You are here

  • Home
  • Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk — Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela — are still barred entry in Japan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bpne

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
  • From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan said Friday it will allow short-term business travelers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions.
From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the foreign ministry said.
Daily cases in the country of 126 million have plunged from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to the current average of just over 200.
Despite a slow start to its vaccination campaign, 73 percent of the population is now fully inoculated.
Japan has seen comparatively few virus deaths — around 18,000 — despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.
But for most of the past year, big cities have endured restrictions targeting nightlife and crowd sizes at large events, forcing almost all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors.
According to Japanese media, around 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter the country and will be gradually let in.
Business travelers remain the responsibility of their firms while in Japan and need to provide activity plans for each trip, the foreign ministry said.
Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk — Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela — are still barred.
The ministry did not say when tourists may be allowed in. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.
Former prime minister Yoshihide Suga stepped down last month after just a year in the job, partly due to public dissatisfaction with his government’s pandemic response.
He was replaced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who led the ruling coalition to victory in general elections on Sunday and has promised to make the virus “top priority.”

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Related

Japan steps up marketing push to win back Saudi tourists
Business & Economy
Japan steps up marketing push to win back Saudi tourists
JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists
Business & Economy
JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

Diwali leaves New Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
  • New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals
  • People payd the price for celebrating India’s biggest festival in the noisiest, and most smoky way
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The morning after Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, residents of New Delhi woke up under a blanket of toxic smog and breathed in the most dangerously polluted air of the year so far, after revellers, as usual, defied a fireworks ban.
New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals, but even by its sorry standards Friday’s reading was extra bad, as people paid the price for celebrating India’s biggest festival in the noisiest, and most smoky way.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 451 on a scale of 500 — the maximum recorded this year — indicating “severe” conditions that affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, according to the federal pollution control board’s guidance.
The AQI measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air. In Delhi, a city of nearly 20 million people, the PM2.5 reading on Friday averaged 706 micrograms, whereas the World Health Organization deems anything above an annual average of 5 micrograms as unsafe.
Airborne PM2.5 can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as lung cancer. And, in India, toxic air kills more than a million people annually.
“The firecracker ban didn’t seem to be successful in Delhi, which led to hazardous pollution levels adding on top of existing perennial sources,” Sunil Dahiya, Analyst, Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said.
Every year, either government authorities or India’s Supreme Court impose a ban on firecrackers. But the bans rarely appear to be enforced.
Making matters worse, Diwali falls in period when farmers in the Delhi’s neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana burn the stubble left after harvesting to prepare their fields for the next crop.
Stubble fires accounted for up to 35 percent of New Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, according to data from SAFAR’s monitoring system, which falls under the federal Ministry of Earth Sciences
A rare spell of clear skies in October due to intermittent rains and winds had helped Delhiites breathe their cleanest air in at least four years.
But during winter months pollution levels surge in northern India, as lower temperatures and a drop in wind speed tend to trap pollutants in the air longer.
Sick of the lack of commitment to making the capital more liveable, Ambrish Mithal, a doctor at the Max HealthCare hospital in New Delhi, vented his frustration over the deteriorating AQI readings.
“It’s terrible for those with allergies and asthma. We will continue to squabble over reasons and are doomed to suffer,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.
Indian governments are often accused of not doing enough to curb pollution, as they prioritize economic growth to lift living standards in the world’s second-most populated country.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that India would achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, but some experts reckoned that target was at least two decades too late.

Topics: Diwali India New delhi Pollution

Related

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
World
A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
New Delhi is world’s most polluted capital for second straight year: study
World
New Delhi is world’s most polluted capital for second straight year: study

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work

Floods in Indonesia kill at least 5, mud hampers relief work
  • Rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

