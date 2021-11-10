You are here

  ACWA Power reports a $5.8m loss in its first quarterly earning after IPO

ACWA Power reports a $5.8m loss in its first quarterly earning after IPO

ACWA Power reports a $5.8m loss in its first quarterly earning after IPO
Fahad Abuljadayel

ACWA Power reports a $5.8m loss in its first quarterly earning after IPO

ACWA Power reports a $5.8m loss in its first quarterly earning after IPO
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi energy company, ACWA Power, reported a SR21.8 million ($5.8 million) loss in its first quarterly earnings results after it went public.

The company, in which the Public Investment Fund owns a sizable stake of 44 percent, made a profit of SR541 million in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a filing today. 

The net profit of the first nine months of this year also went down by half to SR434 million.

The Riyadh-based company said that the loss in the third quarter was mainly due to IPO-related issues and payments as well as the depreciation of two of their oil-fired assets in Saudi Arabia.

ACWA Power's shares went down by 2.8 percent this morning following the announcement.

“The news may give different indications, speculators can exploit it, and this is normal due to the different needs of traders, but if you are an investor in the stock, this means that you need to enter into the details to make the picture clear to you” Mohammed Al Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital.

“The process of investing in the Saudi stock market is starting to become more complicated than before” he added

