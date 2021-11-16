You are here

Switzerland in demand with Gulf travelers

JEDDAH: Switzerland is in demand with Gulf travelers, as visitor numbers from the region almost reached 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Swiss borders reopened in late June for fully jabbed Gulf Cooperation Council tourists and those with a negative COVID-19 test result, and visitors from the region generated 27,139 overnight hotel stays during the July-September period.

The country wants to increase its visitor share from GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia, through tourism strategies and a new campaign called “Swisstainable.”

“We want to showcase how sustainable travel in Switzerland is,” GCC director for Switzerland Tourism, Matthias Albrecht, told a press conference in Jeddah on Monday. “We are extremely happy and feel quite emotional that we were able to go back to what we do best, to host guests in our magnificent country. We believe with our beautiful nature and uncrowded boutique towns, as well as wide-open landscapes, Switzerland is the natural choice for a post-COVID holiday. Now that borders are open, we are happy to welcome all our guests again.

“And, as Saudi Arabia is an extremely important market for us, we are even more happy to be back in Saudi Arabia and to meet the media and the travel trade again. Guests from Saudi Arabia were extremely loyal and returned right after the crisis – the more people can travel, the more will return to Switzerland.”

Albrecht said the two biggest source markets from the GCC were Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Switzerland Tourism and its partners are visiting Saudi Arabia with a roadshow celebrating the beauty and variety of the European country.

The roadshow is organized and hosted by Switzerland Tourism GCC, with delegates meeting travel representatives and tourism agencies from Saudi Arabia.

 

Saudi interior minister receives Qatari envoy to KSA

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif receives Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to KSA. (Supplied)
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif receives Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to KSA. (Supplied)
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi interior minister receives Qatari envoy to KSA

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif receives Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to KSA. (Supplied)
  • During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.

On Sunday, Prince Abdulaziz said in Manama that security and stability in Gulf states sets a good example on confronting terrorism, crime, and everything that disturbs the security and safety of citizens and residents.

The minister compared the current situation — a product of regional assistant and support — with the previous deteriorating conditions of some countries that had lost the most basic elements of security and stability.

 

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
  • Al-Othaimeen reiterated the organization’s support for Burkina Faso’s efforts to combat terrorism
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned a terror attack in northern Burkina Faso that left 20 gendarmes and one civilian dead, and many others injured.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC secretary-general, passed on his condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of the west African country, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded in Sunday’s attack on a military police outpost.

He also reiterated the organization’s support for Burkina Faso’s efforts to combat terrorism.

 

Saudi Arabia’s Soudah Development launches Switzerland scholarship

Photo: (@SoudahDevCo)
Photo: (@SoudahDevCo)
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Soudah Development launches Switzerland scholarship

Photo: (@SoudahDevCo)
  • Soudah Development’s initiative to upskill and empower the local community reflects its commitment to create more than 8,000 jobs by 2030
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

SOUDAH: Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, has launched a new scholarship offering the youth of Soudah and Rijal Almaa an opportunity to study at Switzerland’s best culinary, hospitality and business management schools.

Members of the local community will be offered scholarships to complete diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate courses at four of Switzerland’s most prestigious institutions: The Swiss Hotel Management School, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland, the Culinary Arts Academy, and the Hotel Institute Montreux.

Soudah Development’s initiative to upskill and empower the local community reflects its commitment to create more than 8,000 jobs by 2030. It falls under Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future and ensure they compete for the best jobs locally, regionally and globally.

Husameddin Al-Madani, CEO of Soudah Development, said: “We are proud to announce this phase one of our scholarship program that will create a new generation of tourism and hospitality leaders in Soudah and Rijal Almaa. We believe that people are the foundation of sustainable development. They are the key that will unlock our ability to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds that welcomes millions of people every year. This announcement is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower local communities.”

Al-Madani added: “Our initiative to upskill youth demonstrates the importance we place in building partnerships with the local community. They will be the first people to benefit from our work and we are committed to creating new opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods. Offering world-class training and scholarship programs is one of many ways in which we aim to ensure young people have every opportunity to compete for the best jobs in the future.”

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba crowns Mawhoob competition winners

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba crowns Mawhoob competition winners

Photo/Supplied
  • The Mawhoob competition offers an important step for students preparing to compete internationally as part of Mawhiba’s International Olympiad Program
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) announced the winners of the Mawhoob 2021 competition nomination on Sunday.

Some 326 students from across the Kingdom were chosen from 32,000 applicants who competed after qualifying to take part in the scientific competitions.

The winners of the Mawhoob competition will move to the next stage, the Winter Training Forum, which will be held in January at the Royal Commission in Jubail, at Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University and at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi, secretary-general of the foundation, urged the students, their parents, and teachers to benefit from Mawhiba programs, primarily the National Program for Gifted Identification, which is the first step in assessing students’ scientific abilities and capabilities.

The Mawhoob competition offers an important step for students preparing to compete internationally as part of Mawhiba’s International Olympiad Program.

The students will begin their studies at scientific training camps to earn a shot at joining the Saudi team in the International Olympics.

Who’s Who: Samaan Tawfeek Alani, theater consultant at the Ministry of Culture and Information

Samaan Tawfeek Alani. (Supplied)
Samaan Tawfeek Alani. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Samaan Tawfeek Alani, theater consultant at the Ministry of Culture and Information

Samaan Tawfeek Alani. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Samaan Tawfeek Alani has worked as a theater consultant at the Ministry of Culture and Information since 2019. He was recently granted Saudi citizenship after the government decided to grant citizenship to a number of foreign nationals because of their specialist skills.
He was previously a theater consultant at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for 10 years.
He has directed nearly 20 plays, including “The Train of Luck,” “Al-Karamania,” and “Under the Chairs.” This last production brought together theater stars such as Mohammed Al-Ali, Rashid Al-Shamrani, Nasser Al-Qasabi, Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Khaled Sami.
Alani has taken part in many international theater festivals, including ones in Carthage, Baghdad, Kuwait and Cairo.
He has trained folklore teams to perform at major events around the world, with locations as diverse as the US, South Korea, and Algeria.
He has given lectures and seminars in Saudi cities about theater and writing for theater, chaired committees for domestic theater festivals, and supervised theater courses in the Kingdom.
Alani has a bachelor’s degree in theater direction from the Academy of Fine Arts at the University of Baghdad.

