Saudi Arabia following Ethiopia developments with ‘great concern and interest’

Saudi aid agency chief, Iraqi defense minister discuss ties

RIYADH: The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Wednesday met Iraq’s Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah reviewed the work and achievements of KSrelief and the programs it has implemented since its establishment in various countries, including Iraq.

Topics related to humanitarian and relief affairs between the two countries and ways to enhance them were also discussed.

Also on Wednesday, Al-Rabeeah met the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs and the latest projects implemented by KSrelief in Mauritania.

Al-Balawi expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian work provided by the center.

Meanwhile, a KSrelief team inspected a project to train and support the professional and business skills of young people in the districts of Yemen’s Lahj governorate, in cooperation with the UN Development Program, on Wednesday.

The project provides technical support, in the form of training courses and advisory services in the field of business development and management, and financial support for the purchase of equipment.

The project in Lahj governorate trained 274 young men and women in carpentry, electrical engineering, auto mechanics, mobile maintenance, traditional clothing, fishing net maintenance and in various food industries.

Some beneficiaries received financial grants and raw materials to help them start their businesses.

Ayman Al-Shehri, director general of the office of technical education and vocational training in Lahj governorate, said that young people, in light of the difficult conditions that the country is going through, need quality professional courses to help them improve livelihoods, increase income and instil self reliance.

Through the project, KSrelief aims to enhance the capacities of young people in the process of economic recovery and improve the livelihoods of local communities by providing sources of income and facilitating access to comprehensive services in many Yemeni governorates.