Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales
Wales' Gareth Bale and teammates during training at Vale Resort in Wales for their World Cup UEFA Qualifiers against Belarus on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales
  • More than 15 years on, Bale will become the second Welshman after Chris Gunter to reach a century of caps
  • "To get 100 caps will personally be an incredible achievement and one you never think about when you start out,” Bale said
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Gareth Bale said he wants to round off “an incredible journey” by taking Wales to a first World Cup since 1958 as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Belarus on Saturday.
The Real Madrid forward became the then youngest player to appear for his country in May 2006 when making his debut in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago aged just 16.
More than 15 years on, Bale will become the second Welshman after Chris Gunter to reach a century of caps after recovering from a hamstring tear that has kept him out for the past two months.
“It has been an incredible journey and one that started very young,” said the 32-year-old, the country’s record scorer with 36 goals.
“To get 100 caps will personally be an incredible achievement and one you never think about when you start out.
“We have been through the lows when I first joined to grow Welsh football, to try to put it on the right path and inspire the generations coming through. We have done a great job and hopefully there is more to come.”
A four-time Champions League winner at Madrid, Bale has also led his country to two European Championships, including a run to the semifinals in 2016.
But he admitted playing at a World Cup remains a glaring omission on his sparkling CV.
“The World Cup is something at the top of everyone’s list,” he said. “It is the next thing we want to do — the thing we haven’t done before.
“As much as I will enjoy hopefully getting the 100th cap, the most important thing is the game and not the occasion.”
Wales are guaranteed a World Cup qualifying playoff spot in March due to their Nations League success.
But they could make life easier for themselves with positive results at home to Belarus and Belgium, whom they play on Tuesday, in their final two qualifiers.
Four points would be enough to secure second place in Group E and home advantage in their playoff semifinal.
Two wins would even secure automatic qualification in the unlikely event Belgium lose at home to Estonia.

Topics: Wales Gareth Bale World Cup football

UAE in trouble, heartbreak for Lebanon: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup

It was a tough Matchday five for Arab teams in AFC qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. (AFC/the-afc.com)
It was a tough Matchday five for Arab teams in AFC qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Updated 12 November 2021
John Duerden

UAE in trouble, heartbreak for Lebanon: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup

It was a tough Matchday five for Arab teams in AFC qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. (AFC/the-afc.com)
  • Arab teams fail to register a single win on Matchday 5 on the road to Qatar 2022
Updated 12 November 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: After Thursday’s action, we are halfway through the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup. The 12 nations involved are divided into two groups of six and only the top two from each go automatically to Qatar. The two third-placed teams meet each other in a play-off with the winner going through to a final showdown, probably with a team from Concacaf.

Here are five things we learned from the latest round of matches involving Arab teams.

Korean whirlwind leaves United Arab Emirates in trouble

The scoreline might have said South Korea 1 UAE 0 but this was as one-sided a single goal victory as anyone will see in Asia this year. The more reflective statistic was 21 shots to four. In truth, the home team should have been out of sight by half-time, with Son Heung-min especially wasteful as the Tottenham Hotspur star hit the woodwork twice and missed some good chances.

UAE were never out of the game but were barely in it. They just couldn’t cope with the fast running and swift passing of the hosts and when the midfield got hold of the ball, possession was swiftly lost. Star striker Ali Mabkhout got little service and they have virtually no chance of finishing in the top two and winning automatic qualification.

The problem is that if the Whites lose to Lebanon — or draw — on Tuesday, then even finishing third and getting into the play-offs will be tricky. Three points from the first five games is just not good enough and, while the investigation can come later, for now the focus has to be on getting three points in Sidon or dreams of Qatar may be over.

Lebanon should be proud despite late heartbreak

Few would have been surprised to see Iran win 2-1 in Lebanon but that does not tell the full story. As the clock reached 90 minutes, the Cedars were 1-0 ahead. Then came two goals in stoppage time that broke Lebanese hearts and put Iran back on top of Group A.

The men in red sank to their knees on the final whistle. A win would have put them just two points behind the mighty Iranians, almost unthinkable. Even a draw would likely have kept them in third.