KOTA BATU, Indonesia: Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least five people and four others were missing, officials said Friday.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It previously said 15 people were swept away and five were later rescued.
The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.
Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late Thursday and four more bodies were found Friday morning, said the agency’s acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement. They are still searching for the four missing people, he said.
Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris.
Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and houses and cars covered in thick mud.
Authorities were still collecting information about damage and possible casualties and they were beginning to evacuate people in affected areas to government shelters, Muhari said.
Severe flooding was also reported in other areas of the country but no casualties were reported, the agency said.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
World
Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59
World
Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain
Updated 05 November 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early Friday, and White House officials worked the phones to lock in support for the president’s signature proposal. House passage of the big bill would be a crucial step, sending to the Senate Biden’s ambitious effort to expand health care, child care and other social services for countless Americans and deliver the nation’s biggest investment yet to fight climate change.
Alongside the slimmer roads-bridges-and-broadband package, it adds up to Biden’s answer to his campaign promise to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 crisis and confront a changing economy.
But they’re not there yet.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked furiously into the night at the Capitol Thursday and kept the House late to shore up votes. The party has been here before, another politically messy day like many before that are being blamed for the Democrats’ dismal showing in this week’s elections. On and off Capitol Hill, party leaders declared it’s time for Congress to deliver on Biden’s agenda.
“We’re going to pass both bills,” Pelosi insisted at a midday press briefing.
Her strategy now seems focused on passing the most robust bill possible in her chamber and then leaving the Senate to adjust or strip out the portions its members won’t agree to. The House Rules Committee was set to convene late Thursday to prepare the bill for floor votes.
Half the size of Biden’s initial $3.5 trillion package, the now sprawling 2,135-page bill has won over most of the progressive Democratic lawmakers, even though it is smaller than they wanted. But the chamber’s more centrist and fiscally conservative Democrats continued to mount objections.
Overall the package remains more far-reaching than any other in decades. Republicans are fully opposed to Biden’s bill, which is called the “Build Back Better Act” after the president’s 2020 campaign slogan.
The big package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home.
There would be lower prescription drug costs, limiting the price of insulin to $35 a dose, and Medicare for the first time would be able to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for prices of some other drugs, a long-sought Democratic priority.
Medicare would have a new hearing aid benefit for older Americans, and those with Medicare Part D would see their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs capped at $2,000.
The package would provide some $555 billion in tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electric vehicles, the nation’s largest commitment to tackling climate change.
With a flurry of late adjustments, the Democrats added key provisions in recent days — adding back a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions.
Much of package’s cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans, those earning more than $400,000 a year, and a 5 percent surtax would be added on those making over $10 million annually. Large corporations would face a new 15 percent minimum tax in an effort to stop big businesses from claiming so many deductions that they end up paying zero in taxes.
From the White House, “the president has been very clear, he wants to get this moving,” said principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
As night fell, Democratic leaders struggled to resolve a catalog of remaining issues as lawmakers balanced the promise of Biden’s sweeping vision with the realities of their home-district politics.
Biden has few votes to spare in the narrowly divided House and none when the bill ultimately arrives for consideration in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
Five centrist Democratic lawmakers want a full budgetary assessment before they vote. Others from more Republican-leaning regions are objecting to a new state-and-local tax deduction that favors New York, California and other high-tax states. Another group wants changes to the immigration-related provisions.
In recent days, both the overall price tag and the revenue to pay for it have grown. A new White House assessment Thursday said revenue from the taxes on corporations and the wealthy and other changes are estimated to bring in $2.1 trillion over 10 years, according to a summary obtained by The Associated Press. That’s up from what had been $1.9 trillion in earlier estimates.
Pelosi noted a similar assessment Thursday by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, and she echoed Biden’s frequent comment that the overall package will be fully paid for.
But another model from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania suggested a shortfall in revenue for covering the cost, breeding fresh doubts among some of the Democratic lawmakers.
Still, the Democrats in the House are anxious to finish up this week, eager to deliver on the president’s agenda and, as some lawmakers prepare to depart for a global climate change summit in Scotland, show the US taking the environmental issue seriously.
Democrats have been working to resolve their differences, particularly with holdout Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who forced cutbacks to Biden’s bill but championed the slimmer infrastructure package that had stalled amid deliberations.
Manchin has panned the new family and medical leave program, which is expected to provide four weeks of paid time off after childbirth, for recovery from major illness or for caring for family members, less than the 12-week program once envisioned.
Senators are also likely to strip out a just-added immigration provision that would create a new program for some 7 million immigrants who are in the country without legal standing, allowing them to apply for permits to work and travel in the US for five years. It’s not clear that addition would pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian under special budget rules being used to process the package.
On another remaining issue, Democrats are still arguing over a plan partly to do away with the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions that particularly hits high-tax states and was enacted as part of the Trump-era 2017 tax plan.
While repeal of the so-called SALT deduction cap is a priority for several Northeastern state lawmakers, progressives wanted to prevent the super-wealthy from benefiting. Under the plan, the $10,000 deduction cap would be lifted to $72,500 for 10 years, starting with the 2021 tax year.

