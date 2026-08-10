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Review: Shrimp Nation

Special Review: Shrimp Nation
1 / 3
Shrimp Nation is the place to have delicious seafood without burning a hole in your pocket. (AN Photo)
Special Review: Shrimp Nation
2 / 3
Shrimp Nation is the place to have delicious seafood without burning a hole in your pocket. (AN Photo)
Special Review: Shrimp Nation
3 / 3
Shrimp Nation is the place to have delicious seafood without burning a hole in your pocket. (AN Photo)
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Updated 10 August 2026 18:21
Sadiya A. Nadeem
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Review: Shrimp Nation

Review: Shrimp Nation
  • Shrimp comes in four different kinds of sauces, with a variety of fish options, combo seafood meals, and a few side staples
Updated 10 August 2026 18:21
Sadiya A. Nadeem
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On days that I do not want to cook, I look for reasonably priced takeaway or dine-in places, and Shrimp Nation falls in the latter category.

With multiple locations across the Kingdom, Shrimp Nation is the place to have delicious seafood without burning a hole in your pocket. 

The menu is limited but wholesome: the shrimp comes in four different kinds of sauces, variety of fish options, combo seafood meals, and a few side staples. 

So last week, after a particularly draining day at work, I had no desire to cook, so I coaxed my partner into going out and we headed to the branch nearest to our home. 

We ordered shrimp in lemon and pepper sauce with corn cobs, fish sticks, shrimp salad, fries, and fizzy drinks because what is a meal without a carbonated beverage. 

It is a no-fuss kind of restaurant where once seated, the server covers the table with large brown paper and places a packet containing plastic cutlery, bib, and gloves for each customer.

The piping hot order, served within 10 to 15 minutes, comes in cardboard bowls and boat-shaped plates and the shrimp in a large plastic bag.

I just love their shrimp and corn cobs dunked into that rich, flavorful sauce. The shrimp salad is fresh and delectable while the fish sticks are just average.

Our total bill usually comes to around SR160 ($43) for two including VAT, which is quite decent for a quick, weekday dinner.

The place is modest with wooden interiors and comfortable benches and chairs. It is spotlessly clean and does not have a fishy stench given that it sells seafood.

It is on our monthly eating out roster, and if you have not tried it yet, then I would highly recommend that you give it a go at least once.

Topics: Shrimp Nation

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