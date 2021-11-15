You are here

  • Home
  • Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK

Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK

Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK
Thousands of migrants have converged in northern France near the area of the former makeshift camp known as “The Jungle,” with an aim to traverse the English Channel and reach the UK, French media reported Monday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8mgjg

Updated 15 November 2021
AP

Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK

Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK
  • In Grande-Synthe the migrants, including some families with young children, have converged on the site of a former industrial complex
  • Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

PARIS: At least 1,500 migrants are living in tents on a muddy lot in northern France as growing numbers of people fleeing Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries seek to traverse the English Channel and reach the UK, according to aid workers.
In Grande-Synthe, a town east of the port city of Calais, the migrants — including some families with young children — have converged on the site of a former industrial complex. Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area, risks associated with the fast approaching winter and deepening tensions between migrants and traffickers that often turn violent.
France’s interior minister and Britain’s home secretary were scheduled to speak Monday about the situation.
With its ports and tunnel to cross the English Channel, northern France has always been a magnet for people seeking to cross to Britain, fueled by traffickers’ promises of a better life there. The crossings are a source of friction between the UK and France, with British officials saying France should to more to stop boats leaving. France, meanwhile, says Britain should do more to help French authorities manage the migrants and stop traffickers.
The families and young men, meanwhile, keep coming. Those clustered in Grande Synthe are primarily Iraqi Kurds propelled via trafficking networks, according to Yann Manzi, founder of aid group Utopia 56. Most are trying to cross in small inflatable boats, because police have made it harder to sneak onto trucks and ferries.
They are “packed in” at the camp in Grande Synthe, and “more and more desperate” as the weather worsens, making boat crossings riskier, he said.
More than 23,000 people have reached the UK in small boats across the English Channel this year, including 1,185 on Thursday, a record for a single day. In addition, thousands more were rescued at sea by French maritime authorities.
“We have a problem which is that they are coming from France and in the end, if the French authorities will not or cannot control those departures it is very difficult for us to turn them back at sea,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin rebuffed Johnson’s criticism on Monday, telling BFM-TV that “we don’t need lectures from our British friends who are our allies, but I would like to remind them that we are neither their collaborators nor their auxiliaries.”
Local authorities in northern France have been warning for months that migrants keep coming to Calais and to the forest in Grande-Synthe, east of Dunkirk.
Many of the migrants in the port area want to cross the channel to seek refugee status, look for economic opportunity or because of family and community ties. French authorities say another big draw is lax British rules toward migrants without residency papers.
“It’s the state’s responsibility,” said the mayor of the town of Grande-Synthe, Martial Beyaert, of the dire conditions in which the migrants have lived for weeks. He told BFM-TV that he repeatedly ask the government to help and set up reception clusters along the coast and cap the number of inhabitants in each shelter at 100 or 150.
“With that and with the help of humanitarian associations, we could somewhat improve conditions,” Beyaert said.

