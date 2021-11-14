You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai

Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai

Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
1 / 3
The Muslim World League has launched an exhibition on the lives of the prophets at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion. (Muslim World League)
Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
2 / 3
The Muslim World League has launched an exhibition on the lives of the prophets at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion. (Muslim World League)
Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
3 / 3
The Muslim World League has launched an exhibition on the lives of the prophets at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion. (Muslim World League)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6w33y

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai

Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
  • The 25 prophets and messengers mentioned in the Qur’an will be introduced in five different languages
  • Visitors can leave a video message that will be part of an interactive mural
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Muslim World League has launched an exhibition on the lives of the prophets at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion.

“The Prophets As If You See Them” uses the latest technology to present the biographies of Islam’s prophets and messengers.

It sheds light on the messages of peace, love, affection, tolerance, coexistence, and humanity that they brought to the world.

It also highlights the noble morals of Prophet Muhammad and the comprehensiveness and beauty of Islam’s global message.

The 25 prophets and messengers mentioned in the Qur’an will be introduced in five different languages: Arabic, English, French, Hebrew, and Indonesian.

Visitors can learn about the prophets’ titles, nicknames, characteristics, morals, childhoods, relatives, the books that were revealed to them, the miracles they performed, and the languages they spoke.

The exhibition employs digital technology in different languages to transport visitors to another world, providing a cinematic experience enhanced by LED screens that take visitors to the heart of the action, as if they were accompanying the prophets through their lives.

It includes a campaign called “Islam is a Religion of Peace” and focuses on the humanitarian behavior of the prophets, especially Prophet Muhammad.

An interactive LED wall - “Your Message to Humanity” - is aimed at removing racial divides, overcoming negative cultural conflicts, and deepening the concept of people’s right to live in dignity and freedom, emphasizing the importance of coexistence.

Visitors can leave a video message that will be part of an interactive mural. It will bear the signatures of visitors and messages of love, tolerance, and acceptance of others.

The second floor of the MWL pavilion contains models of Makkah and Madinah, among other exhibits.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Muslim World League (MWL) Prophets of Islam

Related

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Tony Blair sign a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change sign deal to empower 100,000 young people

220,000 visitors at Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening

220,000 visitors at Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening
Updated 14 November 2021
Yassin Mohammed

220,000 visitors at Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening

220,000 visitors at Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening
  • Gamea said the pavilion is popular as it presents to the public a miniature version of Egypt
  • Added that Egypt’s National Day activities at its pavilion had a pivotal role in introducing visitors to the pavilion
Updated 14 November 2021
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: The Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Gamea, said that her country’s Expo 2020 pavilion has become a major destination for visitors to the global event.

Since the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai in early October, the Egyptian pavilion has received about 220,000 visitors of various nationalities.

The minister said that the pavilion is popular as it presents to the public a miniature version of Egypt, with its natural, tourist, industrial, architectural and historical components, in an interesting trip of less than half an hour.

She said that the activities of Egypt’s National Day at its Expo pavilion at the end of October had a pivotal role in introducing visitors to the pavilion through cultural and folklore performances that conveyed the special qualities of the Egyptian character throughout history.

The Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Gamea, visits the Egyptian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (@Trade_Industry) 

Gamea noted that the Egyptian pavilion has received many official visits and tours of high-ranking and public figures from different countries. Ahmed Maghawry, Head of Commercial Representation and General Commissioner for Egyptian participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, said that the pavilion received Saleh Al-Rasheed, Governor at the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at) in Saudi Arabia, as well as eight tourism companies affiliated with the Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

Other visitors included Omar Fayad Meneses, Governor of Hidalgo State in Mexico, Munira Suleiman Al-Huwaidi, Commissioner-General of the State of Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2020, and former football player and Egyptian national team star Mohamed Zidan.

Maghawry said the pavilion organizes activities and interactive discussions on the most important developments in various fields in Egypt.

