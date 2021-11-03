You are here

Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. (AP)
In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. (AP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. (AP)
  • Facebook didn’t immediately respond to questions about how people could verify that their image data was deleted, or what it would be doing with the underlying technology
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others.
“This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company, Meta, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
He said the company was trying to weigh the positive use cases for the technology “against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules.” The company in the coming weeks will delete “more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates,” he said.
Facebook’s about-face follows a busy few weeks. On Thursday it announced its new name Meta for Facebook the company, but not the social network. The change, it said, will help it focus on building technology for what it envisions as the next iteration of the Internet — the “metaverse.”
The company is also facing perhaps its biggest public relations crisis to date after leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that it has known about the harms its products cause and often did little or nothing to mitigate them.
Facebook didn’t immediately respond to questions about how people could verify that their image data was deleted, or what it would be doing with the underlying technology.
More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system. That’s about 640 million people. Facebook introduced facial recognition more than a decade ago but gradually made it easier to opt out of the feature as it faced scrutiny from courts and regulators.
Facebook in 2019 stopped automatically recognizing people in photos and suggesting people “tag” them, and instead of making that the default, asked users to choose if they wanted to use its facial recognition feature.
Facebook’s decision to shut down its system “is a good example of trying to make product decisions that are good for the user and the company,” said Kristen Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame. She added that the move also demonstrates the power of public and regulatory pressure, since the face recognition system has been the subject of harsh criticism for over a decade.
Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook’s parent company, appears to be looking at new forms of identifying people. Pesenti said Tuesday’s announcement involves a “company-wide move away from this kind of broad identification, and toward narrower forms of personal authentication.”
“Facial recognition can be particularly valuable when the technology operates privately on a person’s own devices,” he wrote. “This method of on-device facial recognition, requiring no communication of face data with an external server, is most commonly deployed today in the systems used to unlock smartphones.”
Apple uses this kind of technology to power its Face ID system for unlocking iPhones.
Researchers and privacy activists have spent years raising questions about the tech industry’s use of face-scanning software, citing studies that found it worked unevenly across boundaries of race, gender or age. One concern has been that the technology can incorrectly identify people with darker skin.
Another problem with face recognition is that in order to use it, companies have had to create unique faceprints of huge numbers of people – often without their consent and in ways that can be used to fuel systems that track people, said Nathan Wessler of the American Civil Liberties Union, which has fought Facebook and other companies over their use of the technology.
“This is a tremendously significant recognition that this technology is inherently dangerous,” he said.
Facebook found itself on the other end of the debate last year when it demanded that facial recognition startup ClearviewAI, which works with police, stop harvesting Facebook and Instagram user images to identify the people in them.
Concerns also have grown because of increasing awareness of the Chinese government’s extensive video surveillance system, especially as it’s been employed in a region home to one of China’s largely Muslim ethnic minority populations.
Facebook’s huge repository of images shared by users helped make it a powerhouse for improvements in computer vision, a branch of artificial intelligence. Now many of those research teams have been refocused on Meta’s ambitions for augmented reality technology, in which the company envisions future users strapping on goggles to experience a blend of virtual and physical worlds. Those technologies, in turn, could pose new concerns about how people’s biometric data is collected and tracked.
Meta’s newly wary approach to facial recognition follows decisions by other US tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and IBM last year to end or pause their sales of facial recognition software to police, citing concerns about false identifications and amid a broader US reckoning over policing and racial injustice.
At least seven US states and nearly two dozen cities have limited government use of the technology amid fears over civil rights violations, racial bias and invasion of privacy.
President Joe Biden’s science and technology office in October launched a fact-finding mission to look at facial recognition and other biometric tools used to identify people or assess their emotional or mental states and character. European regulators and lawmakers have also taken steps toward blocking law enforcement from scanning facial features in public spaces.
Facebook’s face-scanning practices also contributed to the $5 billion fine and privacy restrictions the Federal Trade Commission imposed on the company in 2019. Facebook’s settlement with the FTC included a promise to require “clear and conspicuous” notice before people’s photos and videos were subjected to facial recognition technology.
And the company earlier this year agreed to pay $650 million to settle a 2015 lawsuit alleging it violated an Illinois privacy law when it used photo-tagging without users’ permission.
“It is a big deal, it’s a big shift but it’s also far, far too late,” said John Davisson, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. EPIC filed its first complaint with the FTC against Facebook’s facial recognition service in 2011, the year after it was rolled out.