Topics: migrants Kurds France Grande-Synthe English channel

Related

Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’
World
Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’
Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
World
Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing
  • Biden: The bill is “proof that Democrats and Republicans can come together to deliver results”
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Battered by critics and dire opinion polls, President Joe Biden signed into law the biggest US infrastructure revamp in more than half a century at a rare bipartisan celebration in the White House on Monday.
The $1.2 trillion package will fix bridges and roads, change out unhealthy lead water pipes, build an electric vehicle charging network, and expand broadband Internet. It is the most significant government investment of the kind since the creation of the national highways network in the 1950s.
“We’ve heard countless speeches... but today we’re finally getting this done,” Biden told hundreds of invitees on the White House South Lawn.
“So my message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better.”
Most of the crowd were Democrats but there was also a visible handful of Republicans. Notable among the Democrats were senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, two moderates who have warred with more leftwing members of the party, slowing down Biden’s agenda.
The bill is “proof that Democrats and Republicans can come together to deliver results,” Biden said. “Let’s believe in one another and let’s believe in America.”
Infrastructure spending is popular, but the goal eluded Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump for four years, turning his administration’s frequent promises of an imminent “infrastructure week” into a running joke.
Even now, Biden had to fight for months to get his squabbling Democratic Party to vote, risking a humiliating failure.
Democrats only narrowly control a bitterly divided Congress, but in a scarce moment of cooperation they were ultimately joined by a significant number of Republicans in the Senate and a symbolic handful in the House.
“We agreed this would be a truly bipartisan process,” Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, told the White House gathering. “This should be the beginning of a renewed effort to work together on big issues facing our country.”
The feelgood moment may be hard to sustain.
Biden’s ratings are in a downward spiral, with the latest Washington Post-ABC poll showing just 41 percent approving. Most worrying for the White House, support is ebbing away not just among the crucial independent voters but his own Democratic base.
And despite the reaching out by some Republicans, the bulk of the opposition party is in little mood to declare a truce.
Trump, who is widely expected to seek to return to the White House in the 2024 election, has savaged the 13 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted alongside the Democrats.
He says Republicans who crossed the aisle should be “ashamed” and are not real Republicans.
Hard-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an especially vocal Trump booster, called them “traitors.” She tweeted out office phone numbers of the 13 fellow Republicans, some of whom reported getting torrents of violent abuse.
The pressure is also on in the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for the bill, was among the prominent figures keeping away from the South Lawn celebration.
Portman, meanwhile, was freer to make generous comments toward Biden because he has already announced he is not seeking reelection.
With Republicans almost certain to make gains in midterm congressional elections in just under a year, Biden’s already tenuous grip on Washington faces growing strains.
But the White House hopes the bill signing will give Biden, who was due to hold a video-link summit with China’s President Xi Jinping later Monday, new momentum.
Still pending is a $1.75 trillion package for childcare, education and other social spending that Biden says amounts to a historic effort to redress social inequalities.
Again, internal party divisions are holding that up and the proposal has zero Republican support. However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the White House gathering that “hopefully this week we will be passing” the bill.
After a first 10 months in power dominated by Covid-19 and congressional wrangling, Biden is “frustrated by the negativity and the infighting,” his press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters.
However, Biden’s infrastructure sales pitch will aim to change the tune.
Biden will travel Tuesday to New Hampshire to visit a bridge set for infrastructure funding and Detroit on Wednesday to meet union workers. Psaki said “the president wants to spend some sustained time out there communicating.”

Topics: Joe Biden United States

Related

A Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on “Fox & Friends,” and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints. (File/AFP)
Media
Fox News edits video of Biden to make it seem he was being racially insensitive
Biden-Xi virtual meeting planned for as soon as next week -source
World
Biden-Xi virtual meeting planned for as soon as next week -source

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement
Updated 16 November 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement
  • UNHCR officer to Afghan protesters: ‘If you insist on continuing the rally, you are breaking the law’
  • There are 13,273 refugees registered with UNHCR in Indonesia; more than half are from Afghanistan
Updated 16 November 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Roughly 100 Afghan refugees in Indonesia, with women and children at the forefront, rallied on Monday in downtown Jakarta, demanding the acceleration of their resettlement process to a third country.

This is the third rally the refugees have held in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ office since August, following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Indonesia, defying a crowd-forming ban in Jakarta.

There are 13,273 refugees registered with UNHCR in Indonesia; a quarter of them are adults and more than half are from Afghanistan. They are located in several cities in Indonesia and have held rallies voicing the same demands in Medan, Kupang, and Surabaya during the past three months.

About a dozen children formed the frontline of the protesters, with women and teenagers standing behind them as they held up placards that pleaded with the UNHCR to address their plight.

Children took turns holding a speaker and shouting, “We are human, we want process, we want justice, we want future, UNHCR help us.”

Rana Amini, 16, was among the minors who took center stage at the rally, speaking in fluent Indonesian. Amini explained that protesters were holding the rally after the UN agency did not fulfill its promises based on talks with the refugees on Aug. 24, referring to the August rally that turned violent as authorities forcefully dispersed the crowd at the peak of the delta variant outbreak.

