British girl, 10, raises thousands in charity hike for Gaza

Updated 12 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
Aamira Hajee, 10, climbed the tallest mountain in Wales for charity. (Supplied)
Updated 12 November 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Aamira Hajee climbed one of the UK’s tallest mountains and raised over 7 times her original target
  • ‘It’s so promising to see her striving with so much ambition at her young age,’ charity tells Arab News
LONDON: A 10-year-old British girl has raised thousands of pounds to help Palestinians in Gaza by hiking up Ben Nevis, one of the UK’s tallest mountains.

Aamira Hajee, from the town of Bolton in northern England, scaled the 1,340-meter mountain — the tallest in Wales — for charity and raised £4,468 ($5,983) for Penny Appeal’s Love Palestine project, smashing her original target of £600.

The money she raised will go toward the distribution of nutritious food parcels in Palestinian refugee camps, helping farmers cultivate and expand their olive farms, and creating rooftop gardens that become a sustainable source of income for women.

“We are so fortunate to have delicious food on the table every day and not having to worry about drinking dirty water and falling ill,” said Hajee.

“All the things big and small we take for granted every minute of the day are the things the people of Palestine can only sadly dream and wish for!”

Trekking alongside other volunteers convened by Penny Appeal, Hajee’s efforts were “inspirational,” Haroon Mota, head of challenges at the Muslim charity, told Arab News.

“We’re so extremely proud of Aamira and what she’s achieved … It’s so promising to see her striving with so much ambition at her young age. She’ll inspire many and she’s our future.”

Topics: UK charity Penny Appeal Gaza Palestine

British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds

JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds

JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
  • Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights said JCB products were used in ‘at least 60’ demolitions of homes in one year
  • Watchdog UK National Contact Point urged JCB to draw up a human rights policy
LONDON: JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks over the potential use of its equipment in the demolition of homes in Palestine.

The government watchdog ruled: “It is unfortunate that JCB, which is a leading British manufacturer of world-class products, did not take any steps to conduct human rights due diligence of any kind despite being aware of alleged adverse human rights impacts and that its products are potentially contributing to those impacts.”

The UK National Contact Point, charged with ensuring multinational British firms meet Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development guidelines for human rights, urged JCB to draw up a human rights policy.

The case was brought to the UK NCP in December 2019 by Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, who said they had identified the use of JCB products in “at least 60 out of the 266 demolitions” in one year.

While UK NCP found that JCB failed to carry out its due diligence over human rights, the watchdog dismissed claims that JCB failed to use its leverage to persuade its Israeli distributor, Comasco, not to allow its equipment to be used to bulldoze homes.

There was no conclusive evidence, it said, that JCB equipment used in the bulldozing of Palestinian homes was supplied by Comasco, nor that JCB had sufficient leverage to influence the distributor.

JCB told the inquiry that the machines could have been “purchased secondhand from sellers within Israel, from neighboring countries via the internet or international auctions or brought in by sea.” That defense was accepted by the inquiry.

UK NCP added, however, that JCB should “engage with companies with whom it has a business relationship on their human rights policies, uncover any potential human rights issues and ensure there is no risk of adverse human rights impacts in its supply chain.”

Tareq Shrourou, director of Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, said: “JCB’s board of directors and senior management must consider the real-life repercussions of its noncompliance with core human rights provisions of the OECD guidelines.

“JCB cannot defy a UK Government body. The onus has firmly been placed on JCB to take all necessary steps to fully comply with its responsibility to address the use of its products in serious human rights violations against Palestinians. It is now unsustainable for JCB to act otherwise.”