Since the beginning of this month, the pavilion has hosted a symposium entitled “Education in Egypt from Kindergarten to the Labor Market,” one on the initiative for a decent life, another on the Suez Canal economic zone and sessions on investment opportunities in Port Said Governorate and in Upper Egypt. Further symposia covered the Human Development Report for Egypt 2021 and the companies affiliated with the Suez Canal Authority.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Egypt Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea

Related

France’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the French art of living in new exhibition
Lifestyle
France’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the French art of living in new exhibition
Jordan’s PM visits Dubai for Expo 2020
Middle-East
Jordan’s PM visits Dubai for Expo 2020

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12
Updated 14 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12

Egypt to host Food Africa starting Dec. 12
  • Food Africa is the largest specialized food exhibition on the African continent
  • More than 250 of the largest companies operating in the food and agriculture industries will participate
Updated 14 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The sixth edition of Food Africa 2021 will be held from Dec. 12-14 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

The Export Council for Food Industries explained that Food Africa is the largest specialized food exhibition on the African continent, with the participation of more than 250 of the largest companies operating in the food and agriculture industries.

The council is participating as a main partner in the exhibition, within the framework of its vision to develop Egyptian food exports, which amounted to $3.5 billion in 2020, representing 14 percent of total Egyptian non-oil exports.

It also highlighted international exhibitions specialized in the field of export development as being one of the most important tools of international marketing.

The council carried out a promotional campaign for the exhibition in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Representation and the Foreign Office to invite and host importers of processed foods in various markets of importance to the Egyptian food sector, according to the results of a study prepared by the council.

The council indicated that it is working with international partners and development programs to support the presence of small and medium-sized companies in the exhibition with the aim of increasing the export base.

Food Africa ​​is an ideal opportunity to train export cadres in these companies so that they may participate effectively in specialized international exhibitions and come into direct contact with importers.

The council indicated that major international participation is expected this year with the presence of pavilions from 22 foreign countries, the most important of which are India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Poland, Pakistan Belarus and Russia, which is participating for the first time with a large pavilion involving 30 Russian companies.

The exhibition has achieved wide local and international fame during its past editions and is considered the largest gathering of food producers in Africa.

Topics: Egypt Food Africa Cairo Africa

Related

During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success. (Reuters/File Photos)
Middle-East
El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for new Tunisian government
Forty-three-year-old Diab’s film tells the story of Amira, 17, and her search for identity. (Screenshot)
Lifestyle
Egyptian movie wins big at MedFilm Festival in Rome

People flee homes as quakes strike southern Iran, killing at least one

People flee homes as quakes strike southern Iran, killing at least one
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

People flee homes as quakes strike southern Iran, killing at least one

People flee homes as quakes strike southern Iran, killing at least one
  • Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years
  • The quakes were also felt across the gulf in Dubai, according to some residents
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, prompting residents to flee their homes and killing at least one person, state TV reported.
The quakes measured 6.3 and 6.4 magnitude, jolting the province of Hormozgan, state TV said, and the tremors were felt across the gulf in Dubai.
"One person died after an electricity pole fell on him," Iranian state TV said, citing local officials.
Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude of one of the quakes at 6.5 at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).
"The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in Hormozgan province," an official told state TV, adding that rescue teams had been sent to the area.
State TV showed residents in Bandar Abbas fleeing their homes in panic. Iran's state news agency IRNA said there was no structural damage to homes in the area.
The quakes were also felt across the gulf in Dubai, according to some residents.
"It was felt in northern and eastern side of the United Arab Emirates without any effect," the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said in a tweet.

