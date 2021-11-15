You are here

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city
Muhammad Mustafa makes dosa, a South Indian pancake, at his cart in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 12, 2021. (AN Photo)
Updated 15 November 2021

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city
  • Traditional dosas prove popular in Karachi’s Madrasi Para neighborhood populated by Tamil Hindus from southern India
Updated 15 November 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: A small band of street food sellers have been keeping alive the authentic taste of southern India in a Pakistani port city.

For almost 15 years, Frass Adnan has been selling dosa pancakes near the Char Minar roundabout in Karachi’s Bahadurabad neighborhood, the smell of fresh vegetables and smoked potatoes filling the air around his Dosa Point food truck.

Adnan lives in Madrasi Para, a neighborhood in the Cantonment area of the port city, where the population is made up mainly of Tamil Hindus who migrated from southern India in the early 20th century before the independence of Pakistan when Karachi was being developed during the British Raj.

“My mother hails from Madras and she is the inspiration behind Dosa Point,” he told Arab News.

The dosa, a thin pancake or crepe made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice, originated in south India. In Karachi, one pancake sells for around 500 Pakistani rupees ($3). A regular chapati in Pakistan costs around 20 cents.

Adnan said the price of the dosa was reflected in the time it took to make. “The paste is made wet at night, grinded the next day and then fermented for 12 hours. It is frozen and then defrosts. It takes almost three days to prepare one dosa.”

Community estimates show at least a few hundred migrants still living in the Madrasi Para neighborhood, which is located behind the city’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Most of the residents are Hindus, but many also belong to the Christian and Muslim faiths and have integrated with the Urdu-speaking migrant communities. Speaking southern Indian languages in the area is becoming less common.

Kamachi Kanthaswamy, a 63-year-old woman from Madrasi Para, said: “The south Indians of Karachi belong to different faiths including Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, and some of our rituals are different, but what unites us as a larger community of Tamils is our food.

“I have taught it to my daughters. Every woman in our community can cook it. Some also sell it. But I’m happy that our food is getting space in the city’s food centers. People should taste our food. It’s delicious,” she added.

Muhammad Mustafa, who learned south Indian cooking while working in Dubai, moved to Karachi after losing his job due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns. And he wasted no time acting on his wife Nimra’s advice to start making and selling dosas from a food stall.

“To our surprise, every second customer has some south Indian roots and has told us our dosa tastes better than what they cook at home,” Nimra told Arab News at the couple’s food truck next to a sign that read, From South to Your Mouth.

Mustafa’s dosa fillings include chicken, potatoes, crispy onions, and spices and when ready, his wife serves them to customers with a side of sambar daal and coconut chutney.

One customer, Muhammad Saleem, whose mother was from Madras (now Chennai), the capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, said he was relieved that there were still some places in Karachi where authentic dosas were sold.

“Dosa, idli, and many other varieties of south Indian dishes are occasionally cooked in our home because my mother migrated from Chennai, but there are only very few eateries in the city where we can get it now.”

Topics: Dosa street vendors Karachi Pancake

Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Xi told Biden the two sides need to improve communication
  • Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday by saying his goal is to ensure competition “does not veer into conflict.”
The two leaders are meeting by video amid mounting tensions in the US-China relationship. Biden has criticized Beijing over human rights abuses against Uyghurs in northwest China, squelching democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the self-ruled island of Taiwan, and more. Xi’s deputies, meanwhile, have lashed out against the Biden White House for interfering in what it sees as internal Chinese matters.
“We have a responsibility to the world and to our people,” Biden said at the start of the meeting. He added that “all countries have to play by the same rules of the road.”
Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The White House floated the idea of a virtual meeting as the next best thing to allow for the two leaders to have a candid conversation about a wide range of strains in the relationship.
Xi told Biden the two sides need to improve communication. The two leaders traveled together when both were vice presidents and know each other well.
“I am very happy to see my old friend,” Xi told Biden at the start of the meeting.

Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to US business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other.
The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good foreign policy starts with building strong personal relationships.
But as the two leaders prepare to hold their first presidential meeting on Monday, the troubled US-China relationship is demonstrating that the power of one of Biden’s greatest professed strengths as a politician — the ability to connect — has its limits.
“When it comes to US-China relations, the gaps are so big and the trend lines are so problematic that the personal touch can only go so far,” said Matthew Goodman, who served as an Asia adviser on the National Security Council in the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.
White House officials have set low expectations for Monday’s virtual meeting: No major announcements are expected and there’s no plan for the customary joint statement by the two countries at the end, according to administration officials.
The public warmth — Xi referred to Biden as his “old friend” when Biden visited China in 2013 while the then-US vice president spoke of their “friendship” — has cooled now that both men are heads of state. Biden bristled in June when asked by a reporter if he would press his old friend to cooperate with a World Health Organization investigation into the coronavirus origins.
“Let’s get something straight: We know each other well; we’re not old friends,” Biden said. “It’s just pure business.”
Biden nonetheless believes a face-to-face meeting — even a virtual one like the two leaders will hold Monday evening — has its value.
“He feels that the history of their relationship, having spent time with him, allows him to be quite candid as he has been in the past and he will continue to be,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in previewing the encounter.
Biden and Xi, ages 78 and 68 respectively, first got to know each other on travels across the US and China when both were vice presidents, interactions that both leaders say left a lasting impression.
Of late, there have been signs that there could be at least a partial thawing after the first nine months of the Biden administration were marked by the two sides trading recriminations and by unproductive exchanges between the presidents’ top advisers.
Last week, for example, the US and China pledged at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions.
Monday’s meeting — the two leaders’ third engagement since Biden became president — comes amid mounting tensions in the US-China relationship. The two held long phone calls in February and September where they discussed human rights, trade, the pandemic and other issues.
Biden has made clear that he sees China as the United States’ greatest national security and economic competitor and has tried to reframe American foreign policy to reflect that belief.
His administration has taken Beijing to task over committing human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in northwest China, squelching pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong and resisting global pressure to cooperate fully with investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tensions have also risen as the Chinese military has dispatched an increasing number of fighter jets near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
Chinese officials have signaled that Taiwan will be a top issue for the talks. Biden has made clear that his administration will abide by the long-standing US “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Chinese military forces held exercises last week near Taiwan in response to a visit by a US congressional delegation to the island.
The president intends, in part, to use the conversation to underscore the need to establish “guardrails” in the relationship to ensure that the two sides in the midst of their stiff competition avoid “unintended conflict,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on White House planning for the meeting and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The official said the video call is expected to last “several hours,” adding that the White House was hopeful that the two leaders’ seeing each other would allow for greater depth to their conversation than their two earlier calls this year.
Other US presidents have held that bonding with a geopolitical adversary can be a good foreign policy strategy. George W. Bush faced ridicule after his first meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin when he claimed that he had “looked the man in the eye” and “was able to get a sense of his soul.” Bush would go on to host the Russian leader at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, and bring him to his father’s estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the 43rd and 41st presidents took the Russian president fishing.
Putin ultimately frustrated Bush and the relationship was broken after Russia’s 2008 invasion of its neighbor Georgia.
Donald Trump went from disparaging North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as “rocket man” to declaring the two “fell in love” in an exchange of letters as the US president unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Kim to give up the regime’s nuclear weapons program.
Biden’s personal approach to foreign policy is in part informed by the fact that he’s been on the international scene for much of the last half-century, author Evan Osnos noted in the biography “Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now.”
“You can drop him into Kazakhstan or Bahrain, it doesn’t matter — he’s gonna find some Joe Blow that he met 30 years ago who’s now running the place,” Julianne Smith, a Biden adviser, told Osnos.
With Beijing set to host the Winter Olympics in February and Xi expected to be approved by Communist Party leaders to serve a third five-year term as president next year — unprecedented in recent Chinese history — the Chinese leader may be looking to stabilize the relationship in the near term. Psaki added that the “condensing of power” in China made the leader-to-leader conversations essential.
Slowing economic growth and a brewing housing crisis also loom large for Beijing. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a CBS’ “Face the Nation” interview aired Sunday warned the deepening of Beijing’s problems could “have global consequences.”
At the same time, Biden, who has seen his polling numbers diminish at home amid concerns about the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain problems, is looking to find a measure of equilibrium on the most consequential foreign policy matter he faces.
Biden would have preferred to hold an in-person meeting with Xi, but Xi has not left China since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual meeting was proposed after Biden mentioned during a September phone call with the Chinese leader that he would like to be able to see Xi again.

