Xavi unveiled as Barcelona coach to fans at Camp Nou

Newly-appointed FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, right, with club president Joan Laporta at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Nov. 8, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

  • Xavi is the first Barca coach to be presented on the pitch in front of fans at the 99,000-capacity stadium, with the routine usually only reserved for the club’s biggest signings
  • The return of the 41-year-old as coach, six years after he left Barcelona to play in Qatar, has generated huge excitement and raised hopes the club can begin a return to Europe’s elite
AFP

MADRID: Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as Barcelona’s new coach on Monday as thousands of fans welcomed the debt-ridden club’s legendary former midfielder back to Camp Nou.
Xavi walked out to chants of “Xavi, Xavi” before signing his contract on the pitch, alongside his family and Barca president Joan Laporta.
“I don’t want to get too emotional so I will just tell you one thing — we are the best club in the world,” Xavi told the crowd of around 10,000 fans.
“And we will work to the highest standards to have success. We cannot accept defeats or draws, we have to win every game.”
Laporta said: “Today will be a historic day for Barca.”
Xavi is the first Barca coach to be presented on the pitch in front of fans at the 99,000-capacity stadium, with the routine usually only reserved for the club’s biggest signings.
The return of the 41-year-old as coach, six years after he left Barcelona to play in Qatar, has generated huge excitement and raised hopes the club can begin a return to Europe’s elite.
Barca sit ninth in La Liga, with the club grappling with debts of more than a billion euros. They have not been European champions since 2015.
Xavi’s appointment was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday and he flew out of Doha a few hours later, before watching Barcelona at a distance as they threw away a three-goal lead away at Celta Vigo to draw 3-3.
He then attended in person to watch the club’s youngsters as Barca B beat Sevilla B at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday evening.
Xavi’s first training session in charge will be on Tuesday, although the squad is depleted by injuries and absentees away on international duty.
Barcelona’s first game with Xavi in the dug-out will be at home to local rivals Espanyol on November 20.
After playing 767 games for Barcelona, Xavi left to play for Al Sadd in Qatar in 2015 before taking over as the team’s coach four years later.
He is widely considered one of the Barca’s greatest ever players, having won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, as well as the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

AFP

  • The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club by ‘mutual consent’ on October 20
  • Howe, 43, said: ‘It is a great honor to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United’
AFP

LONDON: Eddie Howe was confirmed as Newcastle’s new manager on Monday, a month after a Saudi-led takeover at St. James’s Park.
The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club by “mutual consent” on October 20.
“Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a contract until summer 2024,” the club said in a statement.
Howe, 43, said: “It is a great honor to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.
“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.”
Newcastle are second from bottom of the Premier League without a single win this season after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton.

 

From Ghana national team to Condado FC, Omar Al-Duri’s coaching journey continues on fields of Dubai

Updated 08 November 2021
Ali Khaled

From Ghana national team to Condado FC, Omar Al-Duri’s coaching journey continues on fields of Dubai

  • Former manager of UAE women’s team is looking to gain coaching badge from Welsh FA as he trains local EFA team
  • Beyond the regular fitness and tactics drills, Al-Duri has introduced his players at Condado to breathing techniques at Iceman and training sessions at Real Boxing Only Gym
Ali Khaled

“None of us are Ronaldo, so don’t stand around like Ronaldo,” the coach said.

A few of the players chuckled, but most were too tired.

It’s a warm Wednesday evening, and Omar Al-Duri is putting the players of Condado Football Club, a team that plays in the UAE’s Expat Football Association league, through fitness drills at Jebel Ali Resort.

The session comes a few days after the team had lost its second match of the season, having won the first. Al-Duri, in the job for just a a few months, expects a reaction from the players.

And though this is a significant change of environment for the international coach, he will treat his players with all the respect he reserves for professional players. As long as they reciprocate.

Iraqi-British Al-Duri has an impressive CV, having been part of the Ghana national team technical staff, an English FA-certified coach in the UK and the coach of the UAE national women’s team.

Now, he is training to get his certification from the Welsh Football Association, and part of his course is implementing coaching techniques during the sessions with Condado.