Topics: UK Palestine Israel JCB

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs

Europe becomes COVID-19's epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs
Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs
  • Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths
  • Governments and companies are worried the prolonged pandemic will derail a fragile economic recovery
LONDON/MILAN: Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19.
Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.
Governments and companies are worried the prolonged pandemic will derail a fragile economic recovery. Countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic are taking or planning measures to curb the spread.
The fresh concerns over what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described on Friday as “storm clouds” over Europe come as successful inoculation campaigns have plateaued ahead of the winter months and flu season.
About 65 percent of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA) — which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — have received two doses, according to EU data, but the pace has slowed in recent months.
Take-up in southern European countries is around 80 percent, but hesitancy has hampered rollout in central and eastern Europe and Russia, leading to outbreaks that could overwhelm health care.
Germany, France and the Netherlands are also experiencing a surge in infections, showing the challenge even for governments with high acceptance rates.
To be sure, hospitalizations and deaths are much lower than a year ago and big variations by country in use of vaccines and boosters as well as measures like social distancing make it hard to draw conclusions for the whole region.
But a combination of low vaccine take-up in some parts, waning immunity among those inoculated early and complacency about masks and distancing as governments relaxed curbs over the summer are likely to blame, virologists and public health experts told Reuters.
“If there’s one thing to learn from this it’s not to take your eye off the ball,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School in the UK.
The World Health Organization’s report for the week to Nov. 7 showed that Europe, including Russia, was the only region to record a rise in cases, up 7 percent, while other areas reported declines or stable trends.
Similarly, it reported a 10 percent increase in deaths, while other regions reported declines.
The Netherlands was expected to announce on Friday evening a three-week partial lockdown that will be Western Europe’s first since the summer — ordering bars and restaurants to close early and sporting events to be held without audiences.
Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. A draft law in Germany would allow for measures such as compulsory face masks and social distancing in public spaces to continue to be enforced until next March.
Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who are not vaccinated, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.
Most EU countries are deploying extra shots to the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, but expanding vaccination to more of the population should be a priority to avoid steps like lockdown, scientists said.
“The real urgency is to widen the pool of vaccinated people as much as possible,” said Carlo Federico Perno, head of microbiology and immunology diagnostics at Rome’s Bambino Gesù Hospital.
The EU’s medicines regulator is also evaluating the use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine in 5 to 11-year-olds.
Norway will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to everyone aged 18 and older and will give municipalities the option of using digital “corona passes,” the government said on Friday. Norway has so far given a third dose only to those aged 65 and older.
From Dec. 1, Italy will also offer the third dose to people over 40.
“This (outbreak) will probably make the EU look at booster doses and say ‘we do need them pronto’,” said Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton.
Still struggling to ramp up shots, central and eastern European governments have had to take drastic action.
Latvia, one of the least vaccinated countries in the EU, imposed a four-week lockdown in mid-October. Its parliament voted on Friday to ban lawmakers who refuse vaccination from voting on legislature and participating in discussions.
The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia have also tightened restrictions.
Vaccines alone are not the silver bullet to defeat the pandemic in the long term, virologists say.
Several pointed to Israel as an example of good practice: in addition to inoculations, it has reinforced mask wearing and introduced vaccine passports after cases spiked a few months ago.
Measures such as spacing, masks and vaccine mandates for indoor venues are essential, said Antonella Viola, professor of immunology at Italy’s University of Padua.