Yet it is not the time to dwell on what might have been but what was and what could be. It was the kind of battling performance you expect from Lebanon, the team was well-organised, well-drilled and motivated.

In the end, perhaps fatigue played a part as there were a couple of tired passes and clearances. There is still hope with the next four games all at home. Beat UAE on Tuesday and third place is very much on the cards — and the pain of this defeat will be forgotten.

Mature Oman still in hunt for third after 1-1 draw with China

The men from Muscat are unfortunate to be in such a tough group. To finish above one of Australia, Japan or Saudi Arabia is a big ask and it is no surprise or shame that it will probably be beyond the Reds. Even so, they are giving it a good go.

The draw with China showed once again that Oman can live with anyone in Asia on their day. Had the team taken their chances, it could have been another win to put them one point off the top two automatic qualification spots.

It was not just about the result. Oman were the better team, controlled possession for the most part and set the tempo. China looked dangerous at times, especially from set pieces but from open play Oman showed that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The biggest problem for Branko Ivankovic’s men is that while finishing fourth is a big achievement and puts them in the top seven or eight teams in Asia, it will not be enough to keep hopes of a first ever World Cup alive.

Iraq have no chance of automatic qualification

Iraq have yet to taste victory in the final round of qualification and a 1-1 draw with Syria was a disappointing result in a game they had to win. And it was a game they could have won. The passing was not quite as precise as it should have been but the pressure was there for large periods against the Syrians.

For the second successive game, Iraq scored in the dying minutes, and for the second successive game they did not get the full three points. Had the forwards been more clinical, things might have been different.

This time, however, a failure to win means that third place is going to be the limit of their ambitions. To get there however, sooner or later there needs to be a win. The talent is there but the results are not, yet.

Syria are last but are still in with a chance

Group A is either so competitive or not as strong as it should be, so that a team with two points from the first five games is still in with a chance of reaching the World Cup. Syria are only three points behind Lebanon in third place. Any of the bottom four teams in the group can beat each other and, while Syria have some ground to make up, they are capable.

Against South Korea it took a last-minute Son Heung-min goal to defeat them, against Lebanon they dominated but somehow lost 3-2, and against Iraq they were denied a crucial win due to a late equaliser. If things had gone just a little differently, Syria would be comfortable in third place. Just because Syria are last does not mean that the dream is over.

Topics: football soccer AFC 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup UAE Lebanon

Footballer Sala's flight organizer jailed for 18 months

Footballer Sala’s flight organizer jailed for 18 months
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

Footballer Sala’s flight organizer jailed for 18 months

Footballer Sala’s flight organizer jailed for 18 months
  • David Henderson, 67, was last month convicted by a jury in Cardiff for endangering the safety of an aircraft over the death of the 28-year-old striker
  • Sala had signed for Cardiff, who were then in the Premier League, for a club-record £15 million from French Ligue 1 side Nantes
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: The businessman who organized the 2019 flight that crashed in the Channel, killing Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, was on Friday jailed for 18 months for flouting safety rules.
David Henderson, 67, was last month convicted by a jury in Cardiff for endangering the safety of an aircraft over the death of the 28-year-old striker.
He will also concurrently serve a three-month sentence for attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorization.
Henderson had already admitted that charge, which typically concerns a business operator failing to acquire the appropriate licenses to hire a plane commercially.
The single-engine Piper Malibu plane carrying Sala from France to join Cardiff City crashed into the sea near the Channel island of Guernsey on January 21, 2019, killing him and pilot David Ibbotson, 59.
Ibbotson, who regularly flew for Henderson, did not hold a commercial pilot’s license or a qualification to fly at night and his rating to fly the aircraft had expired.
Judge David Foxton said Henderson organized the flight without the correct certificate and necessary safety systems to comply with UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requirements.
“The lack of certificate was not a mere piece of paper. Air safety regulations and systems are designed to give effect to them and are written in blood,” Foxton said.
“You were aware your aircraft operations were unlawful and took steps to make sure the operation was off the radar.
“This was illustrated by your message to Ibbotson, which read: ‘We both have the opportunity to make money out of the business model but not if we upset clients or draw the attention of the CAA’.”
Sala had signed for Cardiff, who were then in the Premier League, for a club-record £15 million (18 million euros, $20 million) from French Ligue 1 side Nantes.
He was one of the French league’s top scorers before his death, netting 12 goals in 19 games in the 2018/19 season.
His impressive form prompted Cardiff manager Neil Warnock to sign him in the 2019 January transfer window to aid the Bluebirds’ ultimately unsuccessful battle against relegation.
“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends affected by this tragic accident,” said CAA safety director Rob Bishton.
“Illegal commercial flights represent a significant safety risk and that is reflected in the court’s decision today.
“The aviation system relies on the integrity of all those involved. Anyone operating a commercial flight should always have the necessary license and approvals in place.”
A British air accident investigation report published in March last year concluded Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the plane or to fly at night.
It assessed that he lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, and that both he and Sala were affected by carbon monoxide poisoning before the crash.
Sala’s body was recovered from the seabed in February 2019 but that of Ibbotson has never been found.
Henderson said after the case in a statement through his lawyers that he would consider whether to appeal against the conviction and sentence.
“Now that the case is concluded in the Crown Court, Henderson wishes to formally pay his respects to the families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson,” it added.
“It is important to point out that the Civil Aviation Authority have always accepted that the way in which the flight was arranged and operated did not cause the aircraft to crash.”