The players seem to have taken to their new coach, who has worked with top international players on an individual basis as well.

When he took over, one of the first things he worked on improving was the mentality of a group of players who remained more a collection of individuals than a team.

“They were all individualistic,” he said. “Everyone wanted to take a freekick. Everyone wanted to take a penalty. Everyone wanted to score. For me, and the captains had told me this themselves, everyone was in it for themselves. My job was to create the right environment and atmosphere for them to enjoy their football without thinking only me, me, me.”

“I start by putting myself in the mix with them, so that’s really important coming into a new team,” Al-Duri said. “Some of them have been together, some of them haven’t, and you haven’t been with any of them. You can’t come in and change everything if you don’t understand what you’re working with.”

Mohammed Hajjar, team founder and captain, recalls the early days of Condado, when it was little more than an after-work get-together to let off a bit of steam and have fun. It would take a long time, and several aborted coaching experiments, before anything resembling a functional team would take shape. And most of the improvement has come recently from “coach Omar,” as all the players call him.

“We started the team with bunch of friends, we said let’s go play 11-a-side,” he said. “We entered a league that was on Al-Ain road, and we were being smashed 7-1, 8-1. And then we started getting better and better but we were never a team, and this is where we decided to get coach Omar on board; I’d heard a lot about him, about what he’s done in his career.

The team has attempted several transformations since 2017, when Hajjar had launched it after being smitten by watching community teams play in Italy.

Mentally, physically and technically, Al-Duri brought rapid improvement.

“First of all, he brought leadership,” said Hajjar. “For me it was very hard to be a coach and captain, to play and coach. So the leadership and authority was very important and that’s what he’s brought. But not only that, he’s introducing things off the field as well. He’s an inspiration. I only knew him for a few months but I knew he was a big inspiration for me. He’s getting things out of the players that they didn’t know they had inside them.”

Beyond the regular fitness and tactics drills, Al-Duri has introduced his players to breathing techniques at Iceman and training sessions at Real Boxing Only Gym to improve team spirit.

Has it translated to the pitch?

“Yes,” Al-Duri said. “Because they’re fighting for each other. It is it easier to impart the tactical stuff once they’re on the same page.”

Al-Duri is also a radio and podcast presenter, and the author of the book “Reset,” which tackles five “domino effects” that will help to improve mental health, something he sees as being as important as physical well-being.

In his presence, he wants his players to be at ease.

Al-Duri had kicked off his training session, as he always does, with what he calls the “ice-breaker,” a light-hearted run-around with instructions to jump on a teammate’s back at the sound of the whistle. After that, as the players go through stretching exercises, he calls on them to give feedback on the latest performance.

“That’s the point of the debrief,” he said. “Once we get back to training,  we have a little ice-breaker, we do something that’s going to get them joking and laughing. And then when we start to stretch, we ask around. Don’t tell me what you thought went wrong, tell me what you did wrong. How can we make that better, how can we learn from that, and then what are the positives?”

It is cathartic for him and the players, and the idea is that no negativity spill over into the technical work that follows, or indeed into the next match.

A few days after the session, Al-Duri is downbeat after a narrow 4-3 loss in which his team had led 3-1. Defeats do not bounce off him easily.

“I’m trying to rack my brain about a couple of things, I’ve got a couple of books right in front of me now,” he said. “One is the Marcelo Bielsa book and the other one is the ‘Coaching Transition Play’ book, with Pep, Klopp, Ranieri, Mourinho and Simeone on it.”

He’s obsessing over some decisions he took the previous night, some which worked, other which didn’t.

Facing inverted wingers who like to cut onto their natural foot, he countered that by inverting his own wingbacks. It worked to a point, but an already-depleted squad ran out of steam as four players pulled up with more injuries.

It is an accepted part of amateur football that family and work commitments will force players to pull out at short notice. Al-Duri is understanding but does not use it as an excuse. Above all, he is not happy about it, though any feedback or criticism is always collective and no player will be called out in front of his teammates individually.

“I take pride in managing people, and treating people fairly, but I wasn’t going to humiliate anyone in front of everyone else to make a point,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be humiliated in front of everyone, but then again some of their actions haven’t done them any favors.”

