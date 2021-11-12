At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque

You are here

Taliban fighters walk through an entrance gate of the Hazrat-e-Ali shrine or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-i-Sharif on October 30, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

  • The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province
JALALABAD: At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official told AFP.
The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, a hotbed of Daesh group activity since the Taliban seized power in the country in August.
“I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities,” a Taliban official told AFP.
“So far three killed, 15 wounded,” a doctor at the local hospital told AFP.
The Afghan branch of the Daesh group, which first emerged in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power.
One of the latest, in early November, saw Daesh fighters raid the Kabul National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50.
More than 120 people were killed in Daesh attacks earlier this year on two mosques popular with the ethnic minority Hazara community.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday agreed to set up an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, assisting US citizens following the shuttering of the embassy during the Taliban takeover.
Welcoming his Qatari counterpart to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an agreement that established Qatar as the United States protecting power in Afghanistan” with the Gulf ally to establish a US interests section at its Kabul embassy.
“Let me again say how grateful we are for your leadership, your support on Afghanistan, but also to note that our partnership is much broader than that,” Blinken told Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Qatar, home to a major US military base, has played a major role both in the diplomacy and the evacuations as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Around half of the 124,000 Westerners and Western-allied Afghans flown out in the waning days of the US military involvement transited through Qatar.
The Qataris earlier played host to negotiations between the United States and Taliban that led to the February 2020 agreement for the United States to withdraw troops.
Since the Taliban takeover, US embassy operations in Kabul have been relocated to Qatar.
The United States closed down its embassy in Kabul, which was one of its largest in the world, in August as it became clear that the Western-backed government was falling, with diplomats destroying sensitive materials and taking down the flag.
Despite the Taliban’s draconian 1996-2001 regime and years of war with the United States, US officials have been cautiously optimistic on dealing with the Taliban, saying that the Islamists are largely carrying out promises to let people leave the country.
But the United States has ruled out any immediate recognition or reopening of its embassy in Kabul, saying it is waiting to see that the Taliban make good on other concerns including on the treatment of women and prohibiting Al-Qaeda from basing operations in Afghanistan.

  • Feras Al-Jayoosi, diagnosed with autism, wore garments in heavily Jewish area of London
  • Chief magistrate: ‘Fine line between support for legitimate cause and proscribed organization’
LONDON: An autistic man who wore T-shirts supporting banned Palestinian militant groups in a heavily Jewish area of London has admitted to carrying out terrorism offenses.

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of wearing an article supporting a proscribed organization in a London court on Friday.

The charges relate to him wearing shirts supporting Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigade, and Islamic Jihad.

Three of the charges relate to his wearing the garments in Golders Green, an area of London with a concentrated Jewish population, in June this year.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned sentencing until Dec. 17, saying: “These are difficult cases to sentence. There is a fine line between support for a legitimate cause and support for a proscribed organization, and you have entered your pleas on that basis.”

Al-Jayoosi has been released on bail.

  • Bosnia is experiencing its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s
  • "We will not be able to accept the continuation of this irresponsible policy without taking action," German Foreign Minister told Bosnian online platform politicki.ba
BERLIN: Germany threatened on Friday to cut financial support to Bosnia, labelling calls for parts of Bosnia to secede or for the Balkan state to be weakened “irresponsible and unacceptable” and naming Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik as a particular culprit.
Bosnia is experiencing its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s, reviving fears of a new conflict after Bosnian Serbs at the end of July blocked the work of the central government while Dodik announced measures aimed at unraveling key state institutions.
“We will not be able to accept the continuation of this irresponsible policy without taking action,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bosnian online platform politicki.ba.
“Germany is the largest bilateral supporter of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he added. “But it is clear: we cannot and will not channel German taxpayers’ money into an entity that is actively working to destroy Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole state.”
Maas said Germany “will also think about individual measures against those who question the territorial integrity of the country,” adding that Berlin was coordinating closely with its European Union partners, the United States and Britain.
Dodik, whose secessionist ideas are widely seen as endangering a Bosnian peace deal, said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that no political goals were worth the sacrificing of peace in Bosnia.
Under the US-sponsored Dayton peace accords that ended the devastating 1992-1995 war, Bosnia was split into two autonomous regions — the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, linked by a weak central government.
The country’s constitution is part of the peace deal.
German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Andrea Sasse said the situation in Bosnia would be discussed by European Union foreign ministers on Monday.
“Calls for secession and steps to weaken the whole state, especially from Republika Srpska and from Milorad Dodik, the Serbian member of the three-member presidency, are totally irresponsible and unacceptable,” Sasse said.

  • Aamira Hajee climbed one of the UK’s tallest mountains and raised over 7 times her original target
  • ‘It’s so promising to see her striving with so much ambition at her young age,’ charity tells Arab News
LONDON: A 10-year-old British girl has raised thousands of pounds to help Palestinians in Gaza by hiking up Ben Nevis, one of the UK’s tallest mountains.

Aamira Hajee, from the town of Bolton in northern England, scaled the 1,340-meter mountain — the tallest in Wales — for charity and raised £4,468 ($5,983) for Penny Appeal’s Love Palestine project, smashing her original target of £600.

The money she raised will go toward the distribution of nutritious food parcels in Palestinian refugee camps, helping farmers cultivate and expand their olive farms, and creating rooftop gardens that become a sustainable source of income for women.

“We are so fortunate to have delicious food on the table every day and not having to worry about drinking dirty water and falling ill,” said Hajee.

“All the things big and small we take for granted every minute of the day are the things the people of Palestine can only sadly dream and wish for!”

Trekking alongside other volunteers convened by Penny Appeal, Hajee’s efforts were “inspirational,” Haroon Mota, head of challenges at the Muslim charity, told Arab News.

“We’re so extremely proud of Aamira and what she’s achieved … It’s so promising to see her striving with so much ambition at her young age. She’ll inspire many and she’s our future.”

  • The Argentine pontiff was welcomed in the city of Saint Francis in central Italy by more than 500 people
  • "It is time for the poor to have their say again, because for too long their demands have not been heard," said the 84-year-old pope
ASSISI, Italy: Pope Francis spoke up for the least fortunate on World Day of the Poor during a visit to Assisi on Friday, denouncing economic inequality and calling for jobs.
The Argentine pontiff, whose papacy has been marked by advocacy for the poor and disenfranchised, was welcomed in the city of Saint Francis in central Italy by more than 500 people, including from Poland, Croatia, Spain and France.
In front of the Porziuncola, the small chapel within the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels where Francis of Assisi founded his eponymous order and died in 1226, six people spoke of their past, including homelessness, prison or living in war zones.
“It is time for the poor to have their say again, because for too long their demands have not been heard,” said the 84-year-old pope.
“It is time to open our eyes to see the inequality in which so many families live. It is time to roll up our sleeves to restore dignity by creating jobs,” Francis said.
Criticizing “the injustice of certain economic measures” and “the hypocrisy of those who want to enrich themselves beyond all proportion,” the pontiff called for an “examination of conscience.”
One man, 54-year-old Louis Royer, said he had spent nearly half of his live on the street. The pope’s visit, he said, was “a great sign of hope.”
“Today, we are all equal, there are no big or small. It warms the heart,” he told AFP.
This is the pope’s fifth visit to Assisi since his election in 2013.