 

Topics: US President Joe Biden Chinese President Xi Jinping

Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon and attorney David Schoen,left, speak to the media after departing federal court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon and attorney David Schoen,left, speak to the media after departing federal court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
AP

Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon and attorney David Schoen,left, speak to the media after departing federal court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
  • Bannon and Meadows are key witnesses for the committee because they both were in close touch with Trump around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress’ Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.
Bannon did not enter a plea and is due back in court on Thursday for the next phase of what could be the first high-level trial in connection with January’s insurrection at the US Capitol.
Combative outside court, he said he was “going on the offense” against the attorney general, the speaker of the House and President Biden. He declared, “This is going to be a misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.”
The 67-year-old Bannon surrendered earlier in the day to FBI agents. He was indicted on Friday on two federal counts of criminal contempt -– one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.
Federal Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather released him without bail but required him to check in weekly with court officials and ordered him to surrender his passport. If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year behind bars on each count, prosecutors said.
Outside the courthouse, a large inflatable rat made to look like Republican former President Donald Trump was on the sidewalk as a crowd waited for Bannon to leave. Some in the crowd shouted expletives at him and called him a traitor, and one man paraded around with a sign that read: “Clowns are not above the law.”
The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a separate subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection. Bannon and Meadows are key witnesses for the committee because they both were in close touch with Trump around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
If the House votes to hold Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.
Meadows was Trump’s top aide at the end of his presidency and was one of several people who pressured state officials to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Biden. Bannon promoted the Jan. 6 protests on his podcast after predicting the day before that “all hell is going to break loose.”
The committee said that Bannon urged Trump to focus on the congressional certification and was present at an event at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5 in which Trump allies tried to persuade members of Congress to vote against the results.
Bannon’s lawyer, David Schoen said his client didn’t appear before Congress because he was told by another lawyer not to come after Trump claimed executive privilege would apply.
“Mr. Bannon is a lay person. When the privilege has been invoked by the purported holder of privilege, he has no choice but to withhold the documents. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle,” he said. “Mr. Bannon acted as his lawyer counseled him to do by not appearing and by not turning over documents in this case. He didn’t refuse to comply.”
Schoen also decried the Justice Department’s decision to prosecute Bannon, claiming it runs counter to Attorney General Garland’s statement of commitment to equal justice under the law.
Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare.
The indictment against Bannon comes after a slew of Trump administration officials – including Bannon – defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.
The indictment says Bannon didn’t communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on Sept. 24 until Oct. 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.
Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the indictment says.

Topics: Steve Bannon Donald Trump US Capitol Hill

US slams Russia for ‘irresponsible’ space missile test

In this file photo taken on March 07, 2011 this NASA handout image shows a close-up view of the International Space Station. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 07, 2011 this NASA handout image shows a close-up view of the International Space Station. (AFP)
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
AFP

US slams Russia for ‘irresponsible’ space missile test

In this file photo taken on March 07, 2011 this NASA handout image shows a close-up view of the International Space Station. (AFP)
  • The target of the missile was Cosmos 1408, a 1982 Soviet signals intelligence satellite that has been defunct for several decades, according to space industry analysis company Seradata
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States denounced Russia on Monday for conducting a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station’s crew to take evasive action.
Washington wasn’t informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond, said officials.
The move reignites concerns about the growing space arms race, encompassing everything from the development of satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit to laser weapons.
“The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.
He added that the “dangerous and irresponsible test” had generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and will likely create hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris.
The crew aboard the orbital outpost — currently four Americans, a German and two Russians — were awakened and first asked to close the station’s hatches, then take shelter in their return ships, the standard “safe haven” alarm procedure in the event of an emergency that might force evacuation.
They made their way to the Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft at 2:00 am Eastern Time (0700 GMT), and remained there for about two hours, NASA said. The ISS continues to pass near or through the cloud every 90 minutes.
In his strongly-worded remarks, Blinken said the danger was far from over, and the debris would continue to threaten satellites and activities on the ISS. The United States was discussing its response with partners, he added.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson added in a statement he was “outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action.”
“With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts” as well as Chinese “taikonauts” aboard China’s space station, he said.
The target of the missile was Cosmos 1408, a 1982 Soviet signals intelligence satellite that has been defunct for several decades, according to space industry analysis company Seradata.