Topics: Facebook

Updated 03 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Netflix removes spy drama episodes from Philippines after map complaint

Netflix removes spy drama episodes from Philippines after map complaint
  • Portrayal of China’s ‘illegal nine-dash line’ no accident, says Manila
  • ‘Pine Gap’ series pulled from Vietnam after similar map complaint
Updated 03 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Two episodes of the Netflix political thriller “Pine Gap” were no longer available on its streaming service in the Philippines on Tuesday after a government complaint over scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, a major trade route and resource-rich waterway. Parts of it, which Beijing features on its official territory map, are also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, which called the use of China’s map in the series a violation of the country’s sovereignty, on Monday evening shared a ruling by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board that ordered the removal of the second and third episodes of “Pine Gap” as “unfit for public exhibition.”

The removal was welcomed by the Presidential Palace, with spokesman Harry Roque telling reporters on Tuesday the episodes were “based on a very inaccurate scope of Chinese territory.”

China claims most of the South China Sea waters within the so-called nine-dash line, which includes Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands, of which certain features are also claimed by the Philippines as parts of the West Philippine Sea.

In 2013, the Philippines formally initiated arbitration proceedings against China’s use of the nine-dash line under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. In 2016, a special tribunal of arbitrators ruled in favor of the Philippines, concluding there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources within the area.

As the MTRCB ordered the removal of the two “Pine Gap” episodes using Beijing’s map, it said the government had the “responsibility to counter China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea to assert the Philippines’ territorial integrity.”

The DFA, citing the movie regulator’s decision, said the portrayal of the “illegal nine-dash line” in the Australian series was “no accident as it was consciously designed and calculated to specifically convey a message that China’s nine-dash line legitimately exists.

“Such portrayal is a crafty attempt to perpetuate and memorialize in the consciousness of the present generation of viewers and the generations to come the illegal nine-dash line.”

Netflix has not commented on the issue, but as the two episodes of the show disappeared from its platform it indicated they were “removed by government demand.”

The Philippines was the second country, after Vietnam, to have requested the removal of “Pine Gap” episodes from the Netflix platform.

In July, the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information said the appearance of the nine-dash line in the map used in the show “angered and hurt the feelings of the entire people of Vietnam.”

Following the complaint, Netflix pulled the entire six-episode drama from its service in Vietnam.

Topics: Netflix Pine Gap Vietnam

Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

‘Let the games begin’: Netflix launches mobile games globally

‘Let the games begin’: Netflix launches mobile games globally
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix’s move to venture into gaming made waves as the streaming giant announced earlier this year that it would make a deeper dive into video games as the movie and TV streaming service projected weak subscriber growth.

In July, the company hired Mike Verdu, ex-Facebook vice president, as VP of game development reporting to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters.

Today, Verdu announced in a blog post that Netflix is taking its first step in launching games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” “Shooting Hoop,” “Card Blast,” and “Teeter Up.”

“We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us,” he said.

Netflix games are now available to download on the Google App store for all members on Android devices globally.

Starting tomorrow, Netflix mobile games will begin slowly rolling out on the Netflix app.

“While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we’re excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today — exclusive mobile games with no ads, no in-app payments, included with your Netflix membership,” the company said.

When users log into their Netflix profile, Android members will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download and play. Once they have downloaded it from the Google App store, the game will appear on both the home screen of their Android device and within the Netflix mobile app.