Treating the players as adults is a big part of coaching, Al-Duri believes. It makes criticism easier to face.

“Yesterday one of the players came up and said ‘thank you’, and I said, for what? He said for helping us out,” Al-Duri said. “I said it’s my job, we need to put these actions into results. Zaki (his center half) called me today and said I can’t sleep, and I thought it was from the injury, but he said no, it’s from thinking about the game. And I said good, because neither could I.”

“They gave it their all, I just don’t have time to waste on people who aren’t going to do that.”

Vice-captain and co-founder of the team, Omar Bitar, says that they now have an identifiable style of play.

“The biggest thing is everyone knowing their role, not doing more or less than that,” he said. “That gives us an objective when we play in terms of the formation, in terms of the type of players on the pitch. And it really gives everyone a key role to play. If everyone plays to their potential in those key roles, then we will play as unit, as a team. And we have been seeing this. He’s really been pushing us in terms of the fitness, and in terms of the tactics and how we play.”

The first defeat of the season revealed a different side to Al-Duri.

“We saw a side of Omar that we hadn’t seen in our first game,” Bitar said. “We didn’t have the best performance and he made us realize it. This is exactly what we need. Yes, we are here for fun, but it’s a good mix between fun and seriousness. It’s a fine balance and people need to be fine with this balance because we are here to have fun, we want to smile and laugh and enjoy our time, at the end of the day this is happening after our day-to-day jobs. But at the same time we want to get something out of it for self-accomplishment. We want to see us gel as a unit, we want to see us get the results.”

The words would be music to Al-Duri’s ears.

“I look at the top elite coaches, and they are on overdrive,” Al-Duri said. “Except they see their players six days a week. I don’t, so I have to condense that information, which then doesn’t appear like information overload, but at the same time they’re able to comprehend what we’re doing, and then build it as a habit. That’s why I beat myself up about it sometimes.”

The results are inconsistent, which irritates Al-Duri.

It is almost 3pm the day after the match, and a new online course with the Welsh FA is about start. More lessons, ideas and coaching drills to try out at Condado’s training session.

Bit by bit, Al-Duri is finding the right balance with players for whom football is a big part of life, but not necessarily the most important.

“I need them to switch on to game mode,” he said. “I don’t know how their day has gone, not everyone is going to message me and tell me that they had a bad day, or a good, or family issue.”

“So I will make sure that we are locked on the same thing,” Al-Duri said. “That is, when we’re together, football first.”

Saudi Arabia face formidable task against Australia in World Cup Asian qualifier

Updated 08 November 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia face formidable task against Australia in World Cup Asian qualifier

  • Herve Renard’s team will have to overcome a strong home team, returning fans and jetlag if they are to stay top of Group B in the race for Qatar 2022
John Duerden

On Friday’s flight to Australia, Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard had plenty of time to think about how qualification for the 2022 World Cup is going.

The Frenchman will be delighted with the four wins from four in the final round to sit three points ahead of Thursday’s opponents and six ahead of Japan. As it stands, the Green Falcons are very well placed to take one of the top two automatic qualification spots from the six-team Group B.

In the final round of qualification every game is big, with every three points a massive step toward the promised land.

There is more this week, however, as this is surely the biggest test that the Green Falcons have faced under Herve Renard since he took the job in the middle of 2019.

Let us count the reasons why. The first, most obvious point, is that Australia are one of Asia’s top teams, ranked 34 in the world, 15 places higher than Saudi Arabia. The 2015 continental champions have qualified for the last four World Cups, and as well as that history there is the present form.

Ahead of last month’s 2-1 loss in Japan, a defeat that was sealed with three minutes left thanks to an own goal, the Socceroos had won 11 World Cup qualifiers in succession — an impressive record and a world record.

Even more impressive was the fact that all those games took place away from home. The global pandemic and the decision of the government in Canberra to seal the international borders forced Graham Arnold’s men to play all their football a long way from home.

And that means there is another hurdle for Saudi Arabia to deal with. This is the first game since 2019 that will take place in Australia. On home soil, the Socceroos have a formidable record in qualification — one of the best on the planet.