Anti-satellite weapons (ASATs) are high-tech missiles possessed by few nations.
India was the last to carry out a test on a target in 2019, creating hundreds of pieces of “space junk” strongly criticized by other powers, including the United States.
The United States shot down a satellite in 2008 in response to China demonstrating a similar knockout in 2007.
Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard astrophysicist, told AFP: “The feeling among people in the space industry is that we have way too much debris up there already — to deliberately generate more is just inexcusable.”
The first objects from the debris cloud should start to enter the atmosphere within a few months, but it could be up to 10 years before it clears up entirely, he said.
That could jeopardize what is an increasingly crowded region of space known as “low Earth orbit.”
There are currently more than 4,500 satellites whizzing around the planet, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, with companies like SpaceX planning to launch up to tens of thousands more, as the private space industry experiences rapid growth.

Russia is increasingly flexing its muscles in space as it seeks to reassert global influence under the leadership of Vladimir Putin.
Last year, London and Washington accused Moscow of testing a “nesting doll” satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite.
China meanwhile is developing a weapon known as Shijian-17, with a robot arm capable of grappling space vessels.
“Both China and Russia are increasingly building space into their military capabilities,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at a space seminar in Washington last week.
“They have directed-energy weapons that allow them to essentially blind sensors on various satellites,” she added.
Despite these tensions, the United States and Russia have maintained strong space ties since the end of the Cold War, cooperating closely on the ISS, which they built together.

Topics: US and Russia space missile

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing

Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing
  • Biden: The bill is “proof that Democrats and Republicans can come together to deliver results”
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Battered by critics and dire opinion polls, President Joe Biden signed into law the biggest US infrastructure revamp in more than half a century at a rare bipartisan celebration in the White House on Monday.
The $1.2 trillion package will fix bridges and roads, change out unhealthy lead water pipes, build an electric vehicle charging network, and expand broadband Internet. It is the most significant government investment of the kind since the creation of the national highways network in the 1950s.
“We’ve heard countless speeches... but today we’re finally getting this done,” Biden told hundreds of invitees on the White House South Lawn.
“So my message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better.”
Most of the crowd were Democrats but there was also a visible handful of Republicans. Notable among the Democrats were senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, two moderates who have warred with more leftwing members of the party, slowing down Biden’s agenda.
The bill is “proof that Democrats and Republicans can come together to deliver results,” Biden said. “Let’s believe in one another and let’s believe in America.”
Infrastructure spending is popular, but the goal eluded Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump for four years, turning his administration’s frequent promises of an imminent “infrastructure week” into a running joke.
Even now, Biden had to fight for months to get his squabbling Democratic Party to vote, risking a humiliating failure.
Democrats only narrowly control a bitterly divided Congress, but in a scarce moment of cooperation they were ultimately joined by a significant number of Republicans in the Senate and a symbolic handful in the House.
“We agreed this would be a truly bipartisan process,” Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, told the White House gathering. “This should be the beginning of a renewed effort to work together on big issues facing our country.”
The feelgood moment may be hard to sustain.
Biden’s ratings are in a downward spiral, with the latest Washington Post-ABC poll showing just 41 percent approving. Most worrying for the White House, support is ebbing away not just among the crucial independent voters but his own Democratic base.
And despite the reaching out by some Republicans, the bulk of the opposition party is in little mood to declare a truce.
Trump, who is widely expected to seek to return to the White House in the 2024 election, has savaged the 13 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted alongside the Democrats.
He says Republicans who crossed the aisle should be “ashamed” and are not real Republicans.
Hard-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an especially vocal Trump booster, called them “traitors.” She tweeted out office phone numbers of the 13 fellow Republicans, some of whom reported getting torrents of violent abuse.
The pressure is also on in the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for the bill, was among the prominent figures keeping away from the South Lawn celebration.
Portman, meanwhile, was freer to make generous comments toward Biden because he has already announced he is not seeking reelection.
With Republicans almost certain to make gains in midterm congressional elections in just under a year, Biden’s already tenuous grip on Washington faces growing strains.
But the White House hopes the bill signing will give Biden, who was due to hold a video-link summit with China’s President Xi Jinping later Monday, new momentum.
Still pending is a $1.75 trillion package for childcare, education and other social spending that Biden says amounts to a historic effort to redress social inequalities.
Again, internal party divisions are holding that up and the proposal has zero Republican support. However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the White House gathering that “hopefully this week we will be passing” the bill.
After a first 10 months in power dominated by Covid-19 and congressional wrangling, Biden is “frustrated by the negativity and the infighting,” his press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters.
However, Biden’s infrastructure sales pitch will aim to change the tune.
Biden will travel Tuesday to New Hampshire to visit a bridge set for infrastructure funding and Detroit on Wednesday to meet union workers. Psaki said “the president wants to spend some sustained time out there communicating.”

