Global airlines stock value drops in October: IATA

Global airlines stock value drops in October: IATA
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Global airlines’ share price witnessed a decline of 7.2 percent in October, compared to September, as concerns about rising jet fuel prices increase, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported in its latest Airlines Financial Monitor. 

Jet fuel prices increased by 70 percent in early November, compared to the start of the year, amidst the recovery of economic activity worldwide. 

Despite the cost pressure, Q3 financial results showed a decline in financial losses compared to Q2, due to higher passenger traffic, as COVID-19 restrictions are easing. 

Saudi officials hold talks with Omani counterparts to enhance economic ties

Saudi officials hold talks with Omani counterparts to enhance economic ties

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation comprising members of the public and private sectors and led by Abdulrahman A. Al-Harbi, governor for the General Authority for Foreign Trade, visited Oman to consolidate Saudi-Oman trade and economic ties.

The Saudi and Omani officials held discussions to enhance trade ties between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They discussed ways to facilitate private sectors from both countries to benefit from the investment opportunities arising from Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040.

In the last four years, the total amount of trade exchange and investment between the Kingdom and Oman reached an estimated SR41 billion ($10.9 billion). A total of 105 Omani trademarks are registered in the Kingdom, as well as the licensed capital of Omani companies in the Kingdom is estimated at SR318 billion. 

 

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC becomes top-ranking sustainable tourism developer

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC becomes top-ranking sustainable tourism developer

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is now one of the top ranking sustainable tourism developers of the world as it scored high in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

The developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project achieved an overall score of 91 out of 100 in this year’s ESG-assessment and benchmark exercise by GRESB.

The Saudi company exceeded its last year’s score of 84, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a result of achieving high scores across the board, GRESB has awarded TRSDC with the prestigious Regional Sector Leader award — an achievement that honors companies that have out-performed their sector.

This year’s assessment sees TRSDC become a five-star rated entity. This places TRSDC in the top 20 percent of organizations taking part in this year’s assessment. GRESB awarded the enhanced rating in recognition of TRSDC’s strong environmental governance structure and continued commitment to integrating environmental protection and regeneration across the development.

The developer was also awarded a prestigious Green Star once again for achieving a score higher than 50 percent in both the Management and Development components of the evaluation.

GRESB assessments are guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Paris Climate Agreement, and International Reporting Framework. Its mission is to assess and benchmark the environmental, social and governance performance of real assets, providing standardized and validated data to the capital markets.

 

 

Lower rates for commercial property drive real estate market in Hijri quarter

Lower rates for commercial property drive real estate market in Hijri quarter

MOSCOW: The value of real estate deals in the first three months of the Hijri year 1443, grew by 1.9 percent over the same pre-pandemic period in 1441.
The total value of real estate transactions hit SR48.2 billion in the quarter ending on Nov. 5, compared to SR43.2 billion and SR47.3 billion in the first quarter of 1442 and 1441, respectively, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Growth in 1443 was driven mainly by the commercial sector which grew by almost 80 percent to SR15.2 billion, compared to the same period in 1441, as well as four-fold growth in agricultural property transactions, which reached SR4.1 billion in 1443.

The residential sector was worth SR29 billion, 23 percent lower than 1441, but similar to 1442. Commercial property space surged by 300 percent to 48.5 million sq m in 1443, from two years ago.

However, the average value of one square meter of space fell 56 percent to SR315 in 1443 from two years ago.

There were 9,000 commercial properties involved in deals in the first quarter of 1443, 760 fewer than the comparable period for 1441. This suggests the implied average value of a commercial property almost doubled to SR1.8 million in the first three months of 1443. 

For the residential properties including land, which accounts for the bulk of deals by value, the total space number fell by 26 percent, while the average value of one square meter of space lifted marginally, to SR660 this year from SR634 in 1441. 

The number of residential properties transacted fell to just under 50,000 in 1443, from 83,500 in 1441. This implies an increase in the average value of a residential property lifted by almost 30 percent to SR580,000 from 1441.