Instead of facing them in Qatar or the UAE as could have happened, Saudi Arabia will have to make the mammoth journey all the way Down Under. It is hard enough at the best of times, but there will be more excitement in the country and especially among the 22,5000 fans at the Sydney stadium at the rare sight of their stars back playing in Australia. 

There is more. The defeat to Japan means that Australia cannot afford to lose to another rival for the top two spots. The hosts are aggressive at home as a matter of course, and the intensity will be at the highest level this week. Win this and Australia will go top at the halfway stage. A draw would likely leave them just a point above Japan, assuming the Samurai Blue win in Vietnam, and a loss could see them drop out of the top two.

While Saudi Arabia finished above Australia in the final round of qualification for the 2018 World Cup, they have to overcome a poor record against the team. Since the 1-0 victory at the 1997 Confederations Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia have drawn one and lost four of the meetings, all of which have taken place since 2011.

So there is plenty for the visitors to deal with: History, form, home advantage and jetlag. Throw in a few absences and the task becomes that little bit harder.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Al-Owais was injured during the 3-2 win over China in October and his absence was felt immediately as a mistake by replacement Fawaz Al-Qarni gifted Team Dragon a goal and a way back into the game that could have cost his team two points. Left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani is also injured and his crosses, as well as defensive work, will be missed. Center-back Abdullah Madu leaves another hole to fill.

Yet, so far under Renard in qualification Saudi Arabia have been able to overcome all that has been thrown at them.

Salem Al-Dossari was out last month and while the star attacker will always be missed, up stepped Sami Al-Najei to score two goals against China. Saul Abdulhamid came in at left-back and did not look out of place. Under Renard, the squad has become more settled and every player knows what they have to do, whether they have to do it every game or just now and again.

The good news is that Al-Dossari is back to full fitness and is in the form of his life. There have been some pundits and ex-players in Saudi Arabia who have said of late, as the winger has helped Al-Hilal to another AFC Champions League final, that he is currently the best player in Asia. That is debatable but on current form, the 30-year-old, who scored against Australia in qualification for the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, is not far away.

With Renard at the wheel and the fact that Saudi Arabia have been steadily improving under the coach who led two different teams to African Nations Cup success, there is no reason to fear this test Down Under, the toughest of the past two years.

Instead, the group leaders should embrace this as an opportunity to show just how far they have come and how far they can go.

Yas Marina Circuit unveils completed track renovation ahead of 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Yas Marina Circuit unveils completed track renovation ahead of 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Modifications made to 3 key areas of track to enhance overall race experience for drivers, spectators
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Motorsports has revealed the newly configured Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the December Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during a week of activity that will see the track’s first public drive.

The announcement followed an extensive reconfiguration program to improve the 12-year-old track’s overall race experience ahead of the race weekend of Dec. 9 to 12.

The changes will come into play during the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where championship leader Max Verstappen, reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, and the rest of the field will battle it out in closer wheel-to-wheel racing around the new 5.28-kilometer track.

A shorter, faster lap, and more overtaking potential will offer fans extra action across the race.

Saif Al-Noaimi, deputy chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It’s an incredible moment in history for Yas Marina Circuit.

“These are the first upgrades to the track since the circuit was first constructed in 2009. Since then, Formula One cars, along with others in our fleets, have evolved in their design and performance and as such, we are committed to progressing with them to offer the ultimate racing experience across the events held at the Circuit.”

Restructuring took place in three key areas of the track – the north hairpin, south marina, and around the hotel section. One of the driving factors behind the changes was to increase the average speed and wheel-to-wheel racing around the track to have increased opportunities for drivers to overtake, benefiting the overall motorsport spectacle, for the drivers and fans.

Changes to the north hairpin section of the circuit are some of the most significant. The former turn five and turn six chicane has been removed and the previous turn seven hairpin has been widened to a 20-meter-wide corner which will now be approached at around 300kph.

The deletion of the slow corners in the chicane means that cars will remain closer into the straight, allowing for faster acceleration speeds out onto a long straight creating more opportunity to overtake.