Topics: David Henderson Cardiff City Premier league footballer Emiliano Sala

Victory for Nasser Al-Attiyah at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge keeps him on track for title glory in Saudi Arabia next month

Victory for Nasser Al-Attiyah at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge keeps him on track for title glory in Saudi Arabia next month
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Victory for Nasser Al-Attiyah at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge keeps him on track for title glory in Saudi Arabia next month

Victory for Nasser Al-Attiyah at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge keeps him on track for title glory in Saudi Arabia next month
  • Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alsaif and Russian co-driver Egor Okhotikov were comfortable winners in T3 category
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar completed his third win in the 30th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge as the race wrapped on Thursday, with Matthias Walkner claiming his first victory in the bike category.

Partnered by Mathieu Baumel in a Toyota Hilux, Al-Attiyah captured the drivers’ title with a winning margin of 21 mins 12 secs from Argentina’s Lucio Alvarez and Spain’s Armand Monleon in a Toyota Hilux Overdrive.

Fastest on each of the four previous stages, Al-Attiyah was content with a third best time today as Alvarez took the honours, while Russia’s Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltsov in a Mini John Cooper Works Buggy secured the other podium place.

A jubilant Al-Attiyah said at the finish: “It’s quite an amazing feeling to win this race for the third time. It was not easy, so that makes winning even better for me. One thing I have learned is that if you want to win, you need to work very hard – everybody, the crew, the team. Only then will you get results like this.”

While the Qatari must wait until next month’s final round in Saudi Arabia to clinch the FIA World Cup drivers’ title, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge produced world champions at the double.

Finishing sixth overall, American Austin Jones and Brazilian co-driver Gustavo Gugelmin secured their FIA T4 crown with a convincing win in the category in a CAN-AM Maverick.

Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez and Frenchman François Cazalet in an Overdrive OT3 are FIA T3 champions after finishing runners-up today to Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alsaif and Russian co-driver Egor Okhotikov who were comfortable winners in another CAN-AM Maverick.

New FIM RallyGP champion Walkner on a KTM claimed the bike crown by 4 mins 31.8 secs from Adrien Van Beveren, despite the Frenchman winning the 162.94km Yas Marina Circuit stage for his third fastest time. Portugal’s Joaquim Rodrigues on a Hero took the other podium place.

Walkner’s victory was a masterpiece of tactical riding. The Austrian did what he needed to do to win, as he had already done in wrapping up the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship before this final round started.

“Finally, this was a really good rally,” Walkner said. “I survived it to the finish line and I am super happy with this incredible win here. The team has done an amazing job and it is cool to win the last race of the season.

“Winning my first world title also gives me a lot of confidence,” he added. “But it was also very important to finish this race well and then look to the challenges ahead.”

Giving the UAE a victory, Abdulaziz Ahli won the quads title by a huge margin from Poland’s multiple world champion Rafal Sonik and Argentina’s Manuel Andujar, who had led for three days.

