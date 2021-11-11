New Netflix drama opens old wounds

You are here

The movie relates the story of Matilda, a Jewish woman recently released from prison who reunites with her teenage daughter. (Supplied)
Updated 11 November 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Turkish-made ‘The Club’ has already left its mark both cinematically and in terms of social awareness
Updated 11 November 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A new Netflix drama, set against the stunning backdrop of 1950s Istanbul, has opened a Pandora’s box in Turkey over the recent history of discrimination toward the country’s Jewish community.

Turkish-made “The Club” has already left its mark both cinematically and in terms of social awareness.

The movie relates the story of Matilda, a Jewish woman recently released from prison and working as a seamstress in a popular Istanbul nightclub, who reunites with her teenage daughter Rasel, who grew up in an orphanage.

The unhappy reunion takes place during a period of social and political turbulence in Turkey coinciding with a wave of religious and racial attacks on the Jewish community.

One of the main “ghosts” that haunt the Netflix drama is the discriminatory wealth tax. Matilda comes from a wealthy Jewish family that lost its fortune after Turkey imposed a tax on non-Muslims in 1942 that was 20 times higher than on Muslims.

In one month alone, more than 1,000 people unable to pay their dues were taken away to a labor camp in the eastern district of Askale where many worked until they died. Matilda lost her father and brother there.

More than 30,000 Jews left Turkey after the imposition of the tax, although it was dropped in 1944 in the wake of intense international pressure.

Nesi Altaras, a member of Turkey’s shrinking Jewish community and editor for the online Jewish publication Avlaremoz, said it was the first time Jews had been genuinely represented on Turkish television as three-dimensional characters as opposed to “evil bankers.”

He told Arab News: “The show does not hold back from explaining reality as it is. It doesn’t make excuses for the discrimination Jews, Greeks, and Armenians endured and continue to face in Turkey. It also makes its audience face the facts on the racist wealth tax of the 1940s, which has all been forgotten by mainstream society.

“The wealth tax isn’t taught in schools or discussed in most media. ‘The Club,’ by outlining the racist policy and calling it out directly, will lead to Turkish people realizing the foundations of contemporary Istanbul,” he said.

Altaras’ grandparents on both sides suffered under the wealth tax, while his great grandfather was sent to the forced labor camp. He noted that the show had reintroduced Turks to the Jews and shed light on the financial and political hardships the Jewish community had faced in recent history.

“Such initiatives will help us to make our voices heard. It is now time to reclaim our equal citizenship rights rather than continuing our decades-long silence. Such Netflix shows are therefore very valuable for this cause,” he added.

Altaras pointed out that the use of Ladino language in the drama by Sephardic Jews was new to many people in Turkey who for decades had lived alongside them. Ladino had been the mother tongue for the majority of Turkish Jews before nationalist attacks against them.

“The level of ignorance is so high that most viewers didn’t even recognize the Ladino being spoken in the show. This has been a learning opportunity and led many new readers to Avlaremoz,” he said.

Ozgur Kaymak, a lecturer at MEF University in Istanbul and an expert on the Jewish community in Turkey, said: “Through this drama, many people from society at large who they know little if anything about, or who they sometimes approach with prejudice to the point of anti-Semitism, get a chance to see that the Jews of Istanbul are in fact one of their own; people with similar issues and concerns, who share joy in a similar way.

“They go to jail, they grow up in an orphanage, they fall in love, and there are also poor Jews,” she added.

Kaymak noted that putting the spotlight on similarities between different religious and ethnic groups in Turkish society could help people realize how coexistence with non-Muslim minority groups was possible today.

“I find this very valuable. Exposing bitter memories such as the wealth tax and Turkification policies is also important, as they hold a heavy place in the memories of the Jews living in Istanbul, even if they are covered and sunk into oblivion,” she said.

She pointed out that the taboo-breaking movie had deconstructed a nostalgic romanticism in Turkish society about “beautiful memories with our non-Muslim neighbors and will push greater segments of society to come to terms with their past.”

Louis Fishman, associate professor at Brooklyn College, told Arab News that while the show highlighted historical injustices committed against Jewish, Greek, and Armenian communities, its impact should be kept in proportion.

“It is a beautifully written and produced series which in no way should be confused as a history lesson. Rather, like good art, it encourages the viewer to ask questions, to learn more, while absorbing them in the daily lives of 1950s Istanbul,” he said.

He added that while the debate around the Jewish community was exciting, the focus should be on a brilliant story about relationships, identities, love, and how the lives of the characters involved were shaped by political events.

The number of Jews living in Turkey has declined from 81,000, recorded in a census in 1927, to 13,000.