The newly named marsa corner (formerly south marina) now features an iconic super-elevated hairpin, with cornering speeds of up to 240 kph, presenting an exhilarating challenge for the drivers in comparison to the former marina sequence which consisted of slow-speed corners.

The hotel sequence may appear similar but each of the corners from the former turn 17 through to turn 20 have been opened on the inside. The philosophy here was to reduce the “Constantine effect” where cars had previously bunched up but then gradually separated through the sequence.

The previous negative camber and slow-speed corners resulted in a high degree of tire sliding and led to increased tire temperatures and wear. The new design is limited by the passing under the hotel but opening the corners should reduce tire slide to keep drivers on the track and maintain a tightly packed field for a thrilling race. Overtaking will be unlikely here, but by staying closer to one another, it will tee up overtaking opportunities elsewhere around the lap.

The sequence of changes across the three sections will have a cumulative effect and enhance motorsports events hosted at the venue for drivers and spectators. Drivers will now test their skills behind the wheel and the skills of their opponents by giving them a new chance to overtake.

Mark Hughes, managing director of track design consultant Mrk1 Consulting, said: “After almost a year of planning with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, it’s amazing to see the designs come to life over the past few months.

“Yas Marina Circuit is already one of the most modern and impressive Formula 1 tracks in the world, and these enhancements will ensure spectators in attendance will see a wealth of entertainment across all motorsports disciplines moving forward, as well as providing exhilarating racing for those on the track.”

T20 World Cup: New Zealand in semifinals after beating Afghanistan; India eliminated

Updated 08 November 2021
AP

T20 World Cup: New Zealand in semifinals after beating Afghanistan; India eliminated

  • Black Caps book last spot in the semifinals with a dominant eight-wicket victory on Sunday
AP

ABU DHABI: Kane Williamson and Devon Conway thwarted Afghanistan’s spinners as New Zealand booked the last spot in the semifinals at the T20 World Cup with a dominant eight-wicket victory on Sunday.
The win eliminated pre-tournament favorite India, which needed an upset win by Afghanistan against the Black Caps to have a chance of getting into the semifinals from Group 2.
New Zealand’s pace attack, led by Trent Boult (3-17) and Tim Southee (2-24), set up the big win by restricting Afghanistan to 124-8 after Williamson lost the toss and was asked to field.
Williamson made an unbeaten 40 and Convoy scored 36 not out as both batsmen saw through the spin threat of Rashid Khan (1-27) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-31) with a match-winning stand of 68 and carried New Zealand to 125-2 with 11 balls to spare.
“Strong performance,” Williamson said after the game. “We know how dangerous this Afghanistan side is. Nice for us to be able to set the tone with the ball, take wickets early and then keep them to below-par total.”
Boult had the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai for just two in his second over, but the leftarm fast bowler thwarted Afghan hopes of a challenging total in his return spell by removing top-scorer Najibullah Zadran (73) and Karim Janat.
Gulbadin Naib (15) and captain Mohammad Nabi (14) got off the mark, but New Zealand wisely used pace more than its two spinners to pin down Afghanistan.
Mujeeb, who didn’t play the last two games due to a leg injury, gave Afghanistan an early breakthrough when he had Daryl Mitchell caught behind. Then, Rashid picked up his 400th wicket in T20s when he clean bowled Guptill off a missed sweep shot but that’s all Afghanistan could muster in the field as Williamson and Conway took New Zealand home with ease.
“On this kind of pitch, this is not a decent total,” Nabi said. “We tried our best with the ball, (overall) we played good cricket in the tournament and we will take a lot of positives. We need to correct the mistakes we made with the bat.”
Afghanistan finished the tournament with two wins from five games, with the victories coming against Namibia and Scotland.
New Zealand adjusted well and won four games in a row after losing to Pakistan in their opening group game — a run that included an eight-wicket win over India. The Black Caps faced perhaps the toughest schedule, playing their last three games at three different venues in the oppressive afternoon heat of the United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs in their last group match later Sunday to remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and finished top of Group 2. New Zealand secured second place in the group and takes on Group 1 winner England in the first semifinal at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. In the other semifinal match, Pakistan plays Australia at Dubai on Thursday.

