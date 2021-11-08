You are here

  • Home
  • Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA
Among LA county’s roughly 10 million people, 71 percent are fully vaccinated. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago

LOS ANGELES: Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure that took effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
For Gross, the relief came from knowing he and his co-owner don’t have to unilaterally decide whether to verify their customers are vaccinated. In another part of town, the manager of a struggling nail salon feels trepidation and expects to lose customers. “This is going to be hard for us,” Lucila Vazquez said.
Los Angeles is among a growing number of cities across the US, including San Francisco and New York City, requiring people show proof of vaccination to enter various types of businesses and venues. But rules in the nation’s second-most-populous city, called SafePassLA, apply to more types of businesses and other indoor locations including museums and convention centers.
They are being implemented as new cases have started inching up following a sharp decline from an August peak driven by the delta variant.
This was the time of year in 2020 when the worst spike of the pandemic was just beginning in California, which by January saw an average of 500 people die every day. Los Angeles became the state’s epicenter and its hospitals were so overloaded with patients that ambulances idled outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.
So many people died that morgues reached capacity and refrigerated trucks were brought in to handle the overflow. That stark scene played out as coronavirus vaccines arrived and California and Los Angeles moved aggressively to inoculate people.
Among LA county’s roughly 10 million people, 80 percent of eligible residents now have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 71 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated, according to public health officials.
To guard against anything resembling the January carnage, the LA City Council voted 11-2 last month for the ordinance that requires people 12 and older to be fully vaccinated to enter indoor public spaces including sports arenas, museums, spas, indoor city facilities and other locations.
Negative coronavirus tests within 72 hours of entry to those establishments would be required for people with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations. Customers without proof can still use outdoor facilities and can briefly enter a business to use a restroom or pick up a food order.
While the order took effect Monday, city officials say they won’t start enforcing it until Nov. 29 to give businesses time to adjust. A first offense will bring a warning but subsequent ones could produce fines running from $1,000 to $5,000.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week while attending the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland, said the mandate will encourage more people to get shots and make businesses safer for employees and customers.
“Vaccinating more Angelenos is our only way out of this pandemic, and we must do everything in our power to keep pushing those numbers up,” Garcetti said.
Business trade groups say the mandate will sow confusion because Los Angeles County’s own vaccine rules — which apply to dozens of surrounding communities — are less sweeping. Cities are allowed to pass rules more stringent than the county’s.
“There’s a tremendous lack of clarity,” said Sarah Wiltfong, senior policy manager at the Los Angeles County Business Federation. For example, most retail shops are exempt. “But shopping malls and shopping centers are included, which of course includes retail shops,” she said.
Harassment of workers who are tasked with verifying vaccination is the top concern of the business federation’s members, Wiltfong said.
“This puts employees in a potential position of conflict, when they’re not necessarily trained to handle situations like that,” she said.
Salons were especially hard hit during the pandemic and were among the last businesses to reopen indoors. Before COVID, Lynda Nail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood was regularly filled with clients for hair and nail appointments. On Wednesday morning, only one woman waited for her hair to set.
Vazquez, who manages the business, said she will follow the new rules even though many of her hair clients have said they won’t come in if it requires being vaccinated.
Gyms and yoga studio like the one co-owned by Gross also fall under the order. He doesn’t relish having his employees play the role of enforcer, checking every customer’s vaccination status. But now that the rule is on the books, it’s one less decision he and his partner Lydia Stone have to make as they navigate Highland Park Yoga back to in-person classes.
In anticipation of the new rules, the studio last month started encouraging its regular customers to submit their vaccine cards online so they don’t have to show them at the start of every class. Gross and Stone said it would be heartbreaking to turn away anyone.
“You know, the City Council decided, the mayor signed it, and we we have no choice but to comply with the law,” Gross said, adding that the possibility of being punished for violating the law “would be hugely detrimental” to a yoga business that is barely surviving after being shut down for the bulk of the pandemic.

