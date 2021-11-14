What We Are Reading Today: Outliers

What We Are Reading Today: The Killing Season by Geoffrey B. Robinson

“The Killing Season” explores one of the largest and swiftest, yet least examined, instances of mass killing and incarceration in the twentieth century — the shocking anti-leftist purge that gripped Indonesia in 1965-66, leaving some five hundred thousand people dead and more than a million others in detention.

An expert in modern Indonesian history, genocide, and human rights, Geoffrey Robinson sets out to account for this violence and to end the troubling silence surrounding it, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The writer sheds new light on broad and enduring historical questions. How do we account for instances of systematic mass killing and detention? Why are some of these crimes remembered and punished, while others are forgotten? What are the social and political ramifications of such acts and such silence?