“Refugees have had to face uncertainty for more than a decade, which is among the reasons why 14 refugees committed suicide, including seven in the past 14 months. Dozens have died, while almost all the rest of them have been suffering mental and physical illness,” she said.

Amini, who came to the rally with her mother, told Arab News that she arrived in Indonesia eight years ago with her parents and younger siblings, but her father has left their family. She now lives with her mother and siblings in a boarding house in South Jakarta and attends an Islamic middle school where she is a ninth grade student.

The Indonesian government does not allow adult refugees to work since Indonesia is not a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and is only a transit country. It does, however, allow refugees who are minors to go to school, as Indonesia is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to the UNHCR, as of September this year, some 778 refugee children are enrolled in accredited national schools, but 1,700 school-aged children are not yet attending formal schools. Some 1000 of them, however, are receiving education through refugee learning centers organized by the UNHCR, International Organization for Migration or centers led by refugee communities.

The Indonesian government also allows asylum seekers and refugees to have access to primary healthcare and to stay in the country on humanitarian grounds while waiting for resettlement, even though the process could take years, as third countries such as Canada, the US, and Australia have reduced their refugee intake.

A representative from the UNHCR, who did not want his name published, told refugee coordinator Hassan Ramazan that he would convey the refugees’ letter to the UNHCR.

“We asked you to send your representatives, but you always refused,” the officer told Ramazan, who argued that some of the refugees might want to stay and spend the night at the location.

“If you insist on continuing the rally, you are breaking the law,” the officer added.

“We will continue this peaceful demonstration until we have a response from the UNHCR and a real solution instead of just promises,” said Bibi Rahima Farhangdost, a 31-year-old former teacher who came to Indonesia in 2014.

Topics: Afghan refugees Indonesia UNHCR

Related

Aid group: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran
World
Aid group: Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city
Updated 15 November 2021

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city
  • Traditional dosas prove popular in Karachi’s Madrasi Para neighborhood populated by Tamil Hindus from southern India
Updated 15 November 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: A small band of street food sellers have been keeping alive the authentic taste of southern India in a Pakistani port city.

For almost 15 years, Frass Adnan has been selling dosa pancakes near the Char Minar roundabout in Karachi’s Bahadurabad neighborhood, the smell of fresh vegetables and smoked potatoes filling the air around his Dosa Point food truck.

Adnan lives in Madrasi Para, a neighborhood in the Cantonment area of the port city, where the population is made up mainly of Tamil Hindus who migrated from southern India in the early 20th century before the independence of Pakistan when Karachi was being developed during the British Raj.

“My mother hails from Madras and she is the inspiration behind Dosa Point,” he told Arab News.

The dosa, a thin pancake or crepe made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice, originated in south India. In Karachi, one pancake sells for around 500 Pakistani rupees ($3). A regular chapati in Pakistan costs around 20 cents.

Adnan said the price of the dosa was reflected in the time it took to make. “The paste is made wet at night, grinded the next day and then fermented for 12 hours. It is frozen and then defrosts. It takes almost three days to prepare one dosa.”

Community estimates show at least a few hundred migrants still living in the Madrasi Para neighborhood, which is located behind the city’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Most of the residents are Hindus, but many also belong to the Christian and Muslim faiths and have integrated with the Urdu-speaking migrant communities. Speaking southern Indian languages in the area is becoming less common.

Kamachi Kanthaswamy, a 63-year-old woman from Madrasi Para, said: “The south Indians of Karachi belong to different faiths including Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, and some of our rituals are different, but what unites us as a larger community of Tamils is our food.

“I have taught it to my daughters. Every woman in our community can cook it. Some also sell it. But I’m happy that our food is getting space in the city’s food centers. People should taste our food. It’s delicious,” she added.