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
Updated 11 sec ago

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
Updated 11 sec ago
The US lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Starting Monday, the US is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration. The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.
Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed airlines are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the US by 21 percent this month over last month.
The change will have a profound effect on the borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth was a way of life until the pandemic hit and the US shut down nonessential travel.
Malls, restaurants and Main Street shops in US border towns have been devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico. On the boundary with Canada, cross-border hockey rivalries were community traditions until being upended by the pandemic. Churches that had members on both sides of the border are hoping to welcome parishioners they haven’t seen during COVID-19 shutdown.
Loved ones have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals while nonessential air travel was barred, and they are now eager to reconnect.
River Robinson’s American partner wasn’t able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago because of pandemic-related border closures. She was thrilled to hear the US is reopening its land crossings to vaccinated travelers.
“I’m planning to take my baby down for the American Thanksgiving,” said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario. “If all goes smoothly at the border I’ll plan on taking him down as much as I can. Is crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn’t even met yet.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the US That means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Canada, will be accepted.
For air travelers, the airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation. Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travelers for compliance in the US At land borders, Customs and Border Protection agents will check vaccine proof.
The moves come as the US has seen its COVID-19 outlook improve dramatically in recent weeks since the summer delta surge that pushed hospitals to the brink in many locations.

China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice

China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice
Updated 11 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice

China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice
  • Mockups reflect China’s efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities
Updated 11 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a US Navy aircraft carrier and other US warships, possibly as training targets, in the desert of Xinjiang, satellite images by Maxar showed on Sunday.
These mockups reflect China’s efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the US Navy, as tensions remain high with Washington over Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The satellite images showed a full-scale outline of a US carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers had been built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
The complex has been used for ballistic missile testing, the US Naval Institute reported, quoting geospatial intelligence company All Source Analysis.
China’s anti-ship missile programs are overseen by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF). China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the Pentagon’s latest annual report on China’s military, the PLARF conducted its first confirmed live-fire launch into the South China Sea in July 2020, firing six DF-21 anti-ship ballistic missiles into the waters north of the Spratly Islands, where China has territorial disputes with Taiwan and four Southeast Asian countries.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in July this year that the United States will defend the Philippines if it comes under attack in the South China Sea and warned China to cease its “provocative behavior.”

Topics: China

Related

A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
World
Scientists scramble to determine landing site of Chinese rocket debris
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’
World
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month

Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
AP

Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month

Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month
  • Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the Delta variant
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
AP

WELLINGTON: The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions eased from Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the Delta variant. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 cases with about 150 new infections reported each day over the past week.
Ardern said Monday the city’s improving vaccination rate among people age 12 and older meant it could continue cutting back on restrictions.
“Auckland hit 90 percent first dose and 80 percent second dose over the weekend, and it’s now a matter of weeks away from 90 percent double-dose,” Ardern said. “And so while we’re getting those rates higher still, we are easing into our reopening.”
From tomorrow, retail stores and malls in Auckland can reopen, along with libraries, museums and zoos. Outdoor gatherings will be increased from a maximum of 10 people to 25.
Other facilities such as gyms and movie theaters will remain shut, and many Aucklanders will continue working from home.
Ardern had said previously the city would be able to move out of lockdown and into a new traffic-light system — where red, orange and green signify the virus’s spread and the corresponding health risks — once 90 percent of eligible people were fully vaccinated.
“Auckland has worked so hard to get their vaccination rates high, they deserve to be able to move as soon as they hit those targets regardless of what’s happening in the rest of the country.”
But it was unclear when the border between Auckland and other parts of New Zealand would be reopened, with vaccinations lagging in some parts of the country.
Ardern said she would make an announcement on the border next week. She said Aucklanders would be able to travel for their summer holidays over the Christmas break.