 

Topics: earthquake Iran

Related

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
World
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land
Updated 14 November 2021
AP

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land
Updated 14 November 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel has been using settler violence as a “major informal tool” to drive Palestinians from farming and pasture lands in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli rights group said Sunday.
A report by the group B’Tselem detailed the takeover of nearly 11 square miles (30 square kilometers) of farm and pasture land in the territory by settlers over the past five years. That’s an area around half the size of the island of Manhattan.
B’Tselem also challenged repeated claims by the government that violence against Palestinians is carried out by a violent fringe among the settlers and security forces are doing their best to stop it.
Recent months have seen a steep increase in violence committed by Jewish settlers in the West Bank against Palestinians. Last week, a group of Israeli settlers vandalized dozens of cars in a town near Ramallah, and in September, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, leaving several injured, including a Palestinian toddler.
B’Tselem said the military “does not prevent the attacks, and in some cases, soldiers even participate in them.” It says that law enforcement does little to take action against settlers who commit violent acts against Palestinians “and whitewashes the few cases it is called upon to address.”
“When the violence occurs with permission and assistance from the Israeli authorities and under its auspices, it is state violence. The settlers are not defying the state; they are doing its bidding,” the organization said in its report.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. In the decades since, it has built dozens of settlements — now home to nearly 500,000 Israelis — that most of the international community considers illegal and an obstacle to peace. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, as part of their future state.
On Friday, a group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives who were accompanied by Israeli activists. Two Israelis, including a prominent rabbi and peace activist, were injured in the incident.
Neta Ben Porat, one of the injured activists, said she suffered injuries to her head and arm. She said the entire area is video monitored by the army, and soldiers chose not to come to their aid. The military said in a statement to Army Radio that troops “separated between the sides and dispersed the confrontation” and arrested three settlers.
Rabbis for Human Rights in Israel said in a statement Friday that “the state and its enforcement agencies are failing time after time to ensure the safety of farmers and activists in the harvest, and the blood spilled today is also on their hands.”
Last month, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the military to combat rising settler attacks against Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank to react “systematically, aggressively and uncompromisingly” to such behavior.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian police clashed with protesters near the chamber of the suspended parliament on Sunday as demonstrators marched against President Kais Saied’s seizure of political power four months ago.
Hundreds of police had blocked off the area where thousands of protesters were gathering to demand that Saied restore parliament and normal democratic rule.
Increasingly vocal opposition, along with a looming crisis in public finances, may pose a new test of how Saied and the new government he has appointed will tackle threats to their authority.
“Shut down Kais Saied” and “Freedom! Freedom! End the police state!” protesters chanted as they pulled down barriers obstructing the roads leading to the parliament building at the capital’s Bardo palace, leading to clashes.
“We are under one-man rule since July 25... we will stay here until they open the roads and end the siege,” said Jawher Ben Mbarek, a protest leader.
Saied seized nearly all powers in July, suspending the parliament and dismissing the government in a move his critics called a coup, before installing a new prime minister and announcing he could rule by decree.
The president said his actions were needed to end governmental paralysis after years of political squabbling and economic stagnation, and has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.
His moves appeared to have widespread popularity and thousands of his supporters gathered for a rally to back him last month.
However, several prominent politicians have been arrested and hundreds have faced travel bans, while a former president living outside Tunisia, Moncef Marzouki, faces prosecution for his verbal attacks on Saied.
Sunday’s protest followed clashes last week between police and protesters in the southern town of Agareb in which one person was killed.
“Tunisia is isolated internationally now with the closing of parliament and the coup... we want to restore democracy,” said Abderrouf Betbaib, a former Saied adviser who was at the front of the protest.

Topics: Tunisia Protests

Related

Tunisian town revolts over trash crisis
Middle-East
Tunisian town revolts over trash crisis
During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success. (Reuters/File Photos)
Middle-East
El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for new Tunisian government

Latest updates

Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
Turkey’s Erdogan sues Greek newspaper for ‘insulting’ headline
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sued a Greek newspaper due to what he claimed was an insulting and vulgar headline. (File/AFP)
UAE’s Air Arabia back into profit in Q3 2021
UAE’s Air Arabia back into profit in Q3 2021
Amlak Finance reports $294m profit to September
Amlak Finance reports $294m profit to September
Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 
Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.