Muhammad Mustafa, who learned south Indian cooking while working in Dubai, moved to Karachi after losing his job due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns. And he wasted no time acting on his wife Nimra’s advice to start making and selling dosas from a food stall.

“To our surprise, every second customer has some south Indian roots and has told us our dosa tastes better than what they cook at home,” Nimra told Arab News at the couple’s food truck next to a sign that read, From South to Your Mouth.

Mustafa’s dosa fillings include chicken, potatoes, crispy onions, and spices and when ready, his wife serves them to customers with a side of sambar daal and coconut chutney.

One customer, Muhammad Saleem, whose mother was from Madras (now Chennai), the capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, said he was relieved that there were still some places in Karachi where authentic dosas were sold.

“Dosa, idli, and many other varieties of south Indian dishes are occasionally cooked in our home because my mother migrated from Chennai, but there are only very few eateries in the city where we can get it now.”

Topics: Dosa street vendors Karachi Pancake

Related

Special Egypt bans street vendors as part of school virus strategy
Middle-East
Egypt bans street vendors as part of school virus strategy

Macron, Putin agree on ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

Macron, Putin agree on ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis
  • Putin promised Macron that “he will raise the topic” with Belarus President
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border where migrants have been massing had to be de-escalated, Macron's office said.

Tensions have soared since last week as coordinated efforts by migrants to cross from Belarus into EU member Poland were thwarted by Polish border guards.

After a telephone conversation lasting one hour and 45 minutes between Macron and Putin, the Elysee palace said that "it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days".

Putin promised Macron that “he will raise the topic” with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Elysee said.

Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

The European Union meanwhile vowed Monday to press ahead with sanctions targeting the regime of Lukashenko.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, Belarusian state media said.

Citing a Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidency, the Belta state news agency said the two leaders spoke for around an hour.

It is Lukashenko's first phone call with a Western leader since he suppressed mass anti-government protests against him last summer.

Topics: France Russia belarus French President Emmanuel Macron President Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko EU

Related

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis
World
EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis
Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry
Middle-East
Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry
Polish police find body of young Syrian near Belarus border
World
Polish police find body of young Syrian near Belarus border
Special Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus
Middle-East
Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner
  • "There is consensus to move forward in order to take restrictive measures against this group," Josep Borrell said
  • EU member France has been spearheading the moves to target Wagner
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to draw up more sanctions on shadowy Russian mercenary group Wagner over its involvement in a string of hotspots, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.
The private military outfit, which Western capitals see as closely linked to the Kremlin, has been tied to conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.
“There is consensus to move forward in order to take restrictive measures against this group,” Josep Borrell said after a meeting in Brussels.
He said the sanction proposals will now be drafted by European Union experts and discussed further when foreign ministers meet again in December.
EU member France has been spearheading the moves to target Wagner.
Paris fiercely opposes a reported deal between the group and Mali’s military junta to send 1,000 contractors to the jihadist-hit country.
Already last year, the EU blacklisted Wagner’s alleged financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, over the group’s involvement in Libya.
The Kremlin denies it has ties to the mercenary firm.
In addition to targeting Wagner, France also pushed EU counterparts to move forward on sanctioning Mali’s military leadership in the wake of their coup.
Borrell said foreign ministers agreed to set up a legal framework that would allow Brussels to target those blocking a transition back to civilian rule.
The move comes after West African regional group ECOWAS this month slapped individual members of the military junta ruling Mali since the August 2020 seizure of power.

Topics: EU EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell Russia mercenary group Wagner

Related

NGOs file landmark Syria case against Russian Wagner fighters
Middle-East
NGOs file landmark Syria case against Russian Wagner fighters
Belarus demands Russian explanation over ‘Wagner mercenaries’
World
Belarus demands Russian explanation over ‘Wagner mercenaries’

Latest updates

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Burkina Faso terror attack
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
US accuses Iran of unsafe helicopter maneuver near US Navy ship
US accuses Iran of unsafe helicopter maneuver near US Navy ship
Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing
Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing
Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast
Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast
Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers
Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.