Topics: New Zealand Auckland Coronavirus

Related

New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland
World
New Zealand keeps COVID-19 pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland
New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40 percent of all workers
World
New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40 percent of all workers

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
  • Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets
  • Largest cities Sydney and Melbourn were worst hit by the Delta wave
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia began administering booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as millions of people in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunization drive.
Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets, when its southeast was hit by a third wave of infections triggered by the highly infectious Delta variant forcing months-long lockdowns.
Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities and worst hit by the Delta wave, have been racing through their inoculations before gradually relaxing restrictions. Life returned close to normal on Monday in New South Wales, home to Sydney, as the state nears its 90 percent dual-dose vaccinations in people above 16.
“There’s a sense of optimism and enthusiasm with the customers. They are showing up in droves and they’re not afraid to spend,” said Rodney Sen, owner of the Barzura restaurant in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
There are now no limits on the number of fully vaccinated guests at homes, while restaurants and entertainment venues can allow more patrons. Stadiums can operate at full capacity.
After more than 18 months of some of the world’s strictest containment policies, border restrictions have started to ease, setting in motion a plan to reopen the country to travelers amid a gaping hole in the market for casual workers.
Sen told Reuters on Monday that the restaurant had increased its pay rates to retain and attract staff.
“The public have actually got the money to spend, however we are struggling to find the staff to serve them. This is a very familiar story in the restaurant industry through Sydney,” he said.
With about 181,600 cases and 1,827 deaths, Australia’s coronavirus numbers are among the lowest in the developed world.
Most new cases are being detected in Victoria, which logged 1,126 new cases on Monday. Neighboring New South Wales reported 187 infections. Other states and territories are COVID-free or have very few cases.
The booster doses will be given to people 18 and over who took their second shot more than six months ago.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban
World
Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban
Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19
World
Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
Updated 08 November 2021
AFP

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
  • Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism
Updated 08 November 2021
AFP

WELLINGTON: The Christchurch mosque attacker is considering appealing his unprecedented whole-of-life jail term, arguing guilty pleas made in the wake of the 2019 shootings were obtained under duress, his lawyer said Monday.
Self-proclaimed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism last year.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the first time a whole-life term has been handed down in New Zealand.
Tarrant did not offer a defense at the time but his lawyer Tony Ellis said the Australian national was questioning his decision to plead guilty.
Ellis said the gunman, 31, had told him the pleas were entered under duress because he was subject to “inhuman and degrading treatment” while being held on remand.
“He decided that the simplest way out was to plead guilty,” Ellis told Radio New Zealand.
Ellis reportedly took over as Tarrant’s lawyer ahead of a coroner’s inquiry into the March 2019 shootings and advised his client to exercise his right of appeal.
“He was sentenced to over 25 years, that is a sentence of no hope and that’s not allowed, that’s a breach of the Bill of Rights,” Ellis said.
Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Tarrant attacked Friday worshippers at Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque first, before moving on to the Linwood prayer center, livestreaming the killings as he went.
His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.
New Zealand does not have the death penalty and in sentencing in August last year, Judge Cameron Mander said he was imposing the harshest possible term for Tarrant’s “inhuman” actions.
“Your crimes are so wicked, that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” Mander said at the time.
Ellis declined to comment when contacted by AFP, saying his client had instructed him to speak only to selected local media outlets.
There was no immediate response from the Coroner’s Court.

Topics: christchurch terrorist attack

Related

Christchurch white supremacist gunman, Brenton Tarrant, jailed for life without parole
World
Christchurch white supremacist gunman, Brenton Tarrant, jailed for life without parole
Special ‘You are nothing’ Christchurch massacre survivors tell ‘loser’ Brenton Tarrant
World
‘You are nothing’ Christchurch massacre survivors tell ‘loser’ Brenton Tarrant

Latest updates

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required as strict mandate takes effect in LA
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required as strict mandate takes effect in LA
T20 World Cup: New Zealand in semifinals after beating Afghanistan; India eliminated
T20 World Cup: New Zealand in semifinals after beating Afghanistan; India eliminated
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice
China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice
Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month
Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.