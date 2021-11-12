You are here

Aguero denies 'rumors' he will never play again

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero took to Twitter to deny reports he would never play again, insisting he hoped to be back within three months.
AFP

  • The 33-year-old Argentine was rushed to hospital on October 30 after suffering breathing problems while playing against Alaves
  • The former Manchester City star took to Twitter to deny reports he would never play again
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero has dismissed as rumors reports a heart condition had ended his playing career, insisting he hoped to be back in action within three months.
The 33-year-old Argentine was rushed to hospital on October 30 after suffering breathing problems while playing in the Liga draw against Alaves.
The club said after he underwent heart tests that Aguero would be “unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process.”
Catalunya Radio however reported on Friday that Aguero would never play again “due to a serious heart problem.”
The former Manchester City star took to Twitter to deny the reports.
“Always positive,” said Aguero. “There are rumors going around but I’m following the club doctor’s opinion and we’ll see how I am in 90 days.”
After helping Argentina to the Copa America title in July, Aguero left Manchester City and moved to Spain.
He left City as their all-time record goalscorer with 260 goals, and with the most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history — 184 goals in 275 appearances.
Before his switch to Barca he suffered a bout of Covid.
He has played five competitive matches for struggling Barcelona, scoring just one goal, before having to leave the pitch against Alaves.

Topics: Sergio Aguero Barcelona football

Formula One racing cars roar round the streets of Jeddah

The Showrun also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts. (AN Photo/Saleh Fareed)
The Showrun also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts. (AN Photo/Saleh Fareed)
SALEH FAREED

Formula One racing cars roar round the streets of Jeddah

The Showrun also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts. (AN Photo/Saleh Fareed)
  • The Red Bull Showrun gave the people of Jeddah a chance to see Formula One cars up close in a “festival” atmosphere
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With just three weeks to go until the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts its first Formula One Grand Prix, the Red Bull Racing Honda team put on an impressive show for thousands of spectators on the Jeddah Corniche yesterday.

The Red Bull Showrun gave the people of Jeddah a chance to see Formula One cars up close in a “festival” atmosphere.

The Red Bull’s RB8 car was driven by former Austrian Formula One driver Patrick Friesacher, who entertained the locals on Jeddah’s waterfront.

A special appearance by the Saudi-sponsored & 1979 Dutch Grand Prix winning Williams FW07/01, driven by four-time IndyCar Series World Champion, Dario Franchitti, was another incredible moment.

The FW07/01 was backed by several Saudi investors — prominently displayed on the livery — and was the first iteration of what was arguably the greatest car of Formula One’s ground-effect era.

Now owned by Dallah Albaraka and fully restored by Williams, it was on display to the people of Jeddah as Franchitti — who also boasts three Indianapolis 500 victories and a 24 Hours of Daytona title – raced it along the crowded Jeddah Corniche.

The Showrun, which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Formula One Formula 1 F1 Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty, sets pace in Brazil

Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty, sets pace in Brazil
AFP

Hamilton takes five-place grid penalty, sets pace in Brazil

  • The British driver had already experienced four engine changes this season
  • His latest five-place penalty will not apply in Saturday's qualifying sprint race at the Interlagos circuit
AFP

SAO PAULO: Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of an eighth world title suffered a fresh blow Friday when he was penalized five places on the Brazil GP grid for taking an engine change on his Mercedes.
The British driver, who is 19 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship with four races left, had already experienced four engine changes this season.
“Lewis has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event — his fifth of the season — and will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s #BrazilGP,” his Mercedes team tweeted.
His latest five-place penalty will not apply in Saturday’s qualifying sprint race at the Interlagos circuit.
Despite the impending penalty, Hamilton was still fastest in opening practice on Friday with Verstappen in a Red Bull at 0.367sec behind.
Their teammates Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, at 0.442sec, and Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel of the second Mercedes, 0.517sec off the lead, filled out the top four.

Topics: F1 Lewis Hamilton Brazil GP Mercedes

Princess Nourah bint Mohammed ‘impressed’ with golf uptake by Saudi women

Princess Nourah bint Mohammed 'impressed' with golf uptake by Saudi women
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Princess Nourah bint Mohammed 'impressed' with golf uptake by Saudi women

Princess Nourah bint Mohammed ‘impressed’ with golf uptake by Saudi women
  • During her first visit to a golf club, the princess took part in a golf clinic with two Golf Saudi coaches
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Princess Nourah bint Mohammed Al-Faisal visited Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Thursday to see the progress Golf Saudi is making in terms of growing participation in female sport in the Kingdom.

During her first visit to a golf club, Princess Nourah took part in a golf clinic with two Golf Saudi coaches, whilst watching her cousin Prince Khalid Al-Faisal play an event as an amateur.

Picking up a golf club for the first time, Princess Nourah was impressed and excited by Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program and what it meant for the future.  

Princess Nourah’s visit to the Aramco Team Series was inspired by her love of sport and having lived in the UK for many years, she impressed by the quality of facilities at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

In 2020 she was appointed as a consultant by the Chairman of The Jockey Club Saudi Arabia by His Royal Highness Prince Bandar Al-Faisal where she helped work on the conceptualization of The Saudi Cup, as well as curating events for Riyadh and Taif seasons.

Golf Saudi and the Jockey Club Saudi Arabia (JCSA) are building a stronger relationship to help boost participation in sport across the Kingdom. The JCSA is looking to use golf as a way of engaging with global fans in both the U.S. and Asia as well as working with Golf Saudi to discuss new opportunities.  

“It was very pleasing, a lot more fun than I expected and I loved it. I think I now understand how people become obsessed with golf,” Princess Nourah said. “Sport is essential to Saudi women, it opens up a whole new avenue of possibilities for them, not just as an athlete but also for the career opportunities that are being created for Saudis to work in the sports industry.

