Saudi Arabia following Ethiopia developments with 'great concern and interest'

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are seen during a pro-government rally in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)
Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are seen during a pro-government rally in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia following Ethiopia developments with ‘great concern and interest’

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are seen during a pro-government rally in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)
  • The Kingdom called on all parties to cease fire and to stop all military and hostile actions
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Thursday it was following with “great concern and interest” the development of events and the continuation of fighting in Ethiopia, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The Kingdom called on all parties to cease fire and to stop all military and hostile actions, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said

It called on authorities in the country to provide protection for civilians and return to dialogue to finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflict. 

It also called for allowing relief and humanitarian organizations to enter conflict areas to provide relief and humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ethiopia

Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly skilled foreign professionals

Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly skilled foreign professionals
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved granting citizenship to foreign nationals with specialized skills in a number of professions on Thursday. 

The royal decree allows certain high-skilled professionals working in specialized areas within the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sport and technical fields to obtain Saudi citizenship.

The move is in line with Vision 2030, which aims to create an environment that is attractive to top level professionals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi authority holds workshop on drone technologies

Photo: (@GcsKsa)
Photo: (@GcsKsa)
Updated 11 November 2021
SPA

Saudi authority holds workshop on drone technologies

Photo: (@GcsKsa)
  • General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information uses workshop to consult clients and beneficiaries about issuing permits for surveying and photography work
  • Specialists in the sector of surveying, geospatial information, and photography viewed footage of drones and listened to explanations
Updated 11 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information held a virtual workshop about unmanned aircraft technologies at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Specialists in the sector of surveying, geospatial information, and photography attended the workshop entitled, “Unmanned aircraft technologies in the Kingdom: Between legislative challenges and opportunities in quality services.”

The GASGI manages the work in the field of surveying, map production, geographic information, and marine survey. It held the workshop to consult clients and beneficiaries about the mechanism for issuing permits for surveying and photography work. Attendees viewed footage of drones and listened to explanations about techniques and uses.

The workshop consisted of seven themes, which included the general overview of the GASGI and the role it plays related to drones and future strategies.

 

Topics: General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information

Saudi aid agency chief, Iraqi defense minister discuss ties

KSRelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets with Iraq's Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri at the center's headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
KSRelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets with Iraq’s Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 11 November 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency chief, Iraqi defense minister discuss ties

KSRelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets with Iraq’s Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Al-Rabeeah met the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi
Updated 11 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Wednesday met Iraq’s Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah reviewed the work and achievements of KSrelief and the programs it has implemented since its establishment in various countries, including Iraq.

Topics related to humanitarian and relief affairs between the two countries and ways to enhance them were also discussed.

Also on Wednesday, Al-Rabeeah met the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs and the latest projects implemented by KSrelief in Mauritania.

Al-Balawi expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian work provided by the center.

Meanwhile, a KSrelief team inspected a project to train and support the professional and business skills of young people in the districts of Yemen’s Lahj governorate, in cooperation with the UN Development Program, on Wednesday.

The project provides technical support, in the form of training courses and advisory services in the field of business development and management, and financial support for the purchase of equipment.

The project in Lahj governorate trained 274 young men and women in carpentry, electrical engineering, auto mechanics, mobile maintenance, traditional clothing, fishing net maintenance and in various food industries.

Some beneficiaries received financial grants and raw materials to help them start their businesses.

Ayman Al-Shehri, director general of the office of technical education and vocational training in Lahj governorate, said that young people, in light of the difficult conditions that the country is going through, need quality professional courses to help them improve livelihoods, increase income and instil self reliance.

Through the project, KSrelief aims to enhance the capacities of young people in the process of economic recovery and improve the livelihoods of local communities by providing sources of income and facilitating access to comprehensive services in many Yemeni governorates.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

People stroll down the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP)
People stroll down the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP)
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

People stroll down the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP)
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total for the country to 549,060, the Ministry of Health said.

Another 59 people were reported as having recovered from COVID-19, putting the number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic at 538,049.

However, one COVID-19-related death was logged in the past 24 hours, meaning 8,807 people in the Kingdom have now died after contracting the virus.

More than 46.5 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in the country.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with inoculations, has urged citizens who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for people to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus

Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination

Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination

Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian conjoined twins Salma and Sarah are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia in the next few days for medical tests before surgery.
The twins, who are joined at the head, will arrive in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for checks to determine the best option for separation surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital.

The toddlers will be the 118th conjoined twins to be examined by the National Saudi Program for Separating Conjoined Twins, which has helped families from as many as 22 countries.
Chief of the medical team Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is also the head of the largest Saudi aid agency, thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for the humanitarian initiative.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