Ahli said at the finish: “Finally I did it, and I feel good arriving here. All the hard work paid off. I had a tough fight with Manuel (Andujar) and found it hard to keep up with him because of my bad finger. I’m happy and proud to be here.”

Claiming an impressive fifth place overall on a KTM, Poland’s Konrad Dabrowski, son of triple offroad world champion Marek Dabrowski, secured the FIM junior world title.

The UAE’s Sultan Al-Balooshi on another KTM completed the top six, while South African Michael Docherty clinched an overwhelming victory in Rally2.

“This is a rally that has everything, as we’ve seen over the last 30 years, and have seen again this week,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) and FIA Vice President for Sport. “We look forward to many more anniversaries.”

UAE claim final glory at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE claim final glory at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 November 2021
Ali Khaled

UAE claim final glory at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE claim final glory at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • Host nation tops table with 53-medal haul to retain title ahead of Russia, Kazakhstan
  • UAE team member Hamdah Al-Shkeili adds silver in women’s adult 45kg category to under-21 gold
Updated 12 November 2021
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: The UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team came through a tense final day on the mats to retain their Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City.

Leading the medal table heading into Thursday’s final day, the country’s elite adult athletes grabbed another four medals — two silvers and two bronze — to take their tally to 53 across five days of intense competition in the men’s and women’s under-16, under-18, under-21, and adult divisions.

It was a fine return for the strong team, who beat a haul of 52 medals in the previous edition, in front of a vociferous home crowd at the capital’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena. The 53-medal tally edged the hosts ahead of the Russian Jiu-Jitsu Federation in second, and Kazakhstan in third place.

The first two medals of the day came with Wadima Al-Yafei in the 45-kilogram category and Saif Al-Hemani in the 85kg section, clinching bronze, while Hamdah Al-Shkeili produced a fine performance to win silver in the women’s adult 45kg event.

The UAE’s 53rd and final medal of the championship came when Emirati jiu-jitsu legend Faisal Al-Ketbi took silver in the men’s 85kg final, narrowly losing out on gold to Australia’s William Diaz.

The record-breaking performance provided the host nation’s athletes with perfect preparation heading into the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which runs from Nov. 14 to 19 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAEJJF, said: “As the defending champions the pressure was on our athletes to perform this week and match the performance of previous years. They showed great heart, desire, and commitment to not only match previous editions but set a record for the number of medals.

“There are always ways to learn and develop in our beloved sport and this is another fantastic learning experience for our athletes.

“Winning four more medals on the final day, against some of the very best athletes in the world, is something to be very proud of. I congratulate all of the UAE’s athletes and all other athletes from around the world, who travelled to Abu Dhabi and made this one of the most exciting championships in recent memories,” he added.

Al-Shkeili, who added a silver in the adult 45kg to the gold medal she won in the under-21 45kg category, was the only UAE athlete to win two medals this week.

She said: “I couldn’t have wished for this. It was a great experience just representing the UAE on this stage. To win a gold and a silver really is a dream come true.

“This is just the beginning. I must keep on learning, keep improving, and I look forward to doing my country proud in future competitions.”

The UAE national team ended the championship with 18 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze medals. The RJF in second, collected 15 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals, with third-placed Kazakhstan taking eight gold, six silver, and 23 bronze medals.

The UAE will host the 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in 2022.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Wade breaks Pakistani hearts as Australia reach T20 World Cup final

Australia's Matthew Wade and Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrate after the match. (Reuters)
Australia's Matthew Wade and Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrate after the match. (Reuters)
Updated 12 November 2021
Aadam Patel

Wade breaks Pakistani hearts as Australia reach T20 World Cup final

Australia's Matthew Wade and Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrate after the match. (Reuters)
  • With his stunning 41 off 17, Wade fires Australia to a date with destiny against New Zealand in Sunday’s final
Updated 12 November 2021
Aadam Patel

DUBAI: In 2010 in St Lucia, it was Michael Hussey who broke Pakistani hearts as he hit three sixes in the final over to take Australia to the World Cup final.

More than a decade later, it was Matthew Wade’s turn to brutally end the Pakistani dream with three consecutive sixes to fire Australia to a date with destiny against New Zealand in Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final.