“Golf is very new here in the Kingdom and to see women involved in the Aramco Team Series is very important, as Saudi women will try to emulate what they’ve seen.” 

She continued: "In 2020 the first female jockeys came to compete in the Saudi Cup, which was a big deal for us. We now have young Saudi women who are jockeys, have taken up training or now have jobs with the Jockey Club. There is something about sports and its ability to help you focus, set goals, train hard and achieve great things. So, the work Golf Saudi is doing to grow the women’s game is highly commendable and it was fantastic to visit Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the first time and hear more about the work of the Ladies First Club powered by Aramco and its efforts to boost participation, all of which has left me in no doubt that the future of sport within the Kingdom is very bright.” 

Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program aims to grow the game of golf and boost participation in Saudi Arabia and one initiative that Princess Nourah wanted to learn more about was the “Ladies First Club powered by Aramco” which was created exactly a year ago in 2020. Princess Nourah enjoyed a golf clinic and as a result she will now be joining the Ladies First Club in a bid to encourage other women to stay healthy and enjoy a new activity.  

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi

Defending champion Antoine Rozner tops AVIV Dubai Championship leaderboard on Day 2

Antoine Rozner during the second round of the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship. (Getty Images Europe)
Antoine Rozner during the second round of the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship. (Getty Images Europe)
Arab News

Defending champion Antoine Rozner tops AVIV Dubai Championship leaderboard on Day 2

Antoine Rozner during the second round of the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship. (Getty Images Europe)
  • Frenchman follows up Thursday’s 65 with a 64 to go bogey-free through 36-holes
Arab News

DUBAI: Defending champion Antoine Rozne led the way at 15-under-par at the end of the second day of the Aviv Dubai Championship on Friday. Rozne held a one-shot lead over Francesco Laporta and day one’s leader, Joachim Hansen.

Rozner shot the lowest score of the day with a bogey-free 64 on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with six birdies in his final eight holes. The Frenchman has yet to go over-par after 36 holes, following his 65 on Thursday.

“I think I was playing really well, even on the front nine, a few putts didn’t drop,” Rozner said. “I just kept putting myself in a good position hole after hole and a few putts dropped on the back nine, which was great.

“My long game was perfect, I was striping it shot after shot, I missed one green on 17 and that was the only hole I put myself in trouble, but I got away with it with a good par,” he added. “I’m not the only one who’s playing well, so you’ve got to keep grinding for the next two days.”

Laporta, in search of his maiden victory on the European Tour, matched Rozner’s low score of the day, with another bogey-free 64. “I played solid the last two days, I’ve missed only one green actually,” he said. “My long game is pretty good, but my short game needs a bit of work, especially my putting — I three-putted three times but at the end of the day I’m pretty happy about my score.

“I think this is the result of the hard work I’ve been putting in over the last three months; my game is pretty solid. I like to work hard and me and my team are working really hard and these are the results of that.”

Jorge Campillo made the biggest leap up the leaderboard, shooting eight-under to climb 58 places into a tie for 17th. Campillo began his day-two campaign with an incredible seven-under 29 on his first nine holes, which was the back nine on the Fire Course.

After two days of perfect weather and course conditions, the cut fell at five-under-par, matching the lowest ever cut on the European Tour. Sixty-nine golfers hit that mark or better to secure their spot into day three.

Home favorite Ahmad Skaik followed up his record-breaking round on Thursday with a solid one-over par to narrowly miss the cut, but significantly improving on his previous European Tour appearances.

Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Bernd Wiesberger are lurking three and four shots back respectively. The duo are looking for a strong weekend performance to become the fourth member of Team Europe, after Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick, to win a tournament since the defeat at Whistling Straights.

Topics: golf Dubai UAE AVIV Dubai Championship DP World Tour

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales
AFP

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales
  • More than 15 years on, Bale will become the second Welshman after Chris Gunter to reach a century of caps
  • "To get 100 caps will personally be an incredible achievement and one you never think about when you start out,” Bale said
AFP

LONDON: Gareth Bale said he wants to round off “an incredible journey” by taking Wales to a first World Cup since 1958 as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Belarus on Saturday.
The Real Madrid forward became the then youngest player to appear for his country in May 2006 when making his debut in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago aged just 16.
More than 15 years on, Bale will become the second Welshman after Chris Gunter to reach a century of caps after recovering from a hamstring tear that has kept him out for the past two months.
“It has been an incredible journey and one that started very young,” said the 32-year-old, the country’s record scorer with 36 goals.
“To get 100 caps will personally be an incredible achievement and one you never think about when you start out.
“We have been through the lows when I first joined to grow Welsh football, to try to put it on the right path and inspire the generations coming through. We have done a great job and hopefully there is more to come.”
A four-time Champions League winner at Madrid, Bale has also led his country to two European Championships, including a run to the semifinals in 2016.
But he admitted playing at a World Cup remains a glaring omission on his sparkling CV.
“The World Cup is something at the top of everyone’s list,” he said. “It is the next thing we want to do — the thing we haven’t done before.
“As much as I will enjoy hopefully getting the 100th cap, the most important thing is the game and not the occasion.”
Wales are guaranteed a World Cup qualifying playoff spot in March due to their Nations League success.
But they could make life easier for themselves with positive results at home to Belarus and Belgium, whom they play on Tuesday, in their final two qualifiers.
Four points would be enough to secure second place in Group E and home advantage in their playoff semifinal.
Two wins would even secure automatic qualification in the unlikely event Belgium lose at home to Estonia.

Topics: Wales Gareth Bale World Cup football