All games will request users to authenticate their membership in-game in order to play.

The company has not yet commented on the availability of Netflix games on Apple mobile devices.

The games are designed for any level of gamer, from those who have never played before to avid gamers.

Verdu added: “And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

Topics: Netflix

Media watchdog condemns the imprisonment of Iranian journalist

Aghaei tweeted that he had been convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system.” (File/Twitter)
Aghaei tweeted that he had been convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system.” (File/Twitter)
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Media watchdog condemns the imprisonment of Iranian journalist

Aghaei tweeted that he had been convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system.” (File/Twitter)
  • CPJ condemns Iranian authorities for imprisoning journalist Manoochehr Aghaei, and calls for his immediate and unconditional release
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday condemned Iranian authorities for imprisoning journalist Manoochehr Aghaei, and called for his immediate and unconditional release.

Aghaei is the editor-in-chief of the independent, social media-based news outlet MiandoabPress and a reporter for the state-run news website Young Journalists’ Club.

On Oct. 27, Aghaei presented himself to authorities at Miandoab Central Prison in West Azerbaijan province, to begin an eight-month prison sentence.

His conviction reportedly stemmed from comments on MiandoabPress’s social media accounts, which were considered by authorities to be anti-state propaganda.

“Iranian authorities must release reporter Manoochehr Aghaei immediately and unconditionally, and stop jailing journalists in connection with their work,” said Sherif Mansour, the Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at CPJ.

“Authorities need to recognize that not every piece of journalism or commentary is anti-state propaganda, and must cease their brutal censorship of the press.”

On the day of his imprisonment, Aghaei tweeted that he had been convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system.” The tweet, however, did not specify when he was charged or tried.

“I have to present myself to judicial officials to start serving my sentence only due to people’s comments. Pressuring journalists is not the solution to the problems,” he added.

Topics: Iran Iranian journalist prison propaganda

Iranian parliament slammed by journalist group over restrictive Internet bill 

The bill is part of a campaign to create a closed national intranet under government control. (File/CPJ)
The bill is part of a campaign to create a closed national intranet under government control. (File/CPJ)
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

Iranian parliament slammed by journalist group over restrictive Internet bill 

The bill is part of a campaign to create a closed national intranet under government control. (File/CPJ)
  • Iranian bill, which will further restrict the Internet, is moving ahead in parliament
  • The bill will strengthen the government’s legal authority to block websites and platforms run by foreign technology companies
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) expressed concern on Tuesday over reports that an Iranian bill which will further restrict the Internet is moving ahead in parliament. 

The legislation, the Cyberspace Users Rights Protection and Regulation of Key Online Services Bill, was undergoing review by a parliamentary subcommittee last month and was subsequently approved on Oct. 17. 

The legislation requires international tech companies to have a legal representative in Iran to comply with the country’s laws and cooperate with the government in surveilling users and censoring online spaces.

The bill will strengthen the government’s legal authority to block websites and platforms run by foreign technology companies without a local representative in Iran. 

It would also require people to register their ID to access the Internet, as well as criminalizing the production, sale, and distribution of virtual private networks, which people can use to circumvent government restrictions on the web.

“Instead of further controlling what journalists and citizens can do online, Iranian lawmakers should be finding ways to promote the free flow of information,” said Sherif Mansour, the Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the CPJ.

“All of society suffers when barriers to open Internet access prevent journalists from doing their jobs.” 

The bill is part of a campaign to create a closed national intranet under government control, a project which was previously used by Iranian authorities to gather information about journalists and put them behind bars. 

The bill was suspended last July by parliament amid the widespread unrest that was taking place in the country. 

However, despite objections from citizens and watchdogs over the last few months, the bill is moving ahead and is expected to be ratified early next year.

