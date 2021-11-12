You are here

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on unvaccinated people as daily infections have surged to record levels.
Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday
  • Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect
  • Roughly 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19
VIENNA: Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus as daily infections have surged to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.
Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect, but the two provinces hardest-hit by this wave of infections, Upper Austria and Salzburg, have said they will introduce the measure for themselves on Monday.
Roughly 65 percent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are skeptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest in parliament.
“The aim is very clear: that we give the green light this Sunday for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Schallenberg told a news conference, adding that intensive-care units are increasingly strained.
“The development is such that I do not think it is sensible to wait ... We will take this step now and my wish is that we take this step on Sunday and nationally for all nine provinces.”
Schallenberg said on Thursday those not fully vaccinated would face the same restrictions on their daily movements that the whole country endured in three lockdowns last year. He says he wants to avoid a repeat of such restrictions on the whole population.

UK urges Iran to back plan to revive nuclear deal

UK urges Iran to back plan to revive nuclear deal
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

UK urges Iran to back plan to revive nuclear deal

UK urges Iran to back plan to revive nuclear deal
  • Britain’s MENA minister met in London with Tehran’s lead nuclear negotiator
  • Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile moving ever closer to level required for a bomb
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Britain has urged Iran to back a deal that would revive the agreement struck in 2015 that saw its nuclear program curbed in exchange for multilateral sanctions relief.

The US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and relations between Washington and Tehran have declined sharply since.

After US President Joe Biden was elected this year, the two bitter rivals returned to the negotiating table to try once again to strike an agreement.

After a four-month hiatus following Iran’s presidential elections, the talks are set to resume in Vienna at the end of this month.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and lead negotiator, came to the UK Foreign Office to set out his country’s demands.

Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly told his counterpart that Iran should take the opportunity of the new talks to conclude a deal that he said is already on the table.

The Iranian side remains focused on securing sanctions relief and ensuring that the deal cannot break down again. 

Western countries want the talks to focus on curbing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which is moving ever closer to the level required for a bomb.

Israel and the Gulf states have urged negotiators to broaden the scope of the talks to involve Iran’s regional belligerence, its support for terrorists and its missile program, which they say undermine regional security.

The talks stalled for months after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected as Iran’s president in June this year.

There had been speculation that the entire process would collapse and the US would return to its “maximum pressure” campaign of suffocating Iran’s already ailing economy.

In October, Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, a visiting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, predicted that Iran’s “slow-moving economic crisis” would eventually push it back to the negotiating table to seek sanctions relief.

“The projected impact of sanctions relief is profound,” he wrote. “One of the Raisi administration’s foremost challenges is to bring historic rates of inflation under control — price increases, including for foodstuffs, are driving dissatisfaction and unrest.”

At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque

At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque

At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque
  • The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

JALALABAD: At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official told AFP.
The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, a hotbed of Daesh group activity since the Taliban seized power in the country in August.
“I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities,” a Taliban official told AFP.
“So far three killed, 15 wounded,” a doctor at the local hospital told AFP.
The Afghan branch of the Daesh group, which first emerged in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power.
One of the latest, in early November, saw Daesh fighters raid the Kabul National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50.
More than 120 people were killed in Daesh attacks earlier this year on two mosques popular with the ethnic minority Hazara community.

Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list

Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list
Updated 12 November 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippines' COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list

Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list
  • Expatriate Filipinos working in Gulf countries have been clamoring for Philippine authorities to add their host states to the green travel list in time for Christmas and new year holiday celebrations
Updated 12 November 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Gulf states were on Friday included on the Philippines’ green list of countries where fully vaccinated travelers, including overseas Filipino workers, were no longer required to take mandatory facility-based quarantine for at least five days.

Under a resolution announced by the Inter-Agency Task Force, the lead government body dealing with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – as well as India, Japan, and Pakistan – were added to the green list effective from Nov. 16 to 30.

The IATF also approved a recommendation for arrival quarantine protocols to acknowledge and accept the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of countries including Australia, Georgia, India, the UK, and Samoa.

Expatriate Filipinos working in Gulf countries have been clamoring for Philippine authorities to add their host states to the green travel list in time for Christmas and new year holiday celebrations, traditionally a period when many travel home to spend time with their families.

Before the Gulf countries’ inclusion on the green list, fully vaccinated OFWs originating from them are required to stay in a hotel or a facility for quarantine until they have received a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken on their fifth day upon arrival. They are then required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day.

OFWs can also choose to forgo institutional quarantine if they provide a negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to their flight but must self-monitor for any symptoms until their 14th day in the country.

Some OFWs shunned travel because their intended stay in the Philippines would be less than two weeks, the required period for monitoring COVID-19.

Shiloh, a facilities supervisor in Abu Dhabi, said the announcement was “definitely” good news for Filipinos. “I am hopeful the green list designation will be extended until Christmas and new year for those planning to go home to have a meaningful celebration with their families,” he added.

However, he had moved back his own travel plans to next year because of the late IATF decision, and the high cost of flight tickets.

Joy, a Dubai-based insurance company worker, said: “I will go home maybe early next year, since I had to plan my travel so it will not affect my work. At the same time, I have already conceded there will be no chance to celebrate Christmas with my family this year.”

Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis

Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis

Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis
  • Poland says the government of strongman Alexander Lukashenko has lured about 2,000 migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, US: The United States and European delegations on the UN Security Council condemned on Thursday Belarus's behavior in the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.
Poland says the government of strongman Alexander Lukashenko has lured about 2,000 migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, to Belarus for the purpose of sending them across the border into Poland and thus the EU in revenge for sanctions.
These people are now living in a tent camp on the border in near freezing temperatures. Poland refuses to allow them in.
After an emergency meeting on the crisis the Western delegations at the Security Council issued a joint statement condemning "the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus."
They said Belarus is doing this with "the objective of destabilizing neighboring countries and the European Union's external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations."
The statement made no mention of Belarus ally Russia, which before the meeting rejected western allegations that it was working in conjunction with Minsk to send the migrants over the EU's eastern border into Poland.
"This tactic is unacceptable and calls for a strong international reaction and cooperation in order to hold Belarus accountable," the Western statement said without mentioning any kind of concrete measures to punish Belarus.
"It demonstrates how the Lukashenko regime has become a threat to regional stability. We call on the Belarusian authorities to stop these inhumane actions and not to put people's lives at risk," it added.
Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said "no, absolutely not" when asked about Western charges that Russia and Belarus are sending migrants into Poland.
Asked about flights of Russian fighter jets over Belarus, he said this was in response to what he called a massive build up of Polish forces on the border.
"We have our obligations also within the unity between Russia and Belarus. So if there is a buildup of military resources on the border with Belarus, we have to react. This is just reconnaissance flights, nothing more than this," he said.
Asked if the deployment of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine meant Russia planned to invade its neighbor, Polyanskiy said: "Never planned, never did, and never will do, unless we're provoked, of course, by Ukraine or by somebody else.