Topics: Build Back Better Bill

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

ROME: German rescue charity Sea-Eye said on Thursday it had asked Italy for a safe port to disembark about 800 migrants it rescued from boats in distress in the central Mediterranean.
The charity vessel SEA-EYE 4 took onboard another 400 people from a wooden boat on Wednesday night in a seventh rescue operation since it set sail in mid-October, bringing the total to around 800, Sea-Eye said.
It said Rise Above, another rescue ship operated by NGO Mission Lifeline, reached the split-level wooden boat first and discovered several migrants in the water without life jackets, at least one of whom had to be resuscitated in a lifeboat.
SEA-EYE 4 — a larger vessel — arrived shortly after and took all the migrants onboard.
“A state of emergency is now in effect on the SEA-EYE 4. Any delay by the authorities (on port access) endangers the health and lives of the rescued people and our crew,” Sea-Eye said.
“Sea-Eye has already asked the rescue coordination center in Rome for the assignment of a safe port and the German Foreign Office for urgent assistance,” it added.

FASTFACT

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reiterated Italy’s frequent calls for other countries to share responsibility for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reiterated Italy’s frequent calls for other countries to share responsibility for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
“These people have to be rescued but it is enormously unfair that it should only be Italy (just) because it’s the country of first landing in Europe,” she said at the presentation of a protocol to help Afghan refugees.
The EU has tightened asylum rules and its external borders since more than a million refugees and migrants reached Europe across the Mediterranean six years ago, and it has cut deals with countries such as Turkey and Libya for people to stay elsewhere along the global routes.
Sea-Eye said its ship was now heading to Italy’s far southern island of Lampedusa as it awaits assignment to a safe port. Lampedusa is one of the main landing points for people trying to get into Europe from Africa.
So far this year, 53,836 migrants have arrived in Italy, according to interior ministry data, up from 29,267 in the same period last year.

Topics: Italy migrants

Related

Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port
World
Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port
24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast
World
24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

Diplomats work to avert attack on Ethiopian capital

Diplomats work to avert attack on Ethiopian capital
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

Diplomats work to avert attack on Ethiopian capital

Diplomats work to avert attack on Ethiopian capital
  • Intergovernmental Authority on Development urges parties to de-escalate tensions, resolve differences through dialogue
Updated 05 November 2021
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Diplomatic efforts to try to avert an attack on Ethiopia’s capital gathered pace on Thursday after Tigrayan forces from the north of the country made advances toward the city this week.
The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, was expected to arrive in Addis Ababa later in the day to press for a halt to military operations and a start to ceasefire talks.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni called an East African bloc leaders’ meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss the conflict, which pits the central government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and its allies.
Separately, the bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, appealed for an immediate ceasefire. It urged the parties to show restraint, de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through dialogue.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a statement on Wednesday saying “The fighting must stop!”
He called on the rival parties “to put down their arms and to cease the fighting, to talk, and to find a path to sustainable peace.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had spoken to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday “to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops.”
In another sign of alarm, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa authorised the voluntary departure of some staff and family members because of the intensifying hostilities.
Washington said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the situation and called for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks.
“The (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said in a statement.

FASTFACT

• Police arrested ‘many people’ in Addis Ababa since the government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday.

• Residents said that many Tigrayans had been arrested, but Fasika said arrests were not based on ethnicity.

Police had arrested “many people” in Addis Ababa since the government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday.
Residents told Reuters on Wednesday that many Tigrayans had been arrested, but Fasika said arrests were not based on ethnicity.
“We are only arresting those who are directly or indirectly supporting the illegal terrorist group,” he said. “This includes moral, financial and propaganda support.”
He also said many people were registering weapons at police stations around the city in line with a government directive issued on Tuesday for people to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods.
“Some are even coming with bombs and heavy weapons. We are registering those too,” he said.
The streets and shops in Addis Ababa, a city of around five million people, were busy as usual on Thursday morning, though some residents said there was a feeling of uneasy calm.
“There are rumors about the approach of the rebels. People debate about the conflict, most of the people accuse the government for what happened,” said one man, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Abiy’s government declared the state of emergency on Tuesday as the Tigrayan forces threatened to push forward to Addis Ababa.
The Tigrayan troops are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km from the capital, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Wednesday.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.
Abiy’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, accused the international media of being “overly alarmist” in its coverage of Ethiopia.
“Perpetuating terrorist propaganda as truth from offices far off and detached from the ground is highly unethical,” she said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, the UK urged its citizens to consider leaving Ethiopia while commercial options were available.
The conflict started a year ago when forces loyal to the TPLF, including some soldiers, seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Update UN decries ‘extreme brutality’ of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
World
UN decries ‘extreme brutality’ of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
Turkey pact fuels fears of drone use in Ethiopia’s spiraling civil war
Middle-East
Turkey pact fuels fears of drone use in Ethiopia’s spiraling civil war

Latest updates

UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity
UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity
Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister
Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister
Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities
Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities
StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says
StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.