Topics: Iran Internet Iranian Parliament Internet freeddom

New report explores podcast consumption in Saudi Arabia

New report explores podcast consumption in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 November 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

New report explores podcast consumption in Saudi Arabia

New report explores podcast consumption in Saudi Arabia
  • Based on research by Rising Giants Network, study highlights podcast consumption trends, habits in Kingdom
Updated 02 November 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Rising Giants Network, a Middle East storytelling company specializing in Arabic-language podcasts, such as “Beirut Blast,” has released a report on usage in Saudi Arabia.

Titled “Podcast Consumption in Saudi Arabia 2021,” the study focuses on consumption, language, and personal preferences, and listening habits.

Basel Anabtawi, chief executive officer and co-founder of Rising Giants Network, told Arab News: “I think it’s striking to see the growth of consumption year on year — it shows that podcasting is on a trajectory that is outperforming itself every year.”

The report showed that in Saudi Arabia, 67 percent of podcast listeners tuned in at least once a week, 30 percent of them listened to podcasts on a daily basis, while 22 percent did so three times a week.

Those aged 25 to 34 were found to be most likely to listen to podcasts every week (72 percent) followed by those aged 45 to 54 (71 percent), proving that younger audiences were not alone in listening to podcasts.

In terms of platforms, Apple dominated with 85 percent of podcast listeners. Anabtawi said that this could be due to the high penetration of iPhones among podcast listeners considering the Apple Podcasts app came preloaded on each device.

However, Anghami was growing in popularity in the Kingdom with 32 percent of those questioned saying it was their favorite platform, possibly due to the company’s recent investments in Lebanese artist Elissa’s podcast, added Anabtawi.

Despite Spotify’s investments in the region, including collaborations with Saudi-based Kuwaiti pop star Bader Al-Shuaibi, Jordanian musical artist Issam Al-Najjar, and a Ramadan-themed podcast with the Obamas, only 18 percent said they preferred the platform for podcast listening.

“Anghami started talking about podcasts in the region as far back as 2017. I still remember my first meeting with Anghami back when I had the ‘Basel Meets’ podcast,” he said.

“Since then, they have invested in content with major celebrities which, I think, may have contributed to the awareness of podcasts overall.”

Spotify was relatively new in the region, but Anabtawi added: “I wouldn’t discredit them just yet. They have major exclusives globally and I assume that this strategy will ultimately be duplicated in the Middle East and North Africa region as well.”

When it came to language preferences, an overwhelming majority of those quizzed for the report said Arabic was the main language of their favorite podcasts compared to around 20 percent who preferred English.

Unlike watching shows or movies, listening to podcasts was revealed to be a passive activity with 41 percent tuning in while doing housework or chores, 36 percent when driving, 31 percent on their way to work, and 28 percent while getting ready in the morning.

Basel Anabtawi, chief executive officer and co-founder of Rising Giants Network. (Supplied)

The report showed that 59 percent of listeners were drawn by the themes or topics covered in the podcast, 20 percent by the host, and 17 percent by show guests.

Entertainment was the most popular genre followed by art, sports, religion, news, well-being, current affairs, education, comedy, and technology.

Anabtawi said: “It (the report) shows that podcasting is growing and that there is a significant and engaged audience consuming long-form content. The retention provided by podcasting is unparalleled and can truly help a brand build a strong relationship with the audience through native brand integration with podcasts who are popular in certain verticals.”

According to a separate study, 90 percent of podcast listeners trusted the medium over any other. Anabtawi pointed out that it was important for brands to take that into consideration, while also keeping in mind that advertising on a podcast should be consistent, frequent, and native.

“Although programmatic advertising can be effective, I would look at working directly with the producers of the shows in order to add native messaging into them,” he added.

Rising Giants Network works directly with clients to figure out the messaging, target audience, and their preferences. Based on these factors, the company looks at shows that match those needs and the different ways they can integrate the brand.

Anabtawi said: “From dedicated episodes to host-read ads, the possibilities are wide and varied.”

Topics: podcast

