Another Wing: DJ Khaled launches chicken wing delivery concept in Dubai

DUBAI: Palestinian-US producer DJ Khaled launched a chicken wing delivery concept, “Another Wing,” in Dubai. The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker’s latest business venture boasts 150 kitchens in five countries on three continents.
The Grammy award-winning producer teamed up with kitchen operator Reef Technology to launch the new chicken wing company.
The menu features eight flavors with quirky names to choose from, including “Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot,” “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper,” “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha” and “They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO.”
“Reef approached me with the idea of making history,” the artist told Hypebeast. “Sharing something I love, like delicious food with my fans all over the world, how could I say no? It’s all about spreading love and showing people what is possible when you dream,” he added.
The bone-in and boneless chicken wings start at $6.95 for a six-piece order.
France’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the French art of living in new exhibition
Updated 13 November 2021
Zeina Zbibo
DUBAI: A new temporary exhibition is on show at France’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai until Dec. 6. An immersive experience, organized by the Chalhoub Group, invites visitors on a journey between tradition and modernity and highlights the three design houses, Christofle, Baccarat and Bernardaud, for a deep dive into the French art of living.
The opening day of the exhibition welcomed the brand’s CEO as well as France’s Minister Delegate in charge of Small and Medium Enterprises, Alain Griset.
La Maison Christofle
For its part, goldsmith and tableware company Christofle is showing off some of its oldest pieces, including a candelabra, created at the time of the French Expo in 1855, and a meter high tea fountain from the universal exhibition of 1873 in Vienna.
However, the highlight of the brand’s participation is “The Tree of Life,” which was handmade exclusively for the event. Standing at two-meters-high, the base is a hexagon that elevates into a globe reflecting Christofle’s connections to the Middle East and the GCC.
The output is the result of 750 hours of work and weighs 100 kg in total, including one kilo in sterling silver, and 142 butterflies that symbolize diversity.
The French brand strengthens its presence in the region through the Chalhoub Group, developing lifestyle franchise and French brands in the Middle East. “The Saudi market is a growing market for us. We are in discussion with private owners, and royalties to equip palaces, something that we’ve been doing for many years,” added the managing director.
La Maison Baccarat
Baccarat’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai begins with a monumental piece, the “Médicis Vase XXL” by Hans van Bentem. The 2.5-meter-high artwork is made from 13,000 pieces of clear crystal, and a single red octagon, Baccarat’s signature. Showcasing for the first time in Dubai, the vase is a reinterpretation of the Médici vase which was created in 1909.
“It’s a lighting sculpture. Lighting is at the center of the brand’s mission: We bring light to your home, we bring light to people,” said Baccarat CEO Hervé Martin.
The brand is witnessing strong growth globally. The Middle Eastern market has been established through the historical partnership with the Chalhoub Group, one of the first partners of Baccarat in the world. “We also have a strong presence in Japan, but we still have a lot to do in the rest of the Far East,” added the group’s CEO.
La Maison Bernardaud
Universal exhibitions shed light on modernity, which is in line with the brand’s various offerings. “We are constantly reinventing ourselves. We are reinventing our production process and introducing new technologies and innovation in the porcelain production,” Michel Bernardaud, CEO of Bernardaud Porcelain, Limoges, said.
There are cultural differences, but the common denominator linking the French art of living to the region is the sense of family and the sense of sharing.
There is a very long tradition in the region of objects being passed down from generation to generation. “This is something that is particularly important to me. I am the head of a family business that will soon be 160 years old and knowing our customers, knowing their children, their grandchildren who are themselves customers, is something very significant,” Bernardaud said.
He added, “our expansion is very strong in the region. COVID-19 has been an opportunity for many people in the Middle East and elsewhere to realize that it is important to live life to the fullest, to have a house that is well kept, to be able to receive and therefore to have beautiful porcelain.”
Review: Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut ‘Passing’ lingers long in the memory
Updated 13 November 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: The night that actor-director Rebecca Hall finished her first draft of “Passing,” she went to an event attended by none other than David Bowie. After getting into a conversation about the project, Bowie revealed that the Nella Larsen novel (upon which the movie is based) was one of his favorite books, and encouraged Hall to continue with what would be her directorial debut. It’s hard to imagine a more inspirational cheerleader and it goes a long way toward explaining the passion Hall clearly has for this monochromatic drama, now available in theaters and on Netflix.
In Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Hall has found two leads whose enthusiasm for the project matches her own. Irene (Thompson) and Clare (Negga) are former childhood friends who reconnect as adults in 1920s New York. Both are able to pass as white women in a city split by racism, but while Irene lives in Harlem with her black husband, she is shocked to learn that Clare has climbed the societal ladder and married a white man — played by Alexander Skarsgard, who is given the unpleasant task of playing an overtly racist, intensely unlikeable man with no clue as to his wife’s heritage. Despite Irene’s misgivings, the two women begin to reconnect, with Clare worming her way into Irene’s circle of friends and, increasingly, her family. The two actors give a characterful masterclass, imbuing their interwoven roles with complex obsession and repressed longing. Thompson, in particular, turns in an astonishing performance, balancing Irene’s growing fear of Clare’s encroachment with a feeling of resentment of the freedom she so flagrantly threatens to squander.
Hall frames the story beautifully — shooting in black and white, as well as in 4:3 aspect — creating a feeling of increasing claustrophobia as the story builds to an inevitably tragic conclusion. Though the film sometimes gets a little bogged down during the slower beats, this first-time director demonstrates a deft hand at navigating a problematic issue, handling the story and the complex characters with verve and sensitivity.
Taylor Swift guest stars on ‘The Tonight Show’ wearing Zuhair Murad
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Taylor Swift stopped by two late-night talk shows to mark the release of her re-recorded “Red” album that came out this week, and during her visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the US hitmaker found a chic way to support Arab designers.
The singer — who has given us hits such as “Shake it Off,” “Bad Blood” and “You Belong with Me” — appeared on the show wearing a white Zuhair Murad mini dress from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2022 collection. The design featured short sleeves and oversized pockets on the front. The dress was bejeweled with gold embellishments along the neckline, sleeves and pockets and Swift accessorized the look with matching gold pumps from Christian Louboutin and Nick Horey earrings.
The Ras Baalbek-born designer’s Resort 2022 collection drew inspiration from the swinging ‘60s as well as “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Beth Harmon. The line featured long chiffon numbers, scallop-hemmed tunics and cropped trousers, sleek black evening dresses and circle skirts in a contrasting monochrome palette, with the occasional lashings of lilac and pale yellow.
Swift re-recorded the beloved 2012 album, which includes hits like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “22” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” because she does not own the masters of any songs on albums she recorded prior to 2019’s “Lover.”
By re-recording her hits, the 31-year-old will be able to reclaim control over her masters.
For the majority of her fruitful career, Swift had a deal with Big Machine Records. She signed a new agreement with Universal Music Group in 2018, which granted her ownership of her master recordings going forward.
Her previous catalog at Big Machine was sold to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun, who acquired the Big Machine label group as part of a reported $300 million deal in 2019.
“This is what happens when you sign a deal at 15 to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” Swift wrote on Tumblr in 2019.
Braun sold the masters of Swift’s first six albums last year.
“Red” marks the second re-release Swift has put out — she re-released “Fearless” in April and has plans to re-record her other albums as well.
Singer Dua Lipa meets Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: British pop star Dua Lipa has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of her meeting with Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad, a survivor of sexual violence inflicted by Daesh members who kidnapped her from her home in Iraq in 2014.
“I felt so lucky to meet this incredible human being in person yesterday. Nadia told me about the horrors of the genocide of her Yazidi community at the hands of (Daesh) and the trauma suffered by survivors of sexual violence. We also shared stories of our families, our childhood and our love of Arabic food... follow @nadiasinitiative to find out more about this extraordinary woman and her fight for her people,” Lipa wrote on Instagram.
Founded by the Nobel Peace Laureate herself, Murad’s charity advocates for survivors of sexual violence and aims to rebuild communities affected by conflict. She is the co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.
Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Auction house Sotheby’s this week sold the late Egyptian film star Hind Rostom’s jewelry as part of its Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels Part II auction.
Offered by the actress’ family for the first time, all eight pieces in the sale were sold at prices above their high pre-sale estimates.
Leading the group was an emerald and diamond bracelet of geometric design, which more than doubled its estimate to make $57,627. A Chatila diamond necklace was also sold for $30,186 — more than triple its pre-sale estimate.
Hailed as the “first lady of Egyptian cinema,” Rostom was one of the most popular movie stars during the Golden Age of Arab cinema, starring in over 80 films.
Rostom was known for her passion for collecting jewelry, sourcing pieces from around the world through her favorite boutique in Cairo, as well as designing a number of signature pieces.
She was also a regular attendee at auctions, seeking out her favorite gemstones — diamonds and rubies — in the midst of eclectic antiques.