What We Are Reading Today: Outliers

Author: Malcolm Gladwell
An outlier is anything or anyone that lies outside the norm, way beyond the plane of the existing majority. In other words, men and women who transcend the success of their counterparts.
“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell is a self-help book written in a journalistic tone, with persuasive rhetoric. Gladwell’s main thesis is that success is never solely the result of talent, hard work, and effort. He instead argues that advantage and context play a vital role in the success of the particular individuals mentioned in the book.
This argument is supported by the examples and evidence seen in the chapter “The Matthew Effect.” Gladwell unveils the hidden opportunities and external factors that influence the success of an outlier, far beyond merit. From The Beatles to Chris Langan, the book presents us with examples of outliers showcasing the folly of culturally dominant narratives of success and achievement.