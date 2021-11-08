UAE reaches milestone with lowest recorded number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20

ABU DHABI: The UAE has reached yet another milestone after it reported its lowest number of COVID-19 infections since March 2020 on Monday – the second time in 8 days - with 68 cases recorded from the 223,257 additional tests conducted in the previous 24 hours.

Despite the decline in the number of people being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Filipinos in the UAE are still faced with the prospect of two-weeks quarantine on their return to the Philippines, as all Gulf nations remain excluded from the country’s green list.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began now stands at 740,500.

Two patients have died due to complications caused by the virus taking the death toll to 2,142.

The ministry also confirmed that 96 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the emirates, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,984.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 3,374.

On Oct. 17, the UAE reported less than 100 COVID-19 cases for the first time in 19 months.