Three-quarters of Americans believe Facebook is making society worse

In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smartphone, in Surfside, Fla. (AP)
In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smartphone, in Surfside, Fla. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Three-quarters of Americans believe Facebook is making society worse

In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smartphone, in Surfside, Fla. (AP)
  • New CNN poll reveals what US citizens think about social media giant and other big tech firms
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Just over three-quarters of adults in the US believe Facebook is making American society worse, according to a new poll by CNN.

A total of 76 percent responded to a survey to say they felt the social network was harming society, with 11 percent saying it had a positive impact, and 13 percent claiming it made it neither better nor worse.

These results come just after Facebook’s recent rebrand as Meta, and with its public image tarnished in recent months, a fact that was amplified after ex-employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke out against the company.

Even among regular Facebook users, 70 percent said that the platform is harming, rather than helping, US society.

When questioned about who or what is at fault for its negative impacts, nearly half (45 percent) said it is the way Facebook is run, while 55 percent said it is the way Facebook is used by a segment of people.

Among those who use Facebook at least several times a month, 54 percent said that the platform has suggested posts to them that they found objectionable, with that number rising to 65 percent for those under the age of 35.

Nearly half (49 percent) of Americans said they knew someone they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of content on the platform. Among Americans under the age of 35, that number was 61 percent compared with 35 percent of those aged 65 or older.

Haugen’s testimony to the US Senate has accelerated questions over government intervention and regulation of big tech companies. With regards to Facebook, 53 percent said the federal government should increase its regulation of the company; 35 percent said that regulation should not change, and 11 percent said it should decrease.

Negative perceptions extend to other big tech companies as well, with 66 percent saying they do not trust companies such as Google or Amazon to do what is best for their users.

Google loses appeal against EU’s 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine

Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

Google loses appeal against EU’s 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine

Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
  • The case centers on Google’s shopping service and is one of three against the search engine giant currently moving through the EU’s drawn-out appeals system
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: Google lost an appeal on Wednesday against a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) fine imposed by the European Union for abusing its search engine dominance — a big win for the bloc’s anti-trust tussle with the tech titan.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court confirmed the landmark decision taken by the European Commission in 2017.
The matter could be challenged again, however, if Google decides to turn to the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice, for a final say.
“Today’s judgment delivers the clear message that Google’s conduct was unlawful and it provides the necessary legal clarity for the market,” the European Commission said in a statement.
The case centers on Google’s shopping service and is one of three against the search engine giant currently moving through the EU’s drawn-out appeals system.
At the time, the fine was the EU’s biggest ever. But it was later exceeded by a 4.3-billion-euro fine against Google over its Android smartphone operating system.
In its appeal, Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case.
But the court said it dismissed “for the most part the action brought by the two companies, and upholds the fine imposed by the Commission.”
It said that, by favoring its own Google Shopping service over rivals in its search result rankings and positioning, “Google departed from competition on the merits.”
It rejected Google’s argument that big online retailers had their own Internet sites, saying that “those platforms are not on the same market” in which users go comparison shopping.
A Google spokesperson said the company will examine the ruling.
“This judgment relates to a very specific set of facts and while we will review it closely, we made changes back in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision,” the spokesperson said.
“Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services.”
While Google was dealt a setback in the EU, the company fended off a separate legal case in Britain on Wednesday as the Supreme Court blocked a $4 billion class-action lawsuit accusing it of illegally tracking millions of iPhone users.
The Luxembourg ruling is a win for the EU’s anti-trust supremo Margrethe Vestager, who burst onto the scene in Brussels by scrapping her predecessor’s more conciliatory approach to the US Internet giant.
Vestager had lost in the same court in a different major case, against Apple and Ireland, in which her teams had ordered the iPhone maker to repay 13 billion euros plus interest to the Irish taxpayer. The EU has appealed that ruling.
The fine for Google came after seven years of investigation launched by complaints from other price-comparison services that saw traffic plummet against Google Shopping.
Experts believe that, if it is not overturned on later appeal, Google’s similar forays into vacation rentals and job ads could be next in the EU commission’s firing line.
Along with paying the fine, Google was told to remedy the problem identified by the EU case, even as the appeal moved forward.
The company tweaked its search display to give more prominence to rival shopping aggregators, as well as tourist and travel advice sites such as Tripadviser and Yelp.
But many rivals are deeply dissatisfied with Google’s fixes, believing they do nothing to guarantee fair competition in search results.
“What really matters... is stopping Google from repeating its behavior in the future and protecting European consumers,” said Richard Stables, from price-comparison site Kelkoo.
The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) said Google’s “misleading and unfair practices harmed millions of European consumers by ensuring that rival comparison shopping services were virtually invisible.”
“In light of the ruling, we ask the European Commission to ensure that Google does not abuse its dominance as a search engine by giving its own services preference in other areas,” said BEUC director general Monique Goyens.
The commission, the EU’s anti-trust enforcer, is preparing legislation expected for next year that would impose tough rules on Big Tech.
One of the laws, the Digital Markets Act, sets a clear list of Do’s and Don’ts for Internet “gatekeepers” that includes drastic limits on how Google, or other giants, can squeeze out rivals on their platforms.

Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time

Facebook said its bullying and harassment numbers only captured instances where the company did not need additional information. (File/AFP)
Facebook said its bullying and harassment numbers only captured instances where the company did not need additional information. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time

Facebook said its bullying and harassment numbers only captured instances where the company did not need additional information. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook for the first time disclosed the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform
  • Such content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views on the site in the third quarter
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook for the first time on Tuesday disclosed the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform, saying such content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views on the site in the third quarter.
The company, which recently changed its name to Meta, also said in its quarterly content moderation report that bullying and harassment content was seen between 5 and 6 times per 10,000 views of content on Instagram.
The social media giant, long under scrutiny over its handling of abuses on its services, has been in the spotlight after a former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents that include research and discussions about Instagram’s effects on the mental health of teens and on whether Facebook’s platforms stoke divisions.
Haugen has said the documents show the company picked profits over user safety. Facebook disputed this characterization, saying the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”
The documents, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, have spurred calls for Facebook to be more transparent and have raised questions over whether metrics such as prevalence give the full picture of how the company handles abuses.
Facebook said its bullying and harassment numbers only captured instances where the company did not need additional information, such as a report from a user, to decide if the content broke its rules.
They said that of the 9.2 million pieces of content the company removed from Facebook for breaking its bullying and harassment rules, it found 59.4 percent proactively.
“Bullying and harassment is a unique challenge and one of the most complex issues to address because context is critical,” the company’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, and product management director Amit Bhattacharyya said in a blog post.

Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry blamed YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies. (File/AFP)
Prince Harry blamed YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry blamed YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies. (File/AFP)
  • Prince Harry said he warned the CEO of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that the social media site was being used to stage political unrest in the US capital
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry said he warned the chief executive of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that the social media site was being used to stage political unrest in the US capital.
Harry made the comments Tuesday while he was taking part in an online panel on misinformation in California. He said he made his concerns known via email to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the riot.
“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” Harry said at the at the RE:WIRED tech forum. “That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since.”
Social media sites have come under fire for not doing enough to halt the spread of misinformation and inciteful content, with the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump just one example. Big tech in general has been accused of putting growth and profits ahead of public safety.
Harry also accused other social media sites like Facebook of misleading “billions of people” with COVID and climate change misinformation. He also targeted YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies.
“And worse, they came to the users via the recommendation tool within YouTube’s own algorithm versus anything that the user was actually searching for,” he said. “It shows really that it can be stopped but also they didn’t want to stop it because it affects their bottom line.”
Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced in early 2020 that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.
Meghan, a former star of the American TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News Japan

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

Japanese media: Iran involved in the attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese media said Iran was behind the failed assassination attempt of the Iraqi Prime Minister at dawn on Sunday.

“Iraqi security officials said some armed pro-Iranian groups in Iraq carried out the failed assassination attempt,” the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said, quoting Reuters.

The paper said that in Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iran political parties was defeated in the parliamentary elections in October, “which may have led to this incident. Supporters of those political parties accused the Al-Kadhimi government of rigging the elections,” the Mainichi said. “This attempt aimed to intimidate other forces and preserve political power.”

The Japanese paper also said that the incident was carried out by the most powerful anti-American militant group, “Hezbollah Brigades,” and that the drones used in the crime are similar to those manufactured in Iran.

The Mainichi further reported the commander of the “Quds Force” of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Esmail Qaani, entered Iraq on Nov. 7 and asked the leaders of pro-Iranian organizations to carry out the operation.

A report from the Istanbul correspondent of Kyodo News, also quoting Reuters, said: “An Iranian-backed militia was reported to be involved in the attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad.”

Kyodo’s report warned of escalating tension in the region and referred to the “alleged involvement of the Hezbollah Brigades militia, in cooperation with the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq militia” in carrying out the operation.

JIJI Press, meanwhile, quoted a Reuters report that “three drones were used to attack Al-Kadhimi's residence, two of which were intercepted, but the third exploded in the building. Al-Kadhimi was not hurt, but one of his guards was wounded.”

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

