s row with Riyadh could be resolved if the Kingdom agreed to a dialogue with the new Lebanese cabinet.

“If they just want Hezbollah’s head on a plate, we can’t give them that,” Bou Habib indicated. 

“Hezbollah is a component of politics in Lebanon. It has a regional armed dimension, yes, but this is beyond what we can resolve,” he added.

His comments come in light of exacerbated tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon following critical comments from Lebanon’s information minister, George Kordahi, regarding the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. He claimed that the war against the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia was futile. 

In response, Saudi Arabia expelled the Lebanese ambassador from Riyadh, a move that was replicated by Kuwait and Bahrain, which expelled the top Lebanese envoys in their own capitals. The UAE also withdrew all diplomats from Beirut.

In the Reuters interview, Bou Habib referred to the lack of dialogue with Saudi Arabia, claiming that the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon “never communicated” with them.  

“He (the ambassador) was here and was communicating with a lot of Lebanese politicians, but he wasn’t communicating with us,” Bou Habib said.

“We need to know what they want … we prefer dialogue to dictates.”

The Times editor: Now is the ‘golden age for serious journalism’

Witherow said: “When young people ask me if they should go into journalism nowadays, I say, by all means, now is a great time.” (Shutterstock)
Witherow said: “When young people ask me if they should go into journalism nowadays, I say, by all means, now is a great time.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

The Times editor: Now is the ‘golden age for serious journalism’

Witherow said: “When young people ask me if they should go into journalism nowadays, I say, by all means, now is a great time.” (Shutterstock)
  Today we are told it's the tech giants who are killing us. Readers want everything for free, we must do click-bait, it's a race to the bottom. Except that's not true," Witherow said
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

 

LONDON: Despite the rise of Big Tech companies such as Google and Facebook, UK daily The Times’ Editor John Witherow argued that now is the “golden age for serious journalism.”

“Today we are told it’s the tech giants who are killing us. Readers want everything for free, we must do click-bait, it’s a race to the bottom. Except that’s not true,” Witherow said at Europe’s largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon on Wednesday.

“Good journalism does not need saving. It’s thriving. This is a golden age for serious journalism. It’s expanding into audio and visual and reaching new audiences.”

Witherow added: “When young people ask me if they should go into journalism nowadays, I say, by all means, now is a great time.”

Social media companies have come under scrutiny lately for becoming havens for fake news and misinformation. An Arab News report titled “Future of Media: Myth of Digital Transformation” dived into the issue.

In 2020, a whopping 79 percent of young people in the Arab world received their news from social media compared with just 25 percent in 2015, according to the Arab Youth Survey.

A 2018 study by three Massachusetts Institute of Technology scholars found that fake news spreads far more quickly on Twitter than true stories. According to their research, false news stories are 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true stories.

A propensity for the scandalous, the outrageous and the scurrilous makes the rise of fake news and hateful and violent content on these platforms a matter of grave concern.

Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

  New report by AdColony and Nielsen surveys the behaviors and preferences of mobile gamers in the Kingdom
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It is no secret that mobile devices, and mobile games, are indispensable in our daily lives. Capitalizing on their popularity, even streaming giants have been launching and partnering with mobile games creators.

This week, streaming giant Netflix announced its global rollout of mobile games. Last month, Shahid VIP teamed up with PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular games, in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

People are spending more time on their smartphones and lots of that time is going on mobile games. To better understand gamers in the Saudi market, mobile advertising platform AdColony partnered with data source platform Nielsen to survey 500 verified mobile users about their mobile gaming behaviors, preferences and sentiments.

The survey found 84 percent of all adults in the Kingdom are playing mobile games. Of these, 55 percent are male and 45 percent female. It is evident that adults play mobile games as much as kids, with 52 percent of mobile gamers aged between 30 and 49.

Time spent playing mobile games is significant, with 39 percent spending more than 10 hours a week playing mobile games while 51 percent play mobile games at least two to three times every day.

The most-loved genre in Saudi Arabia is battle royale games, which captured 41 percent of the market, followed by action and adventure (39 percent) and puzzle/trivia/word games (38 percent).

For many, mobile games are a fun way to take a break or escape from the daily stress of their lives. Over 50 percent play mobile games because they find it entertaining and fun, while 42 percent do it as a way of relaxing and relieving stress.

Unlike console or PC gaming, mobile gaming is a parallel activity. 50 percent are simultaneously listening to music or watching TV, surfing through social media (48 percent), or streaming content (44 percent). The second-screen phenomenon is very much evident in Saudi gamers’ behaviors, with 66 percent saying that they are not only playing mobile games during commercial breaks but also while watching TV.

The increased time spent on mobile games, and the various opportunities they offer, have made it a lucrative advertising medium for brands. A massive 69 percent of Saudi mobile gamers prefer to watch rewarded ads for getting advancements rather than paying money and 86 percent like rewarded ads much more than traditional video ads, which don’t have any rewards.

“With a lot of different mobile ad models, rewarded advertising where the gamers watch the ad to gain life, coins, or any free in-game material is very important,” the company said.

FAST FACTS: GAMERS IN SAUDI ARABIA

• 84 percent of all adults are playing mobile games.

• 55 percent of mobile gamers are male, 45 percent are female.

• 39 percent spend more than 10 hours a week playing mobile games.

• 51 percent play mobile games at least two to three times each day.

• Battle royale games are the most popular, with 41 percent of the Saudi market.

• Over 50 percent play mobile games because they find it entertaining.

• 42 percent find games relaxing.