Topics: Europe COVID-19 lockdown UK Italy

Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan

Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an agreement that established Qatar as the US protecting power in Afghanistan
  • Qatar has played a major role both in the diplomacy and the evacuations as the US ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday agreed to set up an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, assisting US citizens following the shuttering of the embassy during the Taliban takeover.
Welcoming his Qatari counterpart to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an agreement that established Qatar as the United States protecting power in Afghanistan” with the Gulf ally to establish a US interests section at its Kabul embassy.
“Let me again say how grateful we are for your leadership, your support on Afghanistan, but also to note that our partnership is much broader than that,” Blinken told Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Qatar, home to a major US military base, has played a major role both in the diplomacy and the evacuations as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Around half of the 124,000 Westerners and Western-allied Afghans flown out in the waning days of the US military involvement transited through Qatar.
The Qataris earlier played host to negotiations between the United States and Taliban that led to the February 2020 agreement for the United States to withdraw troops.
Since the Taliban takeover, US embassy operations in Kabul have been relocated to Qatar.
The United States closed down its embassy in Kabul, which was one of its largest in the world, in August as it became clear that the Western-backed government was falling, with diplomats destroying sensitive materials and taking down the flag.
Despite the Taliban’s draconian 1996-2001 regime and years of war with the United States, US officials have been cautiously optimistic on dealing with the Taliban, saying that the Islamists are largely carrying out promises to let people leave the country.
But the United States has ruled out any immediate recognition or reopening of its embassy in Kabul, saying it is waiting to see that the Taliban make good on other concerns including on the treatment of women and prohibiting Al-Qaeda from basing operations in Afghanistan.

Topics: Qatar Afghanistan Taliban US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Man who wore Hamas T-shirts in London admits terror offenses

Man who wore Hamas T-shirts in London admits terror offenses
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Man who wore Hamas T-shirts in London admits terror offenses
  • Feras Al-Jayoosi, diagnosed with autism, wore garments in heavily Jewish area of London
  • Chief magistrate: ‘Fine line between support for legitimate cause and proscribed organization’
LONDON: An autistic man who wore T-shirts supporting banned Palestinian militant groups in a heavily Jewish area of London has admitted to carrying out terrorism offenses.

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of wearing an article supporting a proscribed organization in a London court on Friday.

The charges relate to him wearing shirts supporting Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigade, and Islamic Jihad.

Three of the charges relate to his wearing the garments in Golders Green, an area of London with a concentrated Jewish population, in June this year.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned sentencing until Dec. 17, saying: “These are difficult cases to sentence. There is a fine line between support for a legitimate cause and support for a proscribed organization, and you have entered your pleas on that basis.”

Al-Jayoosi has been released on bail.

Topics: London Al-Qassam Brigades

Germany threatens measures over ‘unacceptable’ Bosnian Serb talk of secession

Germany threatens measures over 'unacceptable' Bosnian Serb talk of secession
Updated 12 November 2021
Rueters

Germany threatens measures over ‘unacceptable’ Bosnian Serb talk of secession
  • Bosnia is experiencing its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s
  • "We will not be able to accept the continuation of this irresponsible policy without taking action," German Foreign Minister told Bosnian online platform politicki.ba
BERLIN: Germany threatened on Friday to cut financial support to Bosnia, labelling calls for parts of Bosnia to secede or for the Balkan state to be weakened “irresponsible and unacceptable” and naming Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik as a particular culprit.
Bosnia is experiencing its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s, reviving fears of a new conflict after Bosnian Serbs at the end of July blocked the work of the central government while Dodik announced measures aimed at unraveling key state institutions.
“We will not be able to accept the continuation of this irresponsible policy without taking action,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bosnian online platform politicki.ba.
“Germany is the largest bilateral supporter of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he added. “But it is clear: we cannot and will not channel German taxpayers’ money into an entity that is actively working to destroy Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole state.”
Maas said Germany “will also think about individual measures against those who question the territorial integrity of the country,” adding that Berlin was coordinating closely with its European Union partners, the United States and Britain.
Dodik, whose secessionist ideas are widely seen as endangering a Bosnian peace deal, said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that no political goals were worth the sacrificing of peace in Bosnia.
Under the US-sponsored Dayton peace accords that ended the devastating 1992-1995 war, Bosnia was split into two autonomous regions — the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, linked by a weak central government.
The country’s constitution is part of the peace deal.
German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Andrea Sasse said the situation in Bosnia would be discussed by European Union foreign ministers on Monday.
“Calls for secession and steps to weaken the whole state, especially from Republika Srpska and from Milorad Dodik, the Serbian member of the three-member presidency, are totally irresponsible and unacceptable,” Sasse said.

Topics: Bosnia Germany Balkan Bosnian Serbs