Pakistan had never beaten Australia before in a knockout match at any World Cup. Buoyed on by a partisan Pakistani crowd under the Dubai lights, surely this was their time. 

For so long, they were on top. They asked Australia to pull off the highest chase of the tournament by setting a target of 177 and when Shadab Khan picked up his fourth wicket in as many overs to remove Glenn Maxwell, Australia still needed 81 off 46 deliveries.

Only for Marcus Stoinis and Wade to combine magnificently and ensure that they only needed 40 of those — just like New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night, they finished the job off remarkably, with an over to spare. 

Roared on by a sea of green in the desert, it felt like a home semi-final for Pakistan. Shortly after the national anthems, the imperious opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam got about their business, racing to 47 without loss by the end of the powerplay. 

Rizwan, courageously coming off the back of two nights in the hospital with a chest infection, picked up a back of the length delivery from Josh Hazlewood with aplomb for the first six of the evening, and despite taking a nasty blow on the helmet from Mitchell Starc, he added three more maximums on his way to 67. It was a fighting knock from a warrior.

Australia desperately needed a breakthrough and it came through the leg-spin of Adam Zampa, tempting Babar with a tossed-up delivery who picked out David Warner at long-on. 

For the first time, the ground was silenced. The main man was back in the hutch. But this is a Pakistani side that has relied on performances across the board. The dismissal of Babar, welcomed Fakhar Zaman, who nudged along before teeing off on his way to 55 off 32.

At the interval, Australia knew they would have to pull off the highest chase of the tournament if they wanted to spoil the party.

Never had this tournament felt more alive than when Shaheen raced in with the new ball in hand. The ring of fire felt like a colosseum awaiting the inevitable.

The captain, Aaron Finch, was greeted with a devastating inswinger first up, trapping him in front. Shaheen wheeled away in ecstasy. Finch had started walking before the umpire could even raise his finger. It was a killer delivery.

Mitchell Marsh entered the cauldron and you sensed that Pakistan and Shaheen were going in for the kill. Marsh was welcomed with an unplayable yorker crushing into his toe. The review saved Marsh on the umpire’s call and he was met with another ripper that beat the inside edge. Australia was hurt, but still alive.

And such is the ebb and flow of this format that for all of Pakistan’s electrifying start, the manner in which Warner and Marsh shifted the pressure back on Pakistan was a sign of the experience and the fearlessness that this side possessed.

Warner went 6,4,4 in Imad Wasim’s second over, including a monster strike over deep midwicket, before Marsh welcomed Haris Rauf by crunching him for six more. At 51 for one, it was Australia’s powerplay. 

Step forward Shadab, getting Marsh with his second delivery and Steve Smith in his second over. Warner was caught behind the first ball after drinks for a belligerent 49, walking off, despite ultra-edge showing that he would completely miss the ball. And when Maxwell was caught attempting to reverse sweep Shadab, Pakistan were in the driving seat. Shadab finished with four for 26, the best figures by anyone in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

Given the events of Wednesday night, no one could be written off, never mind the Australians. On Thursday, it was the turn of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to have their moment.

Both settled in and slowly but surely, the crowd grew nervous. 62 off 30 became 50 off 24 and when Stoinis took Haris Rauf for 13 in the 17th, the chase was well and truly on. 

For all the talk about Shaheen and his first over, ultimately it would be his last that would seal the fate of Pakistan. With 22 needed off the final two, Babar called for his prized asset.

They needed a wicket and in the most brutal of circumstances, Hasan Ali dropped Wade in the deep. And Wade ensured that he made the most out of his slice of luck, with a display of immense courage and phenomenal execution as he scooped and smashed Shaheen out of the park off the next three deliveries to send Australia on their way.

“I was a little bit nervous coming into the game and knowing potentially that it could be the last opportunity to represent Australia,” Wade said after the match. “I just wanted to do well and give us an opportunity to win the whole thing.”

With his stunning 41 off 17, the 33-year-old Wade ensured that he will have the chance to play for Australia in a World Cup Final.

It is a tournament that has no doubt saved its very best for last. Two thrilling finishes and two quite stunning run chases. Come Sunday, there will be a new winner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Topics: Cricket T20 T20 cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Dubai UAE Pakistan Pakistan cricket Australia Australia cricket