Total space for residential apartments came in at 470,000 square meters over the first three months of 1443. This compares with 1,056,043 square meter over the same period in 1441. 

This indicates an implied average value of one square meter fell 6 percent this year to SR2,274, from 1441.

At the same time, the number of apartments fell noticeably to just 2,016 units this year from 4,842 units in 1441. The implied average value of a residential apartment increased to SR530,000 from SR525,000, from the first quarter of 1441.

Property consultant Knight Frank said: “Home ownership has actually become more affordable since the launch of the National Transformational Plan. Two-bedroom apartments for instance, on average, cost 2.4 times annual incomes, compared to a multiplier of 2.7 back in 2016.”

Not inviting oil firms to COP26 sessions a mistake, says Yergin

Not inviting oil firms to COP26 sessions a mistake, says Yergin

GLASGOW: Daniel Yergin, one of the foremost experts of the energy sector, believes the COP26 has made a mistake in not allowing the big independent oil companies to attend its formal sessions that carry on in Glasgow, Scotland, until the end of this week.
Yergin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian of the oil industry, told Arab News: “There will be continuing pressure on hydrocarbon producers to commit to net zero either by 2050 or by 2060. But, if that’s the goal, it’s also a little odd to exclude as formal participants the companies that produce 80 percent of the world’s energy, which appears to be the case.”
He was responding to a survey organized by Arab News among leading energy experts ahead of the Glasgow meeting and the G20 talks on climate in Italy in late October.
It recently emerged that big oil companies, like Saudi Aramco and the other major producers like Exxon and BP, would not be allowed to participate in the formal session of the meeting, although they would be allowed to organize events on the sidelines of the UN-sponsored gathering.
That ruling was hailed by climate activists as a victory over fossil-fuel producers they blame for greenhouse gas emissions, and who have put forward plans to reduce fossil fuel that campaigners regard as impractical and self-serving.
This week Aramco pledged to reduce emissions from its own operations by 2050, and Saudi Arabia set out a deadline of 2060 to achieve carbon neutrality.
Yergin said that the conference — billed as the last chance for the world’s leaders to solve climate change challenges — could be divisive in other ways too.
“A lot of pledges will be made by many countries around net zero and stepping up to strong nationally determined contributions commitments. Implementing them will be a challenge, and there is a possibility of a new North/South divide between developed and developing countries — the latter have other urgent issues such as reducing poverty and improving health by using conventional energy,” he said.
Saudi Arabia and other developing countries have insisted that any global framework for tackling climate change must be flexible, allowing them to choose a route to carbon neutrality that takes into account their own national economic and energy circumstances.
Yergin highlighted the irony that the COP26 talks were taking place amid one of the most stressed times in recent global energy markets, with prices of fossil fuels at high levels and in some parts of the world threatening a winter of shortages and blackouts.
“The organizers aim to ‘consign coal to history.’ It’s a little strange to do so in the midst of a global energy shortage when China is trying to step up coal production,” he said.
There were also other significant hurdles the organizers of COP26 had to overcome, Yergin added, like “extracting stronger carbon reduction commitments, figuring out how carbon markets will work, renewing promises to provide funding to developing countries, and getting financial institutions to pledge tens and tens of trillions of dollars to fund sustainability.”

Moody's affirms ratings of nine Saudi Banks and changes outlook to stable

Moody's affirms ratings of nine Saudi Banks and changes outlook to stable

Limassol: Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the long-term deposit ratings of the nine banks it rates in Saudi Arabia, as well as the senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings of their affiliated entities, where applicable, it said in a statement.

At the same time, the rating agency changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to stable from negative.

The affected institutions are Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Bank AlBilad, The Saudi Investment Bank, Bank Al-Jazira and Gulf International Bank -- Saudi Arabia.

Separately, the agency has also announced the affirmation of the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) A2 issuer ratings and revised its outlook to stable from negative.  

The decision comes days after Saudi Arabia’s government A1 rating affirmation and its outlook change to stable from negative. 

