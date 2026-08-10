Don Nelson, the visionary who saw the NBA’s future, dies at 86

DUBAI: Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson, one of basketball’s great innovators whose ideas helped shape the modern NBA, has died at the age of 86.

Nelson died peacefully on Sunday surrounded by family, bringing to a close a remarkable life in basketball that stretched across more than six decades as a player, coach and executive.

Across 31 seasons as an NBA head coach between 1976 and 2010, “Nellie” recorded 1,335 regular-season victories with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

He retired in 2010 as the coach with the most wins in NBA history, a record he held until Gregg Popovich surpassed him in 2022. Nelson remains second on the all-time list.

He was named NBA Coach of the Year three times and reached the playoffs 18 times. Before moving to the sidelines, he played 14 NBA seasons from 1962 to 1976 and won five championships with the Boston Celtics.

Yet for all those achievements, Nelson never reached the NBA Finals as a head coach.

His legacy instead can be found in something bigger: the way basketball is played today.

Ahead of his time

Long before “small ball” and positionless basketball became part of the NBA vocabulary, Nelson was experimenting with unconventional lineups and challenging traditional ideas about how the game should be played.

During his 11 seasons coaching the Milwaukee Bucks from 1976 to 1987, Nelson helped popularize the concept of the “point forward.”

In the mid-1980s, he put the ball in the hands of 6-foot-5 forward Paul Pressey, allowing him to initiate the offense and create for teammates in a role traditionally reserved for guards.

The concept became increasingly prominent in the decades that followed, with players such as Scottie Pippen, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo showing how effective an offense could be when a bigger player was also its primary playmaker.

Nelson continued experimenting after taking over Golden State in 1988.

From 1989 to 1991, his high-scoring “Run TMC” trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin became one of the league’s most entertaining offensive units, playing at a pace that suited Nelson’s preference for smaller and more versatile lineups.

He even encouraged 7-foot-7 center Manute Bol to shoot from 3-point range during the early 1990s, when centers operating on the perimeter was still highly unusual.

Today, forwards regularly run offenses, centers shoot from long range and coaches sacrifice size for shooting, speed and versatility.

Nelson was exploring those possibilities more than three decades ago.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr described him as a “true innovator” following his death.

“He consistently challenged conventional thinking, experimented with different lineups and styles of play and saw possibilities in the game that others often did not,” Kerr said.

“So much of what is now commonplace in the modern NBA can be traced back to the way Nellie approached the game.”

Seeing something different in Nowitzki

Nelson’s vision was not limited to tactics.

Perhaps no player better illustrates his approach than Dirk Nowitzki.

In the 1998 NBA Draft, Dallas acquired the 20-year-old German in a draft-night trade. The Mavericks also acquired Canadian point guard Steve Nash that summer, bringing together two players who would become future NBA MVPs.

At 7 feet tall, Nowitzki did not resemble a traditional NBA big man of the late 1990s. He could shoot from the perimeter, handle the ball and operate in areas of the court usually occupied by guards and smaller forwards.

Rather than forcing him into a conventional role close to the basket, Nelson gave him the freedom to use those skills.

Nowitzki developed into an NBA MVP in 2007 and eventually led Dallas to its first championship in 2011, six years after Nelson had stepped down as Mavericks coach.

Following Nelson’s death, Nowitzki credited his first NBA coach for giving him that opportunity.

“Nellie … You didn’t just draft me. You believed in me,” Nowitzki wrote.

“You saw things in my game before I ever realized I could do them.”

Nelson was also willing to embrace international talent when the NBA was far less global than it is today.

Lithuanian guard Sarunas Marciulionis played under Nelson in Golden State from 1989, while Dallas selected Wang Zhizhi in 1999. Wang later became the first Chinese player to appear in an NBA game.

Luka Doncic, another European superstar who arrived in Dallas almost two decades later, highlighted “the way he believed in international players” in his tribute to Nelson.

From ‘Nellie Ball’ to Stephen Curry

Nelson returned to Golden State for a second stint in 2006 and quickly provided another example of his unconventional approach.

In the 2007 playoffs, his eighth-seeded “We Believe” Warriors stunned a Dallas team that had won 67 regular-season games, becoming the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven opening-round series.

Two years later came one final glimpse of the NBA’s future.

Golden State selected Stephen Curry with the seventh pick of the 2009 NBA Draft.

Nelson coached Curry during the guard’s rookie season in 2009-10, which would also prove to be Nelson’s final season on an NBA bench.

“One of the big reasons I was drafted by the Warriors was because of Don Nelson,” Curry said following Nelson’s death.

“The story is he never liked rookies, but from day one he challenged me and gave me an opportunity to be my best self on the court.”

Curry described Nelson as “one of the greatest minds in the history of the game.”

Nelson had spent decades questioning conventional thinking about size, positions and offense. Curry would go on to challenge another convention: how far from the basket a good shot could be taken, while becoming the centerpiece of a Warriors dynasty built around shooting, spacing, movement and smaller lineups.

A legacy beyond championships

Nelson’s coaching career ended in 2010 without the championship that often defines the NBA’s greatest coaches.

But he knew what winning titles felt like.

As a player, Nelson won five championships with Boston between 1966 and 1976. The Celtics retired his No. 19 jersey in 1978, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Nelson “revolutionized NBA basketball through his fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction,” adding that his impact would continue to be felt for generations.

That impact is visible across the NBA in 2026.

Positionless basketball, playmaking forwards, floor-spacing big men, smaller lineups and an emphasis on shooting and versatility are no longer unusual ideas. They are fundamental parts of the modern game.

Nelson did not invent all of them, but he was willing to explore and embrace them long before they became conventional.

He retired without winning an NBA championship as a head coach, but perhaps the clearest measure of Nelson’s legacy is not the title he never won.

It is how much the game eventually came to resemble the basketball he imagined.