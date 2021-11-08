UAE reaches milestone with lowest recorded number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20

You are here

Coronavirus

The UAE has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Second time this week that numbers have reached a 20-month low
ABU DHABI: The UAE has reached yet another milestone after it reported its lowest number of COVID-19 infections since March 2020 on Monday – the second time in 8 days - with 68 cases recorded from the 223,257 additional tests conducted in the previous 24 hours.

Despite the decline in the number of people being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Filipinos in the UAE are still faced with the prospect of two-weeks quarantine on their return to the Philippines, as all Gulf nations remain excluded from the country’s green list.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began now stands at 740,500.

Two patients have died due to complications caused by the virus taking the death toll to 2,142.

The ministry also confirmed that 96 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the emirates, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,984.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 3,374.

On Oct. 17, the UAE reported less than 100 COVID-19 cases for the first time in 19 months.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

Infamous female British terrorist believed to be fighting Yemeni government

Infamous female British terrorist believed to be fighting Yemeni government
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Infamous female British terrorist believed to be fighting Yemeni government

Infamous female British terrorist believed to be fighting Yemeni government
  • Samantha Lewthwaite thought to be recruiting female suicide bombers
  • Sometimes known as ‘White Widow,’ she has been linked to the murder of hundreds
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: One of the UK’s most wanted terrorists, Samantha Lewthwaite, is believed to be in Yemen fighting government forces, The Sun has reported.

“Lewthwaite’s last known location is Yemen,” an anonymous source told the British newspaper.

Lewthwaite — also sometimes known by her “White Widow” moniker — has been linked to a slew of terrorist attacks in the UK, Africa and the Middle East.

Her husband was one of the suicide bombers who attacked London on July 7, 2005, killing 56.

Lewthwaite, 37, was linked to a 2013 attack in Kenya that saw five Britons and 66 others killed.

Security services also believe her to be behind other atrocities, including the 2015 killing of nearly 150 people by Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab in Kenya, The Sun reported.

Its source said: “Trying to get intelligence there is as tough as in Syria when the IS (Daesh) regime was at its height. There’s virtually no Western presence in Yemen because it’s so dangerous. And in the absence of evidence to the contrary, it’s assumed she’s alive and being supported by extremists.”

She is now understood to have recruited female suicide bombers in Yemen for attacks against government forces, paying their families around $4,000 per attack.

Lewthwaite is also thought to have recruited boys as young as 15 for suicide attacks, plying them with drugs, including heroin, in order to carry them out.

An Interpol Red Notice warrant was issued for her arrest after the 2013 attack in Kenya, but her capture has proved difficult as she has been moving from Africa to the Middle East working alongside terrorist organizations.

Lewthwaite converted to Islam as a teenager after being exposed to the teachings of extremist cleric Trevor Forrest, who was jailed and subsequently deported to Jamaica for inciting hatred and supporting terrorist groups, including Daesh.

Topics: Yemen Samantha Lewthwaite

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
KUWAIT: Kuwait’s government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, state news agency KUNA reported.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the document from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah at Dar Al-Yamama, the official residence of the Kuwait ruler.

Lebanon’s PM says elections to be held before end of parliament mandate

Lebanon’s PM says elections to be held before end of parliament mandate
Updated 08 November 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s PM says elections to be held before end of parliament mandate

Lebanon’s PM says elections to be held before end of parliament mandate
  • Exact date of holding elections is debatable, but the vote would be held before May 2
Updated 08 November 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that legislative elections will definitely be held before the end of this parliament’s mandate.
Mikati was speaking during a televised economy conference in Beirut where he said the exact date of holding elections is debatable, but the vote would be held before May 21.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati

Expo 2020 Dubai visit figure approaches 3 million

Expo 2020 Dubai visit figure approaches 3 million
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai visit figure approaches 3 million

Expo 2020 Dubai visit figure approaches 3 million
  • Organizers reported 2,942,388 visits, of which 100,000 were schoolchildren
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded nearly 3 million visits since its opening on Oct. 1, according to a statement issued on Monday. 

Organizers reported 2,942,388 visits, of which 100,000 were schoolchildren, with more students expected to tour the Expo site during the Knowledge and Learning Week to be held from Dec. 12-18. 

Half-term and public holidays, such as the Prophet’s birthday on Oct. 21, also contributed to the event’s high visitor turnout.  

Since its opening Expo 2020 Dubai marked UAE Flag Day and hosted Diwali celebrations, which featured a strong entertainment line-up including India’s Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, and Bollywood playback singer Vipul Mehta. 

Meanwhile, visitors filled a temporary circuit at Expo 2020 Dubai as the world’s best cyclists contested Giro d’Italia Criterium – the first ever official sporting event to be staged at a World Expo.

And coinciding with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Usain Bolt – an 11-time world champion, eight-time Olympic gold medallist and holder of multiple world records – will also make an appearance at the Expo site on Nov. 13 and will be leading a family run. 

Expo 2020 Dubai, which runs until March 31 next year, will include performances by Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama at Al Wasl Plaza on Nov. 12.

On the same day, KITE, a K-pop concert, will welcome acts including Highlight and Punch.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai UAE Dubai

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived
Updated 08 November 2021
Reuters

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived
  • Indirect talks between Iran and the United States are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal
Updated 08 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that it will not abandon again Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed.
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal. Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
Echoing Iran’s official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran in a verifiable process and “recognize its fault in ditching the pact.”
Khatibzadeh said Ali Bagheri-Kani, who is Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, will travel this week as Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs to the capitals of three European parties to the nuclear pact.

Topics: Iran