Topics: Joe Biden United States

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement
Updated 16 November 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement
  • UNHCR officer to Afghan protesters: ‘If you insist on continuing the rally, you are breaking the law’
  • There are 13,273 refugees registered with UNHCR in Indonesia; more than half are from Afghanistan
Updated 16 November 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Roughly 100 Afghan refugees in Indonesia, with women and children at the forefront, rallied on Monday in downtown Jakarta, demanding the acceleration of their resettlement process to a third country.

This is the third rally the refugees have held in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ office since August, following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Indonesia, defying a crowd-forming ban in Jakarta.

There are 13,273 refugees registered with UNHCR in Indonesia; a quarter of them are adults and more than half are from Afghanistan. They are located in several cities in Indonesia and have held rallies voicing the same demands in Medan, Kupang, and Surabaya during the past three months.

About a dozen children formed the frontline of the protesters, with women and teenagers standing behind them as they held up placards that pleaded with the UNHCR to address their plight.

Children took turns holding a speaker and shouting, “We are human, we want process, we want justice, we want future, UNHCR help us.”

Rana Amini, 16, was among the minors who took center stage at the rally, speaking in fluent Indonesian. Amini explained that protesters were holding the rally after the UN agency did not fulfill its promises based on talks with the refugees on Aug. 24, referring to the August rally that turned violent as authorities forcefully dispersed the crowd at the peak of the delta variant outbreak.

“Refugees have had to face uncertainty for more than a decade, which is among the reasons why 14 refugees committed suicide, including seven in the past 14 months. Dozens have died, while almost all the rest of them have been suffering mental and physical illness,” she said.

Amini, who came to the rally with her mother, told Arab News that she arrived in Indonesia eight years ago with her parents and younger siblings, but her father has left their family. She now lives with her mother and siblings in a boarding house in South Jakarta and attends an Islamic middle school where she is a ninth grade student.

The Indonesian government does not allow adult refugees to work since Indonesia is not a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and is only a transit country. It does, however, allow refugees who are minors to go to school, as Indonesia is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to the UNHCR, as of September this year, some 778 refugee children are enrolled in accredited national schools, but 1,700 school-aged children are not yet attending formal schools. Some 1000 of them, however, are receiving education through refugee learning centers organized by the UNHCR, International Organization for Migration or centers led by refugee communities.

The Indonesian government also allows asylum seekers and refugees to have access to primary healthcare and to stay in the country on humanitarian grounds while waiting for resettlement, even though the process could take years, as third countries such as Canada, the US, and Australia have reduced their refugee intake.

A representative from the UNHCR, who did not want his name published, told refugee coordinator Hassan Ramazan that he would convey the refugees’ letter to the UNHCR.

“We asked you to send your representatives, but you always refused,” the officer told Ramazan, who argued that some of the refugees might want to stay and spend the night at the location.

“If you insist on continuing the rally, you are breaking the law,” the officer added.

“We will continue this peaceful demonstration until we have a response from the UNHCR and a real solution instead of just promises,” said Bibi Rahima Farhangdost, a 31-year-old former teacher who came to Indonesia in 2014.

Topics: Afghan refugees Indonesia UNHCR

