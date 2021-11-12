British girl, 10, raises thousands in charity hike for Gaza

LONDON: A 10-year-old British girl has raised thousands of pounds to help Palestinians in Gaza by hiking up Ben Nevis, one of the UK’s tallest mountains.
Aamira Hajee, from the town of Bolton in northern England, scaled the 1,340-meter mountain — the tallest in Wales — for charity and raised £4,468 ($5,983) for Penny Appeal’s Love Palestine project, smashing her original target of £600.
The money she raised will go toward the distribution of nutritious food parcels in Palestinian refugee camps, helping farmers cultivate and expand their olive farms, and creating rooftop gardens that become a sustainable source of income for women.
“We are so fortunate to have delicious food on the table every day and not having to worry about drinking dirty water and falling ill,” said Hajee.
“All the things big and small we take for granted every minute of the day are the things the people of Palestine can only sadly dream and wish for!”
Trekking alongside other volunteers convened by Penny Appeal, Hajee’s efforts were “inspirational,” Haroon Mota, head of challenges at the Muslim charity, told Arab News.
“We’re so extremely proud of Aamira and what she’s achieved … It’s so promising to see her striving with so much ambition at her young age. She’ll inspire many and she’